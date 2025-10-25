From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
Oct 26

George Wendt was a metalhead?

I learn the craziest things here.

“Brandon wants to responsibly summon a dead child spirit, with respect but also as a party trick,” might be the best thing ever written about Witchboard

Thank you for this Omnibus of scary film reviews

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Edward Douglas's avatar
Edward Douglas
Oct 25

Thanks for the write-up... bummed I had to miss it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Decarceration
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture