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Jess Hope Creates's avatar
Jess Hope Creates
3h

Keep writing. Don’t stop. We need voices that make people uncomfortable and make them truly think. You may not be at Delaney Hall but your writing may motivate someone to go there, or open their eyes to what is occurring. This community and the world- writ large- need your voice. Keep on keeping on.

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