Hey, all. A quick note.

Thank you for reading the ‘Stack. As you know, the premise of this Substack is limited, so there will be an end-point. Fortunately it won’t be coming for a couple of years, ideally, so I hope you’ll stick with me until then. A lot of fun movies to discover and re-discover, and we’re headed towards a big subscriber milestone.

There’s also always something about criminal justice worth discussing. I thought I’d run out of topics by now, but every day, there’s a new and pressing topic in the news, or a memory worth sharing. I hope you’re connecting with what I’m sharing, and what we can discuss, via criminal justice.

Anyway, I wanted to make a couple of points…

As I’ve mentioned, I love the support, and I hope we can work together to change the conversation about criminal justice (and perhaps movies, too). I am not on social media, so any work you do to share entries is phenomenal, either on Substack or on other platforms. Here is a link to the full archive as of February. If it’s worth noting, for some reason my most popular review, believe it or not, is “Gloria Bell”, which appears to have benefited from some sort of algorithmic tornado. Please, like, restack, reblog, share and even comment. I hope I can use this entry to allow a sounding board, if anyone has any comments or constructive criticism. Would you like to see different types of discussion? More Weekend Specials? Are there criminal justice topics you’d like to see tackled? Would you want to read more about criminal justice? Is there a movie you’d like to see covered here that fits within the 2014-2023 rubric? Does my writing suck? Be free to be honest in the comments, I want to hear what everyone thinks. I might not take every suggestion, but I’ll listen, and I want to hear from the readers who consent to me invading their inbox five or six times a week. I also love contemporary film, and I try to see everything. On my Letterboxd, I write about everything that comes out today that I can see, AND I talk about whatever oddities and rarities I find. I watch everything! “They Will Kill You”, which you can see above, is a new movie I LOVED. So if you want to break from the 2014-2023 landscape, go there! Recently, I discovered “Super Xuxa Vs. The Down Mood”, a “kid’s movie” featuring children’s entertainer Xuxa that feels like Jean-Pierre Jeune and Marc Caro making a 90’s Japanese cyberpunk movie with Pee-Wee Herman, except Pee-Wee Herman is a beautiful lady who sings. You can watch that below! So, if you ever want to talk about contemporary film, or XUXA!, feel free!

Happy Sunday, y’all. Go Mets.