For a short while, I’ve been playing around in my head with this Freddie deBoer article. Full disclosure, I do not know much about Mr. deBoer. But there’s a lot going on in this piece, as it superficially deals with the consequences, and lack thereof, for the Epstein Files, and how desire for these consequences contradicts the notion of decarceration. I do think he elicits a few examples to emphasize he may not be debating the issue in good faith — no, we’re not going to crowbar a “But Weinstein!” exception into our discussions of criminal justice, let’s get real.

But it is something that leaned into the reason why I write about criminal justice — because it’s a field that has been dominated by silly binaries like what deBoer suggests, as he’s less interested in the actual conversation of criminal justice reform as much as he is in poking holes into the points of others. It’s also trying to score an “aha!” against decarceral writers like me for being contradictory, hypocritical. His cheap talking points fail to ask the pertinent question: what is criminal justice anyway?

I jumped into writing this Substack in the summer of 2024 because I felt there were two schools of thought in discussions of criminal justice, neither of whom would meet in the middle.

-On one side, you have those who believe we need to act now because the people in custody are people who deserve humane treatment. They are being abused and tortured, in a racist societal construct designed to protect whiteness from minorities. These people believe that we need to recognize what’s happening is barbaric. Which, yes, all true.

-On the other side are those who believe in a “tough on crime” edict that protects the public from criminals. They think a safe nation is one where as many criminals are behind bars for an inordinate amount of time. They think criminals need to go away, out of sight, out of mind, and sometimes dead. It’s irrelevant that I think these people are idiots. I could go on. I won’t.

One side will never see prisoners as humans, will never understand that the system is racist and corrupt. The other side will never believe that longer sentences and newer punitive laws will protect societies. These people are incompatible in these core tenets. One spotlights the people in custody. The other focuses, allegedly, on the people outside.

Neither of these belief systems seem to have much room for an unbiased truth — this system does not work. It does not work for the people who are being protected, as they have to see their taxpayer money go towards feeding and clothing more and more criminals. It does not work for people in prison, who are given no tools to rehabilitate and offered flimsy programming to better themselves and, more importantly, prepare them when they leave the welfare state of prison and immediately enter the capitalist state of American society. Recidivism rates, on state or federal levels, all across the country, range from 50-60% or even higher in some districts, as prisons greet some of the exact same inmates repeatedly, from the same towns and communities. We’re incarcerating a lot of the same people, repeatedly. And the demographics are, quite clearly, disproportionate.

So when we talk about criminal justice reform, we are all, admittedly, talking about something different. An ideal society has no prisons whatsoever, and also I ride a unicorn. We should be building towards this society, even if it won’t happen in our lifetime. We can simply work towards having less and less people in prison than the two million currently incarcerated, a quarter of the world’s incarcerated in only one country. And we can make do with a horse who wears a fake unicorn horn. Freddie deBoer would love that, I think. Maybe I would too, I don't know.

When I went to prison, it was a harsh sentence. They explained it to me, and like most sentences, it was buoyed by math and jargon. They wished to shame me, they wanted to hurt me, torture me, teach me the error of my ways. All I saw were a bunch of out-of-shape wannabe cops trying to exert their superiority over a heavily-minority population. These men in uniforms, with their nightsticks and wide belts and questionable mustaches, they couldn’t punish me the way I punished myself. There’s nothing more powerful than the honesty of a sinner’s lament.

I sinned. I will take it to the grave, what I’ve done, who I hurt, and how I turned my back on my principles. I didn’t need an institution to do that to me. They held me from the end of 2014 to the start of 2023. I lost my thirties. Didn't have 'em. But in my head, I live in an eternal cage, where I hurt myself daily. I will never find peace, and that has nothing to do with the government or their armed goons or catty prosecutors.

Prison isn’t like that for a lot of people. Some of them shrug and realize they got caught, a mistake free of moral dimension. They spend ten hours a day dulling their senses with card games, share jokes with similar men. Taxpayers front that bill, for food, beds, clothing. And then they get out. Some people understand when seriousness is needed, but with a family to support, and a job market that shuns them, what do we think will happen? I got lucky. Others don’t have that luck.

Simply tearing down prisons and eliminating prison time, which seems to be what deBoer thinks is decarceration, would only advance that process. Prisons are places for suffering, and in my reptile brain I’d love to see them burn to the ground. But a better option is to empower these men and women. Bring them into living and lifestyle situations where they can learn new gifts, gain more of an education. Partner with colleges more often. Prepare programming that incentivize inmates to get out earlier (federal inmates must serve at least 85% of their sentences, and parole no longer exists for them nor does it for many state inmates). You’re not going to evict these men and women when their sentences end, as the system currently does. You’re going to catapult them into a situation where they can contribute to the community. There should be no barriers towards letting these men and women find that purpose. Inmates are our neighbors. It doesn’t matter what walls separate us.

Many men and women in prison had previously lacked the opportunities in life to improve themselves and others, so they cut corners and made sacrifices in order to find salvation through fast money — this is capitalism, and an honest criminal justice system would recognize capitalism as an adversary, not a good friend. Contrast these inmates with someone like Brock Turner, the rapist deBoer champions in his piece (which, holy hell). He was a nineteen year old Stanford student who raped a woman — an older woman, as if his higher learning white privilege just wasn’t enough for him.

He lacked opportunities too, but these were the opportunities to learn about boundaries, respect, mercy. These are not the same opportunities as other men and women in prison, though deBoer wants to celebrate his six months sentence as a pro-reform victory. He will not acknowledge that criminal justice reform is needed so we can stop examining these as the same missed opportunities as that of other inmates, and consider that Turner may need a considerable amount of time to un-learn his entitlement issues if he wants to be a successful participant in society. This will not be accomplished by prison walls, but with programming, therapy. Gender studies, in Turner's case. And someone like him, who broke from a promising upbringing to violate someone else, needs a lot of help regarding his mental health, not a lot of punishment. I doubt he received either.

Sentences and sanctions differ, but typically when we all about prosecuting those found in the Epstein Files who may have committed crimes, we’re talking about putting them in a box, inside a box, inside another box. It’s the same box as those who committed different crime, from different upbringings, with different politics and beliefs behind their actions. But we have a system that treats them all the same. We have a system that takes the judges (like Brock Turner’s guardian angel — Turner only served three months) out of the equation and they boil rape, drugs, theft into the same number system. He gets five years, he gets eleven and a half, she gets 17 because of an enhancement. When they get out, they’ll be all better. Will the guy who has been down for eight years and now has three kids to support with no feasible income have the same chance to contribute to society as Brock Turner did? Some will say yes, because they’re idiots. You know better.

When I talk about decarceration, yes, I mean tearing down those walls, a world without prison. But before that, I’m talking about programming and counseling, I’m talking about rehabilitative justice, I’m talking about confronting men and women with the weight, and dimensions, of their actions so that they too carry a sinner’s lament, one that makes them try harder, be kinder, discover a sense of compassion and humility. Understand consequence. Build a better society where we don't find justice through revenge. And more importantly, hold people to their word — these places are often called Correctional Institutions. It’s time to challenge the government about what kind of correction taxpayers are paying for.

Now. I understand some movies have been playing recently.

From the first moments of “Wuthering Heights”, you know exactly what this is going to be -- a pop-art speedrun of the classic novel, capturing the most superficial feelings of the material. And that’s a bad thing why? “Wuthering Heights”, the new movie, is contemporary, which is to say it’s timeless. This is a movie where people make cutting remarks, characters serve lewks, each smirk pokes through the camera. If Emerald Fennell had a Miata drive through one scene, I would have said, “Alright.”

Admittedly, this is a “Wuthering Heights” that honors the messy third act of the book. This will not appeal to those seeking an old-school romanticism. The argument is that love, true love, can make you an irredeemable monster that lays waste to the environment around you. Do I believe in the pessimism of this take? I do not. Do I find it seductive? Yes I do.

Emerald Fennell doesn’t care for your third act structures, your subtleties, your “historical accuracies”. She understands the poetry of blood, the melody of spunk. Her work is dirty, sloppy, scatological, guided by passion. If there’s an entire segment of this story that needs to be a music video, so be it. There are better adaptations of this source material. There may be none that so thoroughly, so disgustingly, get under your fingernails, in a way you can smell it a week later. For some of you, that’s not a recommendation. You know who you are.

Gore Verbinski’s cacophonous “Good Luck Have Fun Don’t Die” starts at a diner, which I think is meant as a gesture at its analog spirit. Immediately, that puts a movie on my good side. I love diners. When I got out of prison, I immediately wanted to go to a diner. Shortly after I got out, I screwed up a date when I was more in love with the diner than I was with her. A diner is simple, unpretentious. It boils everything down to the simple transaction -- here’s the money, please make me something simple and greasy, waitress I love you. No muss no fuss.

Unfortunately, this movie is all fuss. And maybe I don’t mind? This is sort of the point where you ask, why do you watch movies? Do you want them to create some fun alternate world that lets you escape this one? Or do you want to better illuminate this one? “Good Luck” begins with a long, didactic, obnoxious speech about how we’ve willingly plugged into technology that eliminates our free will. And, y’know, boo hoo. If you feel like we shouldn’t be lectured or talked at, then we should be better humans. Maybe part of the humiliation comes from the fact this speech is courtesy of someone who made “Pirates Of The Caribbean”, a trilogy of movies based on a Disney theme park ride. We deserve it!

Normally, I do believe a movie needs to make an argument FOR something if it’s going to also make a case against something else. “Good Luck” doesn’t really have a bead on who we can/should be once we put down the phones, preferring to depict a.i. as some timeline-spanning monster defeated via an outlandish quest, buoyed by a buoyant Sam Rockwell and Should-Be-America’s-Sweetheart Haley Lu Richardson. It’s entirely too long, punishingly so (but everything is these days). The most satisfying moment is a sadistic flashback sequence that darkly mocks how we’ve normalized school shootings and overdone our customization of children at the cost of spontaneity, and how these two strands uncomfortably intersect. But that bit, a highlight among a number of gags about our distorted world, runs counter to the belabored boomer-fueled onscreen activity of Verbinski’s camera -- his sense of whimsy and spectacle feels postdated 1997, allowing for the backhanded achievement of a former ace pitcher who has noticeably lost a tic off his fastball but can still throw a junkball. But hey -- there’s no such thing as too much negativity against A.I. Put your phone down, jerk. After you finish reading all this, of course.

A diner also factors into “Crime 101”, and it’s one of many blunt, obvious signifiers, specifically of class. Our intrepid hero(-ish) detective (Mark Ruffalo) sits with his wife (Jennifer Jason Leigh, cashing a sweet Amazon check for doing nothing) and they argue over her infidelity in a cramped booth. This while the “villainous” robber (Chris Hemsworth) sits uncomfortably at a fancy restaurant on a first date, before they both agree that they’d prefer something cheaper. Which is the main argument of the movie -- money can’t buy a new Happier You, but it can give you the flexibility to pretend to be someone else for a short while.

It’s funny that, in “Crime 101”, this starry cast can be seen through the eyes of their popular superhero avatars. Thor (Hemsworth) is the flashy, sexy star who gets to switch cars on a whim and speed away from any sort of violent calamity left in his wake. Storm (Halle Berry) is the upper middle class striver who has been denied her flowers and now bristles over what could have been at the (improbable but true!) age of 53. The Hulk (Ruffalo) has to settle for forever being the bridesmaid, dealing with the indignity of being outranked and unloved among far sexier, bigger costars/characters. And then there’s the Joker (Barry Keoghan), who, naturally, is a chaos agent. Every time he’s onscreen (especially in a motorcycle helmet that only reveals his wolf eyes), you don’t know what he’ll do, how dangerous he is, and where his emotions will take him. During a key early interaction, he only replies with noxious troll-bait responses as he’s slapped in the face. Ben Foster and Caleb Landry Jones (both, appropriately, X-Men) used to play this kind of role.

This isn’t terribly complicated cops and robbers stuff, and that’s to be expected coming from the words of Don Winslow. These are archetypes, and when you give them enough wrinkles, you look forward to the fireworks they ignite. Hemsworth is reliably wooden, but it allows for everyone to shine around him, particularly Berry and her righteous anger. She’s the only unfamiliar type here, a steely mortgage agent who deals with a noxious Epstein-coded client (a particularly smarmy Tate Donovan). She’s normally the character poised for a romantic relationship in these Man’s Code crime movies. Not so here. Instead, she stirs with resentment, until a late-film explosion that stands out from the film’s overall cool, chilly tone. There’s a lot here about coded masculinity (Hemsworth’s clumsy flirtation with a new lover plays into The Taciturn Professional we’ve seen before), and Halle Berry, wonderfully, is having none of it.

One of the funnier lines in “The Big Lebowski” is when The Dude, a guy who exists completely outside of capitalism, says, “That rug really tied the room over.” It’s not a funny line you think about, because the key joke is the incongruity of hearing it come from this disheveled guy’s mouth. But in fact, it casts a light on the performative element of feng shui, of accessorizing in a way that gives your life more personality. It’s materialism disguised as a lifestyle, using an object to manifest an identity that simply isn’t there.

I thought about that while watching “By Design”, which recognizes that our attachments to the perfect tchotchke is based in a need to define ourselves not by looking inwards, but by projecting outwards. Juliette Lewis feels this when she recognizes a chair that, to her, could have “tied the room together.” Instead of being able to purchase it, she becomes the chair, spiritually entering the piece as a vessel, communicating outwardly.

This bit of extreme accessorizing makes her more appealing and desirable among everyone. They too are seeking out furniture that can better help them articulate both themselves as well as their deeper desires, whether they be tied to emotion or personality. And so, they fall in love with her, now as a chair. Amanda Kramer, a fascinating director I want to discuss more as time goes on, here uses a broad canvas that comes from her biggest budget to tap into a conceptual depth behind how we identify with the junk that surrounds our mundane lives. This is aggressively, delightfully outré, in all the best ways.

In the very romantic “Pillion”, there is an unreality to Alexander Skarsgard. How is there a person this handsome? It seems unfair? I watched his “Tarzan” in prison and wondered if he was being augmented by a special effect, maybe his arms and legs were enhanced. As a heterosexual man, it is intimidating, distractingly so. I feel as if he is cornering me and I must fight him to the death for the honor of a woman I do not know, and will never know because he will kill me.

This is an actually very funny movie, in which the “proprieties” of the kink world clash with the standards of the normies. These two men come together, and the biggest source of conflict outside of themselves are the younger fella’s two protective but supportive elderly parents, both of which seem like cartoons at first before being deeply humanized (excellent performance by Lesley Sharp). Pleasure and preferences are terms thrown about. Mostly, it’s a lot of somewhat-progressive pushback. “I know these two are hooking up, but does it have to be like that??” Who is the person Harry Melling is when he’s underneath Skarsgard? Who will he be afterwards?

Skarsgard, of course, dominates the frame, figuratively, literally, thematically. It’s touching to see that he is dominant, thoughtful, serious, but also shy. He is apologizing for his presence, while also understanding how it can be used to manipulate matters. It’s a sweet characterization with quiet depths, probably, intentionally, nothing on the page, everything on screen. Melling is sweetly deferential, but Skarsgard -- I don’t know, it’s a lot. Even now, I feel like I’m preparing to lose to him in a fight. A man that looks like him should be bad at acting. It’s unfair.

Remember a couple of years ago when Naomi Ackie was the lead role in a Whitney Houston biopic that, for a moment, looked like a potential Oscar contender? And remember when she was the lead in “Blink Twice”, a prescient Epstein thriller that grossed $50 million worldwide? Now she’s in a Jason Statham movie, “Shelter”. And while I don’t think that’s a bad thing necessarily -- among people who can finish full sentences, you won’t find many bigger Statham fans than me -- she’s not playing one of those roles where she goes to punch or kick people. No, she’s got the dreaded Control Room part, where she’s standing in front of a bunch of screens, claiming someone “has a bead” on our hero while spilling exposition. Humiliating. She looks bored and pissed, and I’ll bet that’s not acting.

As far as Statham movies, this is as meat-and-potatoes as they get. If you want to see Statham protect a helpless little girl, the underrated “Safe” is your best bet. But this could have been something special with a little judicial editing -- it’s clearly an 80’s-era programmer, but for some reason it runs an interminable 107 minutes when it should be a tight 80. I just want to talk about this… the first 30-40 minutes of this movie are needlessly spent establishing that Statham is playing your typical taciturn badass trying to live off the grid. We’ve seen him do this before, this can be conveyed in like two minutes. Director Ric Roman Waugh has worked with Gerard Butler and Dwayne Johnson, he shouldn’t be struggling to establish a star’s well-known persona.

The basic plot has Statham as a Badass In Hiding until a tragedy forces him to care for a little girl, which then results in his being recognized and chased by those who thought him dead. All that should take ten minutes tops. Instead, Waugh loves these crane (drone?) shots of Statham’s empty lighthouse. The girl sprains her ankle and we have like a dozen shots of Statham caring for it and treating it -- given that she spends the rest of the movie on her feet with no issues, you really only needed a single shot to establish her injury before Statham magically cures it. You could argue that they’re building character, but Statham has zero chemistry with this girl, and while the kid actress is good, she has no personality or defining traits. Which is especially peculiar because she eventually begs to be with him all the time even though, because he couldn’t leave his lighthouse to get help, he’s basically kidnapped this child.

So none of that works, a problem when this is one of those somber Statham efforts where no one tells a joke. At least the black ops descend on them and Statham gets to wail on guys repeatedly. The movie’s action sequences improve as the film continues, a few are really top-notch, and there’s one pretty excellent car chase. Sadly, there’s also a b-plot where Ackie morally struggles with (but not really) an oppressive satellite system that surveils everyone and everything. The kind of thing that has been in hundreds of action movies already, but here we need a lengthy preamble on the ethics of this, even when the villains end up using it as a prop to find Statham (who, in typical Statham fashion, is in hiding but doesn’t ever believe in a disguise or mask). Ackie’s character doesn’t even have an arc to play here. She seems disillusioned about this tech for like fifteen seconds, and then eventually she’s using it with zero reservations or consequences. This shouldn’t be you, Naomi Ackie.

From Sundance… “Josephine” is the American “The White Ribbon”, a morality tale about how we fail our children when we don’t teach them about consequence, when we don’t believe in consequence. A young girl witnesses a sexual assault, and it haunts her. Yet her oblivious parents insist that she has to sound out her trauma, she has to articulate what adults can barely articulate, and what a child never has. She’s witnessed a betrayal, a perversion, and mom and dad act like it’s just a Thing That Happens. They are too scared to open their child up to the reality of everyday life. They are too scared that their daughter might learn what gender-based conflict is, and how it makes the world spin.

There is a carceral lesson here as far as these parents. The mother seeks to protect her child, even if it means deceiving and misleading. The child is googling “rape” because mom cannot call a sexual assault what it is. And Dad has honed in on the rapist. The man who committed the assault Must Pay, and he Must Go To Jail -- it’s a telling moment when the child asks how long the culprit will “go away” and Dad (Channing Tatum) foolishly says, “Forever,” followed by the prosecutor saying, “Three-to-eight years.” It’s the assumption that criminal justice will solve all the problems, and those inclined to assault people will never hurt anyone again, because the Justice System is never delinquent. It’s punishment as the leading takeaway from an assault, never mind the victim. Never mind the child.

“Josephine” is about cultural lies we tell ourselves, not just based on gender but based in violence. Everything is unjustifiable until it can be justified. Everyone is safe until suddenly no one is. And suddenly, no adult feels equipped to handle the slightest bit of moral leadership in a world that is broken, in a world that allows a little girl to be cross-examined by a lawyer who would question her “credibility.” “Josephine” is a movie of righteous anger, and it’s likely a lot of foolish people won’t recognize it’s about them.

Also from Sundance, “Union County” is a movie made with only the best intentions, grumble grumble. This is becoming a genre at this point, isn’t it? Non-professional actors mingling with actual superheroes (Will Poulter, our Adam Warlock, and Noah Centineo, who was almost He-Man), the famous actors moonlighting as deadbeat junkies. This is about drug addicts in the Appalachians, and this is a real problem, and they’re putting a human face on the issue, and still nothing is going to change unless the right people see this movie, and the right people are philistines, and also the movie just ain’t good enough anyway.

They’ve got a short film worth of material, so they stretch it a long way. In our lead’s dimmest moment, he gets a pick-me-up from the movie’s most conventionally attractive female character, because that sort of thing happens in all of these movies trying to be sincere about these hardscrabble men who can’t articulate their emotions and can’t get out of their own way, but always have time for romance.

I went into “Iron Lung” blind. Well, maybe deaf is more accurate -- people had explained to me what this was, but neither that nor the opaque trailer told me anything. Descriptions of this movie sounded like a bunch of buzzwords that made me feel like I am a hundred years old. All I knew is that the film was almost entirely the product of a neophyte creator. The reason I call him “creator” and not filmmaker or storyteller is because, after seeing the movie, it doesn’t make any more sense. I could clarify things by looking them up, of course -- I’m known to focus on ideas and motifs moreso than plot dynamics, so I usually miss something. But, as was the case when I put down money to see this, I chose to embrace the mystery of what I sat through.

From what I could discern, there was some sort of apocalypse. And so convicts were being used as guinea pigs, sent in a submersible into a literal ocean of blood to discover some sort of biological material that can somehow tip the scales in favor of the survival of humanity. Whose blood, I kept wondering. The question upset me, because my brain refused the easy answer. The film works on that primordial level.

The convict, Simon, is not great company for two hours (or even ten minutes, which perhaps would be a more appropriate, less repetitive runtime). Simon is defined by his crime, which apparently was a choice made in his youth that doomed several people to their death. Video game dynamics moreso than characterization. The entire movie is spent with this person, who we never really get to know, other than he yearns for some sort of “freedom” promised to him for engaging in what sounds an awful lot like a suicide mission. I’m not sure what “freedom” entails, because this ravaged future that is unseen and barely described sounds little different than incarceration. In prison, I long had visions of what would happen if I were in custody but with the whole outside world turned upside down due to some unforeseeable calamity. I would not be so quick to yearn for “freedom”, though I would participate in an opportunity to die in a quick moment of glory than to slowly decompose in a cell, as I already was. He does not seem so excited by his kamikaze mission.

But Simon doesn’t matter. None of this does, which is what we’re talking about. This movie is based on a video game, and it’s about a convict in a distant (?) future, encased in an extraterrestrial one-man submarine. So we’re talking a manufactured world to navigate an invented world to get out of a simulated world that is based on another elaborate simulation. Within virtual worlds, sensation is more relevant than character, than empathy. Simon, emotionally, has nowhere to go at the end of the film, nothing to learn. And the gooey, bloody finale concludes in a spectacle of bloodshed that feels less like a climax and more of a closed-loop. I did not understand, in a concrete sense, what was happening. And because so much of our perspective was beginning to be challenged by flashbacks and hallucinations, perhaps that was the intention. Maybe, in other words, this was the new flesh.

There’s only so much you can do with a traditional Dracula tale onscreen in 2026, but Luc Besson cribs from Jean Rollin (sans nudity!) in, uh, “Dracula”, this big, operatic take on the mythos. This one seems primarily based on faith, with a Dracula so devastated that he lost his wife despite following his religion to the height of conquest that he becomes the eternal bloodsucker simply because he believes his faith will eventually be rewarded despite now living against it. Echoes of Coppola’s version, but also something potentially more biting until the movie leaks fully into a big spectacle finale.

Caleb Landry Jones is one of the industry’s most compelling actors, but here, he ditches his usual tics to play the bloodsucker as a traditional matinee idol, which he most definitely is not. Christoph Waltz delivers a witty performance as his rival, and is having the most fun here. Except for a clan of adorable CGI goblins that do Drac’s bidding, rendered in affectionately-unconvincing CGI. Every time these little critters pop up onscreen, “Dracula” becomes a “Minions” movie for idiot adults. Like me!

I was sent a screener for a lovely short film called “Meow”, which is premiering next week at the Woodstock Film Festival. From director Sarah Meital Benjamin, it’s a tender story of two young women who form a bond when one searches for a missing cat. In only a few minutes of screentime, this relationship begins, evolves, devolves and complicates through an unblinking eye darkened by the night’s sky. You can click here to find showtimes for the movie’s premiere in Manhattan on February 22nd.

In case you’re just joining, here is the complete site archive…

THE LAST WEEK

The Last Matinee/The Last Blockbuster

The Last Mercenary

Last Night In Soho

The Last Witch Hunter

The Last Movie Star

21ST CENTURY CINEMA WEEK

Kimi

Beatriz At Dinner

Marjorie Prime

Greed

Spontaneous

MAKING COMEDY WEEK

Chop And Steele

The Comedian

Standing Up, Falling Down

Too Funny To Fail

A Stupid And Futile Gesture/Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

AGING WEEK

VFW

Leonor Will Never Die

Age Out

David Bowie: The Last Five Years/Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

SEX AND KINK WEEK

Pleasure/Mope

Zola

Double Lover

Master Gardener

Deep Water

OSCAR HOPEFULS 2026 WEEK

Licorice Pizza

Certain Women

Louder Than Bombs

Crimson Peak

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

ACTION SEQUELS WEEK

The King’s Man

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Outrage Coda

Kickboxer: Vengeance/Kickboxer: Retaliation

DEEP FANTASY WEEK

Batman Ninja

Apples

Away

Moon Garden

The Spine Of Night

SUPERSTAR WEEK

No Sudden Move

The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)

Bad Education

Project Power

Copshop

INDIE COMEDY WEEK

The Climb

Keanu

Inspector Ike

Game Night

The Big Sick

BASEBALL WEEK

Kano

The Battered Bastards Of Baseball/Screwball

Baseball Girl

The History Of The Seattle Mariners

Everybody Wants Some!!

SNL WEEK II

7 Days In Hell/Tour De Pharmacy/The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

Call Me Brother

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Jingle Smells

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

WILD FOREIGN WEEK

Diamantino

Project Wolf Hunting

Hard To Be A God

R100

Titane

ACTION COMEDY WEEK

The Brothers Grimsby

American Ultra

Mr. Right

Gun Shy

Guns Akimbo

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK

Cooties

The Tribe

I Used To Go Here

Irrational Man

The Professor

HORROR REMAKES WEEK

Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus

The Grudge

One Cut Of The Dead/Final Cut

Child’s Play

MONSTER WEEK

Malignant

He Never Died/She Never Died

Tusk

Cold Skin

Shin Godzilla

HORROR SEQUEL WEEK

Candyman

Cult Of Chucky

Victor Crowley

Strangers: Prey At Night

Orphan: First Kill

SLASHERS WEEK

Bodies Bodies Bodies

Knives And Skin

The Guest

Dark Glasses

Hush

WEREWOLF WEEK

Werewolves Within

Late Phases

Viking Wolf

When Animals Dream

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow

FLOPS WEEK

Serenity

Man Down

Aloha

Hellboy

The Last Duel

ETHAN HAWKE WEEK

Stockholm

Predestination

Blaze

Juliet, Naked

Maggie’s Plan

MUSICAL WEEK

Stage Fright

Summertime

Encanto

RRR

Annette

TRUE STORIES

Capone

Neruda

Face Of An Angel

City Of Lies

Vice

BOOKS 2 MOVIES PT. II

Nightmare Alley

Inherent Vice

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women

The Goldfinch

The Disaster Artist

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Cherry

Waiting For The Barbarians

Stars At Noon

I Know This Much Is True

INDEPENDENCE WEEK

Cut Throat City

99 Homes

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

American Animals

America: The Motion Picture

SPACE WEEK

High Life

Aniara

The Wandering Earth

The Midnight Sky

Ad Astra

LGBTQ WEEK

Disobedience

Nasty Baby

A Fantastic Woman

Haymaker

Knife+Heart

FATHERS WEEK

I Love My Dad

Sweet Girl

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Ideal Home

Waves

FOREIGN HITS

The Worst Person In The World

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn

Cold War

Bardo: False Chronicles Of A Handful of Truths

Parasite

ANIMATION WEEK

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Inu-Oh

Coco

Violence Voyager

Anomalisa

LEGENDS WEEK

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Florence Foster Jenkins

Samaritan

Vortex

The Foreigner

ROBOT WEEK

Jung_E

Brian And Charles

Archive

Zone 414

M3gan

MOTHERS WEEK

Greener Grass

The Monster

Let Him Go

Private Life

The Florida Project

TV ADAPTATIONS WEEK

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Deadwood: The Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

The Munsters

COP WEEK

Dragged Across Concrete

Wrong Cops

The Connection

Cop Secret

Wolfcop/Another Wolfcop

NEW YORK WEEK

The Scary Of Sixty First

A Rainy Day In New York

This Is The Night

Greta

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

SNL WEEK

The Skeleton Twins

The House

The King Of Staten Island

Uncut Gems

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

ROMANCE WEEK

I’m Your Man

The Lovebirds

Bros

The Lobster

Bones And All

ROMANCE WEEK 2

Racer And The Jailbird

Border

Beyond The Lights

Duck Butter

Always Be My Maybe/Sleeping With Other People

GOOD VIBES WEEK

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

The Book Of Life

Humor Me

Wiener-Dog

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

OSCAR WEEK

I, Tonya

Mudbound

Aftersun

Foxcatcher

Inside Out

LADY ACTION

Becky

Mercenaries

Kill Boksoon

Guns For Hire

Anna

WOMEN IN MUSIC

How To Build A Girl

Aline

Nico 1988

A Dog Called Money

Nowhere Inn

WOMEN AUTEURS

Nomadland

On The Rocks

Both Sides Of The Blade

Night Moves

You Were Never Really Here

WOMEN IN HISTORY

Christine/Kate Plays Christine

Bombshell

The Woman King

Queen Of The Desert

Woman Walks Ahead

ACTION WEEK II: THE RECKONING

Bullet Train

Triple Frontier

The Gray Man

Extraction

Wheelman

SEQUEL WEEK PART II: THE RETURN

The First Purge/The Forever Purge

Space Jam: The New Legacy

Kindergarten Cop 2

The Matrix Resurrections

Jurassic World: Dominion

WESTERN WEEK

The Ridiculous Six

Bone Tomahawk

The Sisters Brothers

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

The Harder They Fall

SATIRE WEEK

A Deadly Adoption

The Square

I Blame Society

Don’t Look Up

War Machine

DC COMICS WEEK

Black Adam

The Batman

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

PRISON MOVIES

Starred Up

Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo

If Beale Street Could Talk

All Day And A Night

Pharma Bro

MEGASTAR WEEK

Dark Crimes

The Hateful Eight

The Cobbler

Knight Of Cups

The Irishman

ACTION WEEK

Gunpowder Milkshake

Triple Threat

Mayhem

Six Underground

Carter

FIRST-TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR WEEK

Wine Country

Atlantics

The 40 Year Old Version

Woodshock

Most Beautiful Island

SEQUEL WEEK

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Magic Mike XXL

Rambo: Last Blood

The ABC’s Of Death 2

Prey

NICOLAS CAGE WEEK

Mandy

Dying Of The Light/Dark

Jiu Jitsu

Army Of One

Willy’s Wonderland

NICOLAS CAGE WEEK 2

Pay The Ghost

Arsenal

Prisoners Of The Ghostland

Between Worlds

Pig

MARVEL WEEK

The New Mutants

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Big Hero 6

Doomed! The Untold Story Of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four

Morbius

POLITICS WEEK

Mister America

The Hater

The Favourite

The Runner

Irresistible

BOOK ADAPTATION WEEK

Bel Canto

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Spiderhead

The Catcher Was A Spy

White Noise

JESSICA CHASTAIN WEEK

Ava

Miss Sloane

Miss Julie

The Forgiven

A Most Violent Year

NON-HUMAN WEEK

Isle Of Dogs

Sausage Party

White God

Gunda

Paddington

COMEDY ENSEMBLE WEEK

The Death Of Stalin

Support The Girls

The Bubble

The Female Brain

Logan Lucky

THANKSGIVING WEEK

Dinner In America

Paddington 2

The BFG

Friendsgiving

The Year Between

THANKSGIVING WEEK 2

Hostiles

Still Alice

The Humans

Krisha

The Oath

RACE RELATIONS WEEK

Sorry To Bother You

Blindspotting

American Carnage

Soft And Quiet

Dear White People

FUNNY LADIES WEEK

Shiva Baby

Horse Girl

Definition, Please

The Incredible Jessica James

Lady Bird

CHRISTMAS WEEK

Fatman

Happiest Season

The Christmas Chronicles

Better Watch Out

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

CHRISTMAS WEEK 2

Anna And The Apocalypse

Carol

Happy Christmas/Noelle

Violent Night

Yule Log: The Fireplace

SCI-FI WEEK

The Vast Of Night

Mute

The Discovery

Synchronic

Possessor

REMAKE WEEK

Jacob’s Ladder

Martyrs

Cold Pursuit/In Order Of Disappearance

Inside

West Side Story

REMAKE WEEK 2

Rabid

Rebecca

Point Blank

Gloria Bell

Wrath Of Man

BAD TASTE WEEK

Kung Fury/Ninja Commando

Velocipastor

9/11

Turbo Kid

Cuck

Me You Madness

Cats

Butt Boy

The Greasy Strangler

Obamaland/Trump Vs. The Illuminati

SPORTS WEEK

The Phenom

Jayhawkers

High Flying Bird

Golden Arm

The Bronze

SCARETOBERFEST

ZOMBIE WEEK

Cell

Army Of The Dead

Cargo

Maggie

Train To Busan

HORROR SEQUELS

The Human Centipede Part III: The Final Sequence

See No Evil 2

Phantasm Ravager

Birdemic 2: The Resurrection/Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle

I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu

HORROR COMEDIES

Benny Loves You

Burying The Ex

Little Evil

Gatlopp: Hell Of A Game

Bloody Hell

WITCH WEEK

She Will

The Love Witch

Suspiria

The Babysitter/Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Witch

ALL KILLER NO FILLER

Hereditary

Ready Or Not

The Invisible Man

Terrifier/Terrifier 2

X/Pearl

WEEKEND SPECIALS/MISC.

Use Your Damn Voice

The 50 Best Movies Of 2025

The 20 Worst Movies Of 2025

FilmStack’s Great Opportunity

The 100 Funniest Movies Of The 21st Century

One Battle After Another + Assorted Reviews

We Need To Talk About Robocop

The 26 Hour Horrorthon

The Best And Worst Movies NOT Reviewed Here

Watching Sing Sing

Rebel Ridge

Thousands Of Fake Movies

The Road To Scaretoberfest

Megalopolis/Joker: Folie a Deux

Post-9/11 Popular Cinema

The 24 Hour Horrorthon

Who Is This America Dem Speak Of Today?

LGBTQ+ Are Not Going Back

The Ten Worst Movies Of 2024

The Top 50 Movies Of 2024

The 50 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025

In Preparation For Trump

The Color Of Crime

Fixing The Oscars

A Brief Moment Of Zen

Running A Studio/Avengers: Doomsday

Captain America: Brave New World/Paddington In Peru

F1 Review

The Complete A-To-Z Of Superman

The Decarceral Cinema Of The 21st Century

Welcome To Prison, America

The Epstein Cover-Up + Fantastic Four: First Steps, And The MCU Future