FIRSTLY, BIG NEWS. I have started a podcast with fellow Substacker Skylar Singer, and it is about a pet fascination for me, superhero cinema. On IS IT CANON? we break down a superhero movie every week, from a critical, political, and satirical point of view, delving into how they were made and what they’ve done to society. Hopefully we can punch out a new episode every week. Episode One is about “Iron Man”, and we’ve worked hard to make sure this doesn’t sound like any other podcast, and I hope it’s just as entertaining for cinephiles who really don’t care for superhero films, because we’re not sycophants for this sort of slop. Click here for episode one!

So I happened to notice that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” hit theaters this weekend. I’m still buzzing over that TV On The Radio needle drop — I reviewed the film here. Coming off the heels of the release of the trailer for “Avengers: Doomsday”, it’s done fairly unprecedented business. With a few exceptions, it seems as if Marvel remains a durable brand.

Personally, I love this stuff. I love the massive experiment of carrying over a shared universe from the source material. When you make a trilogy, or a series of films with sequels, it is not difficult to be consistent, to recreate was is, in essence, our world. Ten movies in, it seems as if the Marvel movies are most definitely not our world. The MCU began in 2008. The movies started off as mimicking real-time. An audacious mid-film five year time jump in “Avengers: Endgame” was the most radical of all the shifts. The MCU of “Brand New Day” occurs in 2028, four years after the events of the previous film, in a world expanded by movies and shows to include various social and political changes. When you do this, it is large-scale collaborative world-building. How do you pull that off?

I’ve gone on record as conveying that I don’t think these are classic films, and many are both not very good, and guilty of pushing dangerous fascist messaging. I can be critical and admit my fascination and appreciation of them all the same. The MCU has an idea has lasted for eighteen years. Allegedly, it will wrap up after the release of “Avengers: Secret Wars”. What will follow will be a patchwork of the old mythology as well as some new strands. Characters will return, some will be younger, and look different. The timeline, to coin a relevant keyword, will be pruned.

What I noticed was that Marvel head Kevin Feige shared a colorful bit of information the other day, possibly flippantly. He claimed that Marvel had films planned until 2042. I’m not certain how serious he was. But as a fan, I have no choice to take him deadly seriously.

So I sat there and thought, how would this work? What movies would be released? What areas of the Marvel mythology haven’t been addressed? How will this remain consistent, particularly with the aggressive pivot into the world of X-Men? After “Secret Wars”, Marvel has four release date slots planned. Most people are certain as to what those projects will be. Beyond that, it is a question mark, particularly with circulating rumors that Marvel will slow down and possibly even eliminate it’s streaming television division.

So I decided to read the tea leaves and attempt to find out the projects percolating inside Mr. Feige’s brain. Now, I do think there will still be television projects — one of them is likely going to be a “Young Avengers” project, retitled “Champions” due to the cast not entirely being young anymore. So there will be spillover, and this will be a shared universe. Sony, too, will continue making “Spider-Man”-centrc films. Some may not fit in continuity, like an upcoming “Venom” animated picture. But rumors suggest Sony and Marvel will be more aggressive in seeking out collaboration for their respective projects in regards to the package of characters Sony has leased from Marvel.

Let’s take it year-by-year.

2028

X-Men – May

So we already know that Marvel has release dates picked out in advance. During the recent Comic Con announcements, they were pretty quiet about this date, but it seems certain, barring any issues, that it’s going to be an “X-Men” project that probably starts shooting at the beginning of next year. Because every Marvel film going forward is likely going to serve multiple purposes, it’s likely this will be an introduction to the new, larger MCU as a whole, and explain the difference between the mutants and the non-mutant heroes.

What I’d Like To See: Establish that Apocalypse is out there as a cult figure of sorts, inspiring a Clan Akkaba all around the world. No one needs an explanation as to who Apocalypse is, but have characters casually mention that they worship and honor him. Establish that mutants have their own religions and belief systems.

Ghost Rider – July

“Ghost Rider” was announced at Comic Con, but given no release date. I assume it will park itself in Marvel’s planned July slot. Shawn Levy is directing, and I’ve heard that Sacha Baron Cohen would reprise his role as Mephisto from “Ironheart”. I do think this is a bad decision, both to go with Levy and Ghost Rider, the latter of which is a distressed asset after the two questionable Nicolas Cage films at Sony. As far as I can tell, this is one for the Marvel lawyers – Ghost Rider would be the first Disney-released Marvel film starring a character who already headlined a movie at another studio. You’ll recall that no one actually knows, but the explanation is given whenever people ask for a “Hulk” movie that, because Universal distributed the last two “Hulk” efforts, they still have the rights to distribute future “Hulk” films even if they don’t have the right to produce them. Is it possible the Sony deal was just different? Or could we be expecting a Hulk movie soon?

What I’d Like To See: There are so few Latino characters in the MCU, but one of them was Robbie Reyes, the Ghost Rider played by Gabriel Luna who appeared in “Agents of SHIELD”. Whether the show is or isn’t canon, there isn’t any reason that Reyes can’t ride alongside Ryan Gosling’s Rider, which is likely to be either Johnny Blaze or Danny Ketch.

Black Panther III - December

The only Comic Con announcement thus far that seems set in stone, this will follow-up on the developments at the end of “Wakanda Forever” – I imagine “Secret Wars” won’t change much about this franchise. David Jonsson as the young T-Challa, against a rumored appearance by Denzel Washington, for director Ryan Coogler, who should have a blank check after “Sinners”… hard to not be excited.

What I’d Like To See: The Black Panther is intimately involved with the larger Marvel universe. Seeing as how this might be only the third film in the new MCU, I’d like to see the beginnings of the courtship between T’Challa and Storm of the X-Men, a couple who do get married in the comics. Given that, when developing the first “Black Panther”, Coogler was asking if he could use Kraven The Hunter – whose rights are at Sony – it’s likely the filmmaker is already considering a few similar crossover ideas for this movie.

2029

X-Force – May

This is the last release date that Disney has officially claimed. But given that, until recently, Marvel had a monopoly on the first weekend of May for years, expect them to snatch up the next few May slots in coming years. I do believe this is going to be the next “Deadpool” movie, and it might even sport an R-rating. Ryan Reynolds recently boasted about developing a fourth “Deadpool” by saying he was looking to explore some deep-cut characters, but he also said all future “Deadpool” movies would be team-up films. A project like this would give a chance for audiences to see their favorite character in the world of the X-Men without intruding all that much.

What I’d Like To See: I do think that Josh Brolin was an excellent choice for Cable, and given that they barely scratched the surface of that character, I hope he’ll come back, at least before he’s far too old for these movies. Canonically, Cable is the leader of the X-Force, and he’s also Cyclops’ son – two details absent from “Deadpool II” that seem like they present a host of storytelling opportunities

Nova – July

Marvel’s been talking about this for a long time. They’ve also been talking about exploring the intergalactic side of the universe for years as well. So I imagine there’s a lot of work already done on the story for a potential “Nova” film. The Nova Corps were already introduced in “Guardians Of The Galaxy”, so this is a great opportunity to bring back Glenn Close, John C. Reilly and Peter Serafinowicz. Nova is an ideal entry point into the cosmic side of Marvel, even if the idea is reminiscent of Green Lantern, because Marvel and DC have openly stole each others’ ideas for decades.

What I’d Like To See: This is also a great opportunity to reunite with the new Guardians of the Galaxy we met at the end of their last film, without having to see them for an entire movie or franchise.

Spider-Man 5 –December

I’m sure that Sony is hot for another “Spider-Man” adventure, though Tom Holland is going to have a say as to just how available he really is. But all parties will be back for what will be the first post-”Secret Wars” entry in the Sony franchise. I expect that the new universe will maintain the continuity from “Brand New Day”, which set up a few recurring ideas. But it should also give the franchise a chance to introduce the villains that were previously off-limits, particularly the baddies from “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. This could be the best opportunity to bring in Norman and Harry Osborn and introduce the Goblin saga. I do anticipate Venom will eventually slither his way into this franchise, but maybe not in this entry. Also, since supposedly there’s a mandate that an MCU character from Disney has to pop up in these, I propose a couple that could use a Spidey boost – the Fantastic Four and Shang-Chi, the latter especially if Destin Daniel Cretton returns as director. Also, let’s stop messing around. Daredevil is RIGHT THERE.

What I’d Like To See: Unlike other Marvel films, “Brand New Day” casually suggested that Spidey is fighting costumed villains every other day. I hope that a few of them commiserate in this one, planting a seed for a future Sony offering I’ll talk about in a bit, but some of you can guess.

2030

Midnight Sons – February

To be clear, I have no rooting interest in what Marvel is going to accomplish in these coming years. I’d much rather see them hire Hong Sang-Soo to make low budget Marvel films where characters discuss their insecurities for two hours. That being said, I think they’re going to be healthy and hale after “Secret Wars” collects another two billion at the box office, and people will come back to the franchise overall. I’m less impressed by them wheeling out “Ghost Rider” again, and I don’t think that’s going to be one of their successes. That being said, Gosling and Oscar Isaac have publicly discussed this project already, and rumors suggest Blade could surface here as well. The occult is a world that Marvel wants to visit, and a team movie with Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, Blade, maybe Wong, Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness and Kit Harington’s Black Knight could expand that world.

What I’d Like To See: Marvel should experiment with more R-rated fare, and this would be the best place for that.

Doctor Strange III – May

The summer kickoff slot should belong to one of Marvel’s currently most-bankable characters. There was so much developed for Scott Derrickson’s aborted second “Doctor Strange” film, and I’d love to see some of it surface here, particularly characters like Sleepwalker and Nightmare as potential villains, and maybe even Chiwetel Ejiofor’s ignored Baron Mordo.

What I’d Like To See: Synergy is the benefit of the interconnected universe and I think Marvel was clumsy with it. This gives Marvel a great opportunity to release two movies – this and “Midnight Sons” – that greatly inform each other’s themes. Also, use Madonna’s “Bedtime Story” in the trailer. I have no specific reasoning for this, it’s just an itch.

Silver Surfer – November

All due respect to Julia Garner’s Shalla-Bal, but perhaps we can have a proper Silver Surfer tale, one that expands the cosmic world from “Nova”. Silver Surfer keeps getting treated as an add-on in these other films, but a solo project has been developed ever since the nineties, with a script for a “Fantastic Four” spinoff written around the time of the Tim Story movies. I think he is a tremendous character with a lot of pathos, and I’d love to see this character shine away from the baggage of the larger MCU. He has always been Galactus’ herald in the movies, but in the comics, he is succeeded by several other heralds, and it would be exciting to see characters like Morg in a movie.

What I’d Like To See: I do hope they take inspiration from the somber nineties animated series which presented a Surfer constantly wracked by guilt, and not afraid to sit back and quietly observe. I dunno, make a actually-thoughtful superhero movie for once.

2031

Blade – March

It seems pretty clear from recent news that Mahershala Ali will not be playing Blade. The man won two Oscars, came to Marvel and said he wanted to be Blade, got himself in the best shape of his life, and then watched the studio cycle through casts, scripts and directors, never able to find the right formula. And then Wesley Snipes reprised the role in “Deadpool And Wolverine”, making Ali look foolish.

There’s been a recent, and possibly merited, scrutiny on Marvel in the last few days about their treatment of Black characters. In addition to “Blade”, there was also a project announced called “Armor Wars” that would have starred Don Cheadle. First announced as a show, it became a movie, then languished in development for several years. Cheadle, a good soldier, showed up in the “Secret Invasion” show, where his character of War Machine was revealed to be an alien impersonator for years. Cheadle is not a part of “Avengers: Doomsday” currently. To add to this, Marvel recently canceled one of their more popular shows, “Wonder Man” starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II despite the actor being nominated for an Emmy, and despite the show already announced for a renewal. Other Black characters in the larger Marvel universe have been sidelined or forgotten, some marginalized for flukish reasons, some for less-reasonable ones.

In other words, the MCU has a serious optics issue. While Ali’s departure gives them a decent excuse to abandon “Blade”, it would be in their best interest to place one of their many Black characters in the much-deserved spotlight. Aaron Pierre of “Lanterns” was originally announced to play a supporting role in the last version of “Blade”. Perhaps you can recast him as the Daywalker? You could also just call Snipes again.

What I’d Like To See: The aborted “Blade” film had locked in not only Delroy Lindo, but also the peerless Mia Goth, slated to play Lilith, the villain. I do hope they’re willing to come back. Goth as Lilith is something that should be injected into my VEINS.

Weapon X – May

Provided the rumors are true, Wolverine will not be featured in the “X-Men” film. So why not debut him here, in a true adaptation of one of the great Wolverine stories? There will be echoes of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine”, but smaller, far less characters, and no more of the overused William Stryker —- who went from Southern to Canadian to American in the Fox movies. A must would be the inclusion of the Canadian super team Alpha Flight.

What I’d Like To See: I am guessing they will not do this. But PLEASE, lose the James Howlett lore. It’s much more satisfying to have a Wolverine that has a past of which we know nothing. And, ideally, a Sabertooth who has an ambiguous, mysterious link to Wolverine that no one knows.

Spider-Woman – July

So the Sony movies don’t count as far as Kevin Feige’s plans for the larger MCU, but I’m including them here anyway. If the rumors are to be believed, there is going to be a lot more cooperation between Sony and Disney about their films as far as stories and characters. Sony has the rights to all Spider-characters, but it’s worth noting that Spider-Woman actually has very different roots from Spider-Man, more intensely tied into SHIELD and the world of spycraft. This can be a reintroduction to a functioning SHIELD and feature a few interesting team-ups in order to solidify her role in the MCU going forward. Olivia Wilde was developing this at Sony for a while, I wonder if she’d come back.

What I’d Like To See: I imagine this would be the first look at Nick Fury. All due respect to Samuel L. Jackson, who barely gave a performance as this character over the course of a dozen movies and shows, I’d actually like to return to the roots, and make him an older superspy who survived WWII through experimental drugs and is basically Marvel’s Jim Phelps.

Sinister Six – November

Drew Goddard has been involved in a lot of false starts with studios as a writer-director – right now he’s supposedly spent years working on a “Matrix” sequel that has yet to start filming. He was attached to “Sinister Six” when it was developed to tie into the Andrew Garfield films, though obviously it never came to fruition. He might not be involved if Sony tries this again – and they absolutely should – though he had the best pitch when he compared the idea to “Wages Of Fear”, singularly one of the best films of all time. We’re due for Sony to give fans a true villain film, one that ties into the MCU and isn’t “Morbius”.

What I’d Love To See: Vulture, Scorpion, Shocker, Doctor Octopus, Sandman and save a wild-card slot for a real z-lister. Big Wheel, maybe.

2032

Black Panther IV – February

I’m going to go ahead and assume Ryan Coogler will have priced himself out of the franchise at this point. My suggestion? Go back to what worked. Assume that, post-”Secret Wars”, Killmonger has been brought back to life. Normally I would be skeptical. But two reasons why it would work – firstly, he’s one of the fans’ favorite MCU villains, and he’s obviously a huge star. And second, you can get Jordan to direct as well.

What I’d Like To See: Explore more of the world of Namor. I want to see some of his aquatic villains attack Wakanda. And maybe we can see what’s going on at the Wakandan education center at the end of the first film.

Iron Man: Armor Wars – May

The return of Tony Stark. This would give them a couple of years to shake the Robert Downey Jr. smell off the franchise. “Armor Wars” was being developed as a show, and then a movie, for Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes. But in the comics, the story is a Tony Stark story, so the rumors suggest they’ll try it again this way, with a new Tony and a new Rhodey. As in the comics, this will give an opportunity to introduce several current Avengers, perhaps Captain America. And please, let’s make an effort to include Ironheart.

What I’d Like To See: Tony Stark is an alcoholic playboy. Have the guts to embrace that, and let him flirt around and self-sabotage. Downey’s gone, Stark no longer needs to be on his best behavior.

Avengers: Judgment Day – December

I’m including this here because I heard they were possibly developing this, a tale from the comics that pits the Avengers and the X-Men against the Eternals. Basically, this would be both a stealth “Eternals“ sequel and a chance to prune them, and their mythology, from the ongoing MCU. I’m hoping this Avengers roster includes some heavy hitters, but also finds room for Mike Colter’s Luke Cage. Bold prediction: the new MCU holds off on introducing Asgard, so Thor is absent. My roster would include Cage, Iron Man, Captain America, a Black Widow – Yelena if Florence Pugh is still game, if not a new Natasha – Black Panther, Wonder Man, Spider-Man, Echo, the Falcon, Photon and, what the hell, Brett Goldstein’s Hercules.

What I’d Like To See: Harry Styles showed up as Eros at the end of “Eternals” and he wants us all to forget – I hear he doesn’t want to come back, particularly because a solo “Starfox And Pip” movie was canceled in early development. I won’t accept it. Your‘re canonically Thanos’ brother. Get your cute butt back over here, Harry.

2033

Shang-Chi II -- February

More than a decade after the first “Shang-Chi”, he returns to tie up the significant loose ends from the first film. Which is to say that Shang-Chi’s sister and the Ten Rings are going to be a problem, at the very least. The scant rumors about this suggest that Shang-Chi would team-up with Iron Fist, with some suggesting it would be Jessica Henwick’s Colleen Wing.

What I’d Like To See: The Ten Rings as a weapon were a major part of the first film, which shifted into a fantasy film in act three. Personally, I’d love it if the next movie was more in line with the comics, an actual heavily-choreographed martial arts picture on a smaller budget. Also, I would like to know how Razor Fist eats.

Spider-Man 6 – May

I would consider this the second part of the “Sinister Six” film, with the villains finally coming face-to-face with the wallcrawler. This is what the fans want – an all-out brawl with Spidey against six lethal combatants, pushed to his absolute limits, and possibly, finally wearing that infamous black suit.

What I’d Like To See: Daredevil is non-negotiable, guys. If it means Bullseye is part of the Sinister Six, then fine.

Fantastic Four: Second Steps That Are Equally Important To The First Steps Even Though The First Steps Maybe Canonically Never Happened – July

After “Secret Wars”, it would be a good idea to veer even further away from Dr. Doom and explore some of the many interstellar dimensions of Marvel’s First Family. I would suggest, among the group’s rogues gallery, Annihilus stands tall. A deep space adventure where the Four link up with Nova and Silver Surfer could expand the scope of this franchise. Also, a great place if you want to revisit the Inhumans.

What I’d Like To See: John Malkovich was originally in “First Steps” as The Red Ghost, but they cut him from the film because the people who make these movies are demons. Would love to see this rectified, because, damn – egregious. Also, if Paul Walter Hauser can come back as Mole Man and share scenes with Malkovich, that would be an excellent duo to see on the big screen.

Skrull Kill Krew – October

Hey, remember “Secret Invasion”? Probably the MCU low point, and likely a major reason why I suspect Marvel is going to transition away from the streaming television sphere. In case you didn’t watch the good-looking, well-cast and completely superfluous miniseries, it closed with President Ritson – Dermot Mulroney – guaranteeing that the American government would wage war against the Skrulls, an announcement that spurs a wave of hate crimes against the shapeshifting aliens. And then Thunderbolt Ross – Harrison Ford – was elected President in “Captain America: Brave New World”, presumably as a way to make that go away.

This is a little-known recurring miniseries from the nineties about a bunch of regular people who went on hunting the Skrulls and murdering them in savage ways. If you’ve only seen the movies, you remember the Skrulls from “Captain Marvel” as a largely friendly race. But “Secret Invasion” was more in-line with the comics in emphasizing that several Skrulls were still dangerous and bloodthirsty. Marvel’s going to need to make a few smaller films, and a juicy R-rated button-pushing effort like this can diversify the brand.

What I’d Like To See: C’mon, put Echo in this. Put Echo in a bunch of stuff. The “Echo” series was only marginally entertaining, but Alaqua Cox is not only so beautiful, but she’s the closest to her superhero counterpart than, arguably, any other Marvel actor. She can do most of the things her character can do. C’mon now. This lady’s incredible.

2034

Spider-Man 2099 – February

As we get deeper into the years, I gotta get more creative, so some of these are gonna sound a little out-there, maybe also a little nuts. Sony is obviously going to want to expand their Spidey empire, so why not introduce the 2099 mythology here? Marvel’s 2099 comics were meant to depict a possible future where most of the mainline characters were logically dead, but a new wave of heroes were springing up in their image. Fans will recognize Miguel O’Hara from the “Spider-Verse” animated films, but this would be a chance to see him in live action, while also allowing for perhaps the appearance of characters like Punisher 2099 and Hulk 2099.

What I’d Like To See: One of the more popular 2099 characters was Doom 2099. A bunch of the newer 2099 characters were completely original, but the initially-amnesiac Doom 2099 was often suggested, and later revealed, to be the original Doom, lost in the timestream. I do think this would be a great opportunity to introduce a new post-”Secret Wars” Victor Von Doom, and provide a connection between Spider-Man 2099 and the larger MCU.

X-Men: Deadly Genesis – May

More X-Men. I’m not gonna make a prediction – I don’t think they’ll actually adapt “Deadly Genesis” – because there are countless X-Men stories or characters, but I know Marvel loves to use movie titles that have nothing to do with their original storylines. I do think this should be where they integrate Wolverine more fully into the X-family after his absence from the previous film. Given that Mister Sinister is planned to be a major villain in these films, this can be a Savage Land-set sequel where we see Sinister’s Dr. Moreau-like mutant experiments.

What I’d Like To See: Not Ka-Zar, I’ll tell you that.

Annihilation Wave – July

One of Marvel’s most popular crossovers, this cosmic-level event united a lot of interstellar Marvel heroes. I figure pieces of “Nova”, “Silver Surfer” and the recent “Fantastic Four” movies could set the stage for this. The main plotline revolves around Annihilus’ power move to try to conquer the galaxy, and it provides opportunities for appearances from the aforementioned characters, as well as Galactus, Ronan The Accuser, Captain Marvel, the Guardians Of The Galaxy and both the Skrulls and the Kree.

What I’d Like To See: Also a major part of this storyline? Thanos. Would love to see a new, younger take on him, someone yet to grow into the role of the Mad Titan. Also, hey, Harry Styles, you’re his brother, remember?

Blade And The Nightstalkers – October

One of the disastrous decisions made during the production of “Blade Trinity” was to use the film as a backdoor pilot of sorts for a “Nightstalkers” movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Jessica Biel. That never materialized and that third film killed the series. But I don’t see why you can’t revise that original concept with Blade as the leader, mixing in some Darkhold Redeemers mythology, since the Darkhold is an MCU tome seen in “Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness” and, allegedly, in the upcoming “Avengers: Doomsday” — and also in “Agents Of SHIELD”, because you won’t see me napping, brother.

What I’d Like To See: Just for the sake of variety, how about a big-name cameo where someone shows up to recruit Blade to be an Avenger, and he just says, “No”?

2035

Avengers: World War Hulk – May

One of the many projects explicitly requested by fans, the only roadblock being that the classic story emerges from the aftermath of “Planet Hulk”, a narrative already echoed in “Thor: Ragnarok”. Still, an easy sell. Gather some of the more powerful Avengers and give them an Avengers-based reason to double-cross Hulk, probably for the public’s safety – you can borrow from the “Civil War” storyline in the comics, and have the Hulk rampage and cause a terrible accident, prompting action from the likes of Reed Richards to contain a rage that cannot be stopped. Finally, you have an excuse for characters like Captain Marvel and Iron Man to show no mercy and let loose all their abilities against the Hulk. Punching, The Movie.

What I’d Like To See: Real consequences. The MCU lost steam the first time around because death was a minor inconvenience, and there were no real stakes. Have Hulk kill someone. Maybe Thor. Maybe the new Winter Soldier. Maybe both. Maybe some X-Men.

X-Force II – July

Deadpool should still be good for close to a billion each time out, particularly the more he is integrated into the larger Marvel world. I imagine with an already-established Marvel universe, you can expect a movie like this to be full of cameos, maybe even barely a movie. She-Hulk seems like a reasonable participant. Maybe Wolverine again. I genuinely think Marvel is going to go mutant crazy, and here are plenty of tertiary characters you can let loose in a movie like this. How about Stryfe, Cable’s needlessly-complicated villainous half-clone?

What I’d Like To See: Let this be a swan song for Ryan Reynolds and the character. You can only do so much with Deadpool.

Storm – November

Personally, I’d love to see a Cyclops movie, but I’m not in charge. So if they’re gonna spin off more X-Men, the Mistress of the Elements is a good place to start. Storm is thought by many longtime Marvel fans to be the company’s most popular female character. Time for them to act like it.

What I’d Like To See: With an interconnected universe, some movies can serve a dual purpose within the mythology. Why not make this a stealth “Black Panther” sequel, with Storm and T’Challa getting married in Wakanda?

Ultimate Spider-Man – December

Miles Morales, welcome to the MCU.

What I’d Like To See: Donald Glover already appeared in both “Spider-Man: Homecoming” and “Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle, who is also the villain the Prowler. Time to tie up that loose end, Childish Gambino.

2036

New Warriors – February

For those unaware, this is a longtime Marvel group with a rotating membership of younger heroes. Nova is one of the founding members, and he can pop up here to lead a cast of characters with diverse power sets, including the likes of Night Thrasher, Rage, Darkhawk and maybe even Namorita, the daughter of Namor. This group usually deals with smaller-level threats, so this would be a good opportunity to reference some of the TV heroes from the past like Cloak and Dagger and the Runaways, all on a reasonable budget.

What I’d Like To See: This was always one of Marvel’s most racially-diverse groups, so you have a chance to make stars out of a few new faces and really change the complexion of the larger Marvel world.

Doctor Strange And The Strange Academy – May

This would be the fourth film for Doctor Strange, and maybe a swan song of sorts for Benedict Cumberbatch. A “Strange Academy” television series has long been mooted, where Strange or Wong trains the younger generation of wizards. You could bring back Anthony Ramos’ Hood from “Ironheart”, not to mention the very cute Regan Aliyah who played Zelma Stanton. Maybe even payoff the tease from “No Way Home” where Ned Leeds suddenly learned magic for vague plot-related reasons. And, I dunno, how about Agatha? Never enough Agatha.

What I’d Like To See: There were rumors that Dormammu from the first “Doctor Strange” would eventually resurface in corporeal form. Let him show up here, flaming skull and everything.

Dazzler – November

As plug-and-play as you can get. Cast a major popstar – Sabrina Carpenter? Let her be the mutant who can turn sound into light, and who uses it to become a popstar. No “crimefighting”, no planet-threatening villains, just a pop musical in the X-Men world. Dazzler previously showed up in “Dark Phoenix”, where she was performing in the background of a Xavier Mansion kegger, being completely ignored. This injustice must be fixed.

What I’d Like To See: Make it a two-hander with fellow mutant rocker Lila Cheney — Charli XCX? This soundtrack should SLAP.

2037

Iron Man: Demon In A Bottle – March

Okay, yes, maybe unlikely. But branch out a little bit. Why shouldn’t there be a superhero movie about addiction? What is it like to be excessively wealthy, glamorously heroic, and a boozy mess? Make Stark the one who had to make a terrible choice at the end of “World War Hulk”, and then have him struggle with the consequences the way someone would in the real world. The audience has grown up with these movies. Give them credit.

What I’d Like To See: He should seek counseling from Doc Samson, who was played by Ty Burrell and who hasn’t been seen since he snitched out Bruce Banner in “The Incredible Hulk”. What a jerk.

Force Works – May

And Stark’s victory over alcoholism leads to this, an Avengers-adjacent film where he sets up a base on the west coast following the dissolution of the team at the end of “World War Hulk”. You bring back Spider-Woman, you have U.S. Agent, Wonder Man, War Machine and a new Scarlet Witch. Force Works was always a bit more challenging an approach, in that they preemptively struck against man-made threats, giving them a little political edge – Cassie Lang/Stature (Kathryn Newton) — wouldn’t be out of place here either. Most Marvel superteam comic debuts featured a set of well-known characters, but Force Works is memorable for introducing Century, a weird-ass alien with an elaborate backstory who was accepted onto the team probably way-too-quickly. I love the idea of an alien just hanging out with everyone, no explanation needed.

What I’d Like To See: Maybe they can mix this up with another quirky superhero team, Nextwave, who were more overtly humorous, and seemed to occupy a parodic version of the Marvel universe. A funny team movie that doesn’t need end-of-the-world stakes would be a nice variation.

Doctor Doom – November

Noah Hawley was attached to a “Doom” movie at Fox right before they were purchased by Disney. I do wonder what that would have been. At this point in this fictional MCU, Doom will have appeared in “Doomsday” and “Secret Wars” where he’s performing godlike actions. And then maybe there could be that appearance as Doom 2099 that I discussed earlier. But for those who are unaware, for most of the time in the comics Victor Von Doom is just a mortal, just a guy. Everything he can do is self-taught. He is a world leader. He wants to be a ruler, but he wants to rule over the people and make them happy under him. This should be a movie about him rebuilding Latveria and rising up to become a major world force in the new MCU despite his hunger for tyranny and power.

What I’d Like To See: Doom at the UN, Doom on the world stage, Doom treated like today’s despots, as some sort of “necessary evil” as opposed to an awful godking megalomaniac. Seeing a comic book supervillain normalized by diplomats. Maybe there would be real-world parallels. God forbid.

2038

Wolverine: Enemy Of The State – May

This would be an adaptation of a more contemporary Wolverine tale. The chance it affords Marvel is to, again, rewrite the rulebook and present a different type of film. In this story, Wolverine is taken over and manipulated by the Hand, seen in this weekend’s “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”. They hypnotize and weaponize him, sending him after foes as high profile as the Fantastic Four and Elektra. What this means is that, after all we know of him, you can basically make Wolverine into a slasher villain in a horror tale, switching perspectives and reminding audiences that this is a scary character with a propensity for ultraviolence. He’s the best there is at what he does, but what he does isn’t very nice, remember?

What I’d Like To See: This could be the one film that really emphasizes how Wolverine fits within the larger Marvel universe beyond the X-Men. Cameos from the likes of the Fantastic Four and Daredevil would go a long way. Also, I personally love the idea of finally seeing longtime antagonists Omega Red and Cyber.

Nomad – July

Instead of another Captain America go-round, have Cap adapt the Nomad persona. Nomad was a character Steve Rogers embodied in the seventies when, in the face of historical government corruption, he retired the Captain America persona and became a wanderer named Nomad. This should be a superhero takeoff on “Easy Rider”, about a disillusioned man hitting the road in search of the real America. Finally, a Captain America movie that has something to do with America.

What I’d Like To See: No one should be afraid to address America’s role in foreign conflicts in a movie like this. Of course, will there even be an America by the time this comes out?

Green Goblin – December

Yeah, these Spider-Man pictures are Sony titles. Disney releases whatever Marvel movies they like any any chosen intervals. But Sony? They NEED that influx of Marvel-adjacent money. Villain movies are an inevitability, and following “Doctor Doom”, I could see this as a possibility. We’re talking a father-son story, where a driven Norman tries to ensure his young son doesn’t grow up to be him. This can also be the film where we feature all the other infamous goblin characters in the Spidey mythology, like the Hobgoblin, the Demogoblin, the Red Goblin and the Proto-Goblin.

What I’d Like To See: What exactly does OsCorp make?

2039

Black Panther V – February

We’re nearing the end of this crazy plan. Honestly, I have no idea what they could do with Black Panther without delving into the more intense political stories of the last fifteen years, and I don’t think Disney is built for that. But yeah, maybe this is the end of the road for T’Challa, and this would also offer a chance for the MCU’s first divorce between him and Storm.

What I’d Like To See: Wakandan divorce lawyers, obviously. There could be a subplot about Okoye and W’Kabi finalizing their divorce too. Imagine the possibilities. Put it out on Valentine’s Day.

X-Men: Onslaught – May

One of the last X-Men mega-crossovers, this would be a film where X-Men and Avengers team-up to fight an amalgamation of Xavier and Magneto. I see this as the last massive inter-company crossover for a good long while. Maybe you can start it with the moment in the comics where Magneto pries the adamantium skeleton out of Wolverine, incapacitating him for a short while and giving that actor a break.

What I’d Like To See: Let’s rope the Shi’ar into this, the interstellar race that was always beefing with the mutants over silly crap.

Deathlok – July

Perhaps our final confirmation that “Agents of SHIELD” is not canon, you can introduce a feature with this Marvel fan favorite, who appeared on the show in a compromised state. In the nineties, this character – basically a much more badass Robocop that was half cyborg, half zombie – was to be played by Denzel Washington, and Paul McGuigan – “Victor Frankenstein“ – was attached to direct. Get someone young and sexy, destroy his face, and have him hook up with SHIELD.

What I’d Like To See: We don’t get enough Marvel body horror. Deathlok should be Two Face-level messed up.

The Infinity Watch – November

In the comics, the Infinity Stones – the Infinity Gems, originally – were protected, kept at a safe distance from each other so they could not be united to form the Infinity Gauntlet. Each Stone was gifted to someone who would protect it, and they formed the Infinity Watch. This would be the chance to spotlight a number of interstellar characters, while keeping the identity of one of them a secret. In the comics, perversely, one of the Gem holders was Thanos. You could bring him back, but you could also make one of the gem holders someone like Aunt May, or Nick Fury, someone who can bring the action back to Earth. This is a good place to bring back Patton Oswalt's Pip. Hey, wasn’t he friends with Harry Styles’ Eros?

What I’d Like To See: Just how exactly do you safely store an Infinity Stone? We know so very little about those things. Is the glove compartment just too reckless?

2040

Ultimate Spider-Man II – February

This can be a dual Miles/Peter adventure, and perhaps the final affair for Tom Holland, who will be in his forties. Have Miles support Pete on one final adventure before he retires to become a schoolteacher and a husband to MJ. Happy endings for all.

What I’d Like To See: … but Miles Morales also has a clone! Damn you, Jackal!

The Invaders – May

There are a number of super teams in Marvel, and sometimes those names change and get repurposed. One of the most beloved in the comics was The Defenders, who were typically a hastily-assembled hodgepodge of Marvel heavy-hitters assembled to do a quick down-and-dirty assignment. The Defenders name was already used for Netflix, so why not repurpose The Invaders, a WWII-era hero team and have them essentially be like the comic Defenders? You can include Invaders member Namor, but also characters like Wolverine, Ghost Rider, and, emerging from hiatus, a post-”World War Hulk” Bruce Banner. Just a quick down-and-dirty mini-”Avengers”, and a chance for Namor to start a beef with all these guys.

What I’d Like To See: A tight roster, but more than a few unlikely guest stars. Maybe Misty Knight, or perhaps Katy from “Shang-Chi”. Who is still around? These people are old as hell by now.

Black Widow – August

To be honest, I’m not sure what the play is with this one. The “Black Widow” movie was, comparatively, a success despite being released during COVID. But does the new universe reintroduce Natasha Romanoff, or do we continue with Florence Pugh’s Yelena? Keep in mind, at this point, Pugh was cast in this role full twenty years prior. Surprise — this entire article was an attempt to make you feel old, and so far, what a success.

What I’d Like To See: One of my favorite X-Men characters from the modern era is Fantomex, who would be a great character to see in a stripped-down spy movie like this, further blurring the lines between the mutant and the superhero communities.

New Warriors II - November

A later, very different incarnation of the New Warriors in the comics were as bumbling kids trying to be the star of their own reality show. That concept is already dated, and the idea of them live streaming their superheroics as powerful influences will also be stale by now. But I’m certain there will be a fresh direction you can take this, maybe with a bunch of these characters plugging in their Fubi to their WigWag in order to connect with their fanbase who think these guys are, I dunno, the goat’s cheese? Six seven? This is the future!

What I’d Like To See: Please avoid the tragic end for this particular supergroup.

2041

Power Pack – March

In the mid-00’s, when Marvel was getting ready to produce their own films, they had a list of characters that could serve as the basis for a big crowd-pleasing blockbuster. Just about all of them were made, with the exception of “Power Pack”. This is a marginally-popular comic series about four young siblings who gain social powers upon interacting with an alien. The stories are generally for all ages, so I see no reason that Marvel can’t branch out to the younger audience, even if this isn’t something I‘d probably see. It’s for kids. Maybe they can bump into Ant-Man or She-Hulk.

What I’d Like To See: This is a GREAT place to introduce Squirrel Girl.

X-Men: Krakoa – May

One of the surprises of “Brand New Day” is just how much featured character Jean Grey is so… militant. For non-fans, the recent X-Men comics had the mutants building a new utopia on the island of Krakoa isolated from all regular humans, where mutants would take care of, and police, themselves, and where heroes and villains could roam freely. Oh man, did this not end well.

What I’d Like To See: Did I mention Krakoa is alive??

Spider-Man: Maximum Carnage – July

With Tom Holland retiring Peter Parker, this legendary storyline is going to be Miles Morales’ problem. In the comics, Carnage assembled his own motley crew of killers to wage war across New York, a squad that included Shriek, the Demogoblin and Carrion. But Spidey united his own formidable team, which included Venom, Captain America, Iron Fist, Firestar, Black Cat, Nightwatch, Cloak and Dagger, Deathlok, and… oh yeah, MORBIUS. Finally, Morbin Time in the MCU.

What I’d Like To See: There is a story strand here where Spidey has to break into the Fantastic Four headquarters to steal a weapon. I loved this idea already, but I love it even more with Miles instead.

Wolverine And Daken – December

It took a weirdly long time for Marvel to reveal that the centuries-old Wolverine had a son. In Daken, the sadistic psychopath who hates his dad, the MCU would get to see some LGBTQ+ representation, as he is canonically openly bisexual. Daken was raised with the hate in his heart that Logan has defeated, which should put them at odds, particularly in a storyline that forces them to work together a la “Deadpool And Wolverine”. Marvel doesn’t get to do father-son storylines that often, so this would be a juicy opportunity for some X-Men family divisions.

What I’d Like To See: You’re also going to have to save room for Laura Kinney, the clone daughter from “Logan”. Hopefully, these Marvel characters age and grow into their families, surrogate and otherwise, and this is one of the more entertaining ones.

2042

Marvel Vs. DC

Yeah, it all ends here. This was inevitable, wasn’t it? One or both of these studios is going to be hurting at this point, and it will be only legal wrangling that keeps this vent from happening. Marvel and DC have had crossovers before. But the most notable is probably from the mid-nineties, where the clash wasn’t limited to select characters, but to entire worlds. With Marvel and DC bleeding into each other, they opened it up to a vote for certain battles, to see if fans thought that Wolverine could beat Lobo, or if Wonder Woman could defeat Storm. At the end of that series, the universes briefly merged, and it led to the Amalgam Universe, combining famous characters into some of the worst designs you can imagine.

Yikes.

What I’d Like To See: I’ll be in my late fifties. I’ll be lucky to see anything.