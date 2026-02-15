From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Charlotte Simmons
13m

Tbh it's vital that we leave the conceit of contradiction-as-sin in the past. Holding two seemingly-opposed truths in one's head is actually quite easy when you ground your morals in real-world, consequential humanism and not some abstract, weepy-to-indignant existentialism around being objectively right, whatever that means. That's been my experience, at least.

Anyhow:

- So gassed for By Design holy shit

- I know of a scene in Pillion (haven't watched yet) where Melling's mother says something like "I don't like the way you talk to my son," and then Skarsgard says something like "That's okay. It's not for you to like" and I have not encountered anything before or since that has come close to the intensity of second-hand protectedness I felt. Sidebar: Really liked Melling in The Pale Blue Eye.

- "Among people who can finish full sentences, you won’t find many bigger Statham fans than me" sent me.

- Obsessed with how much I'm going to lift from Luc Besson's Dracula for one of my novel ideas.

Much love, friend.

