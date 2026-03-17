There’s a trope I don’t think I fully understand called the “Idiot Plot” – I probably don’t understand it because I’m an idiot. The idea is that an Idiot Plot is a story that can only work if everyone involved is an idiot. I’m certain some of my favorite movies are Idiot Plots, maybe a couple of my favorite books too. Not only am I too idiotic to think about this, but I’m willfully idiotic – don’t tell me, I don’t want to know. One can argue that the Idiot Plot is something that benefits in hindsight. You could argue that, in regards to world affairs, we’re living inside an Idiot Plot right now. But this is just me making excuses for my chosen idiocy.

I’m not sure, but I do think Fritz Bohm’s “Wildling” might be one of those Idiot Plots. The movie starts at an icky place – a young girl held in bondage by an older man, her father. They are in the wilderness, an unspecified distance from the outside world. When she reaches a certain level of development, he attempts to kill her, but he instead points the gun at himself. She wakes in a hospital, cared for, tended to, and now healthy enough to look like… a Hollywood leading lady. It’s Bel Powley, who has the light skin of someone who really hasn’t spent a lot of time out in the wilderness, but whatever.

The girl, Anna, is put through a series of competence tests where she proves to be of sound body and mind. Unfortunately, it hasn’t been proven that the man, who survived the gunshot wound, is her father – funny how they’re telling us this. While the DNA tests are being run, Anna is going to be put into a group home. Somehow knowing this will be a disaster, Sheriff Cooper steps up and agrees to house this strange teenage girl. This despite the fact she already has a coming-of-age teenager, her little brother, under her roof. What’s the worst that can happen, right? As if this wasn’t dubious enough police work, the Sheriff is played by Liv Tyler. If she is not the least-convincing sheriff in movie history, with her doe eyes, soft lips and California chill somehow in charge in a county in Oklahoma, she’s bottom ten.

The results are as you’d expect. Anna doesn’t understand anything about the outside world, she looks at every door and every hallway with mysticism. Not only is she overwhelmed by her surroundings, she is also concerned about the wildling, a creature in the woods with his own lore that Anna has memorized. The boy, Ray (Collin Kelly-Sordelet), naturally takes her to a party, where she comes face to face with a bully (Mike Faist). Gee, a high school bully versus a feral girl from the wilderness, what’s gonna happen there? Is Anna actually the wildling herself? Was Daddy (an underused Brad Dourif) trying to ward off her puberty with those constant injections, or her own possible monster transformation?

The movie plays out this mystery with a few small surprises, but it’s fairly rudimentary, the idea being that “It’s not X, so what could it be?” when in fact, “Oh, it’s obviously Y”. The movie’s complicating factor is a hunter in the forest played by James LeGros, who meets Anna and, with his one good eye, walks her through a complicating mythology that may be true, or it may be the rantings of a man wandering the forest with a weapon who has no clue what’s happening in the world. Could be both, or neither. Either way, it adds unnecessary diversion to what is otherwise a genre-centric coming-of-age tale. What is James LeGros doing here, your cinephile friend might ask. And the answer would be, exposition. Hardly a good use of the star of “Phantasm 2”.

“Wilding” benefits largely from this overqualified cast. Powley was having a moment briefly, debuting strongly in “The Diary Of A Teenage Girl”, though she soon settled into strong supporting parts in “White Boy Rick” and “The King Of Staten Island”. Her Anna, all jangled nerves, doesn’t really know what she is, which gives her very little characterization for an actress, but opportunity for a lot of tics. She lets her marvelously large eyes do the heavy lifting, whether she’s cowed by being inside of a car, or furrowing her brow at internet pornography. The moment may have missed Powley, but in “Wildling”, she’s endlessly watchable.

I wanted to talk about courts, judges and labeling. I saw this situation occurring through civil court, with a video from years ago providing the impetus for a lawsuit. A group of middle schoolers were acting out during a sleepover and filming their behavior. At one point, one child was goaded by another child into ingesting a cup full of urine, an event chronicled on Snapchat. The advanced optics are worse – the drinker was Black, the bully white. Accusations flew, many considering the racial power dynamic. There was controversy. There was a GoFundMe. And in the end, a judge ruled that the bully and his family were owed $3.2 million.

The bully has told the public most likely what he told the judge – that his foolish intentions were not the result of skin-based discrimination. Which, you know, mighty white of you, son – find me the American who acknowledges that they might be racist. This is not criminal law, though it makes me think of the many men and women who have stood up to a judge and told them that it was not their intention to hurt someone or to demean their identity. Consider what we’re talking about. A judge gave a white kid the benefit of the doubt when he tried to prove he’s not racist, ignoring the power dynamic implicit in bullying, particularly in middle school. But the power dynamic is present in most federal cases, specifically the cases of the men with whom I lived in low security institutions. In those prisons, most people didn’t have a specific victim for their crime. The majority were either trafficking narcotics, dealing in child pornography or performing high-level fraud, usually of larger institutions. In those circumstances, it was a smaller person punished for opposing a stronger force in an unfair power dynamic – the economy, the un-monitored marketplaces of drugs and sex, the businesses. In front of a judge, these power dynamics seem to only go one way.

The bully receiving $3.2 million seems to suggest that a white teenager – now a man – suffered undue stress by being labeled a racist. This seems to be what matters to judges now – the idea a white person might be perceived as racist. If judges found this to be so appalling, the idea that perception may lead people to harbor certain beliefs about whites, then the best tact to take would be to fight the justice system. Fight a powerful, racist system of oppression that targets young Black and Latino neighborhoods disproportionately. Because if you were to take a look at the Bureau of Prisons, and you saw all these minorities placed in cages like animals… well, you might start to feel a certain way about the bureaucrats who put them there. Let’s not start throwing allegations and names around, though, I don’t have $3.2 million to spare.