Last weekend, I completed the endurance test that is the 24 Hour Horrorthon in Phoenixville, PA (which, due to several circumstances, ran to 26 hours this year). This was the eighteenth time the fellas at Exhumed Films have put together this event, and it was my tenth time overall. And I cannot emphasize this enough — it is CONSISTENTLY the best day(s) of the year.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, I wrote about last year’s event here. But the reasons why this isn’t just some movie marathon that anyone can replicate in their small town are numerous. For one, the event is held at the Colonial Theater, a historical landmark that is also the theater seen in “The Blob”. For another, they show ORIGINAL PRINTS, no DVD projections, and rarely any digital presentations (none this year) —you see the movies the way they were many to be seen, the way they were originally seen. And finally, they DO NOT TELL YOU what they’re going to show. So, aside from a few really tricky clues they give you, you’ve no idea what they’re going to show. It is the purest way to watch movies.

Beginning at noon, the clue for Movie #1 was an “incredibly influential horror anthology” — the one advantage you might have to guessing the titles is that they won’t show anything they’ve previously screened the last seventeen times. And yet, I was surprised that they hadn’t given a shot to Mario Bava’s “Black Sabbath” — frankly, I wouldn’t have guessed that given last year began with Bava’s “Black Sunday”. The movie is broken up into three segments, each one introduced by Boris Karloff. Though, to be fair, it sounds like he’s most excited to introduce the third one, to which he keeps alluding. That’s the one he’s in!

The first portion (which I understand is not always the first segment when the film is presented in other countries) follows a woman who has to watch over the corpse of a little girl as it is being prepared for burial. A dark idea, until you realize the little girl looks like a mannequin’s skeleton, a freakish little thing that could possibly still be alive. The makeup on the dead girl is elaborate enough that, in its unreality, you’re unsure if it is an actual actress underneath, or if this is a rigged dummy. That confusion lends an additional layer of discomfort to the segment, where the woman ends up foolishly seizing the girl’s jewelry, enduring an enjoyably macabre comeuppance.

The second segment follows a woman who is being driven crazy through an elaborate act of gaslighting. The threats she’s receiving are coming from the pimp she jailed when she snitched on him. It’s not him, however, it’s an impostor! The identity of this person is something I won’t share but it’s a surprising contemporary touch. It does play as a secondary element to the ghoulish EC Comics-level resolution of this particular tale. I’ll be honest, I had never seen “Black Sabbath” (revoke my horror fandom!) and I had no realized how puckish and goofy it was.

The third segment is a rowdy vampire tale with a few good looking young people making way for Karloff’s hamming. Karloff is the missing grandad, so his presence hovers over everything, which makes it a joy when his vampire superpowers let him lift and chuck people. He also gets to ask, “Can’t a man fondle his grandson?” which is maybe not something that has aged too well as far as throwaway lines. This was a sold-out audience. What are we supposed to do, ignore that?

#2 was “A silly supernatural spoof starring a genre superstar.” Look, I’m gonna try not to be pissed, but I was more than happy to guess “Repossessed”, an “Exorcist” spoof that co-stars genre superstar Linda Blair. Instead, the movie was “Elvira: Mistress Of The Dark”, which is sorta supernatural, but not actually a spoof as much as it is a pretty traditional fish-out-of-water story. And Elvira is a superstar, but the phrase “genre superstar” implies she was in several films of this genre, and she wasn’t. Frankly, I think I deserved some points. Should have been “Repossessed”, guys.

All that being said, look… my blood pumps hard for Elvira. It’s hard not to fall in love with her. In this silly little trifle, she visits small town America to collect an inheritance that’s not what it seems, forcing ghouls and goblins to emerge from the night, and for her to take the blame as a “witch” at the hands of close-minded, judgmental locals. One of them is a very familiar 80’s character actress who gets the immortal opening credit, “And Edie McClurg As Chastity Pariah”. You cannot beat that.

The film is not exactly a game-changer, and in fact this has the same structure as a number of comedies from the 80’s and 90’s, where a smartass character just wanders from one scenario to another, roasting the dopier characters surrounding them. This worked so well, and so often, for people like Eddie Murphy and Jim Carrey, but you rarely saw it back then from a woman, much less the unstoppable Elvira. Misogyny has to be the most daunting villain of this piece, because if not, she would just rip through the movie and there wouldn’t be a whiff of suspense. Let it be known, Elvira is gorgeous and wonderfully poised for the Halloween season, but younger fans would be surprised just how sharply she could deliver a one-liner.

Following this was “A weird genre mashup movie written by a literary horror giant”. At this point, it’s pretty clear that whenever the clues reference a writer, it’s probably Stephen King, whose movies could fuel several Horrorthons. This ended up being the dopey “Sleepwalkers”, a 90’s flop from King’s best buddy, Mick Garris, who seems to have paid his way into the Masters of Horror. I remembered this being pretty disposable, and in that regard it lived down to my memory. It’s about cat people on the west coast, but it’s filled with so much lore and backstory and mythology that it becomes two movies, one designed to distract you from the other.

There’s some added enjoyment from the eerie incestuous relationship between the mother (Alice Krige) and her handsome catboy son (Brian Krause, big time ham). But most of the pleasures derive from the massive cast of cats who, in a twist, protect humans from these disgusting half-breeds. So the cat-people menace the regular people, and the cats show up as a posse, mewing some form of, “HEY. KNOCK IT OFF.” The cat people are amusingly terrified of this. You can also pass the time by spotting the numerous cameos from the likes of King, Joe Dante, John Landis, Tobe Hooper, Clive Barker and Mark Hamill, one of a couple of movies this year to be lousy with high-level horror nerd appearances.

#4 was a big sleepy affair, Roger Vadim’s trippy “Blood And Roses”. This ended up being a rather sterile experience, filled with flirtations and innuendo rather than actual seduction, a problem because this is an adaptation of “Carmilla”, the infamously-Sapphic vampire coming-of-age tale. It’s an interesting curio in that it’s just bristling with sensuality, the type movies weren’t prepared to emphasize just yet. Not helping matters is the wooden Mel Ferrer as one of the leads. The movie also features Annette Vadim, the director’s wife after he had divorced Brigitte Bardot. Roger, of course, later married and divorced Jane Fonda, after which he had two further marriages, sired children with Catherine Deneuve, and was deeply involved with Sylvia Kristel. Absolutely ridiculous.

The fifth movie was an “unsettling, controversial and somewhat forgotten mystery/suspense film”, that being “The Little Girl Who Lives Down The Lane”. Frankly, I have to be the snob that points out this isn’t exactly a horror film, though blood is shed. Still, this is a strong movie, anchored by a very young Jodie Foster, who plays the titular girl with an implicit secret — she’s all alone, and mommy and daddy are dead. When I was younger, the dead parents would have been the spooky part of this. Now that I am older, it’s probably the idea that she’s intending to live off traveler’s checks.

The girl’s vulnerable situation attracts the menace of a local goon played by Martin Sheen, who sees an opportunity for blackmail and control, though he’s clearly got sex on the mind. The movie sexualizes young Foster in disturbing ways, though she does enter a consensual age-appropriate relationship with young Mario, who is first scene riding a bike while wearing a magician’s cape, pretty much the swaggiest intro you could get as a kid in a seventies movies. Foster’s great, Sheen is scum, and there’s some solid suspense generated by the ongoing ruse. But Mario the Magician deserves recognition for being one cool cat of a kid.

The following movie was a “Horror comedy with a crazy cast and a divisive director”, and that ended up being John Landis’ “Innocent Blood”. This is a movie theoretically overstuffed with goodies, to the point where it overwhelms the audience. But much of it pivots off the performance of Anne Parillaud as a vampire who feasts on the mob. Parillaud broke out two years prior to this film as the original “La Femme Nikita”, though it’s clear in this movie, her English is still pretty rough. But that warm, toothy smile, and the sight of her in a pixie cut flinging herself off buildings in a short skirt, is immediately cinematic.

The problems stem from Anthony LaPaglia as the lead. An undercover cop whose cover is blown, he now finds himself the target of the mobsters he previously schmoozed. But he’s also now compelled to save them as they become a meal for this gorgeous visitor to the city, for whom he falls hard. His character is five steps behind everyone else, and probably ten steps behind the movie overall. It feels like half of the bloated runtime is spent with him not being sure if this woman is or is not a vampire, and in a vampire movie in which he’s the lead, that’s deadly.

Fortunately, we spend time with a literal murderers’ row of gangster actors, a few who were eventually ported over to “The Sopranos”. The boss is a grunting, growling Robert Loggia, who gets to overplay a typical blowhard Mafia dude — at least until he’s turned into a vampire, and he gets to scream at everyone and chew scenery. Again, there’s too much time wasted on Loggia slowly realizing he could have a vampire army to control the city, but at least that time is spent in the company of his lawyer, played straight by Don Rickles. And hey, there’s Tony Lip, the actor who is also the inspiration for Viggo Mortensen’s role in “Green Book”. Other wild appearances include Tom Savini, Sam Raimi, Dario Argento, Frank Oz, Forrest J, Ackerman and Linnea Quigley.

There are also real non-cameo performances by the likes of Chazz Palmentari, Luis Guzman and a fabulous-looking Angela Bassett. But this was one of the fest’s longer films, approaching two hours, and the restlessness was unavoidable. There’s no chemistry between LaPaglia and Parillaud, and perhaps her English is to blame. Though they do share a memorably tender lovemaking scene. He is reluctant, and ultimately he can’t perform. She gives him an opening, so to speak, by handcuffing herself while naked, an arresting (lol) image that suggests the deep trust implicit in BDSM, but also the savvy, subversive notion that LaPaglia, a cop, can’t be stimulated unless he’s in a position of power, a position tied to the profession to which he’s committed his entire personality.

“Oddball supernatural thriller/fairy tale” was the description for the next movie, and none of us were prepared for the reveal of “Jack Be Nimble”, a movie none of us recognized. There is that lovely feeling of a movie beginning, and a million questions pop into your mind. This movie is… Kiwi? And it stars the late Alexis Arquette? And was Alexis Arquette Kiwi (no, for the record)? I felt that the prevailing vibe, initially, was Terry Gilliam, though this continued to spin in various directions.

The narrative followed two twins who were separated in childhood, ending up in different situations. Dora (Sarah Smuts-Kennedy — great name) is besieged by her burgeoning telepathic abilities, and is bullied in school. Jack (Arquette, before transition) lives on a farmland, abused by disapproving parents. As they show signs of growing up, Dora elopes with a balding middle-aged man who has questionable intentions for her. And Jack, quietly, has been inventing a hypnotism device, one he uses to drive his foster parents to suicide. When he hears Dora’s telepathic call, Jack brings the device to the mainland to reunite.

Their reunion is chaotic and confusing, which is also a descriptor for this curious movie. It doesn’t indulge, nor ignore, the fact that these are now two good-looking actors eager to spend all their time in each other’s company. This creates an uncomfortable triangle with Dora’s emotionally-controlling boyfriend. And while Jack hopes to recruit Dora on a journey to find their birth parents, he’s also being pursued by his four teenage foster sisters, all of whom seem like feral creatures fresh off Fury Road with their tattered clothes, dirty hairdos, and mute stares. This is not exactly a horror picture, but it is a movie where you can never anticipate what’s on the horizon, and that includes a queasily-loaded final scene.

“Atmospheric, almost Lovecraftian (but not actually Lovecraftian) creeper” was he description for the eighth movie, and it was the classic chiller “Messiah Of Evil”. This is a raw, upsetting horror movie where you’re not sure who is worth rooting for. The plot doesn’t matter beyond the initial set-up, a woman arriving at Point Dune (a name simultaneously precise and indistinct) on the west coast to search for her artist father. It seems like everyone is an artist, however, and few can give her concrete explanations as to what has happened to him. She falls in with a bunch of hippies. The young girls, all beautiful, want to be seen, regardless of cost. The men are less reliable, and they wish to paradoxically wield power and appear open, as if they can talk women into subservience while pretending that they are also heard.

The town is barren, as we watch two young women find out. Both of them venture out on different nights, only to be surrounded by the “squares”, the middle-aged non-hippies who have surrendered to warm asexual wardrobes, spiderweb wrinkles and a mute million-mile stare. They are possessed, but is it by a higher/lower power, or by their hatred of the young? The movie takes its time with these sequences, which result in the type of nightmare scares that rattle around in your head when this is the eighth straight horror movie you’ve watched.

The shaggy vibes of this film seem of the era, though there was a certain hopelessness to this movie that felt very contemporary. Of course, I did not live through the movie’s interpretation of 1974, perhaps the free-love movement of that time was dusty roads, death cults, and inarticulate prophecies. It felt very much like these guys knew Austin Butler in “Eddington” — if you’re looking for a whole movie of that, one far less concrete about reality, this has to be your pick. And, should you wish to dropkick the Auteur Theory, you can look up the later directorial efforts of William Huyck (who co-directed this with spouse and writing partner Gloria Katz), particularly the Dudley Moore/Eddie Murphy vehicle “Best Defense” and the timeless “Howard The Duck”.

The ninth film was deemed a slasher via an overly-wordy, unrevealing hint — the assumption was that this would be a really lousy one, of which there could be infinite guesses. It ended up being the fairly enjoyable college campus romp “Killer Party”, which begins pretty audaciously for a slapped-together cheapie. The film starts off as a horror film at a drive-in, which then bleeds into a pop-rock music video. Which startles the female lead, as she doesn’t realize she’s inside a musical, flinching at these corny guys in tees rocking out a the local diner. As the song ends, we pull back out of the television — it was all a video being watched by a character in the film we’re watching! It’s a movie inside a music video inside a movie!

“Killer Party” only continues to wrongfoot the audience in charmingly goofy ways. The early goings find a few frat boys pulling sexist pranks on local sororities at Briggs College, trying to score, making fun of each other, the usual. But it soon settles into following a trio of women pledging their local sorority. Among them, played by actresses Terri Hawkes, Joanna Johnson and Sherry Willis-Burch, you don’t even get a sense who the lead is meant to be. The guess is the conventionally blond, personality-neutral Johnson. But it’s Willis-Burch that’s the star. She only did two movies in her career (the other was the superficially-similar “Final Exam”), but she’s such a warm and inviting presence, and incredibly easy on the yes— this movie egregiously traps her in thick sweaters and glasses to pretend otherwise. After a few early moments of bloodletting, there’s an even less-likely rug-pull — Willis-Burch’s character is apparently a master at Houdini-level fake scares, enough that the head of the sorority places her in charge of an April Fool’s Day party prank.

So there are a few killer POV shots, and allegedly a few kills. But there’s also a master prankster. To top it all off, the literature professor is Paul Bartel. A lot of balls in the air. That’s before the killer arrives at the party in a deep sea diving outfit, which is apparently unrelated to a late-in-the-game “Evil Dead”-style demonic possession. By the 75-minute mark, there’s just no rhyme or reason as to what’s happening in what initially seemed to be a generic slasher. That’s the level of absurdism you hope to see at a Horrorthon.

They talked a good game about Movie #10 as “Modern hallucinatory horror that’s filled with gratuitous sex, drugs and gore.” But I was beyond surprised to discover this was Joe Begos’s “Bliss”. Horrorthon has always been about showing older films — I understand there was a very mixed reaction a couple of years back when they showed “The Mist”. And the reaction was very un-mixed a decade or so ago when they “premiered” the then-new zombie movie “The Dead” — we booed that movie into oblivion on principle alone. But “Bliss” is only six years old. How did they even find a print of this?

In a dim, scuzzy Los Angeles, the beautiful Dezzy is an artist who hasn’t put brush to canvas in a good long while. Nursing more than a few consumptive habits, she approaches her dealer for a little help staying focused. His answer is Bliss, which she snorts up, sending her libido into overdrive. She begins painting again, maniacally crafting a masterpiece while in various states of undress, lustily attacking her craft. But largely, this means everything is moving a million miles an hour, including her sexual desires, and her hunger. The more she becomes dependent on Bliss, however, the more the hunger consumes her. Soon, there are body parts involved. Surprisingly enough, some belong to George Wendt!

Wendt’s appearance seems more about the hardcore metal of which he was a fan (this is true and well-documented!), which largely soundtracks the film. As Dezzy descends further into a nightmare mindscape, where time becomes fluid and she has conversations with people she’s just killed, the music gets louder, the light starts flashing. I streamed this a while ago, and was going to write a fuller review for this site. But on the big screen, this is an overwhelming sensory experience, funny, disgusting and disorienting, all perfect attributes for a movie playing around 5 AM.

We moved downwards for movie #11, a “Euro-zombie sequel”. There are only so many of those, so I probably should have done better research to guess this, but it turned out to be the fourth film in the “Blind Dead” series. In quick succession, Spanish horror fans got to enjoy “Tombs Of The Blind Dead”, “Return of The Blind Dead”, “The Ghost Galleon” and finally 1975’s “Night Of The Seagulls”. That last one was our treat for Horrorthon, beginning with a few haunted torturers cutting up a naked woman, only for her body parts to be pushed, on camera, by glittery crabs tasked with, I guess, cleanup, moving just about as fast as crabs would do this. I watched someone fall asleep to this sequence. When they woke up about fifteen minutes later, it was a different woman’s leftovers being faintly rearranged by the same shiny crabs. I imagine he thought that either he hadn’t slept at all, or if that was actually the entire movie.

This was my first experience with the Blind Dead — I know, again, revoke my fandom. They appear to be medieval zombies, hooded revenants who ride on horseback to find beautiful chesty women tied up on the beach. Being that they’re blind and mute, I assume whatever communicative gestures they’re making amount to, “Hey… she hot?” The story ostensibly finds the new couple in town, unwisely practicing medicine by the sea, ostracizes and insulted as they are scared away during the ongoing Blind Dead rituals that are about to claim another gorgeous local woman. I actually did not sleep during this Horrothon, but this movie did have my eyes slowly start to close a bit. Sorry, Blind Dead. Though I doubt you noticed!

Full disclosure, I headed out for breakfast right after! Movie #12, a not-very-good print, was largely unseen by me. This was Chuck Connors, the former “Rifleman”, in “Tourist Trap”. I did step in for the last fifteen minutes, a bewildering cross-section of monologues and magical mannequin awakenings that I suppose we weren’t supposed to question. Ah, I’ll see you sometime, “Tourist Trap”, maybe.

We landed smack-dab in the middle of the 80’s for “Witchboard”, the start of an unlikely franchise. I was very young and not necessarily aware of my cultural identity as a Puerto Rican when this came out. But watching it today, the movie starts no only with this lily-white party, but it focuses exclusively on the two whitest and most obnoxious guys there — I was crestfallen to find out they were the leads, and not first-reel jerks destined to meet an early death. Brandon is the earnest sweater-wearing yuppie who keeps a straight face as he shares tales of contacting the dead via a Ouija board. And Jim, the devil-may-care class clown that now holds tight to Brandon’s ex (played by the legendary Tawny Kitaen), nonetheless seems more in love with his own need to wisecrack about everything. This is something worth studying for current young filmmakers — they used to make movies where terminally unfunny people would nonetheless attempt to write “funny” characters, and it almost never worked.

There’s pretty flimsy pretense for the entire affair — Brandon wants to responsibly summon a dead child spirit, with respect but also as a party trick, because Brandon voted for Reagan, probably. And Jim desperately needs the ammo to keep mercilessly making fun of Brandon, who no doubt sympathized with Ted McGinley when he watched “Revenge Of The Nerds”. We’re barely on Jim’s side when we realize both of these idiots goofed up and let Kitaen’s Linda get wrapped up in he spirit of this dead kid. Soon, the spirit is acting like Death in “Final Destination”, but hungover — making it windy, pushing over barrels, cleverly blowing the newspaper open to the right page. I don’t recall if those things happen in this movie, but it’s only because the pratfalls that do occur are hardly memorable. This one has a low batting average as far as interesting deaths.

In fact, it is weird that this movie reserves whatever passion, specifically anger, for the character of Zarabeth. Played by Kathleen Wilhoite, the cute tomboy of “Road House”, she’s here as an androgynous (you might say coded) mentalist, brought in to provide some psychic readings but also provide some second-half energy for the movie’s flagging energy. Again, she’s meant to be “funny”, so the movie stops short for some witless schtick (Wilhoite tries her best, admittedly), and then it stops short again to allow characters to either find her funny or, improbably, tell her that she’s funny. The vengeful spirit then finds her and delivers the goopiest, most sadistic death of the movie, a jolt that carries the movie all the way to Kitaen’s likely-negotiated nude scene and subsequent mega-acting freakout that fuels the calamitous finale. I’ve no idea how this flimsy storyline carried a sequel, let alone a franchise.

Down to #14, we were promised an “epic, sexy and hammy (but no Hammer) horror blockbuster”, and I think everyone in the theater guessed “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”. I remember when this originally came out, drawing thought-bubble question marks from the critics accustomed to being snobby about horror. I actually didn’t see it until a decade after its release, to which I realized, oh, obviously, this does everything you’d expect it to do. Francis Ford Coppola, director of “The Godfather”, “Apocalypse Now” and “The Conversation”, came loaded for bear.

This is the kind of blank check filmmaking you could only have in the nineties, where it still meant practically building everything, coming up with creative solutions, letting a filmmaker control the vibe and sensations of a massive movie with broad appeal before some dumbass executive stepped on set to micromanage the budget. Gary Oldman’s classy bloodsucker is perhaps the best-ever onscreen Dracula, and he gets to devour scenery while younger talents like Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder flail about. Plenty of packed-audience love for Anthony Hopkins as a loony Van Helsing, casually discussing the dismemberment of vampirized loved ones at the dinner table, and then maybe slyly smirking at his own faux pas.

In the end, the event was actually scheduled for twenty five hours. But technical difficulties meant that they had to stop the last few movies to do a reel change, a feeling akin to bingeing a marathon on Tubi. The final affair began around 12:30 PM, a “Gooey, grossout horror/sci-fi/comedy”, and we all correctly predicted the offering would be “Slither”. When I first started attending Horrorthon in the early 00’s, I was thrilled at the opportunity to see old movies I either had missed, or never had the chance to see in theaters. It is 2025, and I am now watching nineteen-year-old movies I paid to watch in the theater. This is a good time to mention I am legally seven hundred years old.

“Slither” has earned a cult reputation over the years, but “cult reputation” means something different in the 21st century internet age, where “cult” status is awarded to any movie that has five loud fans in a comment section somewhere. I still remember catching the movie a couple of times in its opening week — I could have done an eightball in those auditoriums, no one even walked in by accident. What it is seems clear today even if it might have been a tough marketing sale a couple of decades back — a monster movie with a Troma sensibility, made by James Gunn, an actual Troma refugee. The setup involves gross alien slugs from another dimension impregnating/puppeteering a uniquely-gross Michael Rooker (even before the makeup). A hive mind turns this into a bit of a zombie affair, though the whole thing is a familiar cocktail for many horror fans, a well-calibrated greatest hits package that represents a fastball up the middle for most gorehounds.

Gunn — who earned an enthusiastic applause in his one-second cameo, mind you — nonetheless shows himself as a first-time filmmaker who cannot resist going for the joke, even as he mounts suspense. It helps that the cast is loaded with ringers, not the least of all is Nathan Fillion, at the time just one movie flop away from signing on for that sweet broadcast TV money (that would be “Castle”, which served him well). Fillion is a ham, playing his unrequited affection for one-that-got-away Elizabeth Banks (legendary) a bit loudly, but often underplaying some of the movie’s funnier bits — in the third act, a crushing defeat is met with an exasperated shrug that carries a bit of bemused inevitability, as if he was representing all the goofy lead roles he had this far played. A lesser actor would have begged for a one-liner instead.

What stands out is the type of commitment you see in the best horror-comedies, the idea that there will be plenty of jokes, but the reality of the situation is unmistakable. There’s a slight edgelord vibe to a few of the earlier moments of violence, in that he’ll follow some slapstick with an acknowledgement that the alien’s violence towards women is seriously invasive and upsetting. Though indulging in those visuals and that vibe seems to serve both ideological monsters, those who condemn misogyny and those that revel in it. If there’s any lesson you learn from these Horrorthons, it’s that 2006, or 1986, or 1960, was a different time.

