Hey dear reader. So I spent the weekend waylaid in bed with a horribly painful back injury, which I’m just going to go ahead and blame on having spent years in prison sleeping on the least-comfortable mattresses. And an idea occurred to me. If you do the math, I often post upwards of twenty-five entries a month. And the numbers vary wildly — June was a particularly iffy month for me as far as views, but I still inexplicably garnered attention for five of my most-viewed pieces.

I have dealt with a bit of misfortune this calendar year, but every once in a while, I am proud of what I write. In the interest of catching up, I figured I’d link to five of my most popular entries of the previous month, as well as the single least-loved. I don’t want to obscure the fact that I do this to expand the conversation regarding criminal justice, and if I can do that in new and different ways, the more the merrier. So here are the five best-performing pieces during this recent month of June.

The Whale Decarceration · Jun 26 There’s a funny story Darren Aronofsky once told of his early days in the industry. He wanted to get his own original scripts made (notably “The Fountain”) so he would simply take one meeting after another for movies he had no interest in making, largely IP. He would feign interest in this specific vision of Superman or whomever, and at the very end sta… Read full story

This was actually the impetus for doing this, because I had no way of expecting this would become my all-time most-popular review. I can never tell what people want to read about here. The sweet spot is something like “The Whale”, a movie that was popular but not a smash, and something with at least a little bit of indie credibility. In this entry, I also anecdotally discussed my peculiar weight-loss journey while I was incarcerated.

Brad's Status Decarceration · Jun 17 If you pinch a baby’s finger, the baby will cry as if it’s the worst pain they’ve felt in their entire life. Because it is. Read full story

I labored over this review and I’m proud of how it came out. While this wasn’t the most beloved film when it was released years ago, it gave me a lot to reflect upon, as far as feelings of inadequacy and failure when you’ve spent a large chunk of your life in custody.

Saint Maud Decarceration · Jun 2 This is, I feel, sort of a hot take. But at this point in the 21st century, we’re in the golden age of horror. Even in previous eras where we saw classics, there would be certain factions of the audience that were unreceptive and dismissive to the genre. Now, so many studios build entire horror slates, everyone is trying to launch a new horror franchise… Read full story

People really responded to this entry in my Dangerous Women Week, and it’s a really great movie I hope those unfamiliar were prompted to see. Also, in this review I weighed in on the modern barbarity of how we still use firing squads for capital punishment, something that stupefies me every time I mention it.

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire Decarceration · Jun 22 Happy Pride Month, ladies, gentlemen and non-binary citizens of the world! Look, I’m sorry things are not going well for you. We live under incurious morons insecure about being white males with less and less power every day. They’ve decided to strike back by enacting laws and provisions to suggest people who exist across the LGBTQ+ spectrum simply don’… Read full story

It seems like this film has very quickly entered the canon of classics of the last ten years. I’m ecstatic about this, and was glad that writing about it cast a new spotlight on the film. This was an entry to start Pride Week, and I took the opportunity to tell a personal story about my late father’s own intolerance, and how it was both decidedly specific and very much mainstream.

Welcome To Me Decarceration · Jun 5 I don’t know how to write about mental illness. Partly, it’s because I think maybe a lot of people are more mentally ill than they’re letting on. I know people who have never been in therapy but who suffer from intense bouts of narcissism, people who have crippling anxieties. I myself am in therapy, partly to come to terms with the person I was before p… Read full story

The month’s fifth biggest entry was this peculiar and not-entirely-satisfying tale of Alice Klieg as played by Kristen Wiig, a real-life woman who exorcised her trauma by hosting her own cable access show. I also took the opportunity to talk about what sort of television the staff in prisons would force inmates to endure, and what kind of effect it has on us.

And my least-popular entry of the month…

The Judge Decarceration · Jun 19 “The Judge” is a mid-budgeted studio drama for adults. This was released at the tail-end of 2014, but even then, these types of movies were scarce. They were only made with the support of a big star, in this case one on a legendary hot streak – Robert Downey Jr Read full story

Huh, wouldn’t have expected this. Not a ton of interest in Robert Downey Jr.’s wannabe-prestige drama. Rejected on the big screen, it was summarily ignored here as well as the finale to DAD WEEK. I end the piece with a look at a specific case where a judge very kindly denied the previously-held culpability of a number of cops in the death of a man being detained. It’s still worth a look, even though, yes, the movie sucks.

Anyway, thank you for reading. And a reminder – I operate under a pseudonym, and I prefer to avoid using any other social networks. So if you appreciated what you read here, please share and spread the gospel somewhere, as I haven’t accomplished anything unless, together, we’ve changed the conversation about criminal justice.