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Charlotte Simmons's avatar
Charlotte Simmons
2h

I have always wondered what you'd make of The Last Days of American Crime via this newsletter, though I've been loathe to bring it up because I can't even be bothered to watch it myself.

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1 reply by Decarceration
B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
3h

Your writing is extraordinary. Do you have the time to do the occasional podcast or audiopost? I think that would be a great addition to this stack. Just a thought.

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1 reply by Decarceration
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