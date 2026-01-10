Lately, my subscriber numbers keep hovering over a certain milestone, getting closer, getting further, two subscribers added, one suddenly dropped, a constant dance. I don’t know what is behind this. But I want to be clear about something — I did not come out of prison, I did not crawl out of the muck, I did not survive, for this. This hellscape of America, where not only do you have incompetent idiot fascists running the country, but a bunch of kneepad-wearing cowards rushing to excuse and accept their bad-faith incompetence. I’m not sure why the relatively-new department of ICE has earned the benefit of ANY goodwill, but if you subscribe to this substack, and you support the actions of ICE, you can get the hell out of my face and unsubscribe. That milestone can wait if, while it approaches, I lose your idiot eyeballs. I don’t have the time or patience for it.

I was trying to enjoy a birthday celebration, in the theater watching “No Other Choice”, when I started receiving the notices. ICE had shot a woman in the face, a woman not under any suspicion of committing a crime. Immediately, I scowled a bit, hearing people who had gone silent about ICE suddenly upset because one of their victims was a white woman. It shouldn’t be that way. But it doesn’t matter when you have under-trained trigger-happy goons in masks firing guns at apparently everyone lately, with full federal impunity.

Any way you’d like to spin this, ICE shot Renee Nicole Good in the face, and they wanted her to be dead. They blocked medical officials from seeing her for over fifteen minutes. They forced medical staff to approach on foot after parking a certain distance away. They refused to let local law enforcement investigate the shooting. Later, there was footage of an ICE agent kicking over candles at a vigil. Like a toddler. Later, J.D. Vance spun a fanciful narrative about Ms. Good using her vehicle like a weapon. Because that’s what he does: he lies into the biggest megaphone possible to get what he wants, because he thinks you’re all stupid.

This ICE goon, Jonathan David Ross, shot at a mother of two while she was in a moving car in a residential area, a reckless and stupid action that no one can strategically defend. He is one of many, part of a large wave of illiterate recruits who have benefited from lowered standards due to ICE officials struggling to find jackbooted scumbags who could pass an open-book test. Many are being hired before they are vetted. There have been other incidents. There will be more. But, sure, this will end here, right? Shucks, how could it possibly get worse, he wondered, idiotically.,

Look, this is a fight. This is an administration that wants people to disappear. There is no justification for who ends up in cuffs, who ends up in a pine box. It doesn’t matter. If a masked man with a gun decides you should be dead, you should be dead. This is what justice looks like in America now. Two million people incarcerated in America, but the government giving a license to kill to any idiot off the streets with a grudge against darker skin. Too many Democrats are acting like this is a battle of ideals. They think “the other side”, whatever it is, should stop breaking the law and start passing a reasonable legislation. And that “other side”? They want Democrats, and anyone ideologically aligned with them, dead.

Let’s cut to the chase. Violence is needed. No, don’t get up, don’t buy a gun, don’t join a gym. No one’s getting punched, relax. From the mouth of Kristi Noem… “Violence is anything that threatens them and their safety, so it is doxing them, it's videotaping them where they're at when they're out on operations, encouraging other people to come and to throw things, rocks, bottles."

Okay, so the “F—k Your Feelings” crowd is now doing “words are violence.” Now, the bad news is, this is typical Noem junk, she’s just putting more garbage in the air.

The good news? This is a green light.

This is a green light to get your voice out there, loud and clear. If you weren’t silent before, speak louder. This administration follows the adage of Steve Bannon, to “flood the zone with s—” so all you hear about are their outrageous actions, but never any reasonable pushback. Well, let’s push back.

During this moment in time, a lot of people have been trying to have their voice heard by actions. Quitting a job, so your presence isn’t felt. Boycotts to deprive people of your money. All reasonable — that is how you leverage your voice. But what about our actual voices?

People are afraid to speak up because they know they could be the next shooting victim, the next person declared a “domestic terrorist”, the next person headed to CECOT, and that’s why they don’t say anything. But this regime wants fear. They want you to be too scared, too worried to do the right thing. That’s why they win. Don’t let them. They can attack you if you’re a lone voice. But there are more of you, more of us.

I have a substack. I’m going to keep using it to speak of this administration’s reckless contempt for entire swaths of the country, specifically the ones with a moral backbone. I let my voice be heard by using it, using it loud and obnoxiously. They can come after me if I’m loud enough. They can’t come after everyone, if everyone is using their voices.

Because here’s what we forget — back when they were denying that words were violence (when Trump apparently led an army of picnicgoers on January 6th), they still believed in it. Because the people who back these policies, the people who support the dehumanization and degradation of people different than them? They’re broken inside. They’re feeble. They’re cowards. Everything is violence to them. Violence is violence to them. Cruel words are violence to them. Ostracization is violence to them. Disagreement is violence to them. They are not built for the world, which is why their only hope it to gain positions of power and support fascist policies like what you’d read in Project 2025.

The people who endorse and celebrate the shooting death of Renee Nicole Good are gutless, spineless cowards. They genuinely aspire to be bullies. But bullies need to be punched in the mouth, both to take down bullies and because bullies can’t take that. I said recently that the concept that “violence doesn’t solve anything” is based in the expectation that the state will not use violence against us. That ship has sailed. Fortunately, we can be violent with our voices. Frankly, this administration is probably already inoculated from the impact of actual violence. But there’s no preparation from the truth, the hurting of their feelings.

Some of them, supporters and members of the inner circle, are too far gone. Others don’t realize similarities from the past. They hear a term like “Nazis” and assume it means racist scumbag who executed Jewish people. In fact, it’s clear most Nazis never actually killed anyone. They thought the Final Solution was a practical one that made life easier for them and their neighbors. They went to work, followed orders, and then returned home to their loving wife and kids. And they used rhetoric we’re hearing today about immigrants. It’s not a slur to say people on the side of Trump are behaving like Nazis. In fact, it’s a slur to think a Nazi is some relic of the past, some colorful boogeyman of a less-enlightened time that could never be reflected in contemporary behavior. How dare you imply that history rhymes.

I’m sick of being nice about it. I’m sick of pretending this is all reasonable, normal, acceptable. We fight now. We fight to ABOLISH ICE. Abolish ICE and push for prosecutions. I’m just one man saying this. Today I should be two. Tomorrow we should be four. We need to remind these goons of a key fact: their narrow worldview is based in confirmation bias. They don’t actually understand the truth — we outnumber them, and they are not popular. They’re not ready to be told to their face that the world isn’t with them. They don’t win with numbers. They win by being loud. We can be louder. We have numbers.

Use your voice. Every Day. Tattoo ABOLISH ICE on your tongue, say it all the time, hashtag it, bombard people with it. Tell politicians. And never hesitate to call ICE fascist murderers. Don’t let them flood the zone. This is our zone.

Now. Relaxing.

Where was I? Ah yes, “No Other Choice”.

So yes, it’s exceedingly easy to ruin a viewing experience like that. The pulp stylings of Donald Westlake (who penned the source novel, “The Ax”) are felt in the distance. Instead, what the film goes for is a screwball chaos, teetering over the edge of what’s meant to be a bloodbath without ever falling over. It’s exceedingly broad, every side characters some “Simpsons” level screw-up that should, ostensibly, make them the easiest prey.

But Yoo Man-su (Byung-hun Lee) has far too much on his mind. He’s still a doting Dad, he still loves his wife. Sobriety remains a daily battle for him. And his plan — to kill all the eligible candidates for his old job, from which he was fired — seems like more work than just switching industries. There’s an awful lot of sweating in this movie about unemployed people. “No Other Choice'“ does get into that uncomfortable zone where the unemployed have to decide between changing any job, or seeking a more lucrative one in the field that has previously benefited them. Yoo Man-su was in paper. Paper was his life. He says it as if it was a master/slave relationship.

“No Other Choice” chooses to modernize its mileu, turning this into a tract against automation that is advancing job elimination in several sections, creating entire armies of Yoo Man-su’s. This doesn’t feel organically added into the narrative, serving as more of a punchline in a movie loaded with them. Park Chan-Wook fills this movie with a number of insane set-ups and camera angles, and the movie is restlessly inventive as far as visuals and framing. I was invested. But I was distracted.

“The Plague” is an otherworldly depiction of bullying that feels emotionally intense, but figuratively oblique, in a way that invites curiosity but perhaps not closure. Pop culture signifiers suggest this is the early 00’s, and I assume we’re in an Australia where everyone has completely different accents. But do parents even exist here? The movie goes a long way towards avoiding moments where we might see them.

This is another familiar “Lord Of The Flies” variation. Spooky in fits and starts, but not necessarily treading new ground. The young lead, a twelve year old boy trying to make friends on a water polo team, was clearly raised with a moral compass that may be childishly inarticulate but remains steady. He has empathy. He is thoughtful. He asks questions. This group will eat him alive. Joel Edgerton is here as a coach who can provide NO relief.

One of the boys, an outcast who has the cooties-like plague, is a real find. Our lead buddies up to him, because soon they will be pariah partners. But the kid is legitimately, doing voices and characters and pranks amusing to only him. He doesn’t deserve to be bullied, but he may grow up to be Vincent D’Onofrio in “Full Metal Jacket” anyway. And the main antagonist? Where’d they find this little degenerate? Maybe the most effectively repulsive little brat since Michael Oliver as the titular “Problem Child”. Kids typically have only one register, and this 12 year old scumbag shows up and has the stones to UNDERPLAY his menace. This is nuts. If you told me his smirking nihilist was played by, like, an adult Stephen Dorff, I would have totally believed you.

Some are saying “The Testament Of Ann Lee” is a musical. No, it is a song -- a consistent melody, an expression of perceptive societal rage in one collective exhale. This is a tale of the birth of an organized religion. But it is also a tale of America, at the ideological intersection of religious zealotry (of which we have a tolerance) and reclaimed femininity (which we hate!). A reminder of how America has no use for what it cannot weaponize, and how they’ll respond to this impotence with violence, against both the radical idea of a Woman With A Mouth, as well as the Men Who Let Women Have A Mouth.

Amanda Seyfried completes a year that saw her in “The Housemaid” and the brilliant “Seven Veils” with a performance possessed. It’s a defiantly naked turn, gendered ideological fury channeled through a flawed, flayed body, a vehicle for the word of the Shakers, a movement destined to crawl, walk and fall with the insecurities and fallacies of humanity. There’s probably a question as to the facts of “The Testament Of Ann Lee”. There is no question as to the FACT of “The Testament Of Ann Lee”, which again depicts American history as a story of religious freedom as long as the religion doesn’t deprive us of regressing to our own juvenile superstitions and biases.

It’s a film that presents invitations to conversations well overdue and sadly timeless. The period detail, costuming, the scope, it is overwhelming. In all the technical details, this is a transportive experience and yet one exits with a need to interrogate our outside world, what we consider relevant to our lived experience in a world where men continue rutting in the mud to confirm their preferred patriarchy. We are still a culture intent on demonizing outspoken women in lethal terms, as recent events should convey. The Testament, sadly, remains relevant.

I lost my father in October. My feelings are complicated. But, as an ex-con, I know at the very end I was likely a failure to him. It was difficult to watch the first segment of the triptych that is “Father Mother Sister Brother”, where two adult siblings head upstate to visit their wayward widower father. He is played with a charming ramble by Tom Waits, and as such his children see him as fog-brained. They are sympathetic if wary, and they show him the kindness and support I could never show my father, they assist him in ways I never could with my father. Obviously, it was difficult to watch. He tries to dote on them, but he is helpless. You can see he is touched by the attention. My father was never touched by my attention. He never got a chance to feel that.

Mainstream films are constantly, correctly, criticized because there is too much cutting and editing, too many show-off camera decisions. What you lose with an unmoving still camera keeping a shot for what feels like a reasonable amount of time is considerable. But what strikes me about Jim Jarmusch’s charming low-fi style is how you can use these unfussy longer takes to show how people care for each other. How they move among each other, how they touch each other, comfort each other, even hush each other. Movies have no interest in showing how we care about each other. This one is different. Jarmusch’s films usually are.

You see that a lot in the second segment (which follows the first one ending in a betrayal that is a little shocking, but also somewhat sweet, and true to Jarmusch). What seems like three generations of women, their touch, their care, and also their gentle judgment. You wait for a moment to explode, but it doesn’t happen. These are decades of resentments, but also understandings. And in small ways, secrets. The third segment, about two adult siblings, doesn’t even require dialogue, though there is some anyway. Instead, it is entirely about touch, proximity. How there can be nothing sweeter sometimes than the touch of someone who loves you, but you haven’t felt in ages. It becomes home.