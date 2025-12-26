When I was in prison, I would try to keep up with newspapers and magazines and television, whatever type of culture I could grasp. There were times where I would discover something going viral because I was told about it on television, which would mean that I was the last person to know. I think it was Robert Downey Jr. on an awards show who revealed to me that Tony Stark was dead – “Avengers: Endgame” was only six months prior, but apparently none of us were aware that Iron Man had passed on, and Downey had implied his iconic hero was now kaputz.

Occasionally I would hear whispers of what was happening, either through people who were new to prison, or those who I spoke with on the phone or email. It’s how I learned of “Too Many Cooks”, an apparent instant-classic clip airing on Adult Swim late at night that transfixed audiences. The footage, seen below, is an apparently-endless opening credits sequence for a generic sitcom, one with a premise that keeps evolving and folding over onto itself, enough to incorporate feelings of disconnection and fear as the very concept of a title sequence was being interrogated and, in some ways, violated. When I got out, I found it. It was exactly as I’d expected.

This short comes from Casper Kelly, who came up from the mines of Nickelodeon and the animated Adult Swim fare. Though he has dabbled in several media, “Yule Log” (or “The Fireplace”) is his first feature length film, though you wouldn’t guess this upon first glance. Apparently there was no early notice that Adult Swim had made a holiday horror movie. The introduction to this project was simply the titular attraction, a log over crackling fire, quietly popping as the camera stayed fixed in a certain position. Kids, before your time, the yule log was a TV stunt to provide holiday ambiance for those who didn’t have fireplaces. Is that clear to the young’uns? I can never tell.

It’s several minutes of the serene sounds of the burning wood before you start to notice a distraction. There are voices laid over the soundtrack, first quiet, soon screaming. It initially seems like added ambiance to make the log feel real, the chimney authentic. Nope, it’s a murder! The violence is barely glimpsed, but heard in great detail, interrupted by an arriving couple, Zoe and Alex. Eventually, the camera pulls out to reveal it is fixed in place to capture the goings-on in front of the fireplace in a cabin rented out as an AirBnB. The couple arguing are nonetheless enjoying their holiday even if the conversation is not without its couple pressure-points, an intentionally-parodic touch by forcing these actors to repeat time-worn cliches. That's because “Yule Log”/”The Fireplace” is dedicated to setting up certain expectations and then contradicting them.

A knock at the door reveals that the cabin has been double-booked, with a group of central-casting stoners arriving and passive-aggressively claiming the space. The couple are already on high alert because the wood they used comes from a local hanging tree, according to a sheriff that arrived to scold the cabin’s occupants. But with the arrival of this mob comes a shift from the single camera to a more familiar moving-cam structure. Zoe is not happy that a bunch of pot-smoking podcasters have infiltrated their personal space, but Alex is somehow receptive to a little empty chit chat.

The expectation is that the killers who murdered the inhabitants of the cabin are bound to return. That much is certain, but “Yule Log” has a few rug pulls, including a flashback to the cabin during the era of slavery that illustrates the cabin’s legacy of violence. Soon, the log is animated, lifting from the fire and revealing its own sentience by murdering people. Zoe and Alex hide as the floating projectile stalks and watches them, but as they cower, their conversations become more eccentric and disconnected. At one point they debate the merits of whether the experience is going to be adapted into a theatrically-released movie or a streaming one.

There isn’t much logic grounding “The Fireplace”, which was very clearly shot on a minimal budget, thrift being a pivotal element of the approach. It feels as if it was written in the same mode, geared more towards affordable spectacle requiring a new, cheaper set with even skimpier effects. To give a straight accounting of the events in “The Fireplace” is to risk being committed because the pieces of your mind no longer connect so cleanly. It’s free association nonsense. I respect it. I might be getting a bit too old for that sort of approach.

There is a “Yule Log 2: Branchin’ Out”, which was released last year. You can’t really spoil these movies, but this one does directly follow the events of the first film. Survivor Zoe is now trying to avoid the legacy of the Yule Log, but she arrives in a small town that transports her from a murky, trauma-ridden horror movie to a slapstick romantic Hallmark affair, complete with changing aspect ratio. The goal is clearly to mock sacred cinematic traditions of the holidays, so this film is bigger and more ambitious, but the formula mockery never becomes more than irreverent japery, more tied to an interior logic than the first film. This does result in some magnificent practical creature effects, and an overall commitment to being a horror film instead of a Dadaist free-fall. But the joke of “The Fireplace” is that you’re never entirely sure if you’re in on the joke, or if there is one. “Branchin’ Out” leans more specifically towards parody. Casper Kelly’s an interesting talent – he helmed one of the segments of the recent “V/H/S Halloween”, and it will be a curiosity to see if he moves into more of a narrative direction, or if his next work falls into a pit of incomprehensibility. Which, I imagine, might be intentional.

In my first institution, the loudspeaker would go off at 9 PM every night. There would be a “count” around 9:30, the announcement of which would occur at 9:15, telling us to return to our bunks for a roll call. But at 9, it was almost like an announcement from the emergency broadcast system – it would specifically be for PREA, the Prison Rape Elimination Act. None of us ever listened, but the pre-recorded message seemed to give a guide as to how we would report sexual assault to the officials, what to say, and how we would be treated. It seemed like a mandate – despite hearing this every night for years, I never heard one of the guards talk about it, I never heard an official mention it. Crossing i’s, dotting t’s.

Part of PREA, I eventually learned, was to protect those more obviously in danger of sexual assault. This included people with smaller frames, those from the LGBTQ community, people who had particularly odious cases – not only was this about their own circumstances, but the inmates proximity towards an inmate who might be considered a sexual threat. I would see it in small doses, two guys suspiciously living close together in isolation from everyone else, or one inmate frequently moved from one bunk to another. In one unit, I lived across from a room comprised entirely of transgender inmates, coincidentally within clear view of the officers. PREA was designed to lessen sexual assault.

I find it frankly odd that the Trump administration is now moving to remove PREA protections towards LGBTQ prisoners. Does he think this invasive, distracting ways of isolating those vulnerable inmates from attack counted as preferential treatment? Conceptually, this is about the administration’s egotistical belief that they can erase transgender people from existence if they remove protections for them, simply robbing them of their personhood. But we don’t need to deal with the abstract – this is a decision that will result in further sexual assault against the LGBTQ prisoners in correctional facilities. Does this administration sincerely want more sexual assault against LGBTQ individuals? What are they trying to do here? Do they even know?

