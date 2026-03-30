Welcome to Sequels Week! Part of this Substack is about watching movies as a “free man”, seeing movies I didn’t get a chance to watch while I was in prison. The thought process is that I’m watching movies differently in prison as I am out of it, I’m a different person, in a different world. Many of the bigger movies released during my sentence popped up on cable, and I was able to see them, albeit in compromised form. Which is part of the reason why you don’t see a whole lot of blockbusters around here. It’s not From The Yard To The 4DX Multiplex.

“Blade Runner 2049”, a movie I had hotly anticipated while I was down, did eventually pop up on cable. But I was never able to sit down and appreciate it. I attempted to do so once, while it aired on one of the Viacom networks (I want to say MTV2). While I am not a snob about commercials, it was extremely difficult to find the headspace necessary for the film when there was a break literally every ten minutes. And because it was Viacom, an organization that has now revealed their mission statement to be spending zero dollars to make one dollar, it was the exact same couple of ads every time. I spent forty or so minutes trying to assimilate into the world of “Blade Runner 2049”, but after the sixth straight ad for “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, I respectfully excused myself. Sorry, RuPaul, it’s just a radically different vibe.

Like many fans, I waited decades for “Blade Runner 2049”. The idea of continuing Ridley Scott and Philip K. Dick and David Webb Peoples’ world electrified me. I have seen the original movie in many cuts – in 2007, I saw that most recent version on the big screen. To this date, no movie has ever looked so glorious. The first time I saw it, as Deckard fled the scene with Rachael at the end of the movie, into a narrative ellipsis, a chasm I thought no creator could bridge, I wondered – what could possibly happen next? And when I heard a followup was finally being planned, I stopped and asked, “Are we sure this is a good idea?” Because really, what would be the likelihood that we’d get another classic out of that world?

“2049” begins with K, another blade runner. This one is played by Ryan Gosling, and it further complicates the central question of the first film – was Harrison Ford’s Deckard a replicant? K is untroubled by that thought, at least at first, as he arrives at a location at the end of the world to take out a rogue bot (is that the preferred nomenclature?) played by a studious and thoughtful Dave Bautista. It’s a delight to see someone like Bautista, who rose through the ranks of fake sports, now playing characters with presence and mindfulness onscreen. We get to see him in action (and he’s got a righteous brawl sequence with Gosling here) but his troubled, questioning expressions are right at home in a movie questioning what it means to be human. Sadly, he doesn’t survive long enough to fully populate Denis Villeneuve’s icy apocalyptic vision.

In putting Bautista down (which is something Gosling can put on his resume, very impressive), K learns of buried remains. It’s a replicant woman – not just any replicant, but one who received a cesarean section. She was giving birth. K’s mission, ghoulish, is to eliminate this child, wherever it is, whomever it is. Replicants who can reproduce could in fact reshape all of society. At last one scumbag billionaire (Jared Leto, natch) sees these new children as emissary to the stars, should he find out exactly how replicants can reproduce. Very little has changed in this society – in the world of “Blade Runner”, the poor and the discarded remain on Earth, sold cheap goods and living in squalor, while the wealthy thrive off-planet. It’s a wonder this movie only has one Jared Leto. Of course, it’s “Blade Runner” – we only SEE one Jared Leto.

There is no question that K is a replicant, a fact with which he seems to wrestle with. He has an automated virtual partner (Ana De Armas) who assists him, though he tends to keep her at arm’s length, using her like an appliance. It’s only by happenstance that she informs K of a vital clue that suggests a memory of his youth is not an implant, but real. Most replicants have only a four year lifespan, but K’s memories span decades. He becomes aware that he may be that child he’s chasing. So while his superiors (primarily Robin Wright) have tasked him with eliminating a child, now he’s on a quest to find a father. Who might that father be?

There’s an implicit level of frustration within this setup, and you’ll forgive me for expressing this – I’m spoiling the movie specifically by saying what ISN’T spoiled by this movie, so I hope you’ll allow that, though it’s funny that you might be someone who is interested in the “Blade Runner” lore but who hasn’t seen the sequel in the nine years since it has been released. Deckard becomes a bargaining chip between K and Leto’s Niander Wallace (via his own killbot, Sylvia Hoeks’ commanding Luv). Wallace wants Deckard to provide useful information as to how a replicant can reproduce. But the question from the first film hangs in the air – is Wallace thinking about this situation as two replicants reproducing, or about a human and a replicant conceiving a child? In the first “Blade Runner”, the question as to Deckard’s innards provides multiple readings for the movie, but it’s not necessarily a question anyone has to ask. In “2049”, the intention seems more coy than anything else – Wallace’s fascination should vary depending on whether or not Deckard is human or more human than human. He should know what Deckard really is. All the characters should know. Someone should say it. Instead of addressing the question fans have held from decades, “Blade Runner 2049” selects a storyline specifically designed to kick the can down the road.

Fortunately, most of “2049” works splendidly without having to address this. Much of the Ridley Scott original takes place in the crowded, smoldering city. “2049” stretches far beyond that into the badlands, where gorgeous and impossible structures sit in the middle of swaths of dilapidated lands, proof of how those that left us behind managed to destroy whatever we have left. Every character, for better or worse, comes across as a custodian, standing over a mess someone else made. No one has their own life – the closest we get to this is K, who nonetheless has fallen into a will-they won’t-they relationship with his bot. In “2049”, we’ve programmed the machines to engage in the same stupid behavior we have.

Of course, you don’t make this movie today in the way Ridley Scott made the original. “2049” is rich in texture and gravity, but much of the film follows a fairly traditional action spectacle outline. In the first film, you’ve never really sure exactly who is or isn’t a replicant. In “2049”, there are action sequences where replicants perform obviously-superhuman skills and reveal that their distinguishing trait tends to be violence. I still listen to Vangelis’ timeless score from the first film. But this time around, Hans Zimmer and Benjamin Wallfisch provide more of a tuneless soundscape that’s loud, immersive and percussive. The effect is often complimentary to the film, but mostly just an attempt to amp you up, as if the film is lurching away from Villeneuve’s typically-lugubrious pacing into yet another mandated set piece.

“2049” mostly overwhelms through its size and scale, creating a movie that overwhelms the eyes, but struggles to engage you emotionally. The most tragic figure should be Ford’s Deckard, though we only reunite with him late in the game, and the film doesn’t give him a lot to play. In his old age, Ford has calcified, and in his later roles, reprising some of the most iconic characters in film history, he’s been stiff and frigid, unwilling to puncture the iconography of Han Solo or Indiana Jones to allow vulnerability that very clearly wants to come out. When Gosling’s K (wooden) encounters Deckard, it’s as if he’s pulling the character out of cryo-sleep. Looking like he was just rudely awakened is Ford’s most natural moment in this movie, and it’s probably because there isn’t much acting required.

I don’t like to link to questionable sites here, but I wanted to discuss a wild bit of unconfirmed gossip I’ve recently read about the most famous person in custody within the B.O.P., Ghislaine Maxwell. If this story is true, it reveals the cushy situation in which she has found herself, going from a medium security prison (where people with her charge receive death threats) to a minimum security camp (where people with her charge are literally, legally, never allowed). I’m not surprised that Maxwell has spent a lot of her time the way I did in the feds, teaching Adult Continuing Education classes, aka ACE classes. As is the case with most ACE classes, which are organized entirely by inmates, she has built her own curriculum to teach general principles revolving around “female empowerment.”

However, as this unverified story continues, apparently Maxwell has shifted her curriculum (which typically requires approval from staff) in order to show movies. “Redeeming Love”, a faith-forward romance, was the first movie she showed. The second, quite damningly, was “Indecent Proposal”. I think there are countless observations one can make about a sex trafficker teaching “empowerment” by showing a regressive erotic thriller that commoditizes a woman as a key plot point. I mean, really, go to town. But what’s curious to me is that “Indecent Proposal” is rated-R, and therefore there is no reason why it would be in a federal institution. As I have mentioned before, R-rated movies are forbidden by the Zimmer Amendment (explanation here), which likely suggests that officers are smuggling contraband to Ms. Maxwell. And if they can get her an R-rated movie, what else can they get the central living figure in the biggest, and still on-going, sex scandal of our lifetime?