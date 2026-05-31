When I was in prison, I digested a steady stream of basic cable. The promise of this format has long died out — most channels survive by the ad space they sell during the 100th airing of a blockbuster you’ve seen too many times. And so I digested a whole lot of superhero movies, many times over, to the point where I can nearly memorize them all. As I work on an ambitious side project, I figured I’d share some of the questions I’ve had about the MCU, in mostly chronological order.

Tony Stark has a Barack Obama-themed poster. Is Obama the president in the MCU from 2008-2012?

Since Stark Industries no longer sells weapons, how do they rebrand? Did they have marketing people, or do they outsource to an agency? Was it difficult to find a marketing agency willing to help a weapons dealer with military contracts pivot to… whatever it is Stark Industries makes now?

When Iron Man fights those agitators in Afghanistan, did it cause a national incident? Did the President have to comment on clearly-American automated tech being used to fly to another country to commit violence against locals?

How was Nick Fury able to outsmart the J.A.R.V.I.S. security system? Does that mean SHIELD has more advanced A.I. than Tony Stark?

What happened to the guy played by Stan Lee who gets sick after drinking a gamma-poisoned soda in “The Incredible Hulk”? Does it make the soda more fizzy? Is this a missed marketing opportunity?

If we say “Agents Of SHIELD” is not canon, considering the fact that it featured characters from 2003’s “Hulk”, can we assume “The Incredible Hulk” is a direct sequel to “Hulk”?

What is Doc Samson a Professor of? Professor of Being A Snitch?

Did Harlem ever rebuild after the Hulk/Abomination brawl? “Luke Cage” suggests they did, but how? Was this process contentious? Did SHIELD or Tony Stark step in to find some of it? If not, why does Tony Stark hate Black people?

Canonically, the conversation Tony Stark has at the end of this movie turned out to actually be about recruiting the Abomination, and not the Hulk, onto the Avengers. Why would he do this, particularly if Fury isn’t certain Stark can be a part of the Avengers Initiative?

How did the press cover the hearings on Capitol Hill with Tony Stark? Was he viewed as heroic or selfish for not licensing his arc reactor technology (which functioned, in part, as a complex pacemaker) to the government?

Was Senator Sterns interrogating Tony Stark independently, or on orders from HYDRA?

What is the new element that Tony Stark discovered to fix his poisoning? Did they let him name it?

Elon Musk greets Tony Stark at the racetrack. What does Elon Musk do in a world with Stark? Is he jealous? Are they friends? Why didn’t Obediah Stane ask Musk to reverse-engineer his own arc reactor?

After the arrest of Justin Hammer, did Hammer Industries collapse, or did they fall under new ownership?

Was Christine Everhart fired?

Does Heimdall guard the Rainbow Bridge all day and night, or does he sleep? Are there part-time Rainbow Bridge protectors? Does someone bring him food? Is he salaried, and did he take a paycut for the destruction of the BiFrost, or a raise for rebuilding it?

Do you become worthy of wielding Mjolnir again after you seduce Natalie Portman?

How close is the Red Skull with Hitler? How close would the Red Skull be with Elon Musk?

What was different from the Super Soldier Serum that Steve Rogers takes in America and the one Bucky takes from the Nazis in Germany?

What exactly causes Cap’s VIbranium shield to ricochet back to him?

How did Hawkeye and Black Widow gain admittance into the Avenger Initiative? If they were already SHIELD agents, did they apply, or were they recruited? If so, isn’t that cronyism?

Captain America fired guns in World War II to kill Nazis. Why does he not take up arms against mindless alien hordes in “Avengers”?

What is the relationship between the World Security Council and the American government? Is the World Security Council public knowledge to the world?

Did the American people demand accountability for the greatest act of violence on American soil after its architect, Loki, was extradited to a magical realm?

What happened to all those Chitauri corpses?

Stark gives the Ten Rings his address on live television in “Iron Man 3”, but wouldn’t everyone already know his address anyway?

President Ellis is the Commander-in-Chief. Did Obama lose re-election? Is it somehow tied to what happened in Manhattan, and an alien attack that occurred despite no helpful advanced intel? Did Ellis campaign on the basis of his competitor not foreseeing an alien invasion?

After the Vice President is arrested for colluding with A.I.M. to arrange the kidnapping of the President, does it ever occur to President Ellis to ask Tony Stark to replace him? Would Stark say yes?

Where did Erik Selvig learn that their Earth is Earth-616, as seen on his chalkboard in “Thor: The Dark World”?

Are the portals caused by the Convergence the same as the portals that can be opened by a sling ring?

Why do Volstagg and Sif assume that an Infinity Stone will be safe in the hands of the Collector?

How is Project Insight able to track Dr. Stephen Strange as a person of interest? What does it take for a regular surgeon to become a target?

Did anyone think about recruiting Batroc to be a Thunderbolt?

How did J.A.R.V.I.S. not inform Tony Stark that he was being targeted by Project Insight?

Who made the Falcon’s wings, and was that designer recruited to SHIELD?

Were SHIELD members working for HYDRA brainwashed? Or were they HYDRA hires who eventually infiltrated SHIELD? Is the brainwashing similar to what happened to Bucky? How much would it cost to implement such a plan on a wider scale?

Where is the consciousness of Arnim Zola? Am I off-track if I assume “everywhere”? Was there ever any Zola influence on Ultron?

How did the government hearings regarding the destruction of SHIELD end? Does the American government have a relationship with SHIELD? Was there any accountability regarding the multiple crashed helicarriers that did tremendous public damage?

How did Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver become captives of Baron Von Strucker, a guy who immediately turns rat when he hears the Avengers are approaching?

Do different characters understand Groot’s language, or do they simply hear it differently?

What was Drax in prison for?

The Collector’s slave, Carina, wanted to steal the Infinity Stone. How unhappy was she as a slave? For how long? Did the Collector hire her, trick her, enslave her or buy her? Are there benefits in this position?

What is in the cocoon in the Collector’s HQ?

Who taught Yondu how to use the Yaka Arrow?

Could go either way – does Thanos not like Ronan, or does he have a bias against all Kree because he’s probably racist?

Is Groot eternal? Is Groot an Eternal?

Are the Avengers attacking a HYDRA stronghold in “Avengers: Age Of Ultron”, or a SHIELD headquarters that have been commandeered by HYDRA?

Who rebuilds Johannesburg after the Hulk rampage? Why does the Hulk destroy so many Black-owned buildings and businesses?

How long has Helen Cho had an affection for Thor?

It’s a popular meme but still – why does Captain America try to strangle Ultron?

How does the Scarlet Witch shed her accent so quickly?

SHIELD probably pays for Hawkeye’s house. How long have they been doing this? Is the deed under someone else’s name? How long do you have to be a SHIELD employee before they subsidize your home? Wouldn’t you want a new house after the entity that pays for it was infiltrated by Nazi villains?

What programming makes Vision grow his own cape?

Why can Vision, a synthetic being, lift Mjolnir? And why is he such a showoff about it?

How do Quicksilver’s sneakers stay intact?

Did Hank Pym actually set up his daughter Hope with Darren Cross?

Has Sam Wilson been working as a Stark/Avengers bodyguard or security guard this whole time, waiting for an Ant-Man-type threat to show up?

Does anyone think that Miriam Sharp, who guilts Toy Stark into backing the Sokovia Accords, looks a lot like Mariah Dillard, aka Black Mariah in “Luke Cage”?

Do the Sokovia Accords cover all vigilantes, or just ones with special abilities? Is it only designed for Americans? Would Black Panther be exempt?

What kind of punishment occurs for someone who violates the Sokovia Accords? Are there probation officers for superheroes? Is this high paying or low-paying?

Does the Vision just watch Scarlet Witch eat, or does he mime doing the same thing so she doesn’t feel uncomfortable?

Why didn’t Scott tell the Avengers about The Wasp in “Captain America: Civil War”?

Why does T’Challa bring Bucky back to Wakanda, but turns over his father’s killer, Helmut Zemo, to local authorities?

How was Stephen Strange so much of a speed-reader that he absorbed the texts of Kamar-Taj quicker than most, if not all other students?

Whatever happened to Jonathan Pangborn?

No, really, why DID Ego fall in love with Meredith Quill?

When Ego taunts Peter Quill for wanting a father like the hero of “Knight Rider”, why does he morph into David Hasselhoff’s current physical appearance instead of who he resembled in the 80’s?

Ayesha creates Adam Warlock, though she is the leader of the Sovereign. Does she birth all of the Sovereign? Is this not time-consuming?

It is established in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” that Tony Stark was behind Damage Control. After his death, why didn’t Stark Industries CEO Pepper Potts assume a similar position?

Did Adrian Toomes design his Vulture suit by himself, or is it partially baked in the Chitauri technology he and his associates had been collecting in the wake of the Chitauri attack in Manhattan? How is Toomes able to build an entirely new suit in another dimension to meet Morbius?

Are the “Shocker” gauntlets any relation to those worn by Brock Rumlow in “Captain America: Civil War”? Does this mean HYDRA had obtained Chitauri technology?

Doctor Strange throws Loki through a portal into a realm where he claims he spends thirty minutes falling. But can’t Loki fly? And how do Asgardians use the same units of time as Earthlings when the realm of Asgard does not operate in relation to the sun in the same way? For that matter, why does Thanos casually reference years like “2014” despite living in deep space, where years are likely tabulated in a different manner? Why is every alien so good at English?

The Executioner mentions procuring firearms from Texas that he eventually uses. Is the implication in “Thor: Ragnarok” that an American gun has the same destructive force as Asgardian weaponry?

How can Vibranium repel the force of an attack when it has not been established that Vibranium has ever interacted with said force?

How big is Ulysses Klaue’s Soundcloud? Does it rock? Is he more of a deejay or a beat-maker?

Who created Killmonger’s Black Panther suit? How would he know it wasn’t booby-trapped?

As King of Wakanda, did Killmonger get to enforce any policy ideas beyond exporting Wakandan technology?

How did African Americans react to Wakanda revealing itself at a United Nations meeting?

Thanos’ plan is to eliminate half of all living beings. Is it true that if he were to realistically do such a thing, he would be eliminating the bulk of species that are much more populous than the human race, and thus not many humans should have perished? Or is he eliminating half of each specific species?

If you can only acquire the Soul Stone by ending the life of someone you love, does that person also need to be present on Vormir? Or can you make a pledge and then go off to find that person? Does the Red Skull do handshake agreements?

Did Steve Rogers grow that glorious beard because he is a wanted fugitive and he needed to look less handsome? Because he does not look less handsome.

How does Steve Rogers know about Wakanda?

Why didn’t Nick Fury use his Captain Marvel beeper when the Chitauri attacked?

Given that Thanos committed genocide to “restore order to the universe”, shouldn’t he then be travelling intergalactically to aid people in need in this new reality he created where order has allegedly been established? Why is he selfishly just cooking and farming alone in a field? Guys, is Thanos full of crap?

There is a veiled reference to President Trump in “Luke Cage”, but who is the President when The Snap happens?

As an ex-con with a criminal record, shouldn’t Scott Lang have received a more severe sentence for violating the Sokovia Accords? Did Captain America spring him from prison at the end of “Civil War” as it is implied, or did he leave Lang in custody? If it’s the former, did he return to custody as a sign of goodwill?

How is it that Pym Particles can not only grow a toy car to full size, but also make it entirely operational?

Did Carol Danvers, afflicted with amnesia, believe she was a Kree citizen this entire time? Did this not involve a high level of fraud within the Kree civilization? Or was it assumed she was a human they had recruited?

Whose Flerken was that?

It is implied that at the end of “Captain Marvel”, the Tesseract is in the possession of SHIELD. How did these idiots lose it so they could find it a couple of decades later in “Thor”?

Stan Lee is seen practicing his lines for his role in “Mallrats” in “Captain Marvel”. Who is Stan Lee playing in “Mallrats”? To whom exactly is Kevin Smith awarding a cameo within the MCU?

Did Captain Marvel encounter Thanos during the 90’s or early 00’s? Seems unlikely that she wouldn’t have.

As of “Avengers: Endgame”, are the Sokovia Accords still being enforced?

In “Endgame”, there is a shot of Citi Field, empty. In the wake of Thanos’ snap, did the sports leagues simply disband? Did they have to do a dispersal draft, when teams have to leave players unprotected because other teams have to fill out their rosters after they were depleted due to unforeseen circumstances?

If the plan is to return the Infinity Stones in their allotted time so as to avoid creating alternate realities, wouldn’t said realities already be created upon the Avengers’ immediate arrival in these timelines? If Iron Man time traveled to 2012 and ate a hot dog, therefore removing a 2012 hot dog from circulation, hasn’t that already caused a branching timeline? Or is the return of those specific Infinity Stones an action that destroys a previously-created branching timeline? Isn’t that a worse genocide than whatever Thanos has committed?

If you can acquire the Soul Stone by killing someone you love, how is Hawkeye able to obtain the stone when Black Widow kills herself? Or is “Avenger: Infinity War” establishing that Natasha is a narcissist?

How exactly did Stark build a makeshift Infinity Gauntlet somehow capable of holding and uniting the power of all Infinity Stones?

What was the process of locating which heroes for Doctor Strange to send to the final “Endgame” battle? How is it Strange and Wong decided to provide a portal for Howard The Duck, but not one for the Defenders, who are only located a handful of miles away from the Sanctum Santorum? Strange can study tens of thousands of scenarios that might occur in the future, but he doesn’t know the phone number to Alias Investigations?

What was the body count from Thanos’ furious attack at the end of “Endgame” that seems to lay to waste several miles of property?

Steve Rogers time-travels to return the Stones, an act with an impact he immediately nullifies when he stays in the 1940’s with Peggy Carter. He now exists in a separate reality alongside a second Steve Rogers who is frozen in ice. When he shows up as a 100-year old, is he giving Sam Wilson his original shield, the shield belonging to frozen Steve Rogers, or a brand new shield? What was Steve’s plan for the frozen Steve? Would he tell authorities that he is a future version of a body frozen in ice? Would he pretend to be that person frozen in ice who miraculously just got out? Was he just waiting for him to be thawed out so he could solve the problem later? Is “Avengers: Doomsday” his fault?

Were Nick Fury and Maria Hill Skrulls during the entire time they recruited, and then worked with Mysterio? Or is it possible Fury and Hill recruited him before allowing themselves to be replaced? When Fury is in deep space, where is Maria Hill?

Were the un-blipped people who arrived in 2023 immediately accepted into society? Or were they quarantined and tested first?

Did Quentin Beck just invent gibberish about the multiverse that ended up being true, or did he know something others did not?

In “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, Is Dmitri actually Dmitri Smerdyakov, also known as Chameleon? Is Janice Lincoln actually the Janice Lincoln related to Tombstone?

Do some of the Avengers know the lore of the Night Monkey? Are any heroes surprised that Europe’s Night Monkey hasn’t resurfaced?

Wouldn’t Spidey’s Spider-Sense/”Peter Tingle” have informed him that Mysterio’s creations weren’t real?

Alexi claims that he fought Captain America in the 80’s as the Red Guardian. Was this Steve Rogers, or another Captain America? Or is he lying?

Is Rick Mason/The Agent in “Black Widow” any relation to Phineas Mason in “Spider-Man: Homecoming”?

Given the surgery needed to save Antonia and then imbue her with the ability to mimic the battle skills of other fighters as Taskmaster, is that character functionally a cyborg?

How did Rick Mason secure a quinjet?

Valentina Allegra de Fontaine informs Yelena that Clint Barton killed Natasha. Since the world knows Natasha died as an Avenger, is the public story that she died on a distant planet to secure a magic rock from a Space Nazi with no face?

Why is Wong training the Abomination?

Did anyone publicize the kidnapping of known actor and terrorist accomplice Trevor Slattery by Wenwu?

Why would Bruce Banner know about the origins of thousand-year-old power rings from space?

Did Arishem plant Ego?

Phastos’ son makes a reference to Superman. Do they read DC Comics in the MCU?

Was there an investigation as to whether or not Peter Parker was Spider-Man? The assumption is that Mysterio died a hero, despite Spider-Man not being accused of his murder. But what sort of credibility did Quentin Beck and J. Jonah Jameson actually have?

Since Damage Control was founded by Tony Stark, wouldn’t there be some sort of company-wide mandate to tread carefully around Peter Parker?

Does Matt Murdock wonder why Spider-Man has never once helped out in his multi-season skirmishes with Kingpin?

Could you possibly sue an institution of higher education for bias against you if it turned out you were rejected for admittance because you were a heroic costumed vigilante? Is it possible this is a harder task than asking a wizard to make a spell?

When Peter Parker allows for each villain to return to their reality in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, isn’t he sending several of them to their deaths?

Does Ned Leeds have roots in magic?

Are we to assume across the multiverse that Spider-Man’s identity is otherwise unknown to just about everyone?

What exactly is the “cure” for Norman Osborn’s condition, and what is the “condition”?

Is the Darkhold used here the same one bandied about by the Agents of SHIELD?

Is the Pizza Poppa a multiversal variant that can appear in multiple places at once?

Is everyone in the Earth-838 Illuminati a mutant?

Is Mjolnir a living biological being? Is it guided by some sort of biological entity?

How many MCU characters are aware of Omnipotence City? Is it not a significant secret being hidden from the major religions of Earth?

What was T’Challa’s cause of death?

Why was Riri Williams developing a Vibranium locator for school?

Would Marvel have been making a strong political statement if Thanos’ snap didn’t affect children still in the womb?

On what grounds were Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and Everett Ross divorced?

How were the Sokovia Accords repealed?

When Cassie Lang was arrested, what particular law enforcement issue was she protesting?

Did Dar-Benn’s manipulation of jump points cause multiversal incursions?

How is it that Carol Danvers can restart a dying sun?

How is it possible that Nick Fury couldn’t locate a planet for the Skrulls to occupy?

What was Fury’s plan regarding the codex containing the DNA of the entire Avengers roster?

How long had Everett Ross and James Rhodes been Skrulls?

Does Cable know his time travel device was used by Deadpool to tear a hole through the multiverse?

Someone mentions that the Punisher passed away in the Void. Why was there only one Punisher in the Void, and which one was it?

Did Deadpool travel back in time to save Shatterstar?

In “Secret Invasion” President Ritson promises a war against all Skrulls. Did this vow of identity-based genocide lose him the presidency to General Thaddeus Ross? Does this make President Ross a pro-Skrull president? Or was Ritson a two-term president? Who was President between President Ellis and President Ritson?

The press are calling the body of Tiamut, left rising out of the ocean at the end of “Eternals”, Celestial Island. How do they know Tiamut was a Celestial? Who would have delivered this knowledge?

Why does the White House employ a former Mossad agent who was also formerly a brainwashed Black Widow?

President Ross has Samuel Sterns develop life-saving heart medication for him, and then he demanded that Sterns make more while simultaneously violating his agreement to release him. What makes Ross think that the evil, irradiated mad scientist won’t manipulate the drugs he is creating? He is a President with strong ties to the Avengers and the military-industrial complex, why can’t he reach out to another genius who can reverse-engineer and replicate the medicine?

When Sam Wilson finds out that Thaddeus Ross, a longtime rival of Bruce Banner, might be suffering from the same gamma poisoning, why doesn’t he get on the phone with Banner? Why doesn’t he get on the phone with a lot of other people?

Why doesn’t Samuel Sterns escape to a nice beach somewhere instead of surrendering to authorities? How in the hell does Sterns predict “Secret Wars” through MATH?

What was the platform for Bucky Barnes as he ran for Congressman as a formerly-brainwashed agent of HYDRA who canonically killed President John F. Kennedy?

What exactly was the science behind Project Sentry?

Reed Richards has turned New York City into a surveillance state with roving drones. Is he some sort of despot of Earth-828?

How does Richards and company convince the entire planet to conserve enough energy so that they can transfer their Earth into another dimension? How did Richards and company convince the entire planet that it’s a good idea to transfer themselves into another dimension?

Is Reed Richards a Latino like me? Can he please be a Latino like me? Why can we not actually confirm this??