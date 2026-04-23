For a lot of great filmmakers, that one White Whale is getting a chance to make a “children’s movie”. Some directors go nuts trying to make one, and the results can be mixed. An outlier in the four-film career of Spike Jonze is “Where The Wild Things Are”, a tactile adaptation of the Maurice Sendak classic that focuses on the premise’s devastating sadness, a decision that supposedly led to executive infighting and only a marginal box office result. I’m actually a huge fan of Martin Scorsese’s “Hugo”, because it helped me experience one of the deepest and most satisfying naps I’ve ever endured. And I still remember the listless stares of my young relatives when I sat them down in front of Wes Anderson’s hyper-literate “The Fantastic Mr. Fox”.

Into the breach walks Todd Haynes. Haynes, an accomplished storyteller whose first film was an unauthorized warts-and-all Karen Carpenter biopic using only Barbie figures. Director of seminal LGBTQ works like “The Velvet Goldmine” and “Carol”. The mind beyond the suffocating environmental horror story “Safe”, and chronicler of real life pollution tragedy in “Dark Waters”. His last movie, “May December”, featured Natalie Portman as an actress giving a speech to high schoolers about how she got aroused when filming sex scenes. Obviously he’s a pitch-perfect choice to adapt YA novel “Wonderstruck”, from Brian Selznick, the author behind the source material for “Hugo”.

There are two interlocking stories in “Wonderstruck”, both in a distinctly different era. In 1977. Oakes Fegley is school-aged Ben, lost in the suburbs, intensely angry with his mother (Michelle Williams). All the kids at school talk about their Dads, but Ben has no Dad to discuss. Fegley, quite good, is the definition of a “moppet”, seemingly created in a lab to be a child star. But he’s not without talent. As Ben is felled by a horrible accident that renders him deaf, Fegley gives a shockingly potent silent performance, reacting to this news with the proper amount of despair as if to imply that not only is it a tragic event, but at that point, it’s yet another of a list of intolerable calamities.

In 1927, Millicent Simmonds is deaf preteen Rose. She too is without a parent, stuck with an impatient caregiver in her father (James Urbaniak). But her theory is that her mother is the acclaimed star of stage and screen Lillian Mayhew (Julianne Moore). Though she comes from wealth, the house feels empty without a maternal figure, and Rose is determined to fix this. Simmonds is best known as the hearing-impaired daughter in “A Quiet Place”, and here, you see her appeal as a child performer – she is a combination of the inner strength of a brave child and the vulnerability of an overmatched adult.

In both stories, intercut with each other and subtly intertwined, the children run away from home to find their respective parent. But stylistically, it’s almost as if you’re watching two separate movies. The legendary Ed Lachman shot this and both stories are gorgeous. The 1977 portion, buoyed by vibrant colors and a layered soundtrack, captures the violence and threat of urban hustle to a small child. The 1927 segment is black and white, and that story is told like a silent film, only music on the soundtrack. This seems like a lot for a child to take in, though it’s hard for an adult not to be drawn in by the patient, fluid storytelling.

And then the pace slows. And slows. And slooooooows. And you pray for a victory for these kids that doesn’t really come. At a certain point, these two storylines combine through a nifty bit of casting, but I was personally distracted by an odd, overt homage to “Being There”, which is totally something you’d put in a children’s film. And the score, from Carter Burwell, builds to a slow crescendo, but by the time you get there, sonically we’ve passed through entirely too many valleys. There is a last reel catharsis, but it’s entirely too cerebral, in a film for children or adults, to land. It’s unfortunate, because Haynes has made a great looking, meticulously-directed film that nonetheless has an absence at its center.

In small ways, “Wonderstruck” is special, in its thrilling depiction of New York City streets from varying eras, to the regal magnificence of Julianne Moore. But as we get to the one-hour mark, it feels instead as if the film goes far afield, the pacing slackening, subplots pursued with little scrutiny, until the only way we can return is with sentimentality. Fegley is good, but when the narratives collide, the story shifts to him – not only do we lose Simmonds, but we’re stuck with Ben, who unfortunately is written to be less proactive than his counterpart. “Wonderstruck”, then, could be chalked up to experimentation – this from a filmmaker who made a Bob Dylan biopic exclusively through variants of the characters in his songs (“I’m Not There”, should you be so inclined). Not anyone can make a Todd Haynes film, but not anyone can make a smart and engaging children’s film.

I’m not sure if this link will be available to you, but I wanted to share this moving, very small tale about Quentin Lewis. Lewis is an inmate at Wende Correctional Facility, a state prison in Buffalo New York. He’s been down for thirty years now, and has become what is know as a Jailhouse Lawyer. This is a phrase that carries many meanings and connotations to some. But in a general sense, it means an inmate who knows his rights, and wants to make sure that you know your rights as well. Among inmates, these men are the most important on the yard, though it’s almost always in their best interest to keep a low profile. You’ll find most of these men spending their days in the law library, working on someone’s case. Sometimes it’s someone seeking an appeal to their case, trying to get back in front of a judge. Sometimes it’s about disciplinary circumstances from within the prison walls. You are entitled to appeal any discipline meted out against you, but you’re making an appeal towards the same system that punished you originally.

If you’re on the yard, you have to be careful, because a lot of guys would call themselves “jailhouse lawyers”, and they’re just loudly giving out wisdom that isn’t true but sounds true-ish. Remember when you used to hear people saying that, if you asked an undercover cop if they were a cop, they’d HAVE to tell you by law? Yeah, you get guys saying stuff like that, and they can jeopardize your situation if you follow their advice. A real jailhouse lawyer can guide you in the right direction if you’re appealing a decision against you. Though, be prepared to wait in line – generally jailhouse lawyers are a necessity for the amount of people in prison who struggle with literacy, or who need help with English. I was shocked at my last institution when there were so many prisoners who couldn’t speak English, but not a single c.o. or official that was bilingual. You’d think there would be one. The necessity of a jailhouse lawyer is a godsend, but it comments the notion that no one will help an inmate – we have to help ourselves, whether that comes from legal work, or rehabilitation.