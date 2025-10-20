Hope you’re howling at the moon, because this is WEREWOLF WEEK! We’re starting off with the most rare of beasts, the actually-funny horror comedy. Josh Reuben’s “Werewolves Within” stands out from the (wolf)pack not only because it’s one of the good ones, but for the simple fact that it’s actually incredibly hard to make a horror comedy, and there are only a few worth a look. Think about what you have to do as a filmmaker to make a movie that’s scary and suspenseful while also making you laugh, two diametrically-opposed behaviors. Such a task deserves respect.

In fact, because I’m in the mood for a good digression, let’s go back to “An American Werewolf In London”, a legitimately perfect movie and perhaps the gold standard of contemporary horror-comedies. The movie was released in 1981, and didn’t receive the proper recognition from academics. At the Oscars, the Best Picture winner was “Chariots Of Fire” – I’m not in the anti-”Chariots” brigade, but it’s got less of a degree of difficulty than “An American Werewolf Of London” (let’s call it AAWOL for now). Other Best Picture nominees from that year include Louis Malle’s “Atlantic City” (okay, fine), “Raiders Of The Lost Ark” (okay, again, fine), “On Golden Pond” (pssh) and “Reds”. Not a bad group of nominees, but I’m finding a spot for AAWOL. Similarly, of the year’s top ten grossing films, AAWOL is superior to “Superman II”, “Arthur”, “Cannonball Run”, “For Your Eyes Only”, “Time Bandits”, and probably Alan Alda’s “The Four Seasons”, which I’ve never seen. It’s also better than #5 that year, “Stripes” – I’m with the pointed criticism from the flawless television series “Freaks And Geeks”, when a character admits that no one has any memory of what happens in the second half of “Stripes”.

(AAWOL is the nineteenth highest grossing movie of that year, behind “History Of The World Part I”, “Bustin’ Loose” and “The Great Muppet Caper” among similar movies. It did outperform “Halloween II”, “The Omen IV: The Final Conflict” and “Friday The 13th Part 2”, as well as “The Funhouse”, “Student Bodies”, “Dragonslayer” and “Wolfen”. 1981 was a cool year)

In other words, not only is there no real reward for making one of only a handful of actually-good horror comedies, but the public isn’t likely to recognize it either. Appropriate, considering “Werewolves Within” was another movie caught within the churn of COVID-era home releasing. It’s easy to see how this smaller, winter-set movie without big stars could get lost in a sea of generic horror slop that people were thoughtlessly renting under a cloud of Corona. But part of why I do this is to keep the signal alive for movies of an era in danger of being forgotten.

The story begins in a white, winter Vermont town, where inexperienced Finn (Sam Richardson) has arrived to be the newest local park ranger. Quickly, he is given the lay of the land by kewpie-cute Cecily (Milana Vayntrub), the local post officer. Uncertain as to how to accept the atmosphere, he checks in at a local motel, where he soon learns about the chaotic tensions in town between the locals and a wealthy entrepreneur threatening the town’s resources. What ensues is an Agatha Christie situation, as the motel’s eclectic residents find themselves snowed-in by a blizzard. The generators have been sabotaged, there’s a dead body no one seems to know anything about, and wouldn’t you know it, there’s a werewolf amiss.

I’m a big believer in Hollywood being a functioning ecosystem. So I admit I’m naturally cheering on a movie like “Werewolves Within”. This is what the industry needs to be doing – making broadly appealing movies that not only make stars, they build an infrastructure of likable, reliable character actors. Richardson was not someone with whom I was familiar when I was down, but this movie gave me the go-ahead to seek him out on “Detroiters” and segments of “I Think You Should Leave”. Yes, he’s funny (even though it seems at this point that he plays many similar characters). But more importantly, he’s charming and likable. You want to root for him, because he seems forever overmatched despite having the frame of a mature Bart Harley Jarvis.

Vayntrub, like Richardson, is a commercial veteran, but in a more pointed way. For years, she was Lily from AT&T, and I have to say I was smitten seeing her in all those ads as a chirpy, sometimes bumbling spokeswoman – they’d play constantly during sporting events. In “Werewolves Within”, she’s the plucky optimist in a sea of jerks and scaredy-cats, and it’s a delightful showcase for her charm and beauty. Together, Richardson and Vayntrub are a great pairing, and I couldn’t shake the notion that we were talking about two genuine stars here, should Hollywood ever decide to refill the comedic-talent pipeline, instead of forcing talented performers into the podcast sphere (or, egads, to AT&T).

Of course, a movie like this (a werewolf movie with Agatha Christie trappings – you know, there’s one every week) doesn’t totally work without an excellent ensemble of ringers. There’s a gay couple played by two TV ringers, “30 Rock” mainstay Cheyenne Jackson and Harvey Guillen of “What We Do In The Shadows”. Sarah Burns is a prolific character actor who has been a highlight of several movies with her looks of exasperation and double-takes. My favorite is the perennially-undervalued Michaela Watkins, really one of the more genuinely talented people to ever do only a single season on “Saturday Night Live” (and that’s a spicy hot take if you know a lot of the one-season performers on the show). While several of these performers go big in a movie like this, where frights accentuate the comedic responses, Watkins instead goes for nuance with her laugh lines.

“Werewolves Within” benefits from this cast not only because there are a lot of funny people in this film, but because it’s a whodunit, as everyone tries to piece together who is becoming the werewolf tearing people apart at night. This is not exactly a terrifying horror picture, but it’s one that works on all cylinders, not only creating a convincing mystery but punctuating the discomforting uncertainty with a solid amount of gore. I’ve been all about categorization in this review – werewolf movies, horror comedies, etc. – but I’d be remiss in not mentioning that this is also based on a video game. I’ve never heard of this, but I’m glad the game-to-movie pipeline has finally produced a good one. (Takashi Miike’s “Ace Attorney” is also pretty good).

I wanted to briefly mention the issue of health behind bars. In public life, our dealings with medical professionals are expected to be delicate, leaning towards those ensuring our care to tread lightly on our health. The idea SHOULD be that medical professionals care for our health, we all hope that’s the case, But of course the reality is that doctors and nurses know full well that patients can be litigious, and it’s important to isolate themselves from culpability for damages. Everyone is always watching. But what if they weren’t? Prison is ultimately one scenario after another where people are expected to care for you, but they also operate without any oversight. The trust is a fragile matter when you’re just another human in chains.

What interests me is that, when you are struggling with your health in prison, administrators are careful about removing you from General Population, a measure done to ensure everyone’s safety that nonetheless removes them from a certain type of legal liability. Your natural inclination would be to reach out to loved ones to inform them of your circumstances, but unfortunately, that’s often not in the cards. And it’s not up to the prison to inform others of your circumstance, unless there is a death. When I was assaulted in prison and my jaw was broken, I was placed in the SHU, preventing me from doing anything other than waiting pens and paper to send letters in the ensuing days. No one knows what’s happening to you, which leads to tragedies like this. It seems like even in death, it’s not worth telling anyone.

Of course, this was something to which I had grown accustomed. When I was first arrested, it took me days to realize I had to tell my family of my new surroundings. The problem was acquiring the method of informing them, which involved the phone, which had to be paid for. From the inside, I could not place money on the phone. So I needed to tell my family to place money on my phone to make calls. I could not ask them for money, however, without having money placed on my phone. And there was no one else to inform them of my new location. It was like this for every institution that had me.