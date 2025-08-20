The other day, I was having a political conversation with someone in passing. I mentioned the many people who had been taken by the government and denied due process. I lamented that innocent people were being kidnapped off the streets by masked cowards on behalf of the government, placed in decimated institutions unprepared to accommodate people. And he very casually called me a liar.

Now, we’re talking about events that are happening that are clearly documented, easily researched. It’s not really an argument. And without looking anything up, he made it seem as if I wasn’t being honest. I want to emphasize that this isn’t about someone calling me dishonest. This is about someone who will too strongly believe in the official narrative, that being that the President and his secret police are pursuing only criminals, only people who have broken the law, and that he is treating them fairly. This guy was is trusting of what has been told to him, and there can be no counter-narrative.

This bothered me from a deeper perspective, however. It was that cavalier acknowledgement that “the bad guys” are being apprehended, without regard as to who the “bad guys” were, or what they had done, or if they deserved their punishment. It was a reminder that, where you and I see mass incarceration as a stain on this country, others see it as a process of making people disappear, people who are different and think different no longer getting to enjoy a type of freedom. They commit a crime, they’re placed in handcuffs, and they go away. And that the criminal justice system, a man-made apparatus, is somehow a system of divine provenance, one that treats people as garbage to be thrown out.

I was that garbage. I was in a low security federal institution from 2014-2023, and low security federal institutions are the most crowded federal tier in the Federal Bureau Of Prisons, where the average sentence is eight years long. Guess what? I didn’t disappear. I’m healthy and sane (-ish). I work a job, I pay taxes, I pay rent. When I go shopping, I make small talk with the employees. I’ve dated. I have a landlord. Last year, I voted in the Presidential election. They didn’t make me disappear. I’m still here.

I do this because the criminal justice conversation, especially now, requires a great deal of humanity. Not for the sake of morality, but for the sake of practicality. People take up space. We as a society need to turn this into a plus. Which means ending this stupid fantasy talk that we can put cuffs on someone, the people we “don’t like”, and make them vanish. The government is trying to do that with immigrants right now. They’re transparently targeting minorities. It’s going to take a lot to erase us. And it’s never going to happen.

I do this because people need to understand that all sorts of detention, all sorts of incarceration, affect our lives. Two million plus people are incarcerated right now. They are brothers, daughters, nieces and nephews. Mothers and fathers. If you don’t know someone who is being held in captivity, you know someone who knows someone who is being held in captivity. The odds are much more likely if you are Black and Hispanic. We have a white President who was found guilty of thirty four criminal charges. Those two facts overlap. As does the taxpayer money fueling this mass incarceration, and the votes given to that President last fall.

We have become a society that now believes that incarceration is a punishment, but it should be dealt only to a few. Studies have shown that, were the President implicated in the now-mythical Epstein Files (which is to say he was participating in illicit sexual activities with minors and not just quietly, politely humoring a prolific sex trafficker that also claimed to be his best friend for fifteen years) a full 47% of Republican voters would still support him for President. We need to sit with that for a moment. Nearly half of the supporters of the political party in charge of the country are willing to ignore the weight and suffering of child rape. We are no longer talking about law and order, are we?

Part of this comes from the messaging of right wing media that nothing matters any more. Job numbers are “manipulated”. The (other) mainstream media is “lying”. There’s a “Deep State”. Due to corporate cowardice, we’re in a situation where reporting on the news will create conflict in the boardroom when the President and his foot soldiers claim they’ve been wronged — and oh dear, they are always so wronged. The victims of Jeffrey Epstein, who suffered and saw their lives ruined, aren’t significant. Christine Blasey Ford wasn’t significant. Andry Hernandez Romero, illegally detained and sent to a foreign prison where he was sexually abused, is just “just a gay barber.” As a society, we are being tested, and we are failing. When you don’t think mass incarceration is a problem, it’s because you don’t think certain people matter. This is cowardice. We should call it out at every opportunity. That’s why I’m here.

Let’s fight back together.

The movies factor into this as well because of the canon. I believe in a wide, expansive canon. But when I was down, I felt like I was missing a turbulent and chaotic era, a restructuring of values. The period of ‘14-’23 when I was down… can you argue for any such eight-plus year period in contemporary times where so much change had occurred? I’d think the movies would reflect that. And so I write to discover and preserve a canon during a period so unwieldy that there’s the sense some of the mass media we consumed in 2016 didn’t even exist. The canon deserves care. If we can collectively convince others to preserve this specific canon and others, then we will learn to better interpret this time, time that I myself never experienced.

I have read many Substacks that have since fled. They have expressed disappointment in the fact that Substack platforms and celebrates hate. I have heard accounts of Nazis and I have seen men’s-rights and openly-racist Substacks operate comfortable, with sizable support. I do not begrudge anyone leaving, and I understand and support that decision fully. But for years I lived in prison with murderers, pedophiles, Nazis, Odinists, homophobes, rapists. I always let them know how I feel, and I have no problem with the bruises I earned from that. I have no issue treating Substack the same way. I’m gonna sit here because I want to, and if you sit near me, I’m gonna give you an earful of how little I think of you. And if you don’t like it, I know the corners that the cameras don’t see. I don’t think you should exist, but I’m gonna keep being louder and more persuasive, so you’re just going to have to put up with that, the easy way, or the hard way. Money isn’t an option for me anyway, this Substack won’t charge anyone for lighting a signal that should be passed on. I appreciate all those that have donated, certainly helpful. Whatever money I gratefully earn from this, I hope to outweigh it with my voice and this message.

If you’re just joining us, here are links to every single review as of [EDITED] 10/31.

BASEBALL WEEK

Kano

The Battered Bastards Of Baseball/Screwball

Baseball Girl

The History Of The Seattle Mariners

Everybody Wants Some!!

SNL WEEK II

7 Days In Hell/Tour De Pharmacy/The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

Call Me Brother

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Jingle Smells

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

WILD FOREIGN WEEK

Diamantino

Project Wolf Hunting

Hard To Be A God

R100

Titane

ACTION COMEDY WEEK

The Brothers Grimsby

American Ultra

Mr. Right

Gun Shy

Guns Akimbo

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK

Cooties

The Tribe

I Used To Go Here

Irrational Man

The Professor

HORROR REMAKES WEEK

Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus

The Grudge

One Cut Of The Dead/Final Cut

Child’s Play

MONSTER WEEK

Malignant

He Never Died/She Never Died

Tusk

Cold Skin

Shin Godzilla

HORROR SEQUEL WEEK

Candyman

Cult Of Chucky

Victor Crowley

Strangers: Prey At Night

Orphan: First Kill

SLASHERS WEEK

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Knives And Skin

The Guest

Dark Glasses

Hush

WEREWOLF WEEK

Werewolves Within

Late Phases

Viking Wolf

When Animals Dream

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow

FLOPS WEEK

Serenity

Man Down

Aloha

Hellboy

The Last Duel

ETHAN HAWKE WEEK

Stockholm

Predestination

Blaze

Juliet, Naked

Maggie’s Plan

MUSICAL WEEK

Stage Fright

Summertime

Encanto

RRR

Annette

TRUE STORIES

Capone

Neruda

Face Of An Angel

City Of Lies

Vice

BOOKS 2 MOVIES PT. II

Nightmare Alley

Inherent Vice

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women

The Goldfinch

The Disaster Artist

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Cherry

Waiting For The Barbarians

Stars At Noon

I Know This Much Is True

INDEPENDENCE WEEK

Cut Throat City

99 Homes

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

American Animals

America: The Motion Picture

SPACE WEEK

High Life

Aniara

The Wandering Earth

The Midnight Sky

Ad Astra

LGBTQ WEEK

Disobedience

Nasty Baby

A Fantastic Woman

Haymaker

Knife+Heart

FATHERS WEEK

I Love My Dad

Sweet Girl

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Ideal Home

Waves

FOREIGN HITS

The Worst Person In The World

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn

Cold War

Bardo: False Chronicles Of A Handful of Truths

Parasite

ANIMATION WEEK

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Inu-Oh

Coco

Violence Voyager

Anomalisa

LEGENDS WEEK

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Florence Foster Jenkins

Samaritan

Vortex

The Foreigner

ROBOT WEEK

Jung_E

Brian And Charles

Archive

Zone 414

M3gan

MOTHERS WEEK

Greener Grass

The Monster

Let Him Go

Private Life

The Florida Project

TV ADAPTATIONS WEEK

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Deadwood: The Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

The Munsters

COP WEEK

Dragged Across Concrete

Wrong Cops

The Connection

Cop Secret

Wolfcop/Another Wolfcop

NEW YORK WEEK

The Scary Of Sixty First

A Rainy Day In New York

This Is The Night

Greta

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

SNL WEEK

The Skeleton Twins

The House

The King Of Staten Island

Uncut Gems

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

ROMANCE WEEK

I’m Your Man

The Lovebirds

Bros

The Lobster

Bones And All

GOOD VIBES WEEK

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

The Book Of Life

Humor Me

Wiener-Dog

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

OSCAR WEEK

I, Tonya

Mudbound

Aftersun

Foxcatcher

Inside Out

LADY ACTION

Becky

Mercenaries

Kill Boksoon

Guns For Hire

Anna

WOMEN IN MUSIC

How To Build A Girl

Aline

Nico 1988

A Dog Called Money

Nowhere Inn

WOMEN AUTEURS

Nomadland

On The Rocks

Both Sides Of The Blade

Night Moves

You Were Never Really Here

WOMEN IN HISTORY

Christine/Kate Plays Christine

Bombshell

The Woman King

Queen Of The Desert

Woman Walks Ahead

ACTION WEEK II: THE RECKONING

Bullet Train

Triple Frontier

The Gray Man

Extraction

Wheelman

SEQUEL WEEK PART II: THE RETURN

The First Purge/The Forever Purge

Space Jam: The New Legacy

Kindergarten Cop 2

The Matrix Resurrections

Jurassic World: Dominion

WESTERN WEEK

The Ridiculous Six

Bone Tomahawk

The Sisters Brothers

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

The Harder They Fall

SATIRE WEEK

A Deadly Adoption

The Square

I Blame Society

Don’t Look Up

War Machine

DC COMICS WEEK

Black Adam

The Batman

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

PRISON MOVIES

Starred Up

Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo

If Beale Street Could Talk

All Day And A Night

Pharma Bro

MEGASTAR WEEK

Dark Crimes

The Hateful Eight

The Cobbler

Knight Of Cups

The Irishman

ACTION WEEK

Gunpowder Milkshake

Triple Threat

Mayhem

Six Underground

Carter

FIRST-TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR WEEK

Wine Country

Atlantics

The 40 Year Old Version

Woodshock

Most Beautiful Island

SEQUEL WEEK

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Magic Mike XXL

Rambo: Last Blood

The ABC’s Of Death 2

Prey

NICOLAS CAGE WEEK

Mandy

Dying Of The Light/Dark

Jiu Jitsu

Army Of One

Willy’s Wonderland

MARVEL WEEK

The New Mutants

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Big Hero 6

Doomed! The Untold Story Of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four

Morbius

POLITICS WEEK

Mister America

The Hater

The Favourite

The Runner

Irresistible

BOOK ADAPTATION WEEK

Bel Canto

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Spiderhead

The Catcher Was A Spy

White Noise

JESSICA CHASTAIN WEEK

Ava

Miss Sloane

Miss Julie

The Forgiven

A Most Violent Year

NON-HUMAN WEEK

Isle Of Dogs

Sausage Party

White God

Gunda

Paddington

COMEDY ENSEMBLE WEEK

The Death Of Stalin

Support The Girls

The Bubble

The Female Brain

Logan Lucky

THANKSGIVING WEEK

Dinner In America

Paddington 2

The BFG

Friendsgiving

The Year Between

RACE RELATIONS WEEK

Sorry To Bother You

Blindspotting

American Carnage

Soft And Quiet

Dear White People

FUNNY LADIES WEEK

Shiva Baby

Horse Girl

Definition, Please

The Incredible Jessica James

Lady Bird

CHRISTMAS WEEK

Fatman

Happiest Season

The Christmas Chronicles

Better Watch Out

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

SCI-FI WEEK

The Vast Of Night

Mute

The Discovery

Synchronic

Possessor

REMAKE WEEK

Jacob’s Ladder

Martyrs

Cold Pursuit/In Order Of Disappearance

Inside

West Side Story

BAD TASTE WEEK

Kung Fury/Ninja Commando

Velocipastor

9/11

Turbo Kid

Cuck

Me You Madness

Cats

Butt Boy

The Greasy Strangler

Obamaland/Trump Vs. The Illuminati

SPORTS WEEK

The Phenom

Jayhawkers

High Flying Bird

Golden Arm

The Bronze

SCARETOBERFEST

ZOMBIE WEEK

Cell

Army Of The Dead

Cargo

Maggie

Train To Busan

HORROR SEQUELS

The Human Centipede Part III: The Final Sequence

See No Evil 2

Phantasm Ravager

Birdemic 2: The Resurrection/Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle

I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu

HORROR COMEDIES

Benny Loves You

Burying The Ex

Little Evil

Gatlopp: Hell Of A Game

Bloody Hell

WITCH WEEK

She Will

The Love Witch

Suspiria

The Babysitter/Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Witch

ALL KILLER NO FILLER

Hereditary

Ready Or Not

The Invisible Man

Terrifier/Terrifier 2

X/Pearl

WEEKEND SPECIALS/MISC.

One Battle After Another + Assorted Reviews

We Need To Talk About Robocop

The 26 Hour Horrorthon

The Best And Worst Movies NOT Reviewed Here

Watching Sing Sing

Rebel Ridge

Thousands Of Fake Movies

The Road To Scaretoberfest

Megalopolis/Joker: Folie a Deux

Post-9/11 Popular Cinema

The 24 Hour Horrorthon

Who Is This America Dem Speak Of Today?

LGBTQ+ Are Not Going Back

The Ten Worst Movies Of 2024

The Top 50 Movies Of 2024

The 50 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025

In Preparation For Trump

The Color Of Crime

Fixing The Oscars

A Brief Moment Of Zen

Running A Studio/Avengers: Doomsday

Captain America: Brave New World/Paddington In Peru

F1 Review

The Complete A-To-Z Of Superman

The Decarceral Cinema Of The 21st Century

Welcome To Prison, America

The Epstein Cover-Up + Fantastic Four: First Steps, And The MCU Future

And now, for your pleasure, HARD TO BE A GOD!



