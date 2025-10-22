You rarely see horror movies based around relationships between women, but in Norway’s “Viking Wolf”, we’ve got a werewolf tale about one such situation. At school, young Thale is desperate to fit in and make friends. She’s an outsider, but in a Hollywood way, so no one bothers to tell her she’s traditionally attractive, and thus she is regarded as an interloper with the cool kids. At a party, she’s intensely ostracized when the boy she likes casually walks off with his partner. No one thinks much of it when she is wounded by a local animal.

During the day, Liv, a local policewoman, investigates a string of animal attacks. Overtasked at home, she nonetheless aims her lidded eyes over tattered corpses, hoping to find a workable clue as to who is massacring locals. A superstitious coworker passes a silver bullet onto her, insisting she protect herself from werewolves. She thinks this is foolish. And then, the bodies continue to stack, and some are a little too close to her home than she would like. She’s unwilling to consider how these murders might tie into her daughter Thale, particularly since Thale recently suffered that animal attack that might just be tied into these murders.

“Viking Wolf” hangs that conflict over everyone’s head, as Thale and Liv, under the same roof, squabble and bicker. Liv has too many headaches at home already, particularly considering her other daughter Jenny is hearing-impaired. It doesn’t help that Thale looks sideways at Arthur, the new stepdad. And Thale cannot distinguish between what are the disturbances of puberty and what are the ongoing signs of lycanthropy. The two of them are so outside of each others’ orbits that they don’t realize they’re actually each others’ cat-and-mouse.

Directed by Stig Svendsen, “Viking Wolf” sadly has the look and feel of television at times – I believe it was shown in theaters, but it’s not out of place on Netflix, where it currently resides, with its overlit interiors and generic forest settings. A few of Thale’s struggles feel distinctly like the kind of trivialities you’d see in one of Netflix’s YA titles (like, specifically, “Tall Girl”, which I heard about in prison and haven’t stopped laughing about). And there are a couple of moments with Liv that feel like a Halloween episode of your seventh favorite cop show.

Those critiques are largely superficial, however, as the wolf attacks increase, the gore spilling excessively. Thale’s attempts to protect her family from the creature inside have memorably haunting consequences, and there’s no sentimentality as to who lives or dies. And since this is WEREWOLF WEEK, you’re here for those wolf effects, and they are impressive. There’s one standout sequence involving a wolf transformation on a crowded bus that’s appropriately grisly and intense. And there’s a moody intimacy in sequences involving Thale’s fractured but protective relationship with Jenny that is admirably touching without being cloying. “Viking Wolf” doesn’t live up to the literal implication of its title – there’s no werewolf conqueror in a helmet, frankly a huge disappointment to me. But this is a memorably unique addition to the canon, and one worth seeing for all wolf-heads.

This is a fascinating article about the ties between extremist behavior and attacks, and misogyny. Given that 90% of all mass shooters are male, and 98% are heterosexual, it’s clear that these attacks are a product of a certain cultural mindset. People will walk through miles and miles of lies to refuse to confront this, and the seams are showing – the recent rhetoric about transgender shooters is one of the least-tenable lines of defense these disingenuous liars have conceived of quite yet, if only to avoid culpability in participating in, and amplifying the same culture as mass shooters. “Extremism” is one way of narrowing the conversation from a more general approach towards “crime”, however. Misogyny runs through several crimes committed by men in prison, and it is institutionalized in captivity rather than eliminated.

I’ve written before about this. But it’s worth noting that many men in prison have tortuous relationships with the opposite sex. Is it an explanation of the crimes committed? One needn’t go that far, because the link is there, and it is strong. There is no apparatus in place to assist federal prisoners with their trip home, where they will be dealing with the interests and humanity of girlfriends, daughters, mothers. By not treating this attitude – which, in the above link, is traced to ideas of ownership and power – not only are we increasing the odds of extremist behavior from ex-cons, but we’re also endangering those same girlfriends, daughters and mothers. We cannot pretend this is a superficial nuisance. Treating them while men are incarcerated will save lives.