From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Douglas's avatar
Edward Douglas
Aug 20

Oh, it's worse than people being taken off the streets. People are going to their immigration appointments and being accosted by ICE who are prowling the halls trying to make some Trump-designated quota. Anyone who separates kids from their parents is blatantly WRONG and EVIL.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Decarceration and others
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
Aug 21

Thank you so much for the shout out!

I learn so much from your Substack, both about movies I've never heard of before (Stage Fright, Mercenaries, Violence Voyager, Nasty Baby) and about movies I've never given a second thought to.

That you seamlessly connect your love of film with extraordinary nonfiction about incarceration and that you do it five times a week or more is mind blowing. Your archive should be a hardcover book.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Decarceration
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Decarceration
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture