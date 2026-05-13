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nina's avatar
nina
18h

Some experiences are indelible, but we can keep them in perspective and continue to learn from them. I think that's what you are doing. They don't define us, but they change us in ways we hopefully understand better as the years pass. My experience is with addiction, so very different from yours, but most serious "experiences" are like Pandora's Box...there are all sorts of things in there!!

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