I spoke to someone older recently who felt offended. We were watching television and a credit card commercial popped up. There was an actor playing Santa Claus (you know, as opposed to the real Santa). They railed against the idea of Santa being in an ad, selling product. Really, I thought the bigger issue was Santa shilling for THIS product – why are you doing an ad during the holidays celebrating credit card usage when you’re bringing all the gifts for free? Are we paying the North Pole with our credit? Does Santa take Zelle?

But the original point stuck with me: the idea that Santa, a completely make-believe magical being, has his image tarnished when used in an inappropriate manner. And I admit, the thought did concern me while watching Tommy Wirkola’s “Violent Night”, which is based on the idea Santa Claus, the generous holiday spirit delivering mirth to the boys and girls, can also waste some fools and stack some bodies if they’re interfering with the holiday spirit. Personally, I am not sure about the “sacred cow” aspect of it all. I just think there’s a way to do it. And it requires more imagination than Wirkola and company have in store.

David Harbour, who sounds like he’s been on the naughty list this year specifically, is the older, embittered warrior Santa. He’s spent decades atoning for the viking violence that once defined him, but now he’s a cynic like all modern Santas. It would be a pretty radical act at this point in the 21st century to have a Santa who isn’t burnt-out and self-loathing, just a big red jolly guy who might have some Christmas problems but who also still loves the holiday and the people he treats. Harbour, nonetheless, has some fun with this characterization – he’s playing St. Nick as a grizzled old man, but not without a little sarcastic twinkle in his eye. Not the twinkle that suits the season, but a bit of a meta acknowledgement that his angry Santa is a transparent trope.

It’s the one bit of fun in the entire endeavor. Santa ends up getting wrapped up in a z-movie-level hostage situation involving a sub-”Succession” wealthy family fighting over their own petty dramas and traumas. There are some mild attempts to bring color to these familiar types – one of them supposedly is a star of action movies and also a giant coward – but not one moment generates a laugh. A surprise considering the presence of Edi Patterson, a killer ringer from “The Righteous Gemstones”, the MVP of a show that should have been an Emmy perennial. Praise Teenjus that she’s getting high profile work outside of the Gemstone clan, but they should have let her improv a little.

The paramilitary goons infiltrating their mansion are led by Mr. Scrooge – he never gives his real name, so I’m going to choose to believe his name is actually Ernie Orenthal Scrooge, and this is just how this universe works. He’s played by an exceedingly-irritated John Leguizamo, who becomes the Hans Gruber to Santa’s John McClane, though Leguizamo’s performance is alternately bored and pissed-off. If you’re going to pit Santa against someone, Leguizamo is a good choice from an actor’s perspective, but not to play this armed, garden-variety grinch. Witness the recent “Sisu: Road To Revenge”, where the silent protagonist is matched up against Stephen Lang, playing a Hegseth-level murderer of very few words. Just seeing these men stare into each other’s eyes fuels the tension between them more than any second-rate threat Ernie Orenthal Scrooge barks into the walkie talkie.

The lure of a film like this, aside from the high concept gimmick, is the involvement of 87North, the stuntmen-run company that created “John Wick” and now provide fight choreography for a number of action films. These guys have stepped the game up for action films, allowing for clean, comprehensible fight moves that the camera captures through immaculately-planned-and-rehearsed shots. In other words, you get to see the lethal efficiency of a kick-ass Santa in great detail. This is obviously some fun, but that sort of action, when not performed by skilled fighters, only takes you so far. “Violent Night” could have coasted on this, but the weapons and method of battle are largely unsurprising – candy canes, icicles, Christmas lights. When it comes to the fight choreography, this movie does exactly what you’d expect, a recommendation to some, I suppose. But they used to do this stuff, this single joke, in a five minute short. “Violent Night” runs 112 minutes.

It’s Christmas, and I wanted to take a moment to shout out those of you out there in custody who probably aren’t reading this, but who do have a bunkee. Bunkmates are a way of life in prison. Maybe you had one in camp as a kid. The dynamic is a bit different in prison. Be prepared for pushback. Maybe they’re a white supremacist uncomfortable with you. Maybe they’ve been alone for a long time and they aren’t looking to get company. Maybe they don’t like your crime, maybe they don’t like your look. Whatever the situation, you’re guaranteed to have to fling yourself onto a top bunk. Guys work real hard just to grab a bottom bunk, and they don’t surrender that real estate for anything.

If you wake up for breakfast, your bunkmate is the first thing you see during the day. And unless one of you has an overly unconventional schedule, he’s the last thing you see at night. You might not be on speaking terms, but you’ll have to communicate if you’re going to live together, my shirt’s going to be hanging here, your shoes should go there (under the bottom bunk), we should make sure we’re not interrupting each other’s sleep. I remember this uncomfortable intimacy on days like this, when there would be no real reason to “celebrate” the holiday, every day being exactly the same. We’d curl up on our mattresses, and one of us, dryly, would say, “Merry Christmas, bunkee”, with a twinge of sadness, as if our words were the only way to mark the holiday. And the other one of us would return the greeting, knowing that we would spend the next few hours merely transitioning from one identical day to the next. Merry Christmas.