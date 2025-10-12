There is a new documentary on HBO and HBO Max that is not news to me, though it’s something everyone who reads this Substack should see. “The Alabama Solution” – perversely titled because there isn’t one – is about the state prison system in Alabama, considered one of the least-safe places in the world. What’s pivotal about this documentary is what I’ve been emphasizing all along – this is about what the government doesn’t tell you.

The audacious gamble of this doc is that phones have been smuggled into the prison to allow for the inmates to tell their story. Unfortunately, this is the only way. We have to remember that the stories we hear about prison cruelty – which are many – are simply the ones the institutions let you hear. Correspondence to media is informally prohibited, and if you send it from within the prison walls, there’s a chance it will not go out. Though even if it did, the media won’t exactly be on your side. In this doc, we see various inhumane conditions framed by local newscasters in ways that depict those suffering in an unflattering light. It’s hard enough to fight for your right to exist, harder enough when the other side has friends in the media and Washington. When you go to prison, they’re all rooting against you.

The conditions inside the prison are unruly, unsafe, unclean. Men are denied healthcare, they are demeaned and beaten by guards. There are considerable cover-ups, all to protect the staff from culpability – we’re told that the prison depicted in the movie has reached $53 million in settlements to protect officers from legal punishment. All of this was familiar to me, since prison rules (much like capitalist rules) are designed to provide CYA for those in power, and to isolate those from responsibilities. There’s an interview with a smirking c.o. (it’s completely in character for one of these guys to foolishly surrender to an incriminating on-camera interview) who has faced several allegations of abuse. He insists that he’s never used force that was “excessive”, though he scoffs and shrugs at the lawsuits levied against him but settled by his lawyers and the institution. They didn’t even tell him about them.

Another lawmaker, when pressed about alternative forms of incarceration, claims that his conscience and the Constitution doesn’t tolerate execution, and it’s said like these restrictions are a hassle. For simple reasons – these men and women in power want to kill, they want to have the freedom to eliminate people. You’ll hear very little from these officials about actual rehabilitation, and that’s not because of judicious editing. I can tell you from experience that’s because rehabilitation threatens their jobs, and therefore doesn’t interest them. The governor, Kay Ivey, is similarly dismissive, opting to address problems of over-crowding, understaffing and a culture of abuse by closing several smaller prisons and opening a few “megaprisons” instead, because politicians involved in criminal justice just want to solve problems by throwing more incarceration at them. She rails against the possibility these men might be out in public, but she employs several inmates on furlough to work on her mansion using slave wages. There’s no context in which that would be acceptable, but this is the sort of manipulation the law allows.

The last few segments of this doc focus on the labor strikes from 2016, based in the fight against slave labor (strikes which, again, were not endorsed by the media, who only depicted the clash as that being the actions of dangerous inmates). As the strike went on, the response of the prison was to limit, and sometimes eliminate, meals. That’s not a decision made to settle a problem, that’s a decision made to hurt men, men packed up in small boxes, against each other, primed for conflict. They wanted to kill them, and they wanted them to kill each other. This is the abuse the system tolerates. In every institution in America, the staff would rather inmates be at each other’s throats, so the warden and his c.o.’s keep their hands clean. It really is that simple. One inmate echoes what I’ve been saying when he claims, “No one benefits from [this version] of what they call justice.”

The doc is streaming on HBO MAX and the website can be found here, with several resources regarding the countless unnecessary deaths within the Alabama prison system. You can also go here to support those fighting against the Alabama prison system to simply ask for humane treatment and accountability. This is happening everywhere. Let’s start saving lives here.

In somewhat lighter news, I understand the fellas at FilmStack have proposed a challenge regarding adaptations. I had something to say about this awhile back when I was in prison, so I figured I’d chime in.

Here are ten adaptations I would like to see very much.

Kayla Rae Whitaker’s “The Animators” is a wonderfully human story about two lifelong friends who start to rise up in the world of animation, and sadly begin to grow apart. It’s lightly comedic, but it’s mostly about how the stresses of the profession can take a toll on a female friendship.

The key to making a movie like this is to bring the animation to life (as it is only described in the book). So there would be an animated component, ideally employing actual current female animators (and maybe some supervision from Marjane Satrapi. Lisa Cholodenko (“The Kids Are Alright”) would direct, and I could see Beanie Feldstein and Julia Garner as the two young aspiring artists.

Gay Talese’s “Thy Neighbor’s Wife” was a juicy best-seller decades ago, a nonfiction look at the ever-expanding world of sexual promiscuity. Talese employed a jaundiced eye towards the material, veering from social study to anecdotal discoveries and storytelling. I would make this the “Moneyball” of coitus, and focus on a middle portion, about a curious couple (Sam Heughan, Allison Williams) who find themselves seduced by a neighbor (Christian Bale) who hosts couple-swap parties. Marielle Heller (“A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood”) could handle the tricky tonal balance between comedy and suspense. FYI, I also loved the idea of Prano Bailey-Bond (“Censor”) adapting Talese’s “The Voyeur’s Motel” with Ben Mendelsohn and Demian Bichir.

I very much enjoy the world of Lionel Shriver, and so I love the idea of adapting “Game Control”, a provocative novel of romance and politics. Rachel Weisz would be the idealistic nurse traveling through Third Wold countries, and George Clooney could be the wealthy entrepreneur who seduces her despite his ruthless interest in genocide and eugenics. A story about how idle talk about global politics can become an extremist agenda, and actor-turned-director Romola Garai (“Amulet”) would be my choice to handle the tete-a-tete between Weisz and Clooney.

There’s already a movie of “The Spook Who Sat By The Door”, an adaptation of the breathless political thriller of the same name by Sam Greenlee. But the story of a Black radical who infiltrates the CIA is due for a modern updating, and who else but Spike Lee could provide his personal stamp? Most particular to my interests is that the movie ends before the book’s savage third act, where civil war breaks out in the streets. I envisioned Aldis Hodge in the lead, supported by Damson Idris and Andre Holland, with CIA skeptics played by David Harbour, George MacKay and Bryan Cranston.

Theodore Roszak’s “Flicker” is a book any cinephiles would adore, the story of a man in search of a lost reel of film from a legendary director that has driven men mad. It’s largely the story of a man who becomes a film lover by working at a movie theater, accepted into a world of buffs and obsessives as he chases his true love. But the thrill of that missing footage drives the action, and becomes a matter of obsession for all involved as cinephiles debate the language of the art form.

This book was being developed for a movie project, though I imagine studios would have cast a couple of white people out of default. So I decided to opt for Lakeith Stansfield and Zoe Kravitz in the lead, with Brad Dourif in a pivotal role as a madman in search of that footage. Darren Aronofsky had developed it previously. I like the idea of seeing this in the hands of Jennifer Kent (“The Babadook”). Counterintuitively, I think a score from Beach House would be pretty neat.

During a scary time in prison, I read Rafi Zabor’s “The Bear Comes Home”, a funny and touching story about a talking bear who becomes a jazz musician and integrates himself into human life. There is no explanation as to why he speaks, but there is a lot of forlorn tragicomedy about him being the only one of his kind, while he pines for the human girlfriend that dumped him. It’s completely absurd, but totally straight-faced, and there’s an active engagement with jazz.

I’d like this absurdity to be handled by Richard Ayoade (“Submarine”) in the director’s chair. The bear would be voiced by Bill Murray — maybe it’s my lack of imagination, but I couldn’t hear any other voice. Sam Rockwell could be his friend, flatmate and fellow band member, Rosario Dawson his ex, and other members of the band including Ruth Wilson, Jeffrey Wright and Questlove.

I read quite a bit of Don Winslow, and I’m surprised there’s been no movement on an adaptation of “The Winter Of Frankie Machine”, an entertaining hitman thriller. I think it was originally developed for Robert De Niro as the aging killer. But stop me before I say something crazy — I think Tom Cruise has aged well into this part. I’d love to see him pitted against a murderer’s row of character actors in this, like Idris Elba, Tom Waits and Famke Janssen, with his granddaughter played by Tavi Gevinson. Christopher McQuarrie could continue his relationship with Cruise by directing this.

Isaac Adamson’s “Tokyo Suckerpunch” series is a delirious cocktail of anime culture and neo-noir, with an otaku writer from America stranded in Japan and forced to use his martial arts skills to defend himself against the underworld. I think this was being developed for Tobey Maguire and Anne Hathaway, but, nah. I like John Boyega and Laura Harrier in this, in a cast that can include Ryo Ishibashi, Takeshi Kitano, Simon Pegg and, playing himself, Dolph Lundgren, who in the just world of “Tokyo Suckerpunch” is one of the world’s biggest movie stars. Edgar Wright would be my choice to helm. Ideally, they’d have a score from Yoko Kanno (see below)

“We Eat Our Own” is a very fun novel for horror fans. From the mind of author Kea Wilson, it’s the story of a horror film production that went awry, and the ensuing trial where the filmmakers had to produce nonexistent proof that they didn’t kill the actors that participated. Yes, it’s basically a fictionalized version of what happened during the shoot of “Cannibal Holocaust”, where Ruggero Deodato had to explain how he didn’t actually murder his cast onscreen.

I like this project for Ari Aster, who is probably due to return to the horror sphere for a bit. The role of filmmaker Ugo Velluto (love that name) is perfect for Adrien Brody, with the aspiring actors played by KJ Apa, Naomi Scott, Camila Moreno and David Thewlis.

Finally, I was enraptured by "Sarah Perry’s “Melmoth”, a 19th century gothic novel about a researcher who discovers that there has been a wraith that reappears every generation at the site of great atrocity. It’s an investigative novel as much as a horror story, and I love the idea of Darren Aronofsky at the helm. Someone like Gal Gadot would be necessary for the lead to sell tickets and to look good in 19th century wardrobe, though I think she’d be decent in a role that required a forceful feminine personality during a less-than-progressive time. Vincent Cassel and Javier Bardem seemed like they’d be a good fit for this material, which could benefit from some evocative and eerie set work from Bo Welch (“Batman Returns”).