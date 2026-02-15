WEEKEND SPECIAL: The Sinner's Lament
For a short while, I’ve been playing around in my head with this Freddie deBoer article. Full disclosure, I do not know much about Mr. deBoer. But there’s a lot going on in this piece, as it superficially deals with the consequences, and lack thereof, for the Epstein Files, and how desire for these consequences contradicts the notion of decarceration. I do think he elicits a few examples to emphasize he may not be debating the issue in good faith — no, we’re not going to crowbar a “But Weinstein!” exception into our discussions of criminal justice, let’s get real.
But it is something that leaned into the reason why I write about criminal justice — because it’s a field that has been dominated by silly binaries like what deBoer suggests, as he’s less interested in the actual conversation of criminal justice reform as much as he is in poking holes into the points of others. It’s also trying to score an “aha!” against decarceral writers like me for being contradictory, hypocritical. His cheap talking points fail to ask the pertinent question: what is criminal justice anyway?
I jumped into writing this Substack in the summer of 2024 because I felt there were two schools of thought in discussions of criminal justice, neither of whom would meet in the middle.
-On one side, you have those who believe we need to act now because the people in custody are people who deserve humane treatment. They are being abused and tortured, in a racist societal construct designed to protect whiteness from minorities. These people believe that we need to recognize what’s happening is barbaric. Which, yes, all true.
-On the other side are those who believe in a “tough on crime” edict that protects the public from criminals. They think a safe nation is one where as many criminals are behind bars for an inordinate amount of time. They think criminals need to go away, out of sight, out of mind, and sometimes dead. It’s irrelevant that I think these people are idiots. I could go on. I won’t.
One side will never see prisoners as humans, will never understand that the system is racist and corrupt. The other side will never believe that longer sentences and newer punitive laws will protect societies. These people are incompatible in these core tenets. One spotlights the people in custody. The other focuses, allegedly, on the people outside.
Neither of these belief systems seem to have much room for an unbiased truth — this system does not work. It does not work for the people who are being protected, as they have to see their taxpayer money go towards feeding and clothing more and more criminals. It does not work for people in prison, who are given no tools to rehabilitate and offered flimsy programming to better themselves and, more importantly, prepare them when they leave the welfare state of prison and immediately enter the capitalist state of American society. Recidivism rates, on state or federal levels, all across the country, range from 50-60% or even higher in some districts, as prisons greet some of the exact same inmates repeatedly, from the same towns and communities. We’re incarcerating a lot of the same people, repeatedly. And the demographics are, quite clearly, disproportionate.
So when we talk about criminal justice reform, we are all, admittedly, talking about something different. An ideal society has no prisons whatsoever, and also I ride a unicorn. We should be building towards this society, even if it won’t happen in our lifetime. We can simply work towards having less and less people in prison than the two million currently incarcerated, a quarter of the world’s incarcerated in only one country. And we can make do with a horse who wears a fake unicorn horn. Freddie deBoer would love that, I think. Maybe I would too, I don't know.
When I went to prison, it was a harsh sentence. They explained it to me, and like most sentences, it was buoyed by math and jargon. They wished to shame me, they wanted to hurt me, torture me, teach me the error of my ways. All I saw were a bunch of out-of-shape wannabe cops trying to exert their superiority over a heavily-minority population. These men in uniforms, with their nightsticks and wide belts and questionable mustaches, they couldn’t punish me the way I punished myself. There’s nothing more powerful than the honesty of a sinner’s lament.
I sinned. I will take it to the grave, what I’ve done, who I hurt, and how I turned my back on my principles. I didn’t need an institution to do that to me. They held me from the end of 2014 to the start of 2023. I lost my thirties. Didn't have 'em. But in my head, I live in an eternal cage, where I hurt myself daily. I will never find peace, and that has nothing to do with the government or their armed goons or catty prosecutors.
Prison isn’t like that for a lot of people. Some of them shrug and realize they got caught, a mistake free of moral dimension. They spend ten hours a day dulling their senses with card games, share jokes with similar men. Taxpayers front that bill, for food, beds, clothing. And then they get out. Some people understand when seriousness is needed, but with a family to support, and a job market that shuns them, what do we think will happen? I got lucky. Others don’t have that luck.
Simply tearing down prisons and eliminating prison time, which seems to be what deBoer thinks is decarceration, would only advance that process. Prisons are places for suffering, and in my reptile brain I’d love to see them burn to the ground. But a better option is to empower these men and women. Bring them into living and lifestyle situations where they can learn new gifts, gain more of an education. Partner with colleges more often. Prepare programming that incentivize inmates to get out earlier (federal inmates must serve at least 85% of their sentences, and parole no longer exists for them nor does it for many state inmates). You’re not going to evict these men and women when their sentences end, as the system currently does. You’re going to catapult them into a situation where they can contribute to the community. There should be no barriers towards letting these men and women find that purpose. Inmates are our neighbors. It doesn’t matter what walls separate us.
Many men and women in prison had previously lacked the opportunities in life to improve themselves and others, so they cut corners and made sacrifices in order to find salvation through fast money — this is capitalism, and an honest criminal justice system would recognize capitalism as an adversary, not a good friend. Contrast these inmates with someone like Brock Turner, the rapist deBoer champions in his piece (which, holy hell). He was a nineteen year old Stanford student who raped a woman — an older woman, as if his higher learning white privilege just wasn’t enough for him.
He lacked opportunities too, but these were the opportunities to learn about boundaries, respect, mercy. These are not the same opportunities as other men and women in prison, though deBoer wants to celebrate his six months sentence as a pro-reform victory. He will not acknowledge that criminal justice reform is needed so we can stop examining these as the same missed opportunities as that of other inmates, and consider that Turner may need a considerable amount of time to un-learn his entitlement issues if he wants to be a successful participant in society. This will not be accomplished by prison walls, but with programming, therapy. Gender studies, in Turner's case. And someone like him, who broke from a promising upbringing to violate someone else, needs a lot of help regarding his mental health, not a lot of punishment. I doubt he received either.
Sentences and sanctions differ, but typically when we all about prosecuting those found in the Epstein Files who may have committed crimes, we’re talking about putting them in a box, inside a box, inside another box. It’s the same box as those who committed different crime, from different upbringings, with different politics and beliefs behind their actions. But we have a system that treats them all the same. We have a system that takes the judges (like Brock Turner’s guardian angel — Turner only served three months) out of the equation and they boil rape, drugs, theft into the same number system. He gets five years, he gets eleven and a half, she gets 17 because of an enhancement. When they get out, they’ll be all better. Will the guy who has been down for eight years and now has three kids to support with no feasible income have the same chance to contribute to society as Brock Turner did? Some will say yes, because they’re idiots. You know better.
When I talk about decarceration, yes, I mean tearing down those walls, a world without prison. But before that, I’m talking about programming and counseling, I’m talking about rehabilitative justice, I’m talking about confronting men and women with the weight, and dimensions, of their actions so that they too carry a sinner’s lament, one that makes them try harder, be kinder, discover a sense of compassion and humility. Understand consequence. Build a better society where we don't find justice through revenge. And more importantly, hold people to their word — these places are often called Correctional Institutions. It’s time to challenge the government about what kind of correction taxpayers are paying for.
Now. I understand some movies have been playing recently.
From the first moments of “Wuthering Heights”, you know exactly what this is going to be -- a pop-art speedrun of the classic novel, capturing the most superficial feelings of the material. And that’s a bad thing why? “Wuthering Heights”, the new movie, is contemporary, which is to say it’s timeless. This is a movie where people make cutting remarks, characters serve lewks, each smirk pokes through the camera. If Emerald Fennell had a Miata drive through one scene, I would have said, “Alright.”
Admittedly, this is a “Wuthering Heights” that honors the messy third act of the book. This will not appeal to those seeking an old-school romanticism. The argument is that love, true love, can make you an irredeemable monster that lays waste to the environment around you. Do I believe in the pessimism of this take? I do not. Do I find it seductive? Yes I do.
Emerald Fennell doesn’t care for your third act structures, your subtleties, your “historical accuracies”. She understands the poetry of blood, the melody of spunk. Her work is dirty, sloppy, scatological, guided by passion. If there’s an entire segment of this story that needs to be a music video, so be it. There are better adaptations of this source material. There may be none that so thoroughly, so disgustingly, get under your fingernails, in a way you can smell it a week later. For some of you, that’s not a recommendation. You know who you are.
Gore Verbinski’s cacophonous “Good Luck Have Fun Don’t Die” starts at a diner, which I think is meant as a gesture at its analog spirit. Immediately, that puts a movie on my good side. I love diners. When I got out of prison, I immediately wanted to go to a diner. Shortly after I got out, I screwed up a date when I was more in love with the diner than I was with her. A diner is simple, unpretentious. It boils everything down to the simple transaction -- here’s the money, please make me something simple and greasy, waitress I love you. No muss no fuss.
Unfortunately, this movie is all fuss. And maybe I don’t mind? This is sort of the point where you ask, why do you watch movies? Do you want them to create some fun alternate world that lets you escape this one? Or do you want to better illuminate this one? “Good Luck” begins with a long, didactic, obnoxious speech about how we’ve willingly plugged into technology that eliminates our free will. And, y’know, boo hoo. If you feel like we shouldn’t be lectured or talked at, then we should be better humans. Maybe part of the humiliation comes from the fact this speech is courtesy of someone who made “Pirates Of The Caribbean”, a trilogy of movies based on a Disney theme park ride. We deserve it!
Normally, I do believe a movie needs to make an argument FOR something if it’s going to also make a case against something else. “Good Luck” doesn’t really have a bead on who we can/should be once we put down the phones, preferring to depict a.i. as some timeline-spanning monster defeated via an outlandish quest, buoyed by a buoyant Sam Rockwell and Should-Be-America’s-Sweetheart Haley Lu Richardson. It’s entirely too long, punishingly so (but everything is these days). The most satisfying moment is a sadistic flashback sequence that darkly mocks how we’ve normalized school shootings and overdone our customization of children at the cost of spontaneity, and how these two strands uncomfortably intersect. But that bit, a highlight among a number of gags about our distorted world, runs counter to the belabored boomer-fueled onscreen activity of Verbinski’s camera -- his sense of whimsy and spectacle feels postdated 1997, allowing for the backhanded achievement of a former ace pitcher who has noticeably lost a tic off his fastball but can still throw a junkball. But hey -- there’s no such thing as too much negativity against A.I. Put your phone down, jerk. After you finish reading all this, of course.
A diner also factors into “Crime 101”, and it’s one of many blunt, obvious signifiers, specifically of class. Our intrepid hero(-ish) detective (Mark Ruffalo) sits with his wife (Jennifer Jason Leigh, cashing a sweet Amazon check for doing nothing) and they argue over her infidelity in a cramped booth. This while the “villainous” robber (Chris Hemsworth) sits uncomfortably at a fancy restaurant on a first date, before they both agree that they’d prefer something cheaper. Which is the main argument of the movie -- money can’t buy a new Happier You, but it can give you the flexibility to pretend to be someone else for a short while.
It’s funny that, in “Crime 101”, this starry cast can be seen through the eyes of their popular superhero avatars. Thor (Hemsworth) is the flashy, sexy star who gets to switch cars on a whim and speed away from any sort of violent calamity left in his wake. Storm (Halle Berry) is the upper middle class striver who has been denied her flowers and now bristles over what could have been at the (improbable but true!) age of 53. The Hulk (Ruffalo) has to settle for forever being the bridesmaid, dealing with the indignity of being outranked and unloved among far sexier, bigger costars/characters. And then there’s the Joker (Barry Keoghan), who, naturally, is a chaos agent. Every time he’s onscreen (especially in a motorcycle helmet that only reveals his wolf eyes), you don’t know what he’ll do, how dangerous he is, and where his emotions will take him. During a key early interaction, he only replies with noxious troll-bait responses as he’s slapped in the face. Ben Foster and Caleb Landry Jones (both, appropriately, X-Men) used to play this kind of role.
This isn’t terribly complicated cops and robbers stuff, and that’s to be expected coming from the words of Don Winslow. These are archetypes, and when you give them enough wrinkles, you look forward to the fireworks they ignite. Hemsworth is reliably wooden, but it allows for everyone to shine around him, particularly Berry and her righteous anger. She’s the only unfamiliar type here, a steely mortgage agent who deals with a noxious Epstein-coded client (a particularly smarmy Tate Donovan). She’s normally the character poised for a romantic relationship in these Man’s Code crime movies. Not so here. Instead, she stirs with resentment, until a late-film explosion that stands out from the film’s overall cool, chilly tone. There’s a lot here about coded masculinity (Hemsworth’s clumsy flirtation with a new lover plays into The Taciturn Professional we’ve seen before), and Halle Berry, wonderfully, is having none of it.
One of the funnier lines in “The Big Lebowski” is when The Dude, a guy who exists completely outside of capitalism, says, “That rug really tied the room over.” It’s not a funny line you think about, because the key joke is the incongruity of hearing it come from this disheveled guy’s mouth. But in fact, it casts a light on the performative element of feng shui, of accessorizing in a way that gives your life more personality. It’s materialism disguised as a lifestyle, using an object to manifest an identity that simply isn’t there.
I thought about that while watching “By Design”, which recognizes that our attachments to the perfect tchotchke is based in a need to define ourselves not by looking inwards, but by projecting outwards. Juliette Lewis feels this when she recognizes a chair that, to her, could have “tied the room together.” Instead of being able to purchase it, she becomes the chair, spiritually entering the piece as a vessel, communicating outwardly.
This bit of extreme accessorizing makes her more appealing and desirable among everyone. They too are seeking out furniture that can better help them articulate both themselves as well as their deeper desires, whether they be tied to emotion or personality. And so, they fall in love with her, now as a chair. Amanda Kramer, a fascinating director I want to discuss more as time goes on, here uses a broad canvas that comes from her biggest budget to tap into a conceptual depth behind how we identify with the junk that surrounds our mundane lives. This is aggressively, delightfully outré, in all the best ways.
In the very romantic “Pillion”, there is an unreality to Alexander Skarsgard. How is there a person this handsome? It seems unfair? I watched his “Tarzan” in prison and wondered if he was being augmented by a special effect, maybe his arms and legs were enhanced. As a heterosexual man, it is intimidating, distractingly so. I feel as if he is cornering me and I must fight him to the death for the honor of a woman I do not know, and will never know because he will kill me.
This is an actually very funny movie, in which the “proprieties” of the kink world clash with the standards of the normies. These two men come together, and the biggest source of conflict outside of themselves are the younger fella’s two protective but supportive elderly parents, both of which seem like cartoons at first before being deeply humanized (excellent performance by Lesley Sharp). Pleasure and preferences are terms thrown about. Mostly, it’s a lot of somewhat-progressive pushback. “I know these two are hooking up, but does it have to be like that??” Who is the person Harry Melling is when he’s underneath Skarsgard? Who will he be afterwards?
Skarsgard, of course, dominates the frame, figuratively, literally, thematically. It’s touching to see that he is dominant, thoughtful, serious, but also shy. He is apologizing for his presence, while also understanding how it can be used to manipulate matters. It’s a sweet characterization with quiet depths, probably, intentionally, nothing on the page, everything on screen. Melling is sweetly deferential, but Skarsgard -- I don’t know, it’s a lot. Even now, I feel like I’m preparing to lose to him in a fight. A man that looks like him should be bad at acting. It’s unfair.
Remember a couple of years ago when Naomi Ackie was the lead role in a Whitney Houston biopic that, for a moment, looked like a potential Oscar contender? And remember when she was the lead in “Blink Twice”, a prescient Epstein thriller that grossed $50 million worldwide? Now she’s in a Jason Statham movie, “Shelter”. And while I don’t think that’s a bad thing necessarily -- among people who can finish full sentences, you won’t find many bigger Statham fans than me -- she’s not playing one of those roles where she goes to punch or kick people. No, she’s got the dreaded Control Room part, where she’s standing in front of a bunch of screens, claiming someone “has a bead” on our hero while spilling exposition. Humiliating. She looks bored and pissed, and I’ll bet that’s not acting.
As far as Statham movies, this is as meat-and-potatoes as they get. If you want to see Statham protect a helpless little girl, the underrated “Safe” is your best bet. But this could have been something special with a little judicial editing -- it’s clearly an 80’s-era programmer, but for some reason it runs an interminable 107 minutes when it should be a tight 80. I just want to talk about this… the first 30-40 minutes of this movie are needlessly spent establishing that Statham is playing your typical taciturn badass trying to live off the grid. We’ve seen him do this before, this can be conveyed in like two minutes. Director Ric Roman Waugh has worked with Gerard Butler and Dwayne Johnson, he shouldn’t be struggling to establish a star’s well-known persona.
The basic plot has Statham as a Badass In Hiding until a tragedy forces him to care for a little girl, which then results in his being recognized and chased by those who thought him dead. All that should take ten minutes tops. Instead, Waugh loves these crane (drone?) shots of Statham’s empty lighthouse. The girl sprains her ankle and we have like a dozen shots of Statham caring for it and treating it -- given that she spends the rest of the movie on her feet with no issues, you really only needed a single shot to establish her injury before Statham magically cures it. You could argue that they’re building character, but Statham has zero chemistry with this girl, and while the kid actress is good, she has no personality or defining traits. Which is especially peculiar because she eventually begs to be with him all the time even though, because he couldn’t leave his lighthouse to get help, he’s basically kidnapped this child.
So none of that works, a problem when this is one of those somber Statham efforts where no one tells a joke. At least the black ops descend on them and Statham gets to wail on guys repeatedly. The movie’s action sequences improve as the film continues, a few are really top-notch, and there’s one pretty excellent car chase. Sadly, there’s also a b-plot where Ackie morally struggles with (but not really) an oppressive satellite system that surveils everyone and everything. The kind of thing that has been in hundreds of action movies already, but here we need a lengthy preamble on the ethics of this, even when the villains end up using it as a prop to find Statham (who, in typical Statham fashion, is in hiding but doesn’t ever believe in a disguise or mask). Ackie’s character doesn’t even have an arc to play here. She seems disillusioned about this tech for like fifteen seconds, and then eventually she’s using it with zero reservations or consequences. This shouldn’t be you, Naomi Ackie.
From Sundance… “Josephine” is the American “The White Ribbon”, a morality tale about how we fail our children when we don’t teach them about consequence, when we don’t believe in consequence. A young girl witnesses a sexual assault, and it haunts her. Yet her oblivious parents insist that she has to sound out her trauma, she has to articulate what adults can barely articulate, and what a child never has. She’s witnessed a betrayal, a perversion, and mom and dad act like it’s just a Thing That Happens. They are too scared to open their child up to the reality of everyday life. They are too scared that their daughter might learn what gender-based conflict is, and how it makes the world spin.
There is a carceral lesson here as far as these parents. The mother seeks to protect her child, even if it means deceiving and misleading. The child is googling “rape” because mom cannot call a sexual assault what it is. And Dad has honed in on the rapist. The man who committed the assault Must Pay, and he Must Go To Jail -- it’s a telling moment when the child asks how long the culprit will “go away” and Dad (Channing Tatum) foolishly says, “Forever,” followed by the prosecutor saying, “Three-to-eight years.” It’s the assumption that criminal justice will solve all the problems, and those inclined to assault people will never hurt anyone again, because the Justice System is never delinquent. It’s punishment as the leading takeaway from an assault, never mind the victim. Never mind the child.
“Josephine” is about cultural lies we tell ourselves, not just based on gender but based in violence. Everything is unjustifiable until it can be justified. Everyone is safe until suddenly no one is. And suddenly, no adult feels equipped to handle the slightest bit of moral leadership in a world that is broken, in a world that allows a little girl to be cross-examined by a lawyer who would question her “credibility.” “Josephine” is a movie of righteous anger, and it’s likely a lot of foolish people won’t recognize it’s about them.
Also from Sundance, “Union County” is a movie made with only the best intentions, grumble grumble. This is becoming a genre at this point, isn’t it? Non-professional actors mingling with actual superheroes (Will Poulter, our Adam Warlock, and Noah Centineo, who was almost He-Man), the famous actors moonlighting as deadbeat junkies. This is about drug addicts in the Appalachians, and this is a real problem, and they’re putting a human face on the issue, and still nothing is going to change unless the right people see this movie, and the right people are philistines, and also the movie just ain’t good enough anyway.
They’ve got a short film worth of material, so they stretch it a long way. In our lead’s dimmest moment, he gets a pick-me-up from the movie’s most conventionally attractive female character, because that sort of thing happens in all of these movies trying to be sincere about these hardscrabble men who can’t articulate their emotions and can’t get out of their own way, but always have time for romance.
I went into “Iron Lung” blind. Well, maybe deaf is more accurate -- people had explained to me what this was, but neither that nor the opaque trailer told me anything. Descriptions of this movie sounded like a bunch of buzzwords that made me feel like I am a hundred years old. All I knew is that the film was almost entirely the product of a neophyte creator. The reason I call him “creator” and not filmmaker or storyteller is because, after seeing the movie, it doesn’t make any more sense. I could clarify things by looking them up, of course -- I’m known to focus on ideas and motifs moreso than plot dynamics, so I usually miss something. But, as was the case when I put down money to see this, I chose to embrace the mystery of what I sat through.
From what I could discern, there was some sort of apocalypse. And so convicts were being used as guinea pigs, sent in a submersible into a literal ocean of blood to discover some sort of biological material that can somehow tip the scales in favor of the survival of humanity. Whose blood, I kept wondering. The question upset me, because my brain refused the easy answer. The film works on that primordial level.
The convict, Simon, is not great company for two hours (or even ten minutes, which perhaps would be a more appropriate, less repetitive runtime). Simon is defined by his crime, which apparently was a choice made in his youth that doomed several people to their death. Video game dynamics moreso than characterization. The entire movie is spent with this person, who we never really get to know, other than he yearns for some sort of “freedom” promised to him for engaging in what sounds an awful lot like a suicide mission. I’m not sure what “freedom” entails, because this ravaged future that is unseen and barely described sounds little different than incarceration. In prison, I long had visions of what would happen if I were in custody but with the whole outside world turned upside down due to some unforeseeable calamity. I would not be so quick to yearn for “freedom”, though I would participate in an opportunity to die in a quick moment of glory than to slowly decompose in a cell, as I already was. He does not seem so excited by his kamikaze mission.
But Simon doesn’t matter. None of this does, which is what we’re talking about. This movie is based on a video game, and it’s about a convict in a distant (?) future, encased in an extraterrestrial one-man submarine. So we’re talking a manufactured world to navigate an invented world to get out of a simulated world that is based on another elaborate simulation. Within virtual worlds, sensation is more relevant than character, than empathy. Simon, emotionally, has nowhere to go at the end of the film, nothing to learn. And the gooey, bloody finale concludes in a spectacle of bloodshed that feels less like a climax and more of a closed-loop. I did not understand, in a concrete sense, what was happening. And because so much of our perspective was beginning to be challenged by flashbacks and hallucinations, perhaps that was the intention. Maybe, in other words, this was the new flesh.
There’s only so much you can do with a traditional Dracula tale onscreen in 2026, but Luc Besson cribs from Jean Rollin (sans nudity!) in, uh, “Dracula”, this big, operatic take on the mythos. This one seems primarily based on faith, with a Dracula so devastated that he lost his wife despite following his religion to the height of conquest that he becomes the eternal bloodsucker simply because he believes his faith will eventually be rewarded despite now living against it. Echoes of Coppola’s version, but also something potentially more biting until the movie leaks fully into a big spectacle finale.
Caleb Landry Jones is one of the industry’s most compelling actors, but here, he ditches his usual tics to play the bloodsucker as a traditional matinee idol, which he most definitely is not. Christoph Waltz delivers a witty performance as his rival, and is having the most fun here. Except for a clan of adorable CGI goblins that do Drac’s bidding, rendered in affectionately-unconvincing CGI. Every time these little critters pop up onscreen, “Dracula” becomes a “Minions” movie for idiot adults. Like me!
I was sent a screener for a lovely short film called “Meow”, which is premiering next week at the Woodstock Film Festival. From director Sarah Meital Benjamin, it’s a tender story of two young women who form a bond when one searches for a missing cat. In only a few minutes of screentime, this relationship begins, evolves, devolves and complicates through an unblinking eye darkened by the night’s sky. You can click here to find showtimes for the movie’s premiere in Manhattan on February 22nd.
In case you’re just joining, here is the complete site archive…
THE LAST WEEK
The Last Matinee/The Last Blockbuster
The Last Mercenary
Last Night In Soho
The Last Witch Hunter
The Last Movie Star
21ST CENTURY CINEMA WEEK
Kimi
Beatriz At Dinner
Marjorie Prime
Greed
Spontaneous
MAKING COMEDY WEEK
Chop And Steele
The Comedian
Standing Up, Falling Down
Too Funny To Fail
A Stupid And Futile Gesture/Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
AGING WEEK
VFW
Leonor Will Never Die
Age Out
David Bowie: The Last Five Years/Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
SEX AND KINK WEEK
Pleasure/Mope
Zola
Double Lover
Master Gardener
Deep Water
OSCAR HOPEFULS 2026 WEEK
Licorice Pizza
Certain Women
Louder Than Bombs
Crimson Peak
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
ACTION SEQUELS WEEK
The King’s Man
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Outrage Coda
Kickboxer: Vengeance/Kickboxer: Retaliation
DEEP FANTASY WEEK
Batman Ninja
Apples
Away
Moon Garden
The Spine Of Night
SUPERSTAR WEEK
No Sudden Move
The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)
Bad Education
Project Power
Copshop
INDIE COMEDY WEEK
The Climb
Keanu
Inspector Ike
Game Night
The Big Sick
BASEBALL WEEK
Kano
The Battered Bastards Of Baseball/Screwball
Baseball Girl
The History Of The Seattle Mariners
Everybody Wants Some!!
SNL WEEK II
7 Days In Hell/Tour De Pharmacy/The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
Call Me Brother
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Jingle Smells
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
WILD FOREIGN WEEK
Diamantino
Project Wolf Hunting
Hard To Be A God
R100
Titane
ACTION COMEDY WEEK
The Brothers Grimsby
American Ultra
Mr. Right
Gun Shy
Guns Akimbo
BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK
Cooties
The Tribe
I Used To Go Here
Irrational Man
The Professor
HORROR REMAKES WEEK
Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus
The Grudge
One Cut Of The Dead/Final Cut
Child’s Play
MONSTER WEEK
Malignant
He Never Died/She Never Died
Tusk
Cold Skin
Shin Godzilla
HORROR SEQUEL WEEK
Candyman
Cult Of Chucky
Victor Crowley
Strangers: Prey At Night
Orphan: First Kill
SLASHERS WEEK
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Knives And Skin
The Guest
Dark Glasses
Hush
WEREWOLF WEEK
Werewolves Within
Late Phases
Viking Wolf
When Animals Dream
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow
FLOPS WEEK
Serenity
Man Down
Aloha
Hellboy
The Last Duel
ETHAN HAWKE WEEK
Stockholm
Predestination
Blaze
Juliet, Naked
Maggie’s Plan
MUSICAL WEEK
Stage Fright
Summertime
Encanto
RRR
Annette
TRUE STORIES
Capone
Neruda
Face Of An Angel
City Of Lies
Vice
BOOKS 2 MOVIES PT. II
Nightmare Alley
Inherent Vice
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women
The Goldfinch
The Disaster Artist
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Cherry
Waiting For The Barbarians
Stars At Noon
I Know This Much Is True
INDEPENDENCE WEEK
Cut Throat City
99 Homes
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
American Animals
America: The Motion Picture
SPACE WEEK
High Life
Aniara
The Wandering Earth
The Midnight Sky
Ad Astra
LGBTQ WEEK
Disobedience
Nasty Baby
A Fantastic Woman
Haymaker
Knife+Heart
FATHERS WEEK
I Love My Dad
Sweet Girl
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Ideal Home
Waves
FOREIGN HITS
The Worst Person In The World
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn
Cold War
Bardo: False Chronicles Of A Handful of Truths
Parasite
ANIMATION WEEK
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Inu-Oh
Coco
Violence Voyager
Anomalisa
LEGENDS WEEK
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Florence Foster Jenkins
Samaritan
Vortex
The Foreigner
ROBOT WEEK
Jung_E
Brian And Charles
Archive
Zone 414
M3gan
MOTHERS WEEK
Greener Grass
The Monster
Let Him Go
Private Life
The Florida Project
TV ADAPTATIONS WEEK
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Deadwood: The Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
The Munsters
COP WEEK
Dragged Across Concrete
Wrong Cops
The Connection
Cop Secret
Wolfcop/Another Wolfcop
NEW YORK WEEK
The Scary Of Sixty First
A Rainy Day In New York
This Is The Night
Greta
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
SNL WEEK
The Skeleton Twins
The House
The King Of Staten Island
Uncut Gems
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
ROMANCE WEEK
I’m Your Man
The Lovebirds
Bros
The Lobster
Bones And All
ROMANCE WEEK 2
Racer And The Jailbird
Border
Beyond The Lights
Duck Butter
Always Be My Maybe/Sleeping With Other People
GOOD VIBES WEEK
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
The Book Of Life
Humor Me
Wiener-Dog
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
OSCAR WEEK
I, Tonya
Mudbound
Aftersun
Foxcatcher
Inside Out
LADY ACTION
Becky
Mercenaries
Kill Boksoon
Guns For Hire
Anna
WOMEN IN MUSIC
How To Build A Girl
Aline
Nico 1988
A Dog Called Money
Nowhere Inn
WOMEN AUTEURS
Nomadland
On The Rocks
Both Sides Of The Blade
Night Moves
You Were Never Really Here
WOMEN IN HISTORY
Christine/Kate Plays Christine
Bombshell
The Woman King
Queen Of The Desert
Woman Walks Ahead
ACTION WEEK II: THE RECKONING
Bullet Train
Triple Frontier
The Gray Man
Extraction
Wheelman
SEQUEL WEEK PART II: THE RETURN
The First Purge/The Forever Purge
Space Jam: The New Legacy
Kindergarten Cop 2
The Matrix Resurrections
Jurassic World: Dominion
WESTERN WEEK
The Ridiculous Six
Bone Tomahawk
The Sisters Brothers
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
The Harder They Fall
SATIRE WEEK
A Deadly Adoption
The Square
I Blame Society
Don’t Look Up
War Machine
DC COMICS WEEK
Black Adam
The Batman
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
PRISON MOVIES
Starred Up
Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo
If Beale Street Could Talk
All Day And A Night
Pharma Bro
MEGASTAR WEEK
Dark Crimes
The Hateful Eight
The Cobbler
Knight Of Cups
The Irishman
ACTION WEEK
Gunpowder Milkshake
Triple Threat
Mayhem
Six Underground
Carter
FIRST-TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR WEEK
Wine Country
Atlantics
The 40 Year Old Version
Woodshock
Most Beautiful Island
SEQUEL WEEK
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Magic Mike XXL
Rambo: Last Blood
The ABC’s Of Death 2
Prey
NICOLAS CAGE WEEK
Mandy
Dying Of The Light/Dark
Jiu Jitsu
Army Of One
Willy’s Wonderland
NICOLAS CAGE WEEK 2
Pay The Ghost
Arsenal
Prisoners Of The Ghostland
Between Worlds
Pig
MARVEL WEEK
The New Mutants
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Big Hero 6
Doomed! The Untold Story Of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four
Morbius
POLITICS WEEK
Mister America
The Hater
The Favourite
The Runner
Irresistible
BOOK ADAPTATION WEEK
Bel Canto
I’m Thinking Of Ending Things
Spiderhead
The Catcher Was A Spy
White Noise
JESSICA CHASTAIN WEEK
Ava
Miss Sloane
Miss Julie
The Forgiven
A Most Violent Year
NON-HUMAN WEEK
Isle Of Dogs
Sausage Party
White God
Gunda
Paddington
COMEDY ENSEMBLE WEEK
The Death Of Stalin
Support The Girls
The Bubble
The Female Brain
Logan Lucky
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Dinner In America
Paddington 2
The BFG
Friendsgiving
The Year Between
THANKSGIVING WEEK 2
Hostiles
Still Alice
The Humans
Krisha
The Oath
RACE RELATIONS WEEK
Sorry To Bother You
Blindspotting
American Carnage
Soft And Quiet
Dear White People
FUNNY LADIES WEEK
Shiva Baby
Horse Girl
Definition, Please
The Incredible Jessica James
Lady Bird
CHRISTMAS WEEK
Fatman
Happiest Season
The Christmas Chronicles
Better Watch Out
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
CHRISTMAS WEEK 2
Anna And The Apocalypse
Carol
Happy Christmas/Noelle
Violent Night
Yule Log: The Fireplace
SCI-FI WEEK
The Vast Of Night
Mute
The Discovery
Synchronic
Possessor
REMAKE WEEK
Jacob’s Ladder
Martyrs
Cold Pursuit/In Order Of Disappearance
Inside
West Side Story
REMAKE WEEK 2
Rabid
Rebecca
Point Blank
Gloria Bell
Wrath Of Man
BAD TASTE WEEK
Kung Fury/Ninja Commando
Velocipastor
9/11
Turbo Kid
Cuck
Me You Madness
Cats
Butt Boy
The Greasy Strangler
Obamaland/Trump Vs. The Illuminati
SPORTS WEEK
The Phenom
Jayhawkers
High Flying Bird
Golden Arm
The Bronze
SCARETOBERFEST
ZOMBIE WEEK
Cell
Army Of The Dead
Cargo
Maggie
Train To Busan
HORROR SEQUELS
The Human Centipede Part III: The Final Sequence
See No Evil 2
Phantasm Ravager
Birdemic 2: The Resurrection/Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle
I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu
HORROR COMEDIES
Benny Loves You
Burying The Ex
Little Evil
Gatlopp: Hell Of A Game
Bloody Hell
WITCH WEEK
She Will
The Love Witch
Suspiria
The Babysitter/Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Witch
ALL KILLER NO FILLER
Hereditary
Ready Or Not
The Invisible Man
Terrifier/Terrifier 2
X/Pearl
WEEKEND SPECIALS/MISC.
Use Your Damn Voice
The 50 Best Movies Of 2025
The 20 Worst Movies Of 2025
FilmStack’s Great Opportunity
The 100 Funniest Movies Of The 21st Century
One Battle After Another + Assorted Reviews
We Need To Talk About Robocop
The 26 Hour Horrorthon
The Best And Worst Movies NOT Reviewed Here
Watching Sing Sing
Rebel Ridge
Thousands Of Fake Movies
The Road To Scaretoberfest
Megalopolis/Joker: Folie a Deux
Post-9/11 Popular Cinema
The 24 Hour Horrorthon
Who Is This America Dem Speak Of Today?
LGBTQ+ Are Not Going Back
The Ten Worst Movies Of 2024
The Top 50 Movies Of 2024
The 50 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025
In Preparation For Trump
The Color Of Crime
Fixing The Oscars
A Brief Moment Of Zen
Running A Studio/Avengers: Doomsday
Captain America: Brave New World/Paddington In Peru
F1 Review
The Complete A-To-Z Of Superman
The Decarceral Cinema Of The 21st Century
Welcome To Prison, America
The Epstein Cover-Up + Fantastic Four: First Steps, And The MCU Future
Tbh it's vital that we leave the conceit of contradiction-as-sin in the past. Holding two seemingly-opposed truths in one's head is actually quite easy when you ground your morals in real-world, consequential humanism and not some abstract, weepy-to-indignant existentialism around being objectively right, whatever that means. That's been my experience, at least.
Anyhow:
- So gassed for By Design holy shit
- I know of a scene in Pillion (haven't watched yet) where Melling's mother says something like "I don't like the way you talk to my son," and then Skarsgard says something like "That's okay. It's not for you to like" and I have not encountered anything before or since that has come close to the intensity of second-hand protectedness I felt. Sidebar: Really liked Melling in The Pale Blue Eye.
- "Among people who can finish full sentences, you won’t find many bigger Statham fans than me" sent me.
- Obsessed with how much I'm going to lift from Luc Besson's Dracula for one of my novel ideas.
Much love, friend.