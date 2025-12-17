My perception of what happened in the world while I was in prison will always be skewed. Still, it was an entirely different level of confusion during COVID. I recognize that the movies of 2020, the very few of them, feel off-brand, they all feel like indie movies made for audiences that don’t necessarily exist. As if releasing them to empty theaters in 2020 is somehow different from releasing them to empty theaters in 2018. Most of the 2021 releases, however, were left over from 2020, in the aftermath of a year when the industry shut down. And some of these films, shot in 2019 and quarantined until ‘21, feel like works from an entirely different planet.

Case in point – someone made a movie based entirely off a Twitter thread? Janicza Bravo’s audacious “Zola” apparently adapts a social media thread word-for-word, certainly a blow to the confidence of all the people I knew in prison writing a crap book just so it could get adapted by a major studio. The story is so elaborately far-fetched and filled with specific details that, even if there’s a stink of lie to it, some part of it must ring true. It’s a story about sex work, and it’s a story about consent, but it’s also a story where the truth about both concepts is rather fluid and more than what appears at a first glance.

Zola (the ravishing Taylour Paige) is a Detroit stripper punching a clock to dance for disinterested men. She seems to permanently have one eyebrow raised, but not one eye askew. So while she questions the authenticity of those around her, she responds positively to the allure of Stefani (Riley Keough). Stefani is, in the viewer’s eyes, a tornado. She’s loud, brash, not particularly bright. More pointedly, Zola is Black and Stefani is white, yet Stefani very comfortably picks up and (ab)uses traditionally Black signifiers and speech patterns. Zola finds comfort in this mimicry, but it’s a certain cultural delusion that speaks to a larger ideological recklessness.

Stefani talks Zola into a South Florida road trip. Along for the ride is her boyfriend, and wouldn’t you know it, it’s Cousin Greg from “Succession”. I see that Nicolas Braun did a number of movies during this period, but one of the first pieces of media I consumed when I got out of the joint was the entirety of “Succession”, and as such, Cousin Greg will remain as such forever, even after he becomes the face of a $200 million blockbuster franchise (perhaps “Kalispitron”) and/or wins an Academy Award. Of course, like Stefani, Derrek (Cousin Greg) uses certain dialects to sound not as he appears, and he appears as Cousin Greg, so you know this is concerning.

But while he fades into the background, the most suspect presence is X (Colman Domingo). Stefani only describes X in innocent terms, but it certainly seems like X is keeping Zola and Stefani in a hotel room so they can make extra cash turning tricks for the locals. For her part, Zola refuses to participate. But she does get involved commercially, if only to use capitalism as a way to grant personhood to Stefani, who otherwise would not question the arrangement. Though she’s been cowed by the set-up and antagonism of X, Zola is not going to vanish into the background like Cousin Greg.

Zola, as seen through the eyes of the film, first engages in a sisterly friendship with Stefani. Soon, it becomes a supportive one, as Zola believes she has to save this wayward girl from a violent end. Eventually, Zola learns that, while she needs this girl to survive, she also made a mistake, and no longer wants to be a part of this unwise union. Don’t save her, she don’t wanna be saved. On one level, a lot of excellent writers like the peerless Amanda at The 90 Minute Movie have pointed out that Zola in the film does not truly represent the Zola we met in those texts, who appears to be incredulous as to what has happened. On another level, by the time you’ve collected yourself to write a Tweet, you might just be posting a sanitized (or desanitized) version of what actually happened. The question we’ve yet to ask ourselves in the 21st century is, is Twitter reliable? Thankfully, without asking, millions of people have answered this and are no longer on a social network that encourages such craven, juvenile behavior. But that’s a Zola of a different color, and by Zola I mean a topic, but also zebra, because that’s how the phrase-slash-pun works.

“Zola” is a provocative movie that doesn’t exactly remove the stigma of sex work, questioning what it means and where it begins and ends as an unregulated profession. The movie makes one of its points by denying the viewer any overt nudity by the two leads, while indulging in an explicit comic montage of men’s genitalia. While this makes sense to center the relationship between the two, I just don’t know about Keough. She is recognized as a significant onscreen talent, particularly with her coarse, angular features that remind one of Chloe Sevigny. But is she an interesting actress, or a performer who ends up in various challenging films and roles? I’m not certain, though Keough plays this woman as a sketch of a woman, instead of someone lost in the sauce of sex work. That dimension could have brought an interesting wrinkle to a movie that starts with a certain moral complexity but ends as a conventional suspense thriller.

I keep this Substack because we are ultimately trying to work our way towards a society that doesn’t use prisons to simply incubate those that have committed crimes. What’s important is to recognize what the opposite viewpoint is. When we say we want to abolish prisons, it’s about wanting to have them closed for good. But the opposite response isn’t to keep those prisons open but to expand. And so it goes to reason that the argument is to not only to maintain our mass incarceration epidemic (where American incarcerates a quarter of the world’s prisoners despite having less than 5% of the overall population) but to increase it. And how do you do that if crime is dropping?

In 2023, property crimes and crimes against violence actually decreased. So what accounted for the rise in incarceration in thirty-nine states? Since 2020, people have begun to discuss the ramifications of mass incarceration, just as we completed a decade of considerable shrinking of the overall inmate population. As that talk increased, particularly in the wake of the First Step Act reform, prison populations started to grow. The media would love to promote the idea that this is because crime grew so rampant and out-of-control, when in fact the stats reveal the opposite. Of course, this is because prisons began to lose money with lowering incarceration rates. Now we have more prisons being built. Criminal justice is not so much a necessity as it is a business. Society will become safer and more peaceful, and the government will not stop putting people in prison. Please consider how this could metastasize. I will not spell it out to you.