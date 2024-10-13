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Amanda Kusek's avatar
Amanda Kusek
Oct 13, 2024

Wow! Seeing all these movies listed out in one place simultaneously made me realize I’ve seen too many and somehow not enough of them.

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Kyle (Horrorble Writer)'s avatar
Kyle (Horrorble Writer)
Nov 22, 2024

Glad to see love for underrated The Incredible Hulk. This is the best cinematic version of Hulk. I’ll take sad, world weary shaggy haired Hulk over dumb comedic Hulk I guess. I know I’m in a small, small camp on this one.

I second your Watchmen take but man if Snyder did get it and chose some less on the nose needle drops it could have been some Kubrickian like masterpiece because visually it’s excellent and that fact that it even exists is just wild and could only have happened when it did. I don’t even mind that they left out the giant squid at the end.

Interested in where you would rank The Batman among the Batman catalog.

John Travolta as the main villain in The Punisher is a human bank owner in Tampa, FL. Amazing.

I’ll always really appreciate this one just for the small scale and spaghetti western influence even though that aerial shot of all the exploding cars making out the punisher skull at the end is pure garbage. And Tom Jane is great in this.

I can’t decide if Guardians 3 is the worst of that trilogy but I do know that Rocket and his friends’ flashbacks absolutely broke me and I respect the overall darkness of that one. These are the best movies in the MCU.

Spider-Man No Way Home’s middle aged Spider-Man hit me harder than expected. I was a freshman in college when the first Spider-Man came out and I saw it 4 times in the theater. I just blown away by it and I was also discovering Evil Dead at the time. Just seeing a couple Spidermen around my age bonding over their shared back problems and strained tendons just resonated.

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