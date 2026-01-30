We all have our favorite genres, comedy, sci-fi, biopic. I like to sample as many as possible, but one of my favorites is the genre of Jason Statham Kicking People Upside The Head. These movies are varying degrees of disposable from a dramatic or artistic perspective. But in one regard, they always deliver. It’s always Statham being the baddest man alive, barely raising his temperature as he takes on all comers. Since “The Transporter”, Jason Statham hasn’t been the “best” superstar, he hasn’t made the strongest films, he’s not the funniest or most handsome. But he is most definitely the movie star you go to for consistency.

Many of his movies tend to be out-of-a-can basic, essentially “Jason Statham Has To Stop These Dudes From Getting The Thing/Person”. But Guy Ritchie’s “Wrath Of Man” finds its inspiration in “Cash Truck”, a 2004 French thriller that Ritchie and company mine for more than a few plot points – it’s actually fairly close to the source, a surprise considering there’s only one Jason Statham and Albert Dupontel, the lead from the first movie, is not that. “Cash Truck” is a surprisingly-edgy suspense thriller, tight and propulsive and laced with a moral ambiguity. You can see how someone would want to remake it and keep most of what makes the film work.

Here, Statham plays “H”, a brawny Brit who gets a job working for an armored car company. This is a hyper-masculine environment, where everyone has a bicep and a nickname, and there’s nothing but spiteful side-eyes everywhere. H just barely passes the test to be a driver, something that raises eyebrows, since he’s quiet, competent, not-stupid and not-from-around-here (California). Guys try to bust him up, but he resists most of the bait laid out for him. Seems like he’s here to keep his head down and do a job. It’s Jason Statham, so this still works if we think his job is kicking people in the head.

Eventually, H is one of the crew when they’re attacked by a gang of robbers. It seems, from all perspectives, that the professional expectation is to duck and cover, basically the path of least resistance. Statham strangely doesn’t kick them in the head, though he does reveal a marksman’s skill in shooting them in the face with a somewhat disturbing proficiency. It’s a break in protocol, but everyone at work celebrates him, particularly a supervisor played with crusty bonhomie by under-loved character actor Hoyt McCallany. H continues to keep a low profile, even when a few more robberies happen, again followed by H’s chilling murderous precision in gunning down the perpetrators. The crew of tough guys (including Josh Hartnett as the memorably-named Boy Sweat Dave) take it at face value that H is some sort of ninja, but here’s their ninja. Only their corporate manager (Eddie Marsan) wonders if maybe this man is some sort of sociopath. It’s a good point to make, and following that would make for an interesting movie. But this issue is raised only to cast doubt as to who H is.

As one could have guessed, H has been planning this infiltration of Fortico Security for a long time. The movie, which is almost a half hour longer than “Cash Truck”, takes its time delving into H’s past and his reasons for what feels like an elaborate campaign of retribution. Yes, he’s got some antagonism towards these waves of criminals (one of which, Post Malone, ruthlessly eats a bullet). But this crew at work is awfully tight, and many have secrets. This is one of those Statham movie where it feels like he has the cards the entire time, and the suspense comes from how he’ll deal them out, and what they’ll mean.

This is a movie that celebrates, and even luxuriates, in machismo. Everyone is trying to out-tough each other, even the lone woman played by Niamh Algar of “Censor” (a movie I’ve been trying to write about for a while now). There’s a great scene where H is getting his stripes at the bar (a get-together that requires a considerable amount of coaxing to recruit him). Alex Ferns plays one of the guys who tries to show him some gratitude, buy him a beer. H dismisses him rather coldly, and you get to see Fearns stew about it for a while, a bit of stymied propriety in a world of hostilities. You can’t respond to kindness with meanness, darn it! You can see him weigh his options as to how seriously he needs to treat this rejection. “Wrath Of Man” is a phony action movie in that it’s filled with tropes and gimmicks that nonetheless work. But it feels authentic in its depiction of impotent male discomfort. Which, oddly enough, is given a funnier undertone by the fact that, despite taking place in LA, the movie is cast with a good amount of British actors doing sometimes-wobbly American accents – even funnier when you consider that Statham, here and always, exclusively uses the same natural cockney Brit dialect.

Guy Ritchie reunites with Statham here, and while he doesn’t reach the same heights as “Lock, Stock And Two Smoking Barrels” or “Snatch”, this may be my favorite later reunion of the two, beating out the stillborn “Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre” and the delirious “Revolver”. It’s also nice to see Ritchie providing competent direction after having caught his horrifying one-two punch of “King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword” and “Aladdin” while I was down. Both of those movies have considerable shortcomings, but what sticks in my memory is both movies being undone by oppressively bad and gratuitous computer effects, likely manifested from late and weak-willed creative choices to solve storytelling problems that shouldn’t have existed in the first place. It’s a miracle, after those debacles, that he came back to make anything watchable at all, though those are the kind of movies I imagine someone like Ritchie directs by helicopter after a late liquid lunch.

The original “Cash Truck” is less belabored about it’s plot points, it moves sleeker and features a protagonist who you know isn’t going to drop-kick himself out of trouble – sadly, there’s never any suspense that Statham might not beat the bad guys, and that’s emphasized here. But Ritchie knows how to ladle on genre elements. In the third act of this film, which has a fractured chronology strictly for showy reasons, Ritchie introduces yet another group of tough badasses (played by a number of neat character actors) and shows how they put a team together and why. Ritchie loves doing this, and audiences love watching this, but it’s typically a first-act move. It’s like Ritchie following up a hamburger with a delicious slider after the last one was already digested. You should already know if you’re a burger person.

I want to note that a recent deal was reached regarding New York prisons to place cameras 24/7 in all areas where inmates occupy. This seems like a no-brainer, and yet, you’d be surprised. In many institutions, there’s almost no surveillance. It’s a mixed blessing for those in prison. No one wants to be watched all the time obviously. And as an inmate, you do want a little cover if you’re going to engage in matters of illegality and contraband. Could be that you don’t wanna be seen getting food out of the chow hall (and man, I am sick of food being called “chow” everyday, made me feel like I was a dog). Could be that you don’t want to be seen stabbing up a guy.

But largely this is about providing transparency in matters where it’s a guard’s word against an inmate. If an altercation occurs and it is not filmed, then the official story will be whatever the guard said. Which means it’s open season if a guard wants to wail on you and claim that he acted in self-defense many times. In one prison I was in, there were no cameras in the dorms at all. The guards were generally respectful over there, but if they needed to tackle a guy, excessive force was part of the deal. People died there. At another spot, one of the first things I learned was that, though it was a smaller institution allowing for surveillance cameras in necessary areas, everyone, especially the cops, knew the blind spots. Of course, you have to remember who controls the cameras. If you want footage to be seen that incriminates the officers, you have to ask the officers. I was accused of not wearing my mask during COVID at a moment where I was wearing my mask all the time. I was on camera during the initial accusation, but when I told officials to access the footage, suddenly they didn’t have it. That ended up extending my sentence an extra thirty-one days.

