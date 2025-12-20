Well, we’ve reached the end of the year. Well, movie critics have — I haven’t, but I’m trying to keep up with them, and I want to have a few weekends off from this. So let’s talk about the year in film.

I like casting a wide net. Because the point isn’t about ranking movies — I mean, who cares? — but about increasing exposure for films and encouraging discussion. Making a list like this is a political act, since everyone makes one, and you don’t want to just put out another one just like the last. You want to encourage people to watch something they wouldn’t normally watch. So, yeah, there won’t be a lot of conventionally-popular movies here. But also, there’s fifty. So there will be enough.

I loved a lot of movies this year. But a few caveats. Firstly, I’m not a film critic, I’m a regular dude. I’m an ex-con, I work. I paid money to watch most of these. So yeah, there’s a lot of stuff I didn’t watch. I’ve also limited this to movies that were released in America during the year of 2025, because I’m not a fancypants that goes to film festivals. Here was last year’s best movies of the year, and here is this year’s twenty worst movies. Don’t take my word for it — please see the movies for yourself, and make up your own mind.

BEFORE WE START: I was not able to see the following 2025 movies.

No Other Choice (this would probably be a top 50 contender if I waited two weeks to see this)

The Testament Of Ann Lee (ditto?)

Is This Thing On? (maybe ditto?)

Pillion

My Undesirable Friends Part One — Last Air In Moscow

Sanatorium Under The Sign Of The Hourglass

The Ice Tower

Radu Jude’s Dracula

Scarlet

Arco

Suburban Fury

Megadoc

Caught By The Tides

Father Mother Sister Brother (this one hurts)

Magellan

Grand Tour (the subtitles don’t work on Mubi, what’s going on here?)

Peter Hujar’s Day

Sound Of Falling

The Chronology Of Water

Marty Supreme (ok, this one I am just not gonna see for a few reasons, but good luck, Timmy)

I also want to admit that I have difficulties having fiction and non-fiction films standing side by side. So here are a few of my favorite documentaries of the year.

The Alabama Solution — A brilliant movie about the worst state prison system in the country, “The Alabama Solution” took the bold gamble of sneaking phones into prison for the inmates to document their own circumstances. This is a must-see for anyone interested in mass incarceration, which should be all of you.

Predators — Again a rich text as far as issues of criminal justice, this upsetting doc deals with the mixed messages sent by the debauched “To Catch A Predator” series that aired a while back on primetime. A powerful documentary specifically because of the uneasy discussions it provokes.

The Perfect Neighbor — Told entirely through multimedia cams, this is the tale of a neighborhood dispute that mutates from racially-based resentment into something far more ghastly. A powerful lesson in how much the law protects certain people and not others.

Grand Theft Hamlet — What starts as a gimmick — a bunch of quarantined actors spending the pandemic by staging Shakespeare inside the digital world of “Grand Theft Auto” — becomes a deeply personal, deeply moving story about people who are struggling to hold onto the world they once knew, a world that may never return, and the connections they made therein.

Afternoons Of Solitude — An immersive, and frankly disturbing, peek into the world of Spanish bullfighting. No talking heads, no shifting perspectives, just the beauty and horror of vain narcissists killing animals for enticement and sport.

HONORABLE MENTION: The Ballad Of Wallis Island, Blue Sun Palace, Boys Go To Jupiter, Caught Stealing, Highest 2 Lowest, Keeper, Mountainhead, Sinners

Also, a couple of 2026 releases that would have made my top 30 this year are Michel Franco’s “Dreams” and Radu Jude’s “Kontinental ‘25”.

Many of these reviews come from me on Notes (where I am… weirdly unpopular?) or my Letterboxd (where I am also unpopular, not weirdly)

50 — The Legend Of Ochi — An uneven but lovely fantasy that introduces what should have been a nationwide sensation, the adorable little Ochi. Sweetly poetic, with just enough scares to frighten your inner child. Currently streaming on HBO Max.

49 — Mickey 17 — A movie in pieces, truly. For a brief while, despite no inherent connection I’ve felt with Robert Pattinson, I was crushed by the perilously low self-esteem of Mickey Barnes. This guy has worked low-paid jobs, he probably has been left by lovers constantly, and he lacks confidence to make friends. The loss of his mother is the ultimate tragedy among tragedies. And then there’s the Trump of it all. Yes, Mark Ruffalo’s Kenneth Marshall is clearly 45/47, and spending five minutes with the real version is intolerable enough. Face it, this is exactly how it would (will?) play out: manhood on the verge of extinction, no resources left, and he’s still thinking of childish dominance and camera ops and his stupid, ugly suits, faking fealty to the church as Preston (Daniel Henshall, playing Stephen Miller and Steve Bannon combined) whispers inane, fawning advice into his ear. I ached for this poor idiot Mickey Barnes. I wanted to punch a hole through Kenneth Marshall’s face. Currently streaming on HBO Max

48 — Nuremberg — It should probably come with a disclaimer saying RELEASED IN 2025. This is a snappy, even enjoyable recounting of an unprecedented trial to hold someone responsible for crimes so far beyond the law we couldn’t even comprehend prosecution, until someone finally did. So it’s a 2025 fairytale. Yes, I was thrilled when Rami Malek calls Hermann Goring a “fat man” minutes after pretending to fall for his charisma. Yes, I was excited to see John Slattery body slam a dude who says “Heil Hitler”. And yes, I wanted to smack the dude near the end who broadly opines that it couldn’t happen here. I mean, obvious stuff, but necessary stuff, no?

Russell Crowe is diabolical. A performance that reminds you, hey, I used to be a movie star, and you used to like me, and I’m going to deploy those old dusty weapons to play HERMANN GORING. Malek is, for once, human and relatable. Michael Shannon, for all his Walken-like histrionics, is also great in a modern like this, a matter-of-fact intellectual who doesn’t let politics get in the way of what he believes is the right thing to do -- similar to his work in “The Current War”, another probably-too-obvious historical drama that was similarly ignored but equally entertaining.

47 — Friendship/Don’t Tell Larry — Two comedies that are more or less then same, told from different perspectives. Both of them involve the interloper in the friend group, the guy everyone side-eyes, and who just may be someone struggling o behave normally. “Friendship” is the more formally-challenging effort, taking the form of a horror film of missed signals and bad timing. But “Larry”, a more conventional joke-fest, is told from the perspective of co-workers who cannot make peace with the new guy who successfully peppers his red flags in unusual places. Together, both films tell the story of just how challenging it is for modern men to make friends, sometimes for pretty obvious reasons.

46 — Warfare — Immersive war thriller that amps up the sensory overload to an overly-queasy level. Not a new formula, but a less-filtered needle-drip than before. Currently streaming on HBO Max.

45 — The Rule Of Jenny Pen — The absolute horror of late-in-life retirement home existence, and what feels like the world’s constant effort to gaslight you. Legitimately horrifying, both the feeling of a slipping reality and dignity and the sense that there really might be a malevolent force only you understand. Grotesque, and admirably so. Currently streaming on Shudder and Hulu.

44 — On Becoming A Guinea Fowl — At once genuinely bizarre and somehow deeply relatable, this transportive film feels like a half remembered dream from a nap during a way-too-hot day. Ghostly in ways both amusing and upsetting. Currently streaming on HBO Max.

43 — Jimmy And Stiggs — When Joe Begos speaks up, horror fans need to listen. This is FUN with a capital F-U, just a magnificent cavalcade of gore, gags and whipcrack camera movements. You might think, it’s two guys in an enclosed space against little green alien men, it couldn’t possibly be THAT gory, right? Well, you are in for a treat. This is the first I’ve seen in a while where the theater probably needed a SPLASH ZONE.

42 — Bob Trevino Likes It/The Baltimorons — This year’s nicecore entries. “Trevino” is a sweet little story of two lonely people (a sweet fragile girl and an antisocial older man) healing each other, spiced up by an unforgettably-reptilian supporting turn by an unrecognizable French Stewart as the world’s worst father. And “The Baltimorons”, a should-be perennial Christmas classic, finds two more lost souls (one a hardened older woman, the other a peaked-too-soon idiot) who look at each other and wonder, well, why not? Here’s your sweet little holiday double feature.

41 — Deathstalker — I'd think you'd have to be one cynical dude to turn down this delightfully corny explosion of lore, gore, monsters and puppets, metal, theatricality, and cartoonish overacting. This is everything you want in a movie like this, and it's equal parts sensationalist and enthusiastic, like everyone is having the same amount of fun. Currently streaming on Shudder.

40 — 28 Years Later — A moody, mournful franchise extension, with some really eye-catching and upsetting moments. Feels like I'm gonna be stuck in the moments when they're racing the zombie against the night sky, and the seeming eternity when the Good Doctor makes, ah, that alteration to his Bone Temple. And then that ending! All movies should end like that. Also, worth noting — All that aggressively explicit zombie nudity made me think of the reason why they're allowed to show nude bodies in old episodes of Coffin Flop. Currently streaming on Netflix.

39 — Sovereign — Oh dear, this movie. I was in prison with a lot of guys EXACTLY like this. They were already forever on the government’s radar, and yet they were plotting ways to permanently remove themselves, simply by their own fanciful interpretations of the Constitution. And it was the same, every time -- they were committed to controlling every conversation, and when they were countered by actual law, they’d sputter and begin yelling, specifically in a way that suggested they were an unquestionable authority, even though raising their voice reminded everyone of their impotence.

Nick Offerman brought this person, these people, to life so meticulously that it was scary. It felt like I was watching people I knew onscreen, even down to the haircut and physicality. An amazing turn. The movie is a well-reasoned character piece about fathers and sons, particularly with Dennis Quaid and Thomas Mann, though that subplot is a bit more pedestrian. But wow, everything else -- this was exactly right. These guys nailed it. Currently streaming on Hulu.

38 — Souleymane’s Story — Refreshingly difficult tale of an immigrant gig worker who sees all his compromises blow up in his face. Much acclaim deserved for an ending that dogs and zags in several unexpected moral directions. Hey. Be nice to your Uber Eats guy. Currently streaming on Kanopy

37 — Sentimental Value — Deeply-satisfying Nordic melodrama about fears and daughters. Wonderfully lived-in performances, but this starts as a movie about people who create art and the people they torture, and it ends up being a smaller, intimate character study about a cycle of emotional abuse. Stellan Skarsgaard doing typically understated, thoughtful work. How about more Cat Cohen next time? I have said this about every movie.

36 — WWW.RACHELORMOTT.COM/Rats!/Spirit Riser — A fascinating triple feature that, to me, suggested a potential future for alternative no-budget filmmaking. The first, a wild provocation from director Peter Vack, depicts a future that comments explicitly on 2025 online life where a young woman has been born and bred to be a superfan for multimedia star Rachel Ormont. Vulgar and confrontational, the tipoff being the presence of Dasha Nekrasova in a supporting role, this is an extremely-online movie about purposely ingesting the sickness of society. “Rats!”, a Troma-level bad-taste comedy, follows a dimwitted drug dealer who has to deal with terrorist-chasing feds in Bush-era Texas. It’s a movie that tackles government overreach as a proper parody but also finds space for someone’s flying elbow to completely obliterate a policeman’s face off. And the metal-coded alt-comedy “Spirit Riser” is a low-low-low-fi collection of misfit toys (notably Cherry Currie, Lloyd Kaufman and Patti Harrison) in a narrative about two sisters combining supernatural powers o stop an extra-dimensional entity. Combined, I understood a third of every word in these movies. It was thrilling.

35 — The Surfer — Seedy pressure cooker thriller that asks whether raising a son responsibly and claiming your manhood are compatible virtues. I've always said the movie that most reminds me of prison is "Wake In Fear", and this is certainly indebted to that, which is why it also echoes the experience of incarceration. Sets everything up at the start, and then resolutely refuses to go where you want. A compelling Nicolas Cage performance and a not-a-pose stylistic inspiration from the seventies go a long way towards creating a stomach-turning genre experience. Currently streaming on Hulu.

34 — Misericordia — Young guy goes to a small town for the funeral of someone he may have slept with and may have killed. Debauchery ensues -- I'm sorry, does everyone really want to sleep with him? Some wild-ass pelvic sorcery going on here, Soon, there's another body, and eventually everyone's covering up for this diabolical little s—t-stirrer. Hilariously rude. Currently streaming on Kanopy and The Criterion Channel.

33 — The Ugly Stepsister — Deliciously disgusting. Deviant debauchery about the declining distinguishment towards our naturally disfigured dispositions. Dastardly disco non-diegeticism. Currently streaming on Shudder and Hulu.

32 — Harvest — John Waters wearing a Lav Diaz mask to remake “Midsommar”. A dirty, grungy, pathetically horny story of a civilization's collapse. Caleb Landry Jones continuing his evolution into Klaus Kinski. Currently streaming on Mubi.

31 — Blue Moon — A light-footed, legitimately delightful exploration of someone who couldn't catch the wave at the right time. To be honest, a full star removed for that brief opening scene -- it's better to not see where everything's going, because it's all in Hawke's performance. You leave the TV on whenever you see Ethan Hawke, and you do whatever you're doing believing it's gonna be something good or at least well-acted. But this movie? You gotta drop everything, you can't look away from him. The perfect mixture of plausible prickly charm mixed with acidic self-abuse, a fascinatingly real open wound of a man.

30 — The Phoenician Scheme — Once again, Wes Anderson reminds us he’s the last humanist filmmaker in America. Buried beneath that impish mise-en-scene and droll deadpan delivery of the entire cast is a collection of people who care about each other, who open their hearts to one another, and who appreciate everyone else’s company. That being said, I don’t know anyone who plays basketball like that. Currently streaming on Amazon.

29 — The Assessment — One of those sharp sci-fi satires in which everything is, “Well, of course it would be that, wouldn’t it?” Parents in a gorgeous house at the end of the world have to be evaluated as to whether or not they “deserve” to procreate. Except that they’re assessed by a woman who wanders into their house and randomly veers between “overseer” and “simulated baby”. Alicia Vikander acts ridiculous as the overseer, but, I dunno, I was imagining this with Björk in the role instead. Really a brutally honest film about childcare and about government control, not for the faint of heart. Currently streaming on Hoopla and Hulu.

28 — One Battle After Another — “One Battle After Another” is satire that covers the song of America 2025 and barely changes any of the lyrics. I am pissed off at the fact that characters like this, who free immigrants from (what is likely) illegal detention, can be considered squirrelly and untrustworthy simply because they are human in a world where law enforcement involves the quickest ways for those in power to put a knee to the neck of the vulnerable. I am pissed about a lot going on in this movie — I don’t go to movies looking for escapism, but this was the exact opposite of that concept anyway. I was troubled to be reminded of the world in which we live when a madman of the state is celebrated for leaving a trail of bodies simply because he wants to play in a treehouse with other white supremacist losers, forced to meet on the fringes of society within comfortable means. Sean Penn’s Colonel Lockjaw operates on the basis that he cannot exist unless he’s forcing himself on the less-fortunate. The movie understands that this means he’ll also accept his “own kind” spitting on his face in return. Seeing him peacock in tight shirts and then, days later, watching Pete Hegseth drown in flop sweat as he gave a Bravado-And-Nothing-Else address to the armed forces felt like I had seen the film twice. Click for the longer review. Currently streaming on HBO Max.

27 — Broken Rage — First, a Beat Takeshi movie about a hitman who sells out his principle. Then, the exact same story told again, this time from a comedic brain rot perspective. Very much like those YouTube videos that use purposely bad A.I. to re-envision and re-interpret your favorite old movies. Guy's got his finger on the pulse! Currently streaming on Amazon.

26 — Sorry Baby — An intensely 2025 movie -- you won't get anything out of this if you, say, defended Brett Kavanaugh. This nuanced take on sexual assault and its aftermath stings with the recognition of how our institutions designed to enforce accountability are simply more elaborate tools of the patriarchy. Such a concept has no right to be this Laugh Out Loud funny, and yet. Was expecting to enjoy and respect this. Was not expecting to love it. Currently streaming on HBO Max

25 — Eephus — Lives comes and go, we age, we fall out of love, we re-calibrate our expectations. And we stay on the diamond, hoping to finish those nine innings. The purest of baseball movies. Currently streaming on Mubi.

24 — Inside — A dark and devastating hardcore prison drama. I can tell you it was even a bit triggering. These guys did their research, specifically into the psyche of a prison inmate. I was down with a lot of guys like Cosmo Jarvis in here, wayward dudes who think their own journey provided a roadmap to the universe and who clung to the malleable elements within Christianity to be able to break bread with others without shame. Guy Pearce, too, easily some of his best work as a guy who can quickly flip from thoughtful to opportunist in a blink. Currently streaming on Kanopy and Hoopla.

23 — East Of Wall — Tabatha Zimiga is a lioness. You can't stop watching her, that rawness is such beauty, such strength. So much about this woman, his character, is bursting with pain and power, resolve and anguish. This is really lovely filmmaking, but Zimiga at the center is a pure hurricane.

22 — Hedda — Tessa Thompson acting with fire, met with Nina Hoss, acting with SUPERNOVAS. A wildly fun, formally playful adaptation with the women acting as veritable man-eaters, toying with their food before disposing of it in search of more important things. Messy, intense and surprisingly full of laughs, with a rattling, uneasy score from Hildur Guðnadóttir that portends doom at every turn. Currently streaming on Amazon.

21 — Invention — The beautiful, beautiful, BEAUTIFUL Callie Hernandez, just heartbreaking, tries to get to the bottom of her late father's miracle invention, an investigation into who he was, what he represented to her, and who she is, particularly considering what he left behind. A movie for anyone who inherited something from a loved one and wondered why, playing with the structure of a documentary to create the person Callie's father thought she was, and to embellish the person he thought he was. Currently streaming on Mubi.

20 — Ebony And Ivory — Belligerently stupid buddy comedy, about an alleged meeting in the 80’s between “Paul” and “Stevie” that nonetheless proves essential due to completely defiling the reverence we pay towards music biopics. I haven't seen “A Complete Unknown”, where I guess Timmy Chalamet warbles Dylan tunes and we learn the guy was a wanker. I will likely see this again before I watch that one. Currently streaming on Kanopy, Hoopla and Roku.

19 — Bugonia — Completely lawless Yorgos Lanthimos, just when he was in danger of seeing his aesthetic curdling. Ice cold CEO’s versus the tinfoil hat crowd, with Lanthimos strategically deflating culture war concerns for something decidedly weirder and more upsetting. Power dynamics and power abuses and then weaponized spite. Not Lanthimos’ best, but maybe with the funniest punchline -- I’m a big fan of the original, and they don’t even keep my favorite part, but I was still kept guessing the entire time. Emma Stone -- reaching new peaks! Didn’t think she had it in her.

18 — Seven Veils — An audacious multimedia narrative about a first-time opera director with more than a little baggage. Really goes deep into the weight of being a director, particularly in how it applies to previously-trod ground (adaptations, IP, etc.). Amanda Seyfried is quite brilliant in this -- who'd have thought "the dumb one" from "Mean Girls" would go on to have the most interesting resume? Currently streaming on Kanopy.

17 — Bring Her Back — This might be the scariest movie I’ve ever seen in the theaters. This is about violations of trust, and how we make compromises to violate said trust, leaving the vulnerable unguarded and susceptible to the world’s worst terrors. Sally Hawkins, once a real-life Mary Poppins, is a terrifying presence in this movie. Halfway through, I almost screamed for about five minutes straight. I am still upset. There won’t be an angrier, more desperate, more nuanced horror movie this year. Currently streaming on HBO Max.

16 — Reflection In A Dead Diamond — A wet, lusciously melting ice cream cone of a movie, one that you try to lick off your arm as it drips all over your body. Everything these two make is like a reel of film in which you can dive and swim, Scrooge McDuck-style. If you look away at any second, your eyes may be broken. Currently streaming on Shudder.

15 — The Long Walk — “The Long Walk” begins in the dystopian flavor of several bleak YA adaptations where young characters face an uncertain future due to the selfish machinations of previous generations. It withholds the title, and plays to your expectations, until twenty minutes in, when a child is shot in the head. He is shot from behind, and as he faces the camera, a chunk of his face comes off, flapping into the air like it used to mean something. Instantly, I thought of the comfort and disinterest the country feels in dead children, once a taboo but now an accepted way of life. A child’s face getting blown off happened last week, in a school, but the media preferred discussing the white supremacist that met the same fate. We ignore the carnage today. In “The Long Walk”, it seems obvious that we’re just that much closer to celebrating it. I went long on this one here.

14 — If I Had Legs I’d Kick You — A litmus test for those who might breed while understanding they’re doing so within a patriarchy where child-care is specifically gendered. Disorienting and disturbing, but with a performance by Rose Byrne that suggests both hope and hopelessness.

13 — Cloud — It starts out as a spectral haunting story, with a coffee maker that portends doom. It ends up being a Coen-flavored suspense thriller about how capitalism is the road to Hell. This one is not at all what you'd expect. Currently streaming on The Criterion Channel.

12 — Train Dreams — A heartbreaking film, the end of a universe in miniature. These types of films tend to have a false note here or there. None detected. Thanks to Netflix, destroyers of cinema, I sat and watched it two times in a row when it debuted, and was completely transported to the other world of cruelty and beauty. A special experience. Currently streaming on Netflix.

11 — Familiar Touch — Devastating. For those of us who watched a loved one go through this, it's just earth-shatteringly sad. Nevertheless, this is a delicate, moving picture, brimming with kindness and heart. If these were your final days, you'd have to be grateful. H. Jon Benjamin, what a sweetie. Currently streaming on Mubi.

10 — Splitsville — Has anyone made screwball comedies this cinematic in the last eighty years? This is HIGH LEVEL STUFF. Wildly funny, both through performance and shot composition, this is by far the most I've laughed in the theater all year, and maybe since the Apatow years. But Apatow's never had the chops to stage these incredible single-shot sequences that reveal so much about character and story. Should be a game-changer, but I also would have said something similar about "The Climb".

9 — It Was Just An Accident — I can think of guards to whom I would have done this. Guys who demeaned me, denied me resources. Punished me, took away my food and money. And I was in a real First World Prison situation. So I get it. And I get why this sometimes feels like a comedy, kind of a ragtag group of people kidnapping a prison guard and unsure how to proceed when he’s tied up in the truck. Unsettling viewing for some, but kind of funny to me. And then there’s that heavy third act that hammers home what we knew, but didn’t truly grasp -- how distant our perception of what justice is has truly become. And then, finally, how one thinks they can do all this while still existing under that same fist. Essential viewing.

8 — The Mastermind — Josh O'Connor is a desperate dude. This is all dirty backseats, worn-out shoes, pulling off heists on a budget. Looks of disappointment, men scrambling behind the scenes, henchmen that look like your Dad's fatass friend. The 1970's, where your last remaining capital to buy you extra time is being a nepo baby to escape the fate of a Black man cuffed up and forced to snitch. The noose, forever tightening. A natural evolution from the tight suspense of "Night Moves", and an American masterpiece of male incompetence and gendered paranoia. I actually had a lot of fun watching this nervy, entertaining movie, even til the provocative final shot. Currently streaming on Mubi.

7 — Black Bag — Steven Soderbergh doing a genre movie is like Radiohead doing a pop song. You're gonna have all the basic elements, but they're going to be stripped down to their bare essentials, and just a little bit too brainy for the average fan. In that regard, this is Soderbergh's "Lotus Flower" -- his funniest, coolest, sexist, freshest movie in maybe DECADES. Currently streaming on Amazon.

6 — The Shrouds — The bit where Vincent Cassel asks, "How dark do you want to go?" reminded me of the moment where Noomi Rapace starts talking about her identical twin sister in De Palma's "Passion" -- it's a late-career genre filmmaker playfully, flirtatiously telling his fans he knows you, he sees you, and you can trust him to take you somewhere special. Currently streaming on The Criterion Channel.

5 — Vulcanizadora — Months later, I remain devastated by this film. A friendship never meant to live, now dead in the worst ways. Fragile masculinity at it's most pathetic and helpless -- starts off as an elegy for society, and then continues into an apologetic, unprepared re-emergence. Joel Potrykus' movies so far feel so true to that feeling people get when it seems like the world is happening around you and there's nothing you can do to be a part of it despite working a job, having friends and paying bills, everyone just a experiential blur that could cut you if you ever chose to interact with it. This movie is a splinter in the soul. I won't stop thinking about it for a very long time. Currently streaming on Kanopy and Hoopla.

4 — Sirāt — Deceptively simple, ultimately-aching suspense thriller about, essentially, lost souls in the desert, headed to a rave that might not exist, for complicated reasons. I actively shouted, “Oh God!” about twice, and I didn’t do it more only because I was actively not trying to make any more noise. This needs time to marinate, but the immediate result is devastating. EDM lovers, to the front.

3 — The Secret Agent — Not a movie, but a full planet. A complete joy, even at its ugliest moments. Every face tells a thousand stories, and the placid thoughtfulness of Wagner Moura steadies the center. This whole idea of a subculture of refugees protecting and caring for each other, whatever their identities may be, rings so true and so necessary in 2025, when so many support an administration hoping to shove anyone with darker skin and an accent into a van, shoot them off to places unknown, and laugh about it with an online meme. Effortlessly funny, warmly touching (OSCARWATCH DONA SEBASTIANA) and playfully erotic at several turns. A filling and satisfying masterpiece.

2 — Die My Love — The earliest moments feature Jennifer Lawrence, in jean shorts, on her hands and knees in the tall grass, crawling, brandishing a kitchen knife. “Die My Love” feels immediately anthropological in ways similar to “Morvern Callar”, where Ramsay fixated on the ethereal Samantha Morton, the most honest face in movies. Whereas in that film Ramsay chased Morton’s facial expressions, here she is hung up on Ms. Lawrence’s body.

The challenge is writing about this as a heterosexual male. Lawrence looks phenomenal in every frame, even when the camera stops to fixate on “imperfections”. She is The Impossible Woman, as in watching this film, you find it impossible to acknowledge that Robert Pattinson would not be interested in a tryst with this vivid lady. Of course, such is the history of modern man -- the immaculate Venus disfavored by the flexible attention span of the male.

And so Lawrence disassociates. Who am I? Am I a mother when the child isn’t here? When the father is absent, am I the father? I do not have parents, are my lovers’ parents mine? I am baking a cake to celebrate the child, but the baby won’t eat this cake or care that it’s about Mommy. If I became Mommy through sex, why is more sex still too much to ask? I don’t even recognize these body parts. Click here for the fuller review.

1 — Resurrection — It occurs to me that most of the genuinely great movies today are doing one of two things:

1) Giving you a “unique” experience that harkens back to an earlier era, recreating a part of the filmic journey of decades ago.

2) Showing critics and audiences (mostly critics) how much can be accomplished with so little resources.

No one is doing what Bi Gan is doing. James Cameron gives you glasses to feel like you’re on a new world. Gan needs no glasses to deeply, profoundly connect you to the world you can’t ever imagine, because it’s an Earth of senses, sights, feelings, that you feel but don’t recognize until long after you’ve processed this experience. He’s so far ahead of his craft that seeing “Resurrection” before sitting through whatever the number one movie in America is represents the equivalent of watching Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” in the twenties versus anything else in that period.

And my favorite performances of the year.

BEST ACTRESS

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs, I’d Kick You

Kathleen Chalfant, Familiar Touch

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Lea Myren, The Ugly Stepsister

Elizabeth Olsen, The Assessment

Renate Reinsve, Armand

Amanda Seyfried, Seven Veils

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Tabatha Zimiga, East Of Wall

BEST ACTOR

Joshua Burge, Vulcanizadora

Nicolas Cage, The Surfer

Vincent Cassell, The Shrouds

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Sergi Lòpez, Sirat

Jonathan Majors, Magazine Dreams

Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Nick Offerman, Sovereign

Guy Pearce, Inside

Geoffrey Rush, The Rule Of Jenny Pen

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Burke, Black Bag

Willem Dafoe, The Man In My Basement

Cosmo Jarvis, Inside

John Lithgow, The Rule Of Jenny Pen

Dylan O’Brien, Twinless

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgaard, Sentimental Value

French Stewart, Bob Trevino Likes It

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jeffrey Wright, Highest 2 Lowest

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Marisa Abela, Black Bag

Maria Bakalova, Electra

Caherine Frot, Misericordia

Regina Hall, One Battle After Another

Sally Hawkins, Bring Her Back

Nina Hoss, Hedda

Diane Kruger, The Shrouds

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Sissy Spacek, Die My Love

Alicia Vikander, The Assessment

Finally, a quick word:

This year is ending, and to Substack, I say thank you. I never thought I would survive prison, I was there from the end of 2014 to the start of 2023, and the end of my sentence never felt guaranteed. I thought of movies to keep me alive, thinking of what I could expect, thinking of that feeling of being in a darkened theater again, experiencing that freedom and pleasure again.

And when I got out, I wanted to inform people of what I had experienced, the deep systematic problems with the criminal justice system, and I’ve done that. I will always do that. But that joy from films — I wanted to share it with people. And I never thought there would be so many of you. So thank you. Thank you to every reader. Thank you to every paid subscriber — I didn’t think there would be any of you, but there are several! Thank you to every friend. Thank you to the Filmstack people for making me feel like I could be part of a community again. Thank you for everyone who shares in my love for the medium. Each and every one of you is still saving my life by sharing in the movies with me, just by reading, just by being here. Thank you, thank you, thank you. Let’s keep seeing movies together. And maybe make them?