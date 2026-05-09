At the beginning of COVID, the prison I was in started to test people for the virus. Before results could be revealed, they started moving us all in with each other, packing us in tight so that they could open up other sections of the prison to be quarantine units. In other words, it was like different people were suggesting clashing ideas, and the end result was probably someone deciding that herd immunity was the best bet. In the meantime, I watched people with respiratory problems die. I caught COVID twice in prison, once after being vaccinated (the results, pre-and-post, were considerably different, if you feel you have to ask).

Around late summer 2020, they offered vaccination. The staff were mandated to take the jab, as they were federal employees, but the inmates could not be forced. They dangled a carrot -- the unit that had the highest rate of vaccination would win. What would we win? No one was saying. No one knew.

By late 2021, it was finally announced that my unit had the highest number of vaccinations, in a prison with an 85% COVID infection rate. We had long forgotten about the “prize” we were promised, but it was decided that a “MOVIE NIGHT (WITH POPCORN)” would be our reward. Despite us remaining quarantined in all of our units, we were invited into the gym. The popcorn machine, which I knew was locked up a couple of rooms over, stayed packed up -- no popcorn, despite the machine being broken out a year earlier for Paul Manafort when he attended a GED graduation he had nothing to do with. The movie was 2021’s “Mortal Kombat”.

Barely, of course. It turns out, the movie was edited for content, which seems, ideologically, to be a pointless version of this film to exist. Plus, again, we’re a prison of adult men -- I’m sure we can tolerate the content of a bloody movie based on a video game for children. So each chop and each skewer cut away before the inevitable geyser of CGI blood. What’s worse, they projected the movie on the gym wall. Unfortunately the gym wall was a light blue, and the light from the window was coming in. So, for most of this movie, you couldn’t see anything.

All of what I described here reflected the complete lack of effort on the part of the institution, first to keep us safe, then to diagnose a serious institutional problem, and finally, to “treat” us for something that ultimately made them look good. And then you get to the movie, a molasses slow adaptation of what is to be presumed to be the preamble to the tournament that is the video game. We follow a charisma-free nothing of a character as he stands there and reacts to a bunch of bloody superpowers that are just slathered-on CGI effects with zero weight. Tired, lazy storytelling tropes glued together to somehow form a narrative. I’ve since gone back to watch the movie unedited, on a proper screen. It didn’t get any better. The overwhelming sensation was one of immensely low-effort.

At the beginning of “Mortal Kombat II”, some tragic father figure falls in battle to the behemoth Shao Khan. He says his goodbyes to his little daughter Kitana before marching into the fight, though she acts like he’s a ballplayer out to the park, and he’ll be back shortly after the ninth inning. In battle, this man, Jerrod, seems to chop up and/or impale Shao Khan’s hands, in rather gruesome, violent fashion. Somehow, Shao Khan shrugs this off and treats Jerrod’s hands the same way. Jerrod, all fingers missing, succumbs to the oncoming brutal post-fight murder.

The entire time, I kept thinking, didn’t Shao Khan just take a sword into both palms? You need your hands to fight, and having your hands impaled would sever enough nerves that, at best, you’d never form a fist again, and you probably won’t be able to hold anything either. The movie never alludes to this, his hands are perfectly fine, even decades later. At some point, he obtains a magical doohickey in order to achieve “immortality”, but the entire time I kept thinking, he seemed to be doing pretty well, with the magically-healing hands and everything. People insist on engaging in hand-to-hand combat with him after he becomes “immortal”, but it doesn’t seem like really anything has changed.

Of course, that’s “Mortal Kombat II”, a movie that requires no thought because it was given no thought. I wasn’t going to see this movie, but the one element that caught my attention was the take on a 90’s action hero, personified here by Johnny Cage. You get to see one of his “vintage” films, “Uncaged Fury” I think was the title. The bar has been raised by these sorts of things by internet jokesters -- “Mortal Kombat II”’s idea of a 90’s action movie is an insulting reductive take on the sorts of full-throttle programmers people like Van Damme and even Gary Daniels participated in, and it’s the kind of bargain-basement laughless parody literally anyone on the internet can do these days. Karl Urban is flexing and glowering, but he gets no real one-liners and at no point does it seem like Urban (51/52 at the time of filming) ever did his own stunts. Later he complains that viewers don’t want him as an artifact of the nineties, and then makes a veiled reference to “John Wick”, also starring an artifact of the nineties who is in fact a decade older than Urban. So, Johnny Cage, a character from a 90’s video game, created to mock movie stars of the nineties, now cracking wise about elderly stars in 2026 that are cooler than him, and we have no idea what kind of person he is (sour, basically), what kind of career he had, or what he ever wanted from a Hollywood that rejected him. Great specificity, guys. Riveting character work.

In a mythology with gods, monsters, spirits, ninjas and demons, Johnny Cage is recruited when Raiden, the God of Thunder... walks up to him in a parking garage. Doesn’t fly over to him, doesn’t visit him at home, doesn’t bust through a wall. No, he just sees Cage fiddling with his trunk and says, “Quick, let’s go talk to him before he leaves!” Raiden is Tadanobu Asano, by the way. There was a five-to-ten year period in the aughts where Asano was genuinely the coolest guy in the entire movie world. Let this be a lesson, kids -- being cool doesn’t pay the bills.

Somehow, the (unseen) “gods” have selected a handful of warriors to protect earth in Mortal Kombat, and the gods got drunk one night and said, “Hey, let’s throw in a faded moviestar and call him a great champion or something.” So he joins the nondescript crew from part one, including Jax, who is good for having his arms ripped off in every movie appearance he’s had thus far -- here, his contribution is dialogue entirely made up of, “let’s go” and “alright” and variations thereof. At one point, he hugs Sonya, his old army buddy, and it has all the brief awkwardness of two people who barely know each other. Kano is back too, in case you were like, “This movie needs a character who is completely unfunny, but who absolutely thinks otherwise.”

If you’re a fan of the lore, congrats, you’re screwed. In a game series with the most imaginative and wild deaths (babalities??) most of the murders are just people being crushed and mauled, with only one last-reel “Hellraiser”-type gag. If you wanna know where Kitana got her bladed fans, well, a friend gave them to her. If you wanna know how Kano got an eye that shoots lasers, well, he asked a warlock, and the warlock made it for him. The movie begins with Kitana’s father telling her that strength is in the heart and the mind (or the chest and the head, he kinda just points), and what follows is two hours (!) of people being bludgeoned by fists, feet and blunt instruments, really anything that specifically doesn’t involve hearts or minds.

Nothing matters in this stupid movie. Kano has a funny bit where he comments that the Outworld that is battling Earth is just crap on crap, perfectly describing the CGI hellscape these movies pass off as another civilization. Outworld is meant to conquer other realms, but you’ve no idea how or why, what purpose it would serve, how a takeover would occur — do they pollute the air? Do they replace the President? There are rules to a tournament, and apparently you can lose a match without dying, but at some point early on, people are getting resurrected, a 1Up for the narrative that ensures no one is ever really gone. The finale is probably suitable for the material, because it suggests, hey, we’re going to keep doing this forever, and no one’s ever really gonna die, and nothing has any consequences. Maybe next time the CGI will be better. It’ll be like a reward!