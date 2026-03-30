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Jane Fisher's avatar
Jane Fisher
10h

Maxwell teaching a class on “female empowerment “?

Is there a better example of the definition of irony?

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1 reply by Decarceration
Mark Hensley's avatar
Mark Hensley
14h

This movie is suck a weak follow up to the original. It lacks all the emotion of the original. I didn't give two cents about any of the characters. It's like making a color copy of the Mona Lisa and calling it art.

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