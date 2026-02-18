I don’t know about anyone else, but I grew up in a postmodern pop culture world that was uncommon at the time but sounds fairly accepted today. I consumed media, but I didn’t have what the previous generation considered heroes. I watched Michael Jordan dominate on the basketball court but I also heard the stories of him being a difficult, sometimes cruel teammate. I was jamming to Radiohead as a kid, but I distinctly remember Thom Yorke giving an interview where he said the band operated like the United Nations and he was “America.” I assumed that the artists and creators I respected were all jerks. I took it for granted, really. Part of the whole deal.

“Whiplash” seems as if it’s about that very topic – how the cost for greatness is something that consumes your whole character. That seems to be the future that Andrew (Miles Teller) sees for himself, a skilled high school jazz drummer who strives for perfection at a private school. In order to advance towards an established reputation, he needs to impress Mr. Fletcher, the demanding band teacher who puppeteers his students into respecting, and eventually fearing, him. Or maybe the other way around, but Fletcher knows it’s crucial to inject that terror into his students.

Fletcher is played by character acting legend JK Simmons. Bald and sculpted, his face is twisted into a permanent sneer. Sometimes it’s open contempt he’s showing people, right before he’s about to start barking. Sometimes, it’s a smirk, one that looks like it might primarily be a smile with a hint of a sneer. Nope, don’t be fooled – it’s almost always a sneer, but just a prolonged one, so you don’t expect it when he throws a chair at you. Fletcher is calculating like that. His seemingly-spontaneous explosions are usually followed by a performative quiet, as if he’s studying the response to his fury. If you don’t stand up to him, he’ll crumple you up and throw you in the wastebasket. If you do stand up, you’ll earn his respect, but you’ll also earn differing layers of disrespect, because you’ve shown that you can take it. A second chair may be forthcoming.

It’s inevitable, when you’re talking about a young person seeking mentoring from an older professional, that there’s a paternal element to Andrew seeking approval from the constantly-disapproving Fletcher. Early on, Andrew goes with his father Jim (Paul Reiser) to the movies. Before you’ve gotten to know this gentle man, you see him suggesting that they pour chocolate candies in the popcorn, which sounds both like a personal preference and a sweet gesture from father to son. Unfortunately, when contrasting him to Fletcher, Jim seems soft. The more we get to know about Jim, the more we realize that he’s a kind father, but one that’s not nearly attentive. He doesn’t understand the mental toll Andrew’s dedication to drumming has taken on him. He doesn’t even see the physical toll, the gnarled fingers, splinters and bruises on Andrew’s hands. Early on, the question is asked implicitly: Jim is asking less of Andrew than Fletcher is, but does that make Fletcher a more effective father figure?

“Whiplash” is a movie of dark rooms and bleak environments– it’s almost a shock to the eyes when Andrew engages in a rare daytime lunch at a diner with his girlfriend (Melissa Benoist). As such, Fletcher is often seen shot from below, to emphasize the shadows that cover his face. Andrew endures the belittling and the abuse, but there’s only so much a musician can take. Still, the movie never exactly makes the argument that Andrew is wasting his time. It’s ambiguous as to whether or not director Damien Chazzelle believes that your core identity is a sacrifice you need to make in order to reach the top of your profession. When Fletcher flies too close to the sun, putting his own career at risk, there is no judgment as to whether or not his torture was simply the price for converting many to the upper echelons of music. It’s simply the moment when someone complained.

Teller seems to have learned the drums for the role, and without being an expert, it does seem as if he successfully turned himself into a top-flight musician for this part. His pained face while performing should share a credit with the sweat beads bouncing off his head, landing hard against his kit. Simmons, as expected, is a monster, someone who unquestionably knows and loves music, but who uses that as a cover for his open sadism. The two of them trade volleys, and it adds intrigue that Fletcher seems taken aback, almost stunned that Andrew is surviving his trial by fire. The movie builds to a final confrontation that, in fits and starts, is an uncommon and shocking defeat, though it’s also, figuratively, a suicide pact. Greatness could claim anyone. Or it can claim everyone.

In the two major federal institutions where I was housed, there were opportunities for instruments. In the first and largest one, there were closed classes, but it was largely professionals sharpening their chops on the instruments. The instruments were kept in a building far off to some inmates, in the chapel, so they weren’t always readily accessible. Sometimes, people would play, but you’d have to play in the chapel for religious events. For the private practice sessions, you had to prove your aptitude, as they didn’t let first-timers near the very few instruments they had on hand. And if you had a problem with contributing to the Catholic church services, you weren’t going to play.

Oddly enough, my next spot was heavily underfunded, but they had a much bigger music “scene”, with an isolated band room and a number of different instruments that could be checked out. There were classes where you could learn not only how to play instruments but how to write music – they were classes taught by other inmates, obviously, as you weren’t going to find many musicians among that c.o. population. That was in a tight classroom with poor acoustics, though, so you couldn’t exactly jam out unless you joined a band. And there was only one band, the church band, and every Sunday they played a small concert for the Protestant services. In other words, if you’re trying to play anything secular in prison, you can forget about that.