Now, technically, every movie is about aging, since that's how time works, according to what I learned in classes as a youth. Obviously, a movie about older people is invariably about aging, since it becomes a chief concern to everyone once they reach a certain point in their life. But age means a lot to us at different times. Sometimes it's about what we've permitted to do by the state. Sometimes it's about how we've reached the long-delayed pinnacle of our abilities. Sometimes, it's about just how badass we are.

“VFW” is from Joe Begos, a shock auteur par excellence, by now a veteran of gooey, gross slop, improving with each low-fi effort. His work has a throwback punk aesthetic, his films immersive genre experiences with aggressive storytelling that trade moments of shock with dulling passages of trance-like activity, capturing both the intensity of violence as well as the numbing disassociation that follows. VFW as a designation refers to Veterans of Foreign Wars, though it is often used to delineate between what is or is not a welcoming place for actual VFW’s. It’s a mark of trauma, Begos suggests, a sign of conflict that doesn’t easily translate and has no end.

The setting is largely a bar welcomed to VFW, where a bunch are gathered to celebrate a birthday. There are some old stories traded, some insults swapped, a bunch of old men rendered boys once again. There is also a girl, a girl on the run. Seems she’s in possession of some stolen drugs, and there’s a gang that’s none too happy. This is a drug that may have lethal capabilities, so you could see why this gang would have no qualms taking down some anonymous VFW bar just to reacquire their merchandise.

But they didn’t anticipate coming across this murderer’s row of veteran character actors. This is a crazy lineup. You’ve got Stephen Lang, classic character actor turned gray-haired badass in “Avatar” and “Don’t Breathe”. There’s Martin Kove, the lethal head of Cobra Kai. Legendary prolific jack-of-all-trades William Sadler, who has been both a “Die Hard” villain and President of the United States in the MCU. David Patrick Kelly, the leader of the Rogues in “The Warriors”. Blaxploitation legend Fred Williamson, who did the “Elderly Badass” thing thirty years ago in “American Gangstas” and “From Dusk Till Dawn”. And finally, uh, George Wendt, Norm from “Cheers”, a surprising frequent collaborator with Begos in Wendt’s last years.

The gang strikes a few blows against these elderly hellraisers, but these men are ready for what could be their final battle. It is a siege film, not unlike the types of pictures John Carpenter and George A. Romero used to make. Begos’ approach is ruthless, unsentimental. He’s not going to endear himself to audience sympathies. The “good guys” are not subversively inverted sickos, nor are they standard heroes but in fact clumsy, faillable personalities entirely too devoted to repelling this violent attack. And the gang (which includes Begos’ “Bliss” star, the gorgeous Dora Madison Burge) is memorably desperate, much like Kelly’s own counterpoint in “The Warriors”. A child of the eighties is indeed going to recognize this stuff, but that’s not an accident. This movie accomplishes what the “Expendables” movies tried to do for cinephiles – build off the existing iconography of its stars. The difference is that “VFW” aims to destroy these symbols. “The Expendables” was more about inarticulate and uncritical hero worship. Begos has no such sympathies.

It’s hardly a hopeful movie, as this is urban warfare. Begos’ aesthetic is darkness illuminated by neon, exaggerated debauchery, and intense, grounded performances. Even when there are jokes in a Begos film, there’s no winking. Everyone and everything is a weapon. You’ll have your rooting interests in “VFW”, but while watching it, there is no expectation of a single survivor at the end. Begos knows the visceral thrill of cheering for the older characters to triumph against the younger, but the elderly soldiers don’t see it this way. The gang believes they need to cover their asses, they’re desperate and scurrying for the sake of survival. And the soldiers see themselves as exterminators. The vermin that die simply reflect the mission of older professionals, doing their jobs. Professionalism, via bullet, projectile or impalement.

I wanted to make a mention of “Ban The Box”. This is a fairly recent policy that benefited from an increased attention from interested parties who recognized an inequity when they saw it. The “box” refers to job applications, where the question was often asked whether or not someone had a criminal charge. In dozens of states, there are different laws in place to ban the box, to ensure that no one is disqualified from an interview or job because of their criminal history. Ban The Box was meant to allow people with criminal records a chance to compete in the job market with people who had clean slates.

This is a helpful change, but it’s largely cosmetic. Jobs still perform background checks, going back seven years, reportedly. And typically, employers expect people to disclose their criminal record beforehand. The effect is something of an apology tour, someone who has done time expected to keep paying that price, to reveal their past and to implicitly suggest that rehabilitation has not worked. Ex-cons, forced to label themselves as criminals pre-emptively before a background check reveals the same. Of course, this is in regards to people who have actually banned the box. I’ve filled out several applications since I’ve been out. Plenty still have the box. Probably old job applications still being reused. Then again, who was ever going to enforce this?