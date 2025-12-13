A lot of people make end-of-year lists about their favorite or least favorite movies. Usually it’s because they’re professionals — they have to see bad movies, movies they don’t want to experience, movies that test their resolve. Sometimes they’re paid to do it. On one hand, I’m not that guy. I pay to see movies. I willingly stream them. So there are no doubt loads of bad movies that I don’t see every year. This year, I didn’t see “Regretting You”. I didn’t see Pete Davidson in “The Home”. As much as I wish they were, movies are not my career, and I don’t always have space for them.

On the other hand, I looooooove bad movies. I love how some of them work in fits and starts but otherwise barely qualify as movies. I love being Columbo at the murder scene, wondering who killed what, and which weapon was used. Last year, I did my worst movies of the year and I felt honored to have seen #1, a tie for “Madame Web” and “Kraven The Hunter”. It was a privilege. I am like Stanley Kubrick, in that he once revealed he learns more from bad movies than good ones. And that is pretty much the only way I am like Stanley Kubrick.

So let’s run through these — a few obviously bad ones, some that people liked, some awards bait that made no sense, maybe a sacred cow in there. Please, please, PLEASE in the comments tell me anything I might have missed, or if you disagree with any of these choices.

(By the way — if you follow me on Notes or Letterboxd, a couple of these will sound familiar)

(Also: Idris Elba, my guy, why do you keep popping up on this particular list?)

DISHONORABLE MENTION: I was able to see “Bubble And Squeak”, a Sundance movie that still lacks distribution despite starring Himesh Patel, Sarah Goldberg, Steven Yeun, Dave Franco, Matt Berry and Zoe Chao. Amazing cast, right? Well, this cabbage-smuggling comedy (!) that’s actually a metaphor for border crossings (!) is probably gonna stay buried due to the only laugh being that Berry plays a guy named Shazbor.

XX) Long Distance

Okay, this is actually kind of a point I want to make. This is a movie that was filmed during COVID by Universal, with a solid budget and talented filmmakers. And then they sat on it. And sat. And sat. No trailers, no photos. No acknowledgement until they dumped it on Hulu earlier this year sans announcement. It really shouldn’t be here on this list because this space adventure with Anthony Ramos and Naomi Scott wasn’t finished, it was abandoned. There’s a shadow of an enjoyable movie, but this is just botched — bad structure, weak jokes, barely-there special effects. A lot of movies probably turn out like this, and the studio dutifully spends money on reshoots. In this case, they procrastinated for years, and eventually gave this movie the most dismissive release in big studio history. This slot isn’t for the filmmakers, nor is it for the talented and good-looking duo of Ramos and Scott. This is for a studio who dawdled for years before orphaning this.

XIX) A House Of Dynamite

It feels like, to make a movie in 2025, you have to have a deep cinematic knowledge enough to know, “Has this movie been made before? Am I making any new points that no one has observed? Is this timeless?” Because surely Kathryn Bigelow would have noticed this movie has happened dozens of times, and typically it has something to say.

Why are we all watching this? A manufactured tragedy happening to a weirdly-competent set of people in Washington. Idris Elba, wobbly accent, as a president who swishes jumpers and agonizes over dead Americas. What world is this? Hard to squint, see all these professionals dedicating themselves to diplomatic solutions and somehow recognize a real world American government. This is closer to a Justice League sequel than a movie about America in 20whatever. Which isn’t to say these people are superheroes (well, maybe Greta Lee) but that professional competence in Washington is a long-dispelled myth, making this as realistic as something like “Sound Of Freedom”. Maybe that’s why they wheeled out all these foreign-born actors to do American accents. Not sure why they deleted the climax where heroic Anthony Ramos has to beat traffic to get a zip drive to Greta Lee so she can get Rebecca Fergueson onto that spaceship to fix that deactivating panel. That would have been a good ending.

XVIII) After The Hunt

“After The Hunt” is, basically, a story that has been told since the beginning of time, the aftereffects and consequences when someone with less power accuses a superior of assault. In this case, it’s Ayo Edibiri as Maggie, a promising PhD student at Yale who claims assault at the hands of Andrew Garfield’s Hank, a sexually-forward professor who respects the boundaries set by institutions, but not the interpersonal ones that cause the most trouble.

Complicating matters is that Maggie seeks out Alma, an older and seemingly well-put-together professor played by Julia Roberts. Maggie, naturally, confuses empathy for allyship, and when she realizes the boundaries Alma has set, she chooses to take aim at Ally for her own ideological inconsistency. The movie entirely pivots off the idea that Alma, as the experienced older woman in power, is far from reliable, miles from likable, and someone who has violated boundaries all her own for years. A standout in the ensemble (and, tellingly, the character with the least dramatic responsibilities) is Michael Stuhlbarg’s Frederik, Alma’s annoyed and unenthused husband. He exists only to puncture everyone’s bubble of self-importance. I’m hoping for a trilogy spinoff for him.

“After The Hunt” is a movie poisoned by our current discourse, not content with placing ordinary characters in a moral conundrum. Tellingly, the opening credits are in the Woody Allen font, though the movie doesn’t reflect his best works, but his worst, where characters represented ideas and archetypes for Allen’s own rhetorical exercises in morality. The movie is basically the conversation the left has had for years online, that being that #MeToo was necessary to hold men accountable, but perhaps it had gone too far and had become another form of book burning and censorship, and oh, that aforementioned backlash has now led to predators retaining or re-obtaining power.

It’s airless, and director Luca Guadagnino seems to know this. He shoots dialogue scenes with leisurely two-shots, but artificially intensifies certain moments by allowing actors what appears to be direct-address to the camera. It’s another issue movie told through italics. Much of the fatty runtime (notably not a Woody Allen trait, to his credit) is devoted to academic metaphorical conversations that tiptoe around the animosity Maggie feels towards Alma (Maggie, a Black woman, tellingly takes a backseat as the moral questions of the premise intensify) . “After The Hunt”, in ways both literal and metaphorical, never feels like it leaves the campus.

XVII) Absolute Dominion

This is a movie with the most unlikely plotline of a post-apocalyptic future where there is no religion. To settle this, the world governments decide to embrace a single religion, determined by a martial arts fighting tournament where each combatant represents a specific school of worship. The calamity arises when the one fighter rising up the standings is an atheist. There isn’t a lot of interest in having a theological debate, but the biggest surprise is how dismal this is as a tournament movie, as none of the fighters are particularly colorful, and every highly-touted battle happens in the same unspectacular gym.

XVI) Spinal Tap II: The End Continues

Next time, just make it a Doordash ad.

XV) Lurker

Every year, there’s another “Talented Mr. Ripley” riff. Aside from a few very good performances, I’m not sure why people were a fan of this particular one.

XIV) The French Italian

Mesmerizingly unfunny comedy of manners that keeps hinting at a sense of amusement, but can’t decide if it’s going to be a narrative or a sketch comedy goof. Cat Cohen remains the most beautiful woman in New York, and Aristotle Athari is still-untapped potential (and how about my man Inspector Ike??) but Chloe Cherry... yeah, I’m sorry, not ready for primetime, and she just kills any comedic momentum. A NYC movie that has a great sense of place, but nothing to say about the NY theater scene or apartment lifestyles.

XIII) Heads Of State

Earlier, I heard about an Amazon movie, “Playdate”, an action comedy with Alan Ritchson and Kevin James. Honestly, my first thought was that it was a lock for this list. And then I couldn’t muster up the courage to press play. So consider this the “Playdate” slot, saved for this witless action comedy. Why are you making a gonzo action comedy, from the director of “Nobody”, going straight to streaming, and you restrict it to a PG-13? In 2025, the premise of an American President and a Prime Minister working together during a tense situation is tailor-made to at least smuggle interesting ideas into a genre setting. It’s almost impressive how little this movie has to say about the world.

XII) Happy Gilmore 2

Brought to you by our sponsor, No One Is Giving Even Visible Effort.

XI) Jurassic World: Rebirth

Roland Emmerich, it turns out, was a prophet.

I hope y’all are ready for this. Emmerich saw this coming more than a decade ago, when he realized he couldn’t go any bigger than “2012”. Blockbusters became massive in scope in the mid-10’s, and now they’re about to shrink. Like the world’s global economy, people who got fat off those limitless resources are going to have to ration their pleasures out.

The last “Jurassic World” played like one of the biggest movies of all-time, which it was according to its budget. It took place on a literal planet filled with dinosaurs, and the characters traveled everywhere, by land, by air, by motorcycle! It was completely stupid and terrible, but the scope was grotesquely huge.

Now we have a follow-up that begins with a brachiosaur just wandering around New York City streets, and at once, you’ve been teased with the idea of dinosaurs in the big city. And then... back to an island. Like part one, but also kind of like part three, because we’re going to be doing smaller versions of what we did before. There’s going to be a sequence like the one in the kitchen in part one, but this one will be in a gas station convenience store, because this is Jurassic Bodega.

This is happening everywhere. We’re gonna have Predator movies without actors. Star Wars movies that, instead of exploring a deep galaxy far away instead just adapt streaming shows. Tron movies where we don’t go into the Tron world because a Tron guy goes to... Canada. We just saw a major slasher sequel (no spoilers lol) where the killer kills ZERO PEOPLE.

We have a President who wants to solve problems by taking money from the National Reserve and converting it to Bitcoin to pay the national debt. Our money is on fire, and there are arsonists everywhere. In Hollywood, they get it. Don’t be surprised if the next Jurassic movie is just a kid befriending a single dinosaur on a green screen island somewhere.

X) Bride Hard

Miserably, hatefully incompetent. “Die Hard” at a wedding, but on a budget, so a lot of people stand around riffing off each other for no reason. Bad in depressing, familiar ways. This is the action-comedy version of a Stock Photo. It’s “Bridesmaids” meets Die Hard, said the producer who pitched this right before retreating to a monastery somewhere to repent, I assume. Credit to Anna Chlumsky, who is playing a rival maid of honor like a burglar killed her dog. You’ve got an action romcom built around Rebel Wilson and your rambunctious star is... bored and listless? Why? Why is she choosing to play the “straight man”? Credit to Stephen Dorff, who genuinely hates every minute he’s onscreen. I want to emphasize -- from the perspective of fight choreography and special effects, this movie is flat-out disgraceful. All other moments, this barely qualifies as a movie.

IX) The Accountant 2

A kind of a disgracefully dumb action sequel that treats autism as an all-purpose joke. Offensive to some, but merely proof that you can’t keep going to the same damned well. A throwback in ways, in that it’s filled with characters telling officials that the only method is the violent, lethal extra-legal method, while allowing two white interlopers to just waltz into Mexico, cause a lot of violence, kill people, and then cleanly escape with zero repercussions. Makes “Man On Fire” look like a travel brochure. Just straight b.s. from minute one onwards. This is what junk looks like.

VIII) Fixed

Literally every stupid joke in this awful eyesore of a movie was either done maybe twenty years ago and beyond, or featured in that stillborn comedy “Strays” a couple years back. A dog does an impersonation of Jerry Seinfeld standup. What the hell, man. Great shame to waste excellent work from Idris Elba and Kathryn Hahn, not so much given the vocal performance of Adam Devine, who keeps insisting he should be America’s little brother.

VII) F1: The Movie

The name “F1: The Movie” seems to have no illusions about the fact that it exists to actively promote the gospel of Formula One racing, attempting to gain a foothold in American society increasingly receptive to global competitive sports. But it’s also something of a lie, since this isn’t a “movie”, it’s a simulation. Like most of these products made by corporate behemoths Amazon and Apple (neither of which HAVE to make movies, and who gladly swallow lost profits out of ego), it’s what they think we want to see in a film, without actually resembling a film.

Even without the movie’s loud p.r. campaign, you can sense a lot of money was spent trying to capture the reality and intensity of Formula One racing. Except that it still leads us to the same places — a visual outside the car, followed by a close-up of the star inside the car, cut to a reaction shot from the audience that might be Javier Bardem, or it might be in Elizabeth Banks in “Seabiscuit”, or it might be Sway in “Battle Of The Year” and does it really matter anymore?

We’re being glib when we say a movie is about “nothing”. You could lob that accusation at “F1: The Movie”, of course, but that’s ignoring what the movie is actually about, which is the sort of thing no one wants to discuss. Consider it from the eyes of the movie’s rising star racer, Joshua Pearce played by Damson Idris. If everyone was the same age but this movie took place in 1996, it would end with Pitt dying and Pearce winning a race, becoming a rising star and honoring a fallen friend. And, though this is purely superficial, no one would really care that it was a young Black man usurping Pitt, the man who singlehandedly built incel culture as Tyler Durden. Pitt’s blame for that crime, for the record, is not unlike the guy who put asbestos in the house that eventually burned down. He’s not an arsonist, but he was there.

(I went long on this one, you can read about it here)

VI) Hamnet

I hated this. Hated this, hated this, hated this. And you’re all gonna make me feel bad because I’ve never had a kid, so how could I understand this? Kind of like how I couldn’t relate to “Space Jam” because I’ve never played interstellar basketball, so I get it. Maybe it’s me.

I hated that Paul Mescal was scared he was a “violent, dangerous” man to his wife, even though he looks like he’d faint at a sneeze. I hated how Jessie Buckley is so maternally-coded, as start to finish she’s going to exist only as a mother. When she spreads her legs for Mescal, you remember the title of the movie is their son, and the two of them are merely having tastefully fully-clothed sex to consummate the title. I hated that the score was so loud, enough to underline each moment, even when it feels like something is staged like a jump scare. Why is this movie blocked and staged like this? Where are any of these people going?

I hated that everyone was all smiles when the kids performed their play (written and directed by daddy!). Mom and Dad look delighted by this impromptu interruption to their day. Every time I’ve been at a gathering and the kids announce they want to perform an impromptu play, I fantasize about cold, hard steel between my lips.

I hated that ending, hated it, hated it. I hated that this woman cannot shut up at a play, like it’s the first play anyone has ever put on and she isn’t literally f—-ing f—-ing William f—-ing Shakspeare. I hated that she could see ghosts -- because how else would we understand the catharsis? I hated that this movie made me remember the plot to Hamlet, which in turn reminded me that, as per this movie’s story, Billy Shakes was so distraught over the death of his kid that he wrote a play that pretty much has nothing to do with the kid, but oh, he used the name. I hated how those final moments randomly, sloppily, used like twenty five different angles, even though some shots are reality and some are happening in Agnes’ mind, and there’s no consistency so it doesn’t even matter which one is which, and sure, maybe the whole audience sees ghosts and just maybe they don’t, and how can we all tell otherwise?

More pointedly, I hate these movies and shows that imply that, somehow, art heals all wounds, and some loss can be sacrifices for art. Nice thought! Pretty sure William Shakespeare would trade “Hamlet, A Tragedy” for “Hamlet, A Kid”. Look, I love movies an irrational amount, and I love music, TV, books, art. All great. It is a means to an end, and that end is HUMANITY. No one will ever feel like, “Well, the kid died, but at least we got Hamlet out of it.” I realize I’m oversimplifying the point, but I’m not exaggerating when I think that this is a stupid movie. I think it’s stupid to draw such a straight line in that way, and I think it’s oblivious to see a tragedy, a dead kid, and say, “Look at what has endured, on paper, and on the stage.” Stop trying to get me to say, “I salute you, Shakespeare, the dead kid didn’t get you down.” I hate this movie.

V) Him

Terrible, in ways both fascinating and mundane. I have no idea if Tyriq Withers is a good actor. He’s got a genuinely stupid face. Some famous and very good actors have a stupid face. Ben Affleck and Brad Pitt took decades to overcome their stupid faces. But frankly, I got sick of Withers’ stupid face registering dismay and confusion throughout this movie as an entirely passive presence until a bonkers final act. This character is meant to undergo an arc, but we never know anything about him, what he really wants, what makes him happy, if he’s passive or an extrovert.

You know so little about him that it’s a question as to how this story is supposed to progress. Since childhood, he worships the legend Isaiah White (Marlon Wayans, awful in another barely-written part). And yet when he finally meets him, in an age of social media (which this movie ignores is a massive part of the modern professional sports enterprise), he doesn’t know anything about the guy, what he’s like, what he thinks.

But the final ten minutes -- wooheeee. Genuinely makes it seem like the filmmakers forgot if they were being literal or metaphorical. Shades of s—-ty Jodorowsky in an operatic presentation of the procession from one power to another. Oddly, it completely ignores anything actually true about America’s current and frankly suicidal relationship with the NFL in favor of so many hilarious getups. Julia Fox gets to wear a couple looks, and somehow sashays away unscathed.

IV) A Big Bold Beautiful Journey

Of course, in this age of Hollywood’s crippling fear of intimacy (physical, emotional, what have you), a movie exists where two of the best looking people in the world keep resisting each other for no godly reason, even though a pernicious a.i. insists on it. This is “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey”, a movie completely alien to just about any human sensibilities.

These two meet at a wedding, hit it off, and both notice they’re alone and have no real plans (... for the rest of their lives?). And then they... do nothing about it. What? Look. I am halfway in between the ages of these two (and it’s a gap!), and I have to say -- my apologies to Margot Robbie, but neither she nor Colin Farrell are young! In many societies around the world, there would be constant pressure to get together and mate! I guess, in this movie, it’s not being done in America because... free will and freedom? Yay? Just say you’re serial monogamists and be done with it, none of this, “I can’t be with someone because I’m too brittle, or I cut the toast like this, or I like Atari and everyone is a Sega person.” What is this nonsense?

I feared movies like this when I was in prison. I worried I would come out and watch a movie like this and be completely annoyed by the first-world obnoxiousness of how precious life is. Farrell’s character had to handle the struggles of being called “great” too often by his father. Yeah, I will never relate to this. Robbie, similarly, seems to come from a middle class suburban American lifestyle with a Cool Mom. Do any of you have real problems? Other than being gorgeous Hollywood stars who, in TWO SEPARATE OCCASIONS in this movie, have to unconvincingly pretend to be people who eat fast food?

So these two people refuse the a.i.’s protestations to mate (the implications of which are never addressed -- why does an algorithm want to propagate the species?) by basically accepting the program’s demand to go to therapy. And then they walk and walk and walk through their own neuroses and never once address each other, only their own problems. Because this is a romantic movie about getting in touch with ME. Love for the narcissists who talk to nobody but keep re-formatting the border on their Instagram page. This is weapons-grade White People Junk.

And the cursing! Look, I love a well-placed “f—k” as much as the next guy. I love to f—king rip s—t up, motherf—ker. But not everyone curses, and regular people like myself can go a whole day without cursing. If you curse, it’s either from intense emotion, or because your vocabulary is terrible. It makes sense during the move’s tense moments. But everything else is just a casual non-sequitur. Movie stars are supposed to be better than us, they should have different ways of saying things. If you’re in a Tarantino movie, you should expect a lot of foul language, but in any scenario, hearing a bunch of curses in a row is hard on the ears. This is one of the reasons you don’t see a lot of people going to the movies that much anymore -- they generally don’t want to be bombarded by a bunch of “f—k”s unless it actually matters, and they definitely don’t want to hear it if people are trying to fall in love.

III) War Of The Worlds

Dreadful drivel that breathlessly tries to sell you on Amazon as one of our saviors when an alien invasion arrives. What makes this repellent is that, while this streamed on Amazon, the producers claim that this was meant to be a theatrically released film for another company. They just happened to have all that Amazon cheerleading without being made by Amazon — which could be a lie. But if it’s true, that’s the most shameless knee-bending in advance I’ve ever unfortunately see. Odious.

II) The Electric State

Every single bad decision you can make in a big budget Hollywood movie is here. Every ill-timed quip. Every dumb pop culture reference. Every lousy-looking special effect. Every broken ethos, theme or agenda. It’s another of those movies that tells us we need to be nicer about a.i. and automation, and it’s maybe the least convincing yet. Loud, stupid, and made with whatever the opposite of “care” is.

I) Eddington

A loathsome, patronizing tale of the internet infecting another aggrieved white male with Main Character Syndrome. Oddly enough, this IP-for-IP’s-sake adaptation of a right winger’s social media feed reminds me more of “Observe And Report” in its button-pushing commitment to the Travis Bickle Bit. I was in prison during 2020, and was hoping this would give me an idea as to what the world was like that year. I learned nothing, and I don’t think you did either.

