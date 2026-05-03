I wanted to make a quick note of how incarceration and criminal justice have been represented in three recent, smaller, under-the-radar films I haven’t heard many people discuss too much, those titles being “Ricky”, “Wasteman” and this weekend’s “One Spoon Of Chocolate”.

Few people ever dramatize the period of time in which someone is experiencing his disorienting return to society following a long prison sentence. You are moving from a welfare state, in which you lived for years, into a capitalist state, with no warning. It’s the same expectations for anyone on any type of parole -- but what if they’re “Ricky”? Ricky, who has spent half of his life (all of his adult life) behind bars, and at thirty is now expected to rejoin society? You do a lot of growing up at 15, at 17, at 21. Ricky now has to do it all at 30, and no one is doing him a favor.

Stephan James, my heart breaks for this guy. Around a decade ago, he was the star of “If Beale Street Could Talk”, which should have entered the canon by now, and if not, that’s on you. Here he is, again depicting a harrowing element of the criminal justice system, a poster boy for mass incarceration. Why he has to keep playing this role is a question for many, but very specifically the criminal justice system. He was sweet, beautiful, kind in that last films -- there may have never been a couple as lovely as him and Kiki Layne in that previous film. Here, he’s jacked from years of pumping iron in prison. He’s hollowed out, heavy. Ready for a fight.

All Ricky knows is confrontation. In the first ten minutes of the movie, still newly freed, he gets himself in a fight that almost proves fatal. The system told him his life has no meaning, so of course he’ll stand on business. Later, he will experience what he thinks is kindness. He guesses right with an ornery old man who has a car to sell. He guesses wrong with another ex-con, a woman, who wants to use his much younger body. There are laws against someone on parole interacting with others with a criminal record, but ultimately they’re the only ones that understand your pain and disorientation. There are mandated rehab sessions as well, all surrounded by the support of ex-cons, the very same ones with which you are not supposed to fraternize. The laws are not built for realistic human interactions.

“Ricky” is about a boy. He was 15 yesterday, when he went to prison. He is 30 today when he gets out. The world expects him to be a thirty year old man. He’s never even driven a car, never had a bank account. Sheryl Lee Ralph is his parole officer, and it is not a performance, it is a real person conjured onto the screen. She cares about each client, not only because she is a person, but because like many law enforcement officers, she’s part of the community -- some try to ignore this dual existence, but she doesn’t. She is too smart to surrender too much of herself. She doesn’t have the resources or the patience to personally guide ten of her cases to their jobs, to their hearings, to their check-ins and drug tests. Ricky is one of 45. This is his life, but this is her job. She can’t stop a young man from spiraling. She is an unpleasant woman. Perhaps she has to be. She’s more fair than most.

“Ricky” lays it on thick, with its lead character making a series of wrong choices in the heat of the moment, simply to make sure he’s in compliance with his requirements, as a thirty year old kid with no money, no support, no resources. It SHOULD lay it on thick. Sometimes, fiction needs to lay it on thick to illustrate what’s actually happening. A satire about the current presidential administration would be Laying It On Thick to simply recreate the moment. “Ricky” does this because there is a Ricky out there, EVERY DAY, with the same struggles. Maybe this Ricky was arrested at 23 and is getting out at 37. Maybe this Ricky was arrested at 18 and he’s getting out at 21. Superficial differences. “Ricky” is happening in your backyard, it’s happening to your neighbors, every day. Many times, it ends in tragedy.

What stuck out to me was the issue of trust. Ricky has to ask for help. But Ricky won’t ask for help, because he’s been in an environment that taught him to show not an ounce of weakness. He spends the movie in desperate need of help. But it’s a tragedy -- he can’t bring himself to do it, to show that vulnerability. And the simple truth is, many of these people can’t help him. Sometimes, he just needs $100. Sometimes, he just needs to get into a room, get in front of someone. Sometimes, he just needs support. This ecosystem won’t bend to that. But again, Ricky, huge shoulders, furtive glances, wounded eyes -- he won’t make that request. I’ve seen that a thousand times. People may have seen it in me. I did eight and a half years. I don’t know how to trust anymore. The mechanism is broken.

“Ricky” is a portrait of systematic failure on a microcosmic level. It’s a story happening outside your window, but you refuse to see it. We can sit here, talk about reform, propose an end to criminal justice and mass incarceration. But until we destroy these structures harming and incarcerating men and women, particularly young Black men in these types of environments, we will see more Rickys every day, flailing, hoping for help, seeking a fair chance, and ultimately bewildered by a world they don’t recognize. This is just a story of one. It’s a story you need to hear.

“Wasteman” was another difficult watch, because of how many of the small details they got right. David Jonsson is just trying to avoid eye contact, cut heads, and maybe conk out every once in a while, blitzed to the heavens. He’s given up, he’s accepted that prison is a void that can swallow him. Completely unprepared to get out. And then here comes this high profile jerk (Tom Blyth) who thinks he can outsmart any cop, and who decides every quiet moment needs to be spent making moves. I remember living with a white boy like that. The last I saw of him was being taken to his cell in segregation, likely after a fight. His entire face was purple.

I’ve been in plenty of scenarios in prison where I was like Jonsson — living quietly and ticking the days off until the end of your sentence. All it takes is one doofus to show up and try to make it live, they think it’s gotta be loud and dramatic all the time, there’s gotta be money and contraband changing hands every minute. It’s the worst case scenario for some. It hits a lot when you’re in a group setting too — I’ve been in twelve-man rooms where a new bunkmate shows up, and he comes with his own posse who have no job or daily activities, so they’re always there. Now, congratulations — a room designed to suffocate twelve men now houses seventeen. In the outside world, people tell each other than they only need to be responsible for their own actions. In prison, that’s a cruel lie — someone can easily implicate you in their extracurriculars while you’re just sitting quietly. And if it’s a major case — lots of contraband or even a murder — they’re going to investigate. Sure, they might exonerate you. Until then, you’re going to the SHU while they spend months investigating. Best case scenario, you’re out in a few months, but you’re not going back to your old room. Someone now has your bed, so you need to uproot and go somewhere else.

This is a movie entirely about how to move in custody, what it says about you, and what it does to you. Because, as corrupt and dangerous as Blyth is in the movie, he wakes something in Jonsson, something vital and necessary. A bold assertion -- the idea that prison puts you to sleep, and it’s only other inmates reviving each other. Because Jonsson hates the newfound heat on him, he hates having to be wary, to watch his back. But he attacks every day with a renewed vigor. He starts reaching out to his son more, he starts becoming more social. He’s being revitalized, rehabilitated, strictly because of his proximity to danger caused by another inmate. The institution couldn’t do that. It took an unhinged, immature, dangerous goon to bring that out of him. Sometimes that’s the horrible truth. The staff in a prison can degrade, demean and defile you. But they have no interest in finding the ability to equip your best self.

With “One Spoon Of Chocolate”, superficially, the RZA has made a movie that has built on the long history of exploitation films where whitey has a grudge against Black men. But this is different. This is a movie about how racism is maintained by our institutions. This is about the generations, the decades of white people who have killed Black people and who have been protected -- by towns, by the media, by police. This is about the Emmett Tills but also the Sandra Blands -- Black people who were deemed disposable because white people assumed it was a victimless disappearance, they assumed they could get away with it, that they would be protected. Because every death needs to be investigated and reported, and when those investigators share the same beliefs about a natural order to society, one that places white males at the apex on top of Black men (with women at the bottom as commodities, another running theme of the film), then they will collaborate to maintain white supremacy.

The RZA is pissed and you can’t blame him. Repeatedly, Unique (Shameik Moore) and his cousin Ramsee (RJ Cyler) are referred to as “boys” even though Unique has already done a tour of duty overseas and served a two year sentence in prison. When there is an erroneous news report implicating them, they’re referred to as “teens”. But when Ramsee’s parents come to prison to bail him out, they’re denied access to their son -- suddenly, he’s “not a minor”. This is not about hatred of Black men -- it’s about the cultural reinforcement of hatred of Black men, how we accept it, how we condone it, how it has somehow become “the other side” of some sort of conversation in the 21st century. It is how a lot of people are too scared to have honest conversations about the history of slavery because they’re afraid of upsetting the people who worship the history of slave labor, and who would participate in it today if they could. Unless they already are, of course.

It’s also an action film! This feels like a throwback, not only to the seventies, but also to the late 00’s, when everyone wanted a piece of that mock-grindhouse attitude. It has pacing issues where it seems as concerned about supporting characters as those films from the 70’s, though those movies usually topped out at 88-95 minutes and this one flirts with two hours. Much of the world-building (including a larger organ-donor conspiracy that feels like a missed opportunity) doesn’t provide anything but color, but that’s fine -- if you want the audience to get to know a sleazy bail bondsman, then why should we object? The last half hour is an impressive barrage of brawls -- also a throwback, feeling like it’s the old Greengrass shaky-cam style, which works when you have that many henchmen to violate. Unique even sports a hammer, which feels like a very familiar “Oldboy” reference.

This has a bit of a “Rolling Thunder” vibe, and he’s a reasonably-entertaining Devane type. Cyler would be the Tommy Lee Jones part -- he continues a trend of being far more charismatic than the lead actor he’s supporting. Funny that there’s a supporting role for Paris Jackson, a week after the biopic about her Dad broke box office records despite her refusal to be involved. Instead of a film that turns a massive figure in Black history into an identity-less figurehead for the unquestioning monoculture, she decided to star in a film that peels back a neverending hunger for white supremacy to remain the dominant expression of power in contemporary America. Probably not a deliberate choice, but a powerful one all the same.