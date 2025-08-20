Why I Do This
Plus, The Full Archive
The other day, I was having a political conversation with someone in passing. I mentioned the many people who had been taken by the government and denied due process. I lamented that innocent people were being kidnapped off the streets by masked cowards on behalf of the government, placed in decimated institutions unprepared to accommodate people. And he very casually called me a liar.
Now, we’re talking about events that are happening that are clearly documented, easily researched. It’s not really an argument. And without looking anything up, he made it seem as if I wasn’t being honest. I want to emphasize that this isn’t about someone calling me dishonest. This is about someone who will too strongly believe in the official narrative, that being that the President and his secret police are pursuing only criminals, only people who have broken the law, and that he is treating them fairly. This guy was is trusting of what has been told to him, and there can be no counter-narrative.
This bothered me from a deeper perspective, however. It was that cavalier acknowledgement that “the bad guys” are being apprehended, without regard as to who the “bad guys” were, or what they had done, or if they deserved their punishment. It was a reminder that, where you and I see mass incarceration as a stain on this country, others see it as a process of making people disappear, people who are different and think different no longer getting to enjoy a type of freedom. They commit a crime, they’re placed in handcuffs, and they go away. And that the criminal justice system, a man-made apparatus, is somehow a system of divine provenance, one that treats people as garbage to be thrown out.
I was that garbage. I was in a low security federal institution from 2014-2023, and low security federal institutions are the most crowded federal tier in the Federal Bureau Of Prisons, where the average sentence is eight years long. Guess what? I didn’t disappear. I’m healthy and sane (-ish). I work a job, I pay taxes, I pay rent. When I go shopping, I make small talk with the employees. I’ve dated. I have a landlord. Last year, I voted in the Presidential election. They didn’t make me disappear. I’m still here.
I do this because the criminal justice conversation, especially now, requires a great deal of humanity. Not for the sake of morality, but for the sake of practicality. People take up space. We as a society need to turn this into a plus. Which means ending this stupid fantasy talk that we can put cuffs on someone, the people we “don’t like”, and make them vanish. The government is trying to do that with immigrants right now. They’re transparently targeting minorities. It’s going to take a lot to erase us. And it’s never going to happen.
I do this because people need to understand that all sorts of detention, all sorts of incarceration, affect our lives. Two million plus people are incarcerated right now. They are brothers, daughters, nieces and nephews. Mothers and fathers. If you don’t know someone who is being held in captivity, you know someone who knows someone who is being held in captivity. The odds are much more likely if you are Black and Hispanic. We have a white President who was found guilty of thirty four criminal charges. Those two facts overlap. As does the taxpayer money fueling this mass incarceration, and the votes given to that President last fall.
We have become a society that now believes that incarceration is a punishment, but it should be dealt only to a few. Studies have shown that, were the President implicated in the now-mythical Epstein Files (which is to say he was participating in illicit sexual activities with minors and not just quietly, politely humoring a prolific sex trafficker that also claimed to be his best friend for fifteen years) a full 47% of Republican voters would still support him for President. We need to sit with that for a moment. Nearly half of the supporters of the political party in charge of the country are willing to ignore the weight and suffering of child rape. We are no longer talking about law and order, are we?
Part of this comes from the messaging of right wing media that nothing matters any more. Job numbers are “manipulated”. The (other) mainstream media is “lying”. There’s a “Deep State”. Due to corporate cowardice, we’re in a situation where reporting on the news will create conflict in the boardroom when the President and his foot soldiers claim they’ve been wronged — and oh dear, they are always so wronged. The victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who suffered and saw their lives ruined, aren’t significant. Christine Blasey Ford wasn’t significant. Andry Hernandez Romero, illegally detained and sent to a foreign prison where he was sexually abused, is just “just a gay barber.” As a society, we are being tested, and we are failing. When you don’t think mass incarceration is a problem, it’s because you don’t think certain people matter. This is cowardice. We should call it out at every opportunity. That’s why I’m here.
Let’s fight back together.
The movies factor into this as well because of the canon. I believe in a wide, expansive canon. But when I was down, I felt like I was missing a turbulent and chaotic era, a restructuring of values. The period of ‘14-’23 when I was down… can you argue for any such eight-plus year period in contemporary times where so much change had occurred? I’d think the movies would reflect that. And so I write to discover and preserve a canon during a period so unwieldy that there’s the sense some of the mass media we consumed in 2016 didn’t even exist. The canon deserves care. If we can collectively convince others to preserve this specific canon and others, then we will learn to better interpret this time, time that I myself never experienced.
I have read many Substacks that have since fled. They have expressed disappointment in the fact that Substack platforms and celebrates hate. I have heard accounts of Nazis and I have seen men’s-rights and openly-racist Substacks operate comfortable, with sizable support. I do not begrudge anyone leaving, and I understand and support that decision fully. But for years I lived in prison with murderers, pedophiles, Nazis, Odinists, homophobes, rapists. I always let them know how I feel, and I have no problem with the bruises I earned from that. I have no issue treating Substack the same way. I’m gonna sit here because I want to, and if you sit near me, I’m gonna give you an earful of how little I think of you. And if you don’t like it, I know the corners that the cameras don’t see. I don’t think you should exist, but I’m gonna keep being louder and more persuasive, so you’re just going to have to put up with that, the easy way, or the hard way. Money isn’t an option for me anyway, this Substack won’t charge anyone for lighting a signal that should be passed on. I appreciate all those that have donated, certainly helpful. Whatever money I gratefully earn from this, I hope to outweigh it with my voice and this message.
If you’re just joining us, here are links to every single review as of [EDITED] 10/31.
BASEBALL WEEK
Kano
The Battered Bastards Of Baseball/Screwball
Baseball Girl
The History Of The Seattle Mariners
Everybody Wants Some!!
SNL WEEK II
7 Days In Hell/Tour De Pharmacy/The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
Call Me Brother
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Jingle Smells
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
WILD FOREIGN WEEK
Diamantino
Project Wolf Hunting
Hard To Be A God
R100
Titane
ACTION COMEDY WEEK
The Brothers Grimsby
American Ultra
Mr. Right
Gun Shy
Guns Akimbo
BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK
Cooties
The Tribe
I Used To Go Here
Irrational Man
The Professor
HORROR REMAKES WEEK
Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus
The Grudge
One Cut Of The Dead/Final Cut
Child’s Play
MONSTER WEEK
Malignant
He Never Died/She Never Died
Tusk
Cold Skin
Shin Godzilla
HORROR SEQUEL WEEK
Candyman
Cult Of Chucky
Victor Crowley
Strangers: Prey At Night
Orphan: First Kill
SLASHERS WEEK
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Knives And Skin
The Guest
Dark Glasses
Hush
WEREWOLF WEEK
Werewolves Within
Late Phases
Viking Wolf
When Animals Dream
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow
FLOPS WEEK
Serenity
Man Down
Aloha
Hellboy
The Last Duel
ETHAN HAWKE WEEK
Stockholm
Predestination
Blaze
Juliet, Naked
Maggie’s Plan
MUSICAL WEEK
Stage Fright
Summertime
Encanto
RRR
Annette
TRUE STORIES
Capone
Neruda
Face Of An Angel
City Of Lies
Vice
BOOKS 2 MOVIES PT. II
Nightmare Alley
Inherent Vice
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women
The Goldfinch
The Disaster Artist
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Cherry
Waiting For The Barbarians
Stars At Noon
I Know This Much Is True
INDEPENDENCE WEEK
Cut Throat City
99 Homes
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
American Animals
America: The Motion Picture
SPACE WEEK
High Life
Aniara
The Wandering Earth
The Midnight Sky
Ad Astra
LGBTQ WEEK
Disobedience
Nasty Baby
A Fantastic Woman
Haymaker
Knife+Heart
FATHERS WEEK
I Love My Dad
Sweet Girl
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Ideal Home
Waves
FOREIGN HITS
The Worst Person In The World
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn
Cold War
Bardo: False Chronicles Of A Handful of Truths
Parasite
ANIMATION WEEK
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Inu-Oh
Coco
Violence Voyager
Anomalisa
LEGENDS WEEK
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Florence Foster Jenkins
Samaritan
Vortex
The Foreigner
ROBOT WEEK
Jung_E
Brian And Charles
Archive
Zone 414
M3gan
MOTHERS WEEK
Greener Grass
The Monster
Let Him Go
Private Life
The Florida Project
TV ADAPTATIONS WEEK
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Deadwood: The Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
The Munsters
COP WEEK
Dragged Across Concrete
Wrong Cops
The Connection
Cop Secret
Wolfcop/Another Wolfcop
NEW YORK WEEK
The Scary Of Sixty First
A Rainy Day In New York
This Is The Night
Greta
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
SNL WEEK
The Skeleton Twins
The House
The King Of Staten Island
Uncut Gems
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
ROMANCE WEEK
I’m Your Man
The Lovebirds
Bros
The Lobster
Bones And All
GOOD VIBES WEEK
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
The Book Of Life
Humor Me
Wiener-Dog
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
OSCAR WEEK
I, Tonya
Mudbound
Aftersun
Foxcatcher
Inside Out
LADY ACTION
Becky
Mercenaries
Kill Boksoon
Guns For Hire
Anna
WOMEN IN MUSIC
How To Build A Girl
Aline
Nico 1988
A Dog Called Money
Nowhere Inn
WOMEN AUTEURS
Nomadland
On The Rocks
Both Sides Of The Blade
Night Moves
You Were Never Really Here
WOMEN IN HISTORY
Christine/Kate Plays Christine
Bombshell
The Woman King
Queen Of The Desert
Woman Walks Ahead
ACTION WEEK II: THE RECKONING
Bullet Train
Triple Frontier
The Gray Man
Extraction
Wheelman
SEQUEL WEEK PART II: THE RETURN
The First Purge/The Forever Purge
Space Jam: The New Legacy
Kindergarten Cop 2
The Matrix Resurrections
Jurassic World: Dominion
WESTERN WEEK
The Ridiculous Six
Bone Tomahawk
The Sisters Brothers
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
The Harder They Fall
SATIRE WEEK
A Deadly Adoption
The Square
I Blame Society
Don’t Look Up
War Machine
DC COMICS WEEK
Black Adam
The Batman
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
PRISON MOVIES
Starred Up
Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo
If Beale Street Could Talk
All Day And A Night
Pharma Bro
MEGASTAR WEEK
Dark Crimes
The Hateful Eight
The Cobbler
Knight Of Cups
The Irishman
ACTION WEEK
Gunpowder Milkshake
Triple Threat
Mayhem
Six Underground
Carter
FIRST-TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR WEEK
Wine Country
Atlantics
The 40 Year Old Version
Woodshock
Most Beautiful Island
SEQUEL WEEK
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Magic Mike XXL
Rambo: Last Blood
The ABC’s Of Death 2
Prey
NICOLAS CAGE WEEK
Mandy
Dying Of The Light/Dark
Jiu Jitsu
Army Of One
Willy’s Wonderland
MARVEL WEEK
The New Mutants
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Big Hero 6
Doomed! The Untold Story Of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four
Morbius
POLITICS WEEK
Mister America
The Hater
The Favourite
The Runner
Irresistible
BOOK ADAPTATION WEEK
Bel Canto
I’m Thinking Of Ending Things
Spiderhead
The Catcher Was A Spy
White Noise
JESSICA CHASTAIN WEEK
Ava
Miss Sloane
Miss Julie
The Forgiven
A Most Violent Year
NON-HUMAN WEEK
Isle Of Dogs
Sausage Party
White God
Gunda
Paddington
COMEDY ENSEMBLE WEEK
The Death Of Stalin
Support The Girls
The Bubble
The Female Brain
Logan Lucky
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Dinner In America
Paddington 2
The BFG
Friendsgiving
The Year Between
RACE RELATIONS WEEK
Sorry To Bother You
Blindspotting
American Carnage
Soft And Quiet
Dear White People
FUNNY LADIES WEEK
Shiva Baby
Horse Girl
Definition, Please
The Incredible Jessica James
Lady Bird
CHRISTMAS WEEK
Fatman
Happiest Season
The Christmas Chronicles
Better Watch Out
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
SCI-FI WEEK
The Vast Of Night
Mute
The Discovery
Synchronic
Possessor
REMAKE WEEK
Jacob’s Ladder
Martyrs
Cold Pursuit/In Order Of Disappearance
Inside
West Side Story
BAD TASTE WEEK
Kung Fury/Ninja Commando
Velocipastor
9/11
Turbo Kid
Cuck
Me You Madness
Cats
Butt Boy
The Greasy Strangler
Obamaland/Trump Vs. The Illuminati
SPORTS WEEK
The Phenom
Jayhawkers
High Flying Bird
Golden Arm
The Bronze
SCARETOBERFEST
ZOMBIE WEEK
Cell
Army Of The Dead
Cargo
Maggie
Train To Busan
HORROR SEQUELS
The Human Centipede Part III: The Final Sequence
See No Evil 2
Phantasm Ravager
Birdemic 2: The Resurrection/Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle
I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu
HORROR COMEDIES
Benny Loves You
Burying The Ex
Little Evil
Gatlopp: Hell Of A Game
Bloody Hell
WITCH WEEK
She Will
The Love Witch
Suspiria
The Babysitter/Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Witch
ALL KILLER NO FILLER
Hereditary
Ready Or Not
The Invisible Man
Terrifier/Terrifier 2
X/Pearl
WEEKEND SPECIALS/MISC.
One Battle After Another + Assorted Reviews
We Need To Talk About Robocop
The 26 Hour Horrorthon
The Best And Worst Movies NOT Reviewed Here
Watching Sing Sing
Rebel Ridge
Thousands Of Fake Movies
The Road To Scaretoberfest
Megalopolis/Joker: Folie a Deux
Post-9/11 Popular Cinema
The 24 Hour Horrorthon
Who Is This America Dem Speak Of Today?
LGBTQ+ Are Not Going Back
The Ten Worst Movies Of 2024
The Top 50 Movies Of 2024
The 50 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025
In Preparation For Trump
The Color Of Crime
Fixing The Oscars
A Brief Moment Of Zen
Running A Studio/Avengers: Doomsday
Captain America: Brave New World/Paddington In Peru
F1 Review
The Complete A-To-Z Of Superman
The Decarceral Cinema Of The 21st Century
Welcome To Prison, America
The Epstein Cover-Up + Fantastic Four: First Steps, And The MCU Future
And now, for your pleasure, HARD TO BE A GOD!
Oh, it's worse than people being taken off the streets. People are going to their immigration appointments and being accosted by ICE who are prowling the halls trying to make some Trump-designated quota. Anyone who separates kids from their parents is blatantly WRONG and EVIL.
Thank you so much for the shout out!
I learn so much from your Substack, both about movies I've never heard of before (Stage Fright, Mercenaries, Violence Voyager, Nasty Baby) and about movies I've never given a second thought to.
That you seamlessly connect your love of film with extraordinary nonfiction about incarceration and that you do it five times a week or more is mind blowing. Your archive should be a hardcover book.