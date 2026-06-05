I don’t know how to write about mental illness. Partly, it’s because I think maybe a lot of people are more mentally ill than they’re letting on. I know people who have never been in therapy but who suffer from intense bouts of narcissism, people who have crippling anxieties. I myself am in therapy, partly to come to terms with the person I was before prison, and partly to cope with the complications in my head as a result of prison. I can feel irrational thoughts arise and take over my decision-making as I make blind concessions to emotion or sensation. But this is not unfamiliar. Some people feed this sensation by becoming a hold-up kid. Some people just scroll YouTube for hours.

“Welcome To Me” is a true story about Alice Klieg. I assume it’s true. I don’t like the idea that movies require homework. It’s worth judging the movie on its own merits, not by its fidelity to the life of Ms. Klieg, a woman we had never heard about before we knew of the film. The recent “Michael” movie about the King Of Pop has been judged for what is NOT in the film, when frankly I think it’s more productive to determine if the movie is a suitably challenging and interesting story of a complicated person. I also think making a movie about Michael Jackson that doesn’t acknowledge the child abuse allegations is tantamount to dishonestly calling “Michael” simply “the new Miles Teller movie”, so I think that conversation is worth having, but it has nothing to do with a critique of the film as much as critique of a crooked thought process. But my point is that I shouldn’t have to reacquaint myself with the life of Michael Jackson before I see the movie, and I will under no circumstances consider the movie a factual account of someone’s life. But I digress.

This gets knotty when you realize Klieg suffered from borderline personality disorder. It gives this movie a queasy air of mockery even without knowing who Klieg is. In the film, Kristen Wiig plays Klieg as one of those characters who is a dreamer, but also, a waiter – not someone who serves food and drink, but someone who seems to be awaiting her moment in the spotlight without actually taking any tangible steps towards her goals. These people are everywhere. When I was a young kid, I worked at a supermarket for a while, and I stocked the shelves with a nice girl who wanted to be a singer. She did not take lessons, she did not make tapes, but she would stop everything and sing for random people sometimes, demanding immediate feedback. I don’t think she ever became a singer. I also think lack of talent was a factor there, but I’m an avid pop music listener. Being untalented is not a deal-breaker.

Klieg wins a massive lottery prize one day, an inexplicable reward from the gods for patiently waiting her turn. Through a chance encounter with a syndicated television personality named Gabe (Wes Bentley), she is able to pitch her own cable access show. It’s a canny bit of media critique that Klieg is a devoted “Oprah” watcher that when she’s asked what her show will be about, she simply offers, “Me.” On one hand, it’s not much of a pitch – executives played by Joan Cusack (woah), Jennifer Jason Leigh (woah!) and James Marsden (eh, alright) are deeply unimpressed. But the bar is low for a show like this, so when she starts paying upfront with her lottery winnings, the staff has no choice but to offer her airtime. For the record, this is also how Byron Allen got his 11:30 slot on CBS.

Klieg decides to use her show as a form of live therapy. She cooks dubious meals for the camera and eats them onstage. She stages re-enactments of petty traumas with actors. Untrained for the camera, she rambles on about any and all topics. She’s paying, so she’s the host and the boss, so there’s a twisted wish fulfillment going on. But behind the scenes, she’s in a sexual relationship with Gabe, who is clearly taking advantage of her for the sake of the network. And when her show generates a sort of outre credibility among a certain audience, she befriends a young film student who has an appreciation for her show that’s fifty percent admiration, and maybe 30% mockery, and 20% pity. She sleeps with him too, and he is taking advantage of her vulnerability, but she is clearly taking advantage of the power dynamic that comes from not only being older but being the object of his admiration.

“Welcome To Me” is powered by a series of continually-peculiar details from Klieg’s life (presumably), so while it’s paced like a comedy it doesn’t jeopardize the storytelling for a cheap joke. Still, it’s an open question as to how much of this should actually be funny. Credit should be given to Wiig, who knows how to lean into a laugh, but always plays Klieg as a real person. There are some powerhouse people behind the scenes of this film, but Wiig isn’t delivering a comic performance. This is a reminder that some of the best scenes of “Bridesmaids” with Wiig involved how she found a gag within her character’s very real sadness. Alice Klieg is a runaway train, and Wiig smartly plays her as someone who tells herself the opposite. She irritates her doctor (Tim Robbins) with an erratic use of her meds, but to her, it’s a major key to her happiness. But all her show brings her is a hollow applause and the concern from others.

Which makes it worth asking – is it concern? These executives run a network, and they need to find multiple revenue streams to keep airing infomercials where people advertise goods that won’t sell. They’re acting as far as protecting business interests. They’re aware enough of Klieg’s personality disorder, and they know this is a sick person. But they also understand that the show is providing this woman with an outlet she’s never had. It does ask the question as to what is motivation and what is exploitation. Can their actions be perceived as people who want to help? Or are they just using that as a crutch to keep their own jobs?

It’s a tricky movie, in that you become aware early on that there can be no clean conclusion to this story. Gabe in particular is a complex character, and I would say Bentley’s performance doesn’t properly convey just how compromised he is by bringing Klieg to the network while simultaneously pursuing a relationship. The heart of this movie may come from Linda Cardellini, who plays Klieg’s sweetly undemanding best friend. Klieg seems as if she can’t help but break her friend’s heart, but at the same time, it’s Cardellini who properly conveys that she knows who Klieg is, and what’s best for her. She may be wrong, but her level of genuine affection makes up for it. It’s a complex relationship, and the movie’s too smart to properly place a cap on it. Cardellini nonetheless continues a career of giving forever-underestimated performances against much more famous costars.

Every prison is different, but in little ways, they find the ability to control what you see and consume. I was in low-security facilities – many of us could control the televisions in the unit, and there were enough TV’s to accommodate what anyone wanted to watch. But in my last institution, in the gym, the televisions played 24/7, and played CNN, FX and Fox News. The latter is problematic in the extreme, and in 2026, I don’t have to explain how people who consume zero news programming are less informed than the average Fox News watcher. If we’re still doing false equivalencies in 2026, you’re just not actually watching and consuming the media in question, so, let’s not.

In this particular article, there’s a discussion about an institution where the televisions were controlled by officers. I was in prison for the same cultural shift discussed in the article, where the final days of the Obama administration led to the shift from CNN and PBS to Fox News and the empty-headed Trinity Broadcasting Corporation. I’m sure this happened in many institutions, and it’s part of a larger cultural shift that portrayed Fox News not as a news network but as a symbol of values, values that were now being forced onto inmates. This is never limited to politics, however. I still remember being at a visit with a loved one when the televisions in the visiting room were set to a reality show about inmates in prison. As a stern voiceover rambled on, footage was shown of officers brutalizing and humiliating inmates, handcuffing them, beating them, spraying them with hoses. When I asked an officer to change the channel, in a sea of inmates visiting with their children, their wives, their mothers, he told me to simply “look away.” They wanted us to watch that. They wanted family members to see that. A reminder of who was in charge.

Next week, we enter a world of Bad Taste Sequels!