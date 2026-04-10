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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
1h

Interesting to hear what men go through around aging. With women it's becoming invisible and no longer the subject of the male gaze as either a romantic or employment possibility. Quite a shock when women are used to being gazed at.

Time and gravity are the silent and stealthy ravagers no matter who you are. So it's surprising that you didn't age as much in prison.

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1 reply by Decarceration
Emmett Tatter's avatar
Emmett Tatter
1h

I actually really enjoyed that movie. I remember my mom called me and asked if I’d watch it with her, lol. I was like …. Mom! But I am so happy I did.

I know what it’s like to lose time. I hear you. ✨✨🥹

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