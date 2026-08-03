Welcome to True-Ish Stories Week at From The Yard To The Arthouse. That classification deals with movies that are based on a true story, more or less. Facts and figures have changed, some dates may have been fudged. But I’ll tell you a secret – I kind of don’t care. I mean, I know enough about the movies we’re talking about to know where they zigged and zagged. But verifying these things has nothing to do with the actual truth. I know that “Vice”, for example, was a silly movie that played fast and loose with the facts of Dick Cheney’s life. But they got the man right. They got the era right. “Vice” is a movie of truth, as parodic and as flexible with the facts they were. So in regards to being a fact-checker, you’re not going to find that here. But you’re free to find out for yourself.

Yes, I recognize that’s kind of a moral slippery slope, isn’t it? But I’m not gonna tell you what to think. I’m just gonna tell you what “War Dogs” is, and what this is happens to be a movie about people much like those that made it: people who very desperately want to be taken seriously. It’s 2005. The primary protagonist is David Packouz (Miles Teller) who feels like he’s going nowhere, stuck in Miami giving massages in order to afford his dream. The dream? Mass-producing bedsheets to the elderly. Now, he’s dating Iz, who is played by Ana De Armas, so he might be one of the luckiest men in the world. But you can see how striving to be the one responsible for an old person sleeping peacefully is a life of minimal rewards.

David soon encounters what, at first, seems like a worst nightmare. A loud, obnoxious, longtime acquaintance is living large and loud, making far more money for doing far less. It’s Efraim Diveroli – this is Jonah Hill completely freed from the Judd Apatow cage and eating this part up at a moment where, coming off two Oscar nominations, he’s hoping to blend a massive comedic presence with a slightly darker awards-friendly nuance. I like Jonah as a performer, not too fond of his choices though. But there’s an infamous story about how, during a less-successful time, he boasted about rejecting an offer by throwing the script to “Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen” across the room. I don’t blame him for doing so. But in “War Dogs”, he is full-on giving the type of performance you’d see in a Michael Bay movie.

Efraim has made his millions as an arms dealer to the American government, an everyday shmo who decided to tackle the open bids on the smallest orders and make a tidy profit as the TJ Maxx of guns. Seeing his friend needs a hand, and knowing he needs a partner, Diveroli brings Packouz on, and they begin to expand their business as President Bush continues Operation Enduring Freedom. There are a few episodic adventures as the company grows, Efraim becoming a risk-addicted drug addict, and David becoming… well, he’s the character with a pregnant girlfriend at home, he’s gotta be the moral compass, right? Except that we don’t really know what David thinks of the increasingly-dangerous work. We see the love-hate bromance with Efraim becoming a power struggle, but the question as to who exactly is getting these weapons (and if these weapons are in any kind of shape for war) is never asked by doe-eyed dimwitted David. Sometimes I wonder if some actors are not smart enough to play stupid.

Befitting a natural narrative progression, a bad guy shows up, and it’s Bradley Cooper. As the shifty Henry Girard, he wears nice suits and talks a big game, but the weapons he needs to illegally unload are a perfect too-good-to-be-true circumstance, and Efraim and David are too dumb to say no. When they get in trouble, they return to Henry to complain. But yes, it’s not a great idea to have a big mouth when you’re selling or buying guns. This is where you want to be in agreement with your business partner. A little difficult when one of them is agreeing to increasingly-dangerous assignments because he’s got nothing to live for except money. Makes you wonder who is more vulnerable.

“War Dogs” is directed by Todd Phillips, at this point on the search for legitimacy after essaying the “Hangover” trilogy. This movie has that same insouciant attitude towards corrupt male bad behavior that turned that previous franchise from a wacky adventure involving a couple of suburban idiots into one that, by the third film, was stacking bodies without an accompanying punchline. Phillips, who went on to direct “Joker”, has gone on record saying, more or less, that it was harder to do comedy anymore because of all the woke. Maybe it was because he liked stacking bodies too much.

“War Dogs” is powered by its cheery nihilism but seems entirely divorced from the social and political circumstances in which these two young men made decisions. Turning them into apolitical capitalists seems like the attempt here, but these two don’t even really have thoughts on capitalism. Their ignorance feels like a put-on, like this movie takes place in 2005 on a parallel Earth. It’s what separates this tale from its obvious inspirations, most clearly Scorsese. These guys are treated as having an empty head when it seems implausible – and less interesting – that they’re just bad boy automatons going through the motions of a rise-and-fall narrative in the shadow of a global conflict they dare not discuss. The movie closes with a great needle-drop of Leonard Cohen’s “Everybody Knows”, but, uh… do they?

There are twenty-seven states that allow for the death penalty. Curiously, two of them – Indiana and Wyoming – forbid the press to witness them. Recently in Indiana, news organizations lost an appeal to be able to witness these executions. The reasoning, in a written appeal, just about floors me. The judge says that allowing people to witness an inmate’s execution, “risks offending the dignity of their final moments.” The dissonance is astounding to me. It is you, the state, that is murdering someone, and it is a witness that might offend the victim’s dignity.

Hearing this sort of thing reminds you of the absurdity of the criminal justice system. Why do we have the death penalty? For performative reasons, ultimately – you’re trying to dissuade others from committing similar crimes. But in this case, you also want to keep it a secret, you don’t want the media to be involved? The same Indiana opinion concedes that, perhaps, there is value in allowing the media to witness the highly-publicized murder of an inmate because “increased scrutiny may lead to more humane and competently-administered executions.” If you need the media to tell you that your method of murder isn’t humane and competent enough, hm, maybe you shouldn’t be murdering people. I wish I had a more thoughtful and articulate way of talking about this, but it’s truly an amazing series of events where some of these people can’t hear themselves, they can’t see what they’re doing, they don’t bother to connect the blood on their hands to any sort of greater good. No, we could do this in a more humane way, but it’s probably more important to preserve the dignity of the lives we end, particularly the Death Row inmate described in the above article. He had Parkinson’s, and the state killed him for his crimes while in his diminished state. Really preserving his dignity there. For the record, the officers complained about how the media made them look. They were under the impression the press would make them look like nice killers of a man with Parkinson’s.