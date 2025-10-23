I learned a lot about a certain breed of America when I was down. I was in prison for several months before I heard about the trailers for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”. And I remember reading about the shock that certain white audiences felt when a stormtrooper removed his helmet and revealed the visage of John Boyega. The immediate feeling was one of division. Fans acted as if it was a hostile act to ask them to identify with a Black man from a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away. They had endless Chewbacca collectibles, but somehow John Boyega was what tested their emotionally-dependent relationship to George Lucas’ space saga.

I bring this up because I can’t relate to people who, well, can’t relate. And so I watch a movie like “When Animals Dream”, and it is completely alien to me. It’s set in the Netherlands, in a seaside town where there are sparse jobs and opportunities. It is about a young woman, a white woman. It deals with werewolves. I am several degrees removed from these life experiences, and I’m not even counting the language barrier. And you know what? This is an awesome experience. I am blessed to be able to press a button and be taken to this world, a world with events and stakes completely not my own, people I can never be. I love this, guys!

The aforementioned young lady is Marie, who has just turned sixteen in a small town where she largely keeps to herself. Her family has protected her from what is a simple life for the townsfolk, growing up to get a numbing job working menial labor to keep the area’s economy running. But she’s all grown up now. It’s not enough that she helps around the house, caring for a catatonic mother when her joyless father isn’t available. She’s got to become a woman, whether she’s ready or not.

This involves her taking a job at the docks dealing in fish guts. As the youngest arrival, she’s immediately bullied and demeaned by the other men. Some of it is just obnoxious pestering. Some of it is harassment that leans towards becoming uncomfortably sexual. Her feminine features have only begun to develop – she is a pale-skinned blonde girl, but still bow-legged and small-faced, a tomboy lacking coordination. The men seize on this and some of the hazing becomes invasive and disrespectful, particularly as it’s an almost entirely-male workforce. Once the viewer realizes she’s sharing a locker room with these men, the heart sinks.

The dark joke of “When Animals Dream” is that she’s beginning to develop uncomfortable body hair, she’s seeing changes in the size of her hands. She has an unnatural reaction to the full moon. And yes, maybe this is lycanthropy, but also maybe it’s just puberty. She has no one in her life to explain the difference. So when the boys at work begin to eye her a different way, and she begins to eye them a different way, she doesn’t understand that they feel lust, and she feels hunger. We’ve seen movies, we know all about werewolves. But the horror lies in the fact that the experience is being felt by a sixteen year old girl who’s never been anywhere, doesn’t know anyone. How would she know what is or isn’t normal?

“When Animals Dream” uses a gray/green color palette to further emphasize this is, innately, a working class tragedy. Even if she weren’t becoming a were-woman, Marie would have likely been looking at a dead-end life. Now, the werewolf behavior at least gives her an excuse when she begins to act out against her father, when she lets her hormones get to her. This is especially upsetting given that it’s happening to a human with a much higher threshold of pain and damage. There’s one sickening scene late at the dinner table where, at a tragic moment, Marie is resolutely attempting to push buttons. Teenagers are supposed to instigate. But you don’t want a werewolf instigating conflict.

The movie seems a bit distracted as the reasons for Marie’s wolf behavior are introduced as lore, complicating a fairly straightforward tale. But you’re not rooting for Marie to tear up the fellow dockworkers who harassed her. You’re watching a young person become a monster for reasons out of her control, and the horror is heartbreaking. This movie takes a more subtle approach to the wolf effects so Marie, ultimately, retains just enough humanity for you to root against this kitchen-sink horror tale swallowing this young girl alive. This may not work for all horror fans, but it’s a serious-minded, worthy addition to the werewolf canon.

I mentioned previously how prisons were not built for certain conundrums, and guards were not equipped to handle the myriad problems created by a diverse pool of prisoners. One of the more obvious demographic issues that prison needs to face is that of an increasingly-aging prison population, which staff is entirely unprepared to care for. This article crunches the numbers and reveals that, by 2030, a third of the prison population will be over fifty. Already, one in six prisoners in 2022 were over fifty. We’re contributing to a geriatric prison population.

These age demographics can be neatly traced to a specific era – the shift in criminal justice in the 1990’s. It was this overarching approach towards sentencing – in the feds, the clearest example was the end of parole – that caused an explosion in the world of criminal justice. If you were twenty in 1995, then congratulations – you’re fifty today. One of the more striking realizations I made when I was in prison was that this wasn’t the first rodeo for many of those men. Several had been in prison many times already, arrested for assorted reasons. We have a system that rewards itself for jailing men frequently, to the point where the recidivism level often reaches fifty percent or more for many who commit crimes. That doesn’t sound like rehabilitation. That sounds like a business, one poised to continue fattening itself to the detriment of elderly people. If mass incarceration was meant to work, there wouldn’t be so many convicts with wrinkles.