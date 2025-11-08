From The Yard To The Arthouse

From The Yard To The Arthouse

Charlotte Simmons
4h

In Bruges is an easy generalist top-tenner for me. Will always be first in line for a McDonagh joint.

But strictly comedy? That honour goes to Four Lions, and not even just in the context of this list. Have you seen Vengeance (dir. B. J. Novak)?

John Skipp
27m

FANTASTIC LIST! Can't believe how many remain to be seen by me! And yes, comedy heals like nothing else. And, like horror, will never die.

A couple more 21st century faves would be:

68 KILL (2017) The FASTER, PUSSYCAT! KILL! KILL! of the 21st century, with jaw-dropping dialogue to match.

HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS (2022) A micro-budget live-action Tex Avery cartoon that just never stops coming.

COCAINE BEAR (2023) I had no idea how screamingly funny this jacked-up mayhem would be.

12 HOUR SHIFT (2020) Echoes of REPO MAN-level absurdity in this delirious hospital satire.

HAIL, CEASAR! (2016) Outside of DEATH OF STALIN, communists have never been funnier.

JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012) Am I laughing, or just hallucinating that I'm laughing?

THE CABIN IN THE WOODS (2011) Watch every single horror trope get tickled to literal death.

THE ARISTOCRATS (2005) The world's filthiest joke, from every possible direction.

COWARDS BEND THE KNEE (2003) The giggliest Guy Maddin retro-mindfuck by far.

BUBBA HO-TEP Retirement-home Elvis and Black JFK meet The Mummy? SURE!

AMELIE (2001) Smiling so hard it hurts counts as silent laughing, right?

SHAOLIN SOCCER (2001) Right behind KUNG-FU HUSTLE on the great Chow scale.

CECIL B. DEMENTED (2000) and A DIRTY SHAME (2004) The last of John Waters certainly counts!

OH BROTHER, WHERE ART THOU? (2000) The goofiest Coen Bros. by far.

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH (2001) Sooooo many laughs amongst the wrenching pathos of this pretty-much-everything masterpiece.

I also have to add that every James Gunn film, from SLITHER to SUPERMAN, is jam-packed full of laughs. And as a guy with grandkids, I was stunned by how funny the TEEN TITANS, SPONGEBOB, and LEGOS movies were. I'll stop now, before I spend the whole day here.

THANKS FOR MUCH FOR PLAYING!!!

