Hey guys. Quick word as we head towards the end of the year. I started this Substack in the summer of 2024, so I’ll be completing my first full year on the platform. I’m thrilled to have picked up a solid readership, and I hope together we are helping change the way we all discuss criminal justice, and also movies. Never stop spreading the signal.

In the coming weeks, I’ll be preparing a Best and Worst of the year list, so right now I’m trying to cram in as much as possible. See my 50 Best Of 2024 and my 10 Worst Of 2024 for further reference! In the meantime, I want to stand up and do something I’ve been reluctant to do, which is address the fine folks at FilmStack. FilmStack has been a movement at Substack to unite all the film writers for a common cause — to promote and celebrate a future of a filmmaking industry that gives the audience what they want while providing a functioning ecosystem for creators to thrive. I have largely felt outside this moment, because while I am evangelical about the filmgoing experience, my main concern has been trying to change the language and ideologies we use when we discuss criminal justice and mass incarceration.

But, obviously, seismic changes within the industry occurred this week.

As he had been basically threatening, David Zaslav completed his hallowing-out of the great Warner Bros. legacy this week, selling the once-proud studio to Netflix, a company that considers the theatrical experience a loss-leader in regards to their profits. Netflix has been instrumental in audiences developing behavior that has conditioned them to stay home when it’s time to consume rewarding films for adults, and to treat the theaters as their own personal living room, a practice that has warded off other once-avid theatergoers.

Paramount was in line to acquire the WB, which is worth noting because of how disastrous it would be. The studio is being run by neophyte David Ellison, who lacks experience or relevant knowledge, and who has already proven he’ll bend the knee by hiring half-wit Bari Weiss to run CBS News and agreeing to bankroll a guaranteed $100 million-losing movie in “Rush Hour 4” strictly on the advise and consent of the White House. Paramount acquiring Warner Bros. would have likely been similar to when Disney purchased Fox — that acquisition has resulted in less theatrical movies and no added benefit to film fans. Paramount would have similarly razed the WB for IP and left the rest of the studio a MAGA-ruled husk.

Unlike Paramount, Netflix will make additional Warner Bros. films. But it’s worth being concerned with the theatrical marketplace, given how Netflix’s business strategy entirely revolves around home entertainment. The good news is, this deal will take a sizable amount of time, more than a year, to take effect. The bad news is, we’re talking about a considerable void in the marketplace. Paramount, now under moron leadership, will continue releasing films. Disney remains an IP-based entity. Universal will still be making films. Sony persists. All that accounts for, sadly, only six or seven wide releases a month. Maybe eight to ten if Netflix makes an effort. Lionsgate is a mini-major that could get attention. A24 could make a power move if they hit big on “Marty Supreme”, though I can’t imagine wanting to see that scumbag John Catsimitidis’ disgusting face on a forty foot screen during the holidays or any day. The outlook is grim for theaergoers. That’s not a lot of product.

I’ve never been more excited about this opportunity.

Ladies and gentlemen, those screens need to be filled. After the Disney-Fox merger, it sounded like many theaters were beginning to show more indies and foreign films. This has been going on for a few years. People aren’t going to these smaller movies, movies that have the muscle to open on 2000 screens but lack the advertising budget to raise any awareness whatsoever. You end up with one “The Substance” that breaks through and five “Die My Love”’s starring gorgeous movie stars in a plot that confounds audiences who haven’t been conditioned to see what they’re paying to see. I personally loved “Die My Love”, but if you’re going to give that a wide release, you have to create a clear audience expectation if you want to make a profit. Mubi spent $23 million to acquire the movie. It didn’t work out for them. Bad business.

Someone has to step up, and it won’t require $23 million or any superhero actors. Why not us? Our circle of writers, creators, producers, storytellers. Yes, we’re talking about a lot of requirements and necessities, possibly considerable capital. But it all starts with a marketable, interesting idea. Those are free, in case you hadn’t realized.

I’ve mentioned this before, but we need actionable ideas. Some of us can work together. Assemble projects. I’m currently, tenuously working on something unofficially, and I’m way more excited today than I was before this deal. Substack makes money off us — could they conceivably enter the distribution game? The how’s and the why’s come after we have the ideas, the scripts, the talent. And all that stuff is achievable. Come up with a concept. An idea. An outline. A script. An illustration. Anything.

Anyone who has talent and an idea needs to mobilize NOW. This is our window. We have some flexibility given how long it will take to approve this merger. But you can start writing a script today. You can start developing a character today. If you have resources, you can reach out to someone you know who has talent and needs an opportunity. How much money will you need? Start budgeting and planning that now. “Gigli” got made for $75 million (!), not including prints and advertising, and that was the worst idea imaginable, playing on 3000 screens. Are you saying your worst idea, which isn’t as bad as “Gigli”, can’t be realized a half a million, on only five screens? There were several major studios when “Gigli” got those screens. Now there are less.

There are a lot of factors to take into account. But the simple fact is that screens are being freed up. There will be competition for those screens. Don’ you want to be a part of that competition? If you want to put something you made on one of those screens, find time TODAY. Start NOW. Maybe it’s just a doodle you did. It’s still a start.

As for me, well, I figured it would be good to look back on the ten most popular articles I’ve written this year, the ones where my readers showed the strongest and warmest support. Thank you, and let’s make 2026 kick ass.

-My most popular entry by far was a list of the 100 funniest movies of the last twenty five years. List bait is fun, and I’m glad I got to expose people to a few titles of which they may have not been familiar. No points to people in the comments section complaining about the absence of “Monty Python”.

WEEKEND SPECIAL: The 100 Funniest Movies Of The 21st Century Decarceration · Nov 8 While I was in prison, a curious theory spread through the world of cinema, that comedy was dead. Some people blamed “woke”, some people blamed MAGA, some people blamed the growing overseas market. Personally, I have my theories. But the point is, there were less comedies being made, and they were being greeted by a contentious audience. Read full story

-I did an extra-special entry after having seen “F1 The Movie”, where I was compelled to share my thoughts about the movie’s ideological emptiness. No criminal justice, no political thoughts, just me ragging on a too-expensive movie made by empty people. I don’t know what made this piece so popular, I guess they were antsy for some negativity towards a movie that received a lot of fairly-generic love/approval from the mainstream. Justice for Damson Idris, please.

WEEKEND SPECIAL: The Black Hole Of F1: The Movie Decarceration · Jun 29 Near the end of “F1: The Movie”, Brad Pitt is seen speeding through the desert. In his cup holder, unmistakable, is a clear McDonald’s beverage, it appears to be extra-large, possibly holding a soft drink. Which I found excessively galling — the previous two hours of this empty vessel of a movie strenuously presented Pitt, sixty years old during the bul… Read full story

-I didn’t expect that my most popular “regular” review would be during TV Adaptation Week, when I discussed “Deadwood: The Movie”. Within this discussion, I talked about the reckless language being used by the White House and right wing media regarding immigrants, the open hate and disdain that went unchallenged. Sounds like, eight months later, not a damned thing has changed.

Deadwood: The Movie Decarceration · Apr 29 On May 16th, 2019, “The Big Bang Theory”, a popular sitcom for people who absolutely hate comedy, aired the final episode of its twelve season run. The show, which lives on in syndication and will frequently be sampled by inmates in prison desperate for a cheap, easy smirk in favor of an actual laugh, won ten Emmys during the course of its run. Twelve m… Read full story

-A lot of fans showed up in full force for my review of “Inherent Vice”. I presume fans of the movie? There was also an account here of prison psychiatrists and their distressing lack of power and authority.

Inherent Vice Decarceration · Jul 8 Before I went to prison, I had read many books in my youth. But in my twenties, it’s safe to say that slowed down considerably, and I did not have nearly as much experience consuming actual literature as I should. When my friend sent a copy of “Inherent Vice Read full story

-I was as surprised as anyone to see the groundswell of support for “Hard To Be A God”, the hypnotic, disturbing experimental narrative from Russia that consumed entire lives. A fascinating watch, and I hope I convinced people who had skipped it to go back and check it out. I also discussed how autism is understood (i.e. not understood) in prisons

Hard To Be A God Decarceration · Sep 10 Most people who work in Hollywood want to make a career out of it, they want to share tales, they want to have access to all the most advanced tools, they want to win acclaim and respect for, traditionally, telling a story of their own home country. Read full story

A while back, I wrote a post telling people “Why I Do This”, reflecting very specifically on distressing current events and focusing on what it means when I discuss criminal justice. There was also a list of some of my favorite Substackers, and a complete archive of every article I’ve written up to this October — I’ll update the archive at the end of the year again. But this entry’s got a lot, I recommend checking this one out if you missed it.

Why I Do This Decarceration · Aug 20 The other day, I was having a political conversation with someone in passing. I mentioned the many people who had been taken by the government and denied due process. I lamented that innocent people were being kidnapped off the streets by masked cowards on behalf of the government, placed in decimated institutions unprepared to accommodate people. And h… Read full story

A few entries of mine gained traction from being linked in the 100 Funniest Movies piece, none moreso than “The Big Sick”. A funny, Oscar-nominated movie, something I really enjoyed, and I see everyone got a kick out of reading about it. There’s also a little bit here about how our idiot President wants to pay himself restitution for his failed criminal prosecutions.

The Big Sick Decarceration · Nov 7 First off, I wrote an entry over at Ted Hope’s Substack yesterday. If you haven’t seen it, you can read it here! Read full story

Another one of the 100 Funniest Movies, “I Love My Dad” was a pretty enthusiastic review of a movie I absolutely loved and found hilarious. It was Fathers Week, so I discussed a little about what fatherhood looks like in prison. I was delighted to know the movie’s producer, Sean King O’Grady, is also on Substack, and he subscribed to me about two days before this went live. Totally a coincidence.

Or was it fate?

I Love My Dad Decarceration · Jun 9 When it comes to what goes on behind the scenes, I like knowing how films are made. But at the same time, I take to heart the Coen Brothers’ hope/wish in “A Serious Man” to “accept the mystery”. I would prefer if movies just emerged from a primordial ooze fully-formed, attuned to the time and place of which they echo. When I’m watching “ Read full story

After that 100 Funniest entry, I posted this piece on “No Sudden Move” as part of a Megastar Week. I think this was more residue from that popular feature than any excitement for this movie. But it’s a good movie! There’s also a distressing story here about law enforcement following people home, looking for an excuse to arrest you.

No Sudden Move Decarceration · Nov 10 To me, the perfect kind of career in Hollywood is one where you succeed and you fail, you reach the top of the industry but you also endure at least one cold spell. And you try everything, in spite of expectations, forever unpredictable. Your films are anticipated, but truly, no one ever knows what to expect. This was Read full story

Finally, during the recent Thanksgiving Week, there was a lot of attention received by “Hostiles”, a period piece starring Christian Bale and Wes Studi. I suspect there was a bit of interest here given that one of the co-stars was a young Timothee Chalamet. I wrote a little bit about how prisons are eliminating paper mail, too.

Hostiles Decarceration · Nov 24 Welcome to Thanksgiving Week! I’m glad we made it, 2025 is almost over, and the hope is that we all have people we love with whom we can enjoy, hug, and maybe spar with a little. Weeks like this, I am grateful for my situation, in that I can be free to spend time with loved ones and to eat well, not beholden to any man’s schedule but my own. I dedicate … Read full story

See you on Monday, readers!