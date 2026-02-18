From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

B-Movie Tea
This is such a powerful movie, but I initially thought I hated it.

I hated Fletcher so much. I kept expecting Andrew to reach a point where he'd reject that monster. When the movie went in a different direction I had a really hard time accepting it. Years later the memories of those feelings make me realize what a great movie, Whiplash is.

Damien Chezelle did such a great job of capturing obsession and ambition. Thanks so much for the awesome read.

Did you play any instruments in prison?

Bardiya Mazda
One of my favorite final scenes, just mutual destruction, Andrew transcending but sacrificing everything, with no answer as to whether Fletcher's abuse was worth it.

