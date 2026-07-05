By the way, in case you missed it, I was a guest on Vintertainment recently, a video podcast where I waxed philosophically on “The Napa Boys”. You get to see me in a mask, which maybe is exciting for someone. The boys at Vintertanment are always fun, so please, click here and listen, watch, and DEFINITELY give them a “like”. This is a fun movie and a great chat. Rated R for language.

My favorite movie of the year is Boots Riley’s “I Love Boosters”. For many reasons, I would say, including the imagery, the performances, the robust energy and the beautiful faces of the cast. I could go on. Obviously, the film did not do well at the box office. Neon still insists on avoiding television advertising despite not understanding that some movies require that exposure. And the movie gained no support from white audiences or mouthpieces, because unfortunately pop culture remains the shape that Black art still needs white custodians in order to be properly represented within the public sphere.

But my biggest takeaway from Riley’s film is the absolute joy in collective action. The idea that, while there are oppressors, industrialists and corrupt politicians trying to eradicate our existence — I can’t believe we’ve gotten to this point, but A.I. offers them the flattery they’ve never gonna get from you and I — there is pleasure in uniting with people, finding a common cause, and elevating the signal by linking hands with those fighting the same battle. I only wish I could do this in my own life. I’m in America, and I am lost in America.

Every morning I wake up and I think of what’s happening a bus ride away, five miles down the road. It’s Delaney Hall, in Newark New Jersey, where the detainees kidnapped by ICE have been engaging in hunger strikes as the government continues to treat them like dogs. There are protesters every day standing outside the flimsy gates, fighting against an uncaring and illegal administration, treating immigrants in ways that are informing the inhumane manner the Department Of Justice will adopt towards the two million people currently in custody. I was one of those two million, and I’ve left them behind. I’ve left them behind to suffer.

I haven’t been to Delaney Hall since these protests started. The key reason is that, for me, it is dangerous. Like most who have done time in federal prison, I am under supervised release. An arrest could seriously jeopardize my position, even though I have already served a full sentence. I want to go. I want to fight. I want to celebrate with those that are there, show them they are supported, and that their cause means something. I want to show myself I have the strength to be there, since Delaney Hall is actually an extension of a holding facility next door where I spent the fifteen months in custody before I was sentenced. I want to be able to bury the past and help forge a new future. I am willing to do that even though the guards at Delaney have used weapons and gas against protesters, they have hit them with cars, they have assaulted them. But I am a coward. I am a ghost.

I freeze when I think of this because they are already treating protesters the way they treat me, as prior or prospective criminals, so dangerous that simply the suggestion of being radical is considered a crime. Protesters have been implicated in criminal activity because they have talked about being “ungovernable”, even though this is what we should all want under a government that doesn’t respect or trust us. Critics with rocks in their heads who seek to defend this fascism will note that a lot of these cases fail. They will say this despite our knowledge that all of these cases MUST fail, and that the arrest and the charges alone are enough to destroy someone’s life, while taxpayers pay for the court time. As I’ve said before, a system that works for no one.

People are getting thirty years for causing events of which they are not present because they were distributing zines. People are being watched and threatened because they observe and report on ICE, which is their right. Antifa is being used as a catch-all for anyone that thinks differently. There are no “wait for it to get worse” moments in the future. It’s already here. Unless you were there on January 6th, mind you, but we’ve been over that fairly obvious cognitive dissonance. So the idea that me, as an ex-con, could bring relief to a beleaguered operation like that, and put myself in harm’s way? If anything, I might be toxic.

That’s how it’s been this year. I lost my job last winter, during a spell when I got a life-changing diagnosis from my doctor and saw my father die, all within the same couple of days. It’s been one useless interview after another, one demeaning dead end at a time, and several tap dance routines to tell businesses I’m not just another ex-con. This past week, I was in the running for a rather prestigious position until we got into the matter of my incarceration. After weeks spent devoting myself to studying for this job, they abruptly sent an evening email that said, in essence, “Of COURSE we wouldn’t hire you, thanks for trying.” I mentioned this last fall, and a number of readers stepped in with paid subscriptions, which provided a life saver. I am asking again, if anyone wants to offer another paid subscription for my work, where I publish at least five times a week for free, for everyone, would you do so? I have been reduced to begging, and I do so with great shame.

That lack of presence in the workforce, combined with my inability to travel to see my brothers and sisters in protest at Delaney Hall, have left me feeling like a ghost, a specter. I guess one could say I’m trying to avoid spending money, but it’s actually been stress limiting me to one meal a day lately, stress and a lack of motivation to exist in a public sphere that doesn’t want me, a public sphere I only corrode. I don’t know what to do to make my existence relevant any longer. It is, in some ways, yet another prison inside which I am trapped, forced to watch as the world carries on. A miserable existence. I want to feel human again, but the ways which I can feel like they slip away more and more with age every day.

It has now been two years on Substack. Writing these entries have been the only worthwhile activities I have completed since I’ve been out. I am glad to simply create the conversation, or change a pre-existing debate, and challenge what are accepted norms. I hope to do that while I use film to build a mosaic of the world as it was like during my imprisonment, while I was not necessarily a participant in my country’s democracy, in my planet’s progress. I have befriended so many of you, and I have received support here I could never expect from the free world. I thank you so much. I hope we’re headed towards a promising future together. I just don’t want to weigh you down. I don't want to be your ghost.

As a change of pace, while I am reviewing older films here, I do also see newer films as well. I log everything I watch at Letterboxd, so you can click here to follow me. Let’s talk about some newer movies.

Seth Rogen seems like an alright guy, but I like him less and less. And now that he’s comfortably middle aged, it seems clear that he’s a dedicated, principled actor who just doesn’t have a lot of talent in that realm. His characterizations are superficial, everything is on his face, everything is in his voice, he holds nothing back, and there is only a small hostel sink of depth to his characterizations. Seeing him in “The Invite”, where he has to act alongside Olivia Wilde, Edward Norton and especially Penelope Cruz is like watching three humans play frisbee with a dog. Rogen’s had a great career, and he knows how to land a punchline, and yeah, probably a nice guy. But he’s out of his depth.

So at certain points, physically and spiritually, the couples in this film switch up. Norton eyes Wilde like a shark, and the dynamic is immediately recognizable. He’s going to seduce her, she might not even enjoy it, but she’s enthralled by the chance to be seduced. Through dialogue, through intimation, through simple jokes. He’s a predator here, and she is entirely engaged with the idea of being prey, at least conceptually. She’s the type of person upset with herself for overthinking things.

And then Rogen and Cruz are alone and Cruz is like a snake in a Disney movie, slithering and playful and one hundred percent danger. Rogen’s acting choice is basically “Poop my pants”, the default when a lot of comedians try to do drama -- either that or “I am constipated.” And Cruz, forever a pro, starts the defibrillator and tries to shock something out of her costar, tries to rip and roar the sequences to life, while he stutters and moans and delivers exactly one single dimension of expression at a time. Which, again, is ignoring that it’s God’s cruel joke that someone as gorgeous as Penelope Cruz is going to sneeze on a Seth Rogen but whatever.

I’ve said this before, but this is just another horny Hollywood movie where everyone wants to speak euphemistically about sex but no one wants to have it. At one point, Norton and Cruz have a G-rated discussion about group sex, and you can see them get riled up. But the hottest expectation is that they’re gonna strip down, reveal Barbie-plastic crotches, and start bumping them against each other. Hollywood used to be stuck in this rut where they made movies where people only talk about sex without having it, but at least the talk was dirty. Here, it’s like a bank meeting with a mismatched couple who just aren’t sure if they want to invest, probably because they have no idea what it actually means. And because no one has a single idea in their head, at no point do they actually address the actual pratfalls or political intrigue that comes with group sex in America today. The only reason these four are talking about hooking up is because there’s no new season of “The White Lotus”.

Beginning “in medias res” sometimes feels like such a narrative cheat, particularly in big blockbusters. You want something to connect with, you want to understand the characters, and instead the movie is shaking shiny keys at you and trying to lure you in for “the ride”. You sense that strongly in “Supergirl”, which begins with the heroine down and out for an extended period of time despite none of us knowing the context.

It’s only well after she takes off after a cornball space redneck (Mathias Schonaerts) that we see the contrast between her and the much sunnier Superman. While he had the privilege of being sent away from Krypton in its final days, Supergirl is the one who had to watch her home, and her family, die. In an entirely alien language, David Krumholtz (as the doomed father to Supergirl) gives the sort of performance that reminds you why you hire someone like Craig Gillespie to make a movie like this, a guy at home with indies who can inject the machine with a little bit of humanity. In his few moments of screentime, Krumholtz’s touching work conveys, from father to daughter, the sacrifices made from one generation to make sure the next one lives in peace and prosperity. In his own language, he crystallizes in the eyes of one girl, and the audience, the idea of home.

Gillespie isn’t an idiot either, so while he has no real aptitude for this big budget filmmaking, at least he employs a diversity of action sequences set on all terrains. There are a number of goofy storytelling decisions made to constantly depower and decentralize the girl of steel. Ostensibly this should give us a chance to get to know her. Instead, we spend a lot of time with a sullen little girl named Ruthye with a single-minded quest to find Schonaerts’ Krem, with a differing motivation that Supergirl but the same repetitive intention. And then there’s Jason Momoa’s Lobo. He’s so far had a career where half the time he’s playing the same hearty fun guy. Ironically that would have suited him as Lobo, but instead he gives a “performance”, in all italics, with a ridiculous and inconsistent accent and cartoonish “tuff guy” body language. He gets a number of vanity closeups as if to tell the audience, “Watch this guy, he’s a funny guy, he’s gonna do something funny.” As it has been for certain comic incarnations of Lobo, onscreen he feels like an uninspired cocktail of a bunch of loudmouth rogues we’ve seen before. From Aquaman, Momoa has traded down.

This is slop, it’s specifically trying to be slop. When you adapt comic books in a genre several decades old by now, slop is more or less the intention, especially after the jocks and morons ruined stuff like “The Dark Phoenix Saga” and “Watchmen”. You just hope it can be a little bit better than this, a movie that’s under two hours but seems to spend a quarter of that time inside a cloud of dust. At one point Supergirl flies above a... city?... to get a better look, and it’s impossible to tell where she’s looking or what she’s actually seeing. In other moments, a mostly-leftovers collection of pop tracks drown the sound of the action. This is ultimately fun but it’s a lot like when you would pick one of these off a spinner rack at the store for twenty-five cents. It hit just right back then, but maybe a bit of actual candy would have been the more prudent purchase.

People who support A.I. don’t understand that it works as an aggregator. It only operates based on what has come before, and what has worked, at least within a narrow end-of-twentieth-century vision. As such, when A.I. starts making full length movies, they’re going to be a lot like “The Breadwinner”, which could have been poured out of a can you bought at K-Mart. K-Mart, coincidentally, is where one particularly heroic montage occurs, as the family shops for everything they need to Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. A.I. would definitely conclude that’s an appropriate song to place over an advertisement, and this movie is full of those.

While this Domestic-Male caper is ideologically empty -- for “reasons”, given that everyone knows star Nate Bargatze has been in the news lately -- it can be viewed as a Men’s Rights-coded affair, as it both wants to 1. Relentlessly mock it’s incompetent lead character for not being able to take care of female-coded activities, but also 2. Provide him with a heroic victory where he triumphs over all, while his entrepreneurial wife is given no jokes and her moment of third-act victory is appearing on the Jumbotron at an NFL game. Whatever the case, it’s a limp affair. At many points, I thought of “The Money Pit”, a not-very-good early Tom Hanks movie that still sports twice as many physical house-falling-down hijinks as this film despite being from an earlier, more practical era.

There are a few clever lines, and you have actual funny people in this like Kumail Nanjiani and Will Forte. But Bargatze is the type of lead that A.I. would conjure up. His delivery is the same on every line, he’s got the sex appeal of a plastic toy, and he sport only one bovine-eyed expression the entire film. The movie keeps trying to push you into rooting for him, when he really just looks like he’s eager for a nap.

There’s an intriguing conversation very early on in “Disclosure Day” when a character reveals they were once a novitiate (not a spoiler, chillax, homeboy). They say that, essentially, they lost not their religion, but their faith. It’s a key distinction at the heart of a movie that is talking about the last half of the twentieth century (and the following twenty-five year hangover) where faith in the government eroded, as secrets were kept and trust was broken. While this is not an inherently-political film, it’s not a coincidence that the only President mentioned is Nixon, implicitly reminding us of his considerable baggage and how he shaped the psyche of a generation.

I do wish this movie was about the people at the heart of that now-expected cynicism. Instead, the focus is on characters strategically placed within a narrative to serve a number of clockwork functions in order to cause, or stop, the impact of the title. In its suggestions as to why a skeptical government might be sympathetic in their decision to hide secrets, planting the seed that, perhaps, the government SHOULDN’T trust people, it feels like Spielberg flirting with (but not committing to) a cynicism he normally doesn’t endorse. Similarly, when you contrast the film’s eerily-effective ending with an earlier sequence that rests on a corny Amblin-style invisibility gimmick, it seems clear that this should have been the condensed prologue to a much more compelling story that, theoretically, would reward Spielberg’s possibly-anachronistic humanism.

This is a spectacle in the way Spielberg’s seventies era was, an adventure where showcase sequences built off of dialogue and plot turns instead of inevitable chaos. The pacing is confident, often clever, in how it leads us to a couple of unique set pieces that are original and pretty funky in both concept and execution. But there is an overwhelming notion that this is a boomer movie made by an old man who has no idea how the culture has functioned in the last fifteen years, unaware of how the internet has changed and/or broken a monoculture necessary to tell stories like these. Within the Spielberg canon, this is closer to curio than classic.

Hugh Jackman always brings a sense of sincerity to every project. I still quite fondly think of the outburst he has in the middle of “Deadpool And Wolverine” where he cuts through the movie’s winking obnoxiousness to humorlessly rail against his co-star as if he’s annoyed that in his AARP years he has to keep returning to that role, and that gym-shaped body, to impossibly play an eternal killer with knives in his hands. All the same, I believe him in “The Death Of Robin Hood”, where he is playing an ostensibly hero rankled, in his final days, but just how much people have gotten wrong about him. The song-and-dance man, perceived instead as the yolked badass causing havoc in make-believe worlds.

It’s a reach outside the text because the text sadly does not catch up with the film’s look and vibe. This is Robin Hood not as an adventurer, and not as a morally-gray archer, but as a frightening killer, a pitiless marauder who finds out his worst enemy is expectations. It feels as if, in its myth-building, there’s an element of David Lowery, and in its moments of myth destruction, there are shades of Robert Eggers -- A24 cannibalizing itself like a mood piece in IP clothing. But for every brutally-ugly moment of emotional honesty, there’s another where a child -- taught to kill by the ailing Robin in a discordant beat -- takes him in and embraces him, maybe the first hug he’s ever felt. I love it when you get tarted up for dinner, honey, but you’re still formula.

I had never watched “The Amazing Digital Circus” when I decided to see the movie, subtitled “The Last Act”. I was barely even aware it existed before I stepped into the theater to watch this combination of episodes eight and nine. In other words, hell yeah, pure cinema, watching movies in the purest way. Anyway, I have my pretty unconventional theories.

So I am not of this online generation, but I get the sense that Caine, who has arranged this virtual world holding our characters hostage (this is an... Isekai?) is sort of like the steward for an IP. Let’s say he’s Joss Whedon. And so he’s placed pressure on himself to be this Grand Entertainer, but he’s also manufactured a mandate to his audience to be captive, receptive, to clap like seals. This despite actively torturing them, and placing them in one unsatisfying adventure after another that tests their willpower. He’s abusive, he’s sadistic, and he’s dead-set on entertaining, even as his work becomes traumatic and triggering. Maybe he’s Dan Harmon. Maybe he’s JJ Abrams. Maybe even JK Rowling. What’s interesting is how he also is under pressure to keep producing content. If you’re not making something, are you an artist?

The Amazing Digital Circus, therefore, is the fandom, it’s the canon. And for people who have a parasocial relationship with the canon (which can feel like an obligation, like the showrunner/architect is using an addiction builder like the internet to boost engagement and hold you hostage), it is harmful and destructive. In this world, when people “abstract”, they die, maybe they commit suicide, it’s unclear. It’s a fitting word, abstract -- particularly how some fandoms, whether they be anime or primetime shows or interconnected universes, have the ability to warp us with the engagement they promise. My older generation, we used to watch stuff, and when the internet came along, we might “log” it somewhere. Today’s generation has communities, cultures, cosplay, websites, there are chats, post-show conversations. IP defining your character, and yes, sometimes warping it. In the meantime, as in the movie, you’ve committed to a second personality, an avatar, a persona will new rules. Maybe you’re pansexual. Cross-species. Fun to create. Harder to manage.

It’s about an abusive relationship with a fandom. I wonder how that plays to a certain generation. I feel like the knee-jerk answer to that -- stop being a fan -- will remind people of when the rich suggest that unhappy poor people simply “move.” It’s out-of-touch with the modern reality, particularly how the young and vulnerable cling to their desired media when they need to find stability within their shifting identities and changing worlds, unprepared for a world where the older people in my generation essentially betrayed them, using up valuable resources to deplete their future and openly voting against their best interests. It’s an indictment, and it’s necessary, and you see it seeded through all these recent internet-flavored YouTube movies, from the unhelpful call center in “Obsession”, to the cursed liminal spaces of “Backrooms” to the suicide mission disguised as freedom at the heart of “Iron Lung”. I don’t know where this rabbit hole goes, and I’m not sure if I’m supposed to. But follow it I will.

The question best asked of “Citizen Vigilante” is whether this is Uwe Boll’s mask slipping off, or if it’s been off the entire time. Reflected not in his crude racial caricature, but in his simplistic storytelling, his empty worship of violence and his tragic attention-whoring sense of anti-humor. Fascism flowers in the garden of cultural illiteracy, and no one quite misunderstands the moment like him.

This racist vigilante movie is inept and stupid in a way, somehow, I could not have foreseen. Set in “Europe” but featuring a wealthy American ex-pat who blames the world on America’s lenience, this is the kind of movie that a twelve year old writes after seeing a stabbing on the local news. Embarrassing levels of speechifying details the kind of worldview you’d get if you just learned about the criminal justice system yesterday.

Boll is just another putz who confuses “revenge” with “justice”, only he wants a damned cookie for it. What an embarrassing human being. And the notion in this film that it’s armed law enforcement who are the most forgiving of immigrant crime? What kind of idiot message is that? If someone said that to me in person I’d slap them upside the head. The world has no patience for 1950’s-style ignorance in 2026.

Armie Hammer clearly isn’t watching his company. He’s playing this man as an emotionless robot, probably because he couldn’t do the role while holding his nose. It’s laughable storytelling, this crusading avenger of violence who happens to be there when “injustice” is happening. You could make this as a parody of superhero fantasies, but no -- Boll really thinks he’s gonna be rescued from minorities by a suave white man of wealth. In one of the movie’s asides, people on social media post videos raving and celebrating the citizen vigilante. And wouldn’t you know it? The guy watches his own fluff. This is a “Taxi Driver” spoof waiting to happen, but Boll believes it 100% because he’s an idiot.

It’s incompetent, dull, slow, and completely devoid of action. There are a couple of moments of execution-style killings captured as if Boll was a boy who just got his first camera for Christmas. There are scenes where characters run straight into a hail of bullets you could hear from beyond a staircase. And the film closes with an execution of an entire Muslim family, because Hammer (his citizen vigilante having killed several people by then) proclaiming them “the bad ones.” What kind of moron is still giving this jackass money?

Anyway, let’s end on something I loved recently. See you tomorrow.