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NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
12h

I laughed out loud at, "Did anyone think about recruiting Batroc to be a Thunderbolt?"

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1 reply by Decarceration
nina's avatar
nina
11h

Are there really 150? I am far too lazy to count.

Also - I think you have proved beyond a doubt that you watched each and every one of these uncountable times...which is beyond my wildest imagining.

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