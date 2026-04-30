For those of you not knee-deep in the Substack world, the “FilmStack” ladies and germs have a movement they call NonDe. It’s meant to be a variant of “Indie” in the the way that No-Budget is different from Low-Budget, or Off-Off-Broadway is to Off-Broadway — a phrase that suggests an operational ecosystem of artists who produce within limited means, but outside of the expectations of conventional creativity. Most of the FilmStackers are dedicated to either making films or championing filmmakers who work on the fringes of the industry. My approach is a bit different — I confess that I am using film as something of a Trojan horse to discuss my thoughts and experiences of criminal justice, calling attention to a broken system which we unconsciously (or consciously?) aid and abet. But obviously I interact with the other FilmStackers and I believe in their cause, and I support them.

Now, that doesn’t mean I’m going to blindly fall over the next thing that Mark Duplass drops out of his armpit. Films can be challenging for a number of reasons unrelated to their size and resources. I prefer a balanced diet, and I like my blockbusters and junky slashers as much as the small chamber pieces and esoteric experiments. I’m never going to go all-vegan (so stop asking, Cheryl), and I’m always going to be at least mildly curious about the latest Expensive Piece Of Crap that hits the multiplex. I’m not an easy lay, people. Don’t just show me a receipt for your tiny movie and expect me to fawn over how creative you were with the savings.

That being said, I know a cool indie movie when I see one, and Sean King O’Grady, a Filmstacker of certain renown, kills it with “We Need To Do Something”. You may have missed this one upon its initial rotation around this Earth. Turned out this film had the misfortune of being released to the public during a time where, rumor has it, everyone was sick with a highly-contagious disease that was severely challenging those with weak respiratory systems. I don’t know, these are just the stories I heard in prison. Also, I heard you guys elected a sub-witted reality TV host as President. You guys sure make some funny decisions.

As befitting the approach from someone who believes in the principles of NonDe filmmaking, “We Need To Do Something” is deceptively small. The movie begins with your superficially-average family gathering on the eve of what is supposed to be a tornado. In a sick joke surely played by the gods, this movie that was released during a wild pandemic follows a family herding themselves together in a tight space to avoid sudden danger. All they can do is tell each other gossip about where the storm is coming from, what it’s destined to do. Once the violence of the storm causes enough concern, everyone heads into the bathroom.

What happens next is abject powerlessness. This is one of those films that doubles as a canny bit of genre critique, because usually in these circumstances, a hero arises to take control of the situation and provide a clear answer. Here, you have a mother and father, there’s a temperamental teenage daughter and an eccentric younger brother. And none of them have any ideas — perhaps one of them would perk up with a plan, but that would betray the animosity they have against each other, veiled and silent at first, but bubbling over the top in time. Not helping is the accelerated nature of the weather, which soon pins them into the bathroom with no way to extricate themselves. Perhaps if they wait, help will come. But not tearing each others’ throats out would also be a larger benefit.

Much of the tenor of this tense situation comes from Dad, played by Pat Healy. Healy, physically an unassuming everyman, is tremendous value-added, a great character actor as capable at standing out from the ensemble as much as blending in. This is one of those blind spots that non-genre people might have. This film could work with a Steve Buscemi in the lead, it might even work if Jon Hamm took the role. Casual film fans would be fine with any of those three in the lead, but genre fans know Healy brings something else with him: credibility. He knows where the line is — where you can be big and embrace the genre, or when you can pull back to represent a real human character. As father Robert, the head of the household, you can see his flop sweat as his authority fades away and he wonders exactly what they should do. Obviously, the title gives it away —Robert is the “alpha male” just waiting for a solution to arise out of nowhere. The few suggestions he does make amount to nothing. Robert may or may not be a good father. But in this situation, he’s failed his family.

The storm rages on, threatening the house and prompting uneasy questions between a family that doesn’t talk to each other. It all seems like stressed-out small talk, until you realize they’re sizing each other up. Everyone is of the mind that a sacrifice would need to be made. This is not the family that unrealistically maintains unity in the face of chaos. Quite the opposite — with destruction on the horizon, they’ve weighed the pros and cons of eliminating each other. It doesn’t help that Robert’s thoughts are being distorted due to his lack of proximity to a bottle. You know, the bottle.

Matters become supernatural, and this storm seems to have the effect of warping someone’s, or everyone’s, reality. At a certain point, there’s a dog with the voice of Ozzy Ozbourne. The wild escalation (which, personally, includes far more snakes than what I am comfortable with) provides nightmarish visions and taut suspense sequences, utilizing the tiny shooting location and minimal space (which, credit to the director, never feels repetitive or monotonous — I imagine this is harder than it looks). There is a point where the choice is made to flash back, and offer a possible explanation for these events. This, I fear, breaks the spell a bit, as the answer is unsatisfactory, and likely would have been unsatisfactory no matter what it was, arriving so late in the story with suggestions that add nothing to the characterizations we’ve already seen. In an ambitious film, it feels like the first hedged bet.

But this is a minor distraction from the family dynamics at play. As good as Healy is, in an outsized part filled with self-questioning and paranoia (and maybe a little madness), veteran character actress Vinessa Shaw matches him as the steady and stealth moral compass of the film. Her character has to shoulder a considerable amount of the burden once she realizes her husband is not only under-equipped to deal with this disaster but who also has his own unresolved issues. It’s subtle, believable work, in a film that’s always threatening to spiral out of control, and ultimately, it is Shaw who holds the center of this chaotic genre film. '“We Need To Do Something” can’t fully succeed without this measured, thoughtful work, as she quietly shoulders the burden of sanity in an unraveling, distracted family.

ICE thus far has been shopping for detention centers to hold the men, women and children they have kidnapped off American streets. The goal, as spoken by a reality-and-sense-challenged Stephen Miller, is 300,000 captures a day. Which means that in some areas, drastic measures are required. It looks like part of that involves re-opening Leavenworth prison, which had previously been closed due to complaints, abuse and corruption. Leavenworth has been owned by CoreCivic, the second-largest for-profit prison company in the country, and they have kept the place warm even as it was emptied and closed in 2022, after a wave of costly settlements and court judgments reflecting poorly on the treatment of inmates. The facility was not fit for criminals. Now, it is fit for immigrants.

This is what typically happens when a prison is ordered to close — a company merely holds onto it, losing money in the short term knowing that, at some point, politicians can be talked into a change of heart. CoreCivic is getting a bailout, and now a private prison company is going to experience a sudden windfall in the middle of Kansas, despite Kansas legislature being outspoken about the need for the dangerous “hellhole” (as described by one judge) to close down. That was years ago, under a different administration. I wonder what’$ changed.