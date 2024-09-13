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Kyle Ryan's avatar
Kyle Ryan
Sep 13, 2024

Have yet to see this one. Would be more inclined to if Leto was not the lead. He bugs me like Reynolds but for the opposite reasons.

Speaking of vampires what are 2-3 of your favorite vampire movies?

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