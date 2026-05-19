I have a friend who, a few years ago, made a no-budget film. I had a lot of issues with it, but some of my unease felt like I couldn’t articulate it, I couldn’t piece it together. I soon realized one of my problems was with the wardrobe. He has decided to dress the character indifferently, the clothing said nothing about the characters or the story. None of the clothing looked like it was chosen specifically for these people. And none of it looked good. None of these characters were meant to be slobs, but that’s how they were dressed. It was wardrobe for hanging around the house. None of it popped, not even accidentally.

Seeing something like that makes you appreciate just how much a costume designer goes through for all professional movies, not just the movies about fashionable people. But when you do see those movies about fashionable people, it really does require a visual pop, and Dan Gilroy’s “Velvet Buzzsaw” definitely has that. It helps that he’s hired a cast of excessively hot people, but these gadflies of the art world are definitely people offering one new lewk per scene, even when it seems like far too many outfits for just one day.

The action revolves around the hallowed hall of the Haze Gallery, a Miami art museum run by Rhodora Haze – by the way, in some reviews I get very lazy and I never name the characters, but in this case I absolutely have to. Haze, a former punk rocker in the band Velvet Buzzsaw, has helped shepherd an entire art scene, a world orbited by a chaotic coterie of glamorous ass-kissers. She’s played by Rene Russo – Gilroy is her husband, and he certainly makes sure that, in her sixties (!!), the former model casts a compelling figure. In her first scene alone, she’s prowling around one particular exhibition in a form-hugging tiger-print dress. Now that’s characterization through costuming.

Her assistant, Josephina (Zawe Ashton) seems worried that she lacks the bloodlust to become Haze’s successor, and the feeling is mutual. She is almost there, of course – though she’s introduced crying, it’s in an incongruous glitter blue suit jacket. But soon Josephina discovers a ghoulish find – her reclusive upstairs neighbor has been found dead, and no one but her knows that he’s left behind several eye-catching paintings. Each depiction is immersive, dark, haunting. It seems impossible for anyone to separate the darkness of the work from her method of discovering it, but Josephina nonetheless sees an opportunity in her career. She no longer has to curate the art, now she can present it too. She can represent it. And, of course, she can let it corrupt her.

The work complicates the lives of everyone around her. That includes her on/off boyfriend Morf Vandewalt (Jake Gyllenhaal), a vain art critic who commands a perhaps-disproportionate amount of screentime for what seems like a supporting role. Gyllenhaal feels like he’s striking a pose the entire film, his fashion sense being Aggressively-Present Nerd, and he steals more than a few scenes. Toni Collette is Haze’s frenemy Gretchen, and like a few Collete characters, she’s all wigs – from her first scene onwards, she’s itching for comeuppance. The paintings generate jealousy from a newer artist, Damrish (Daveed Diggs) and a former legend turned contemporary disappointment, Piers (John Malkovich). If you’re familiar with Diggs and Malkovich, you know that these are two actors who won’t miss a minute if they want to show off a fresh look.

None of the outfits are overly implausible – this isn’t “The Hunger Games”, there’s no ludicrously over-designed Shingleberth Engleberry, or whatever their names are in those movies. Which is what makes it funny when the movie shifts from art world satire to outright horror film (full disclosure – I’d avoid the trailer I posted below, but it’s there just in case). Those who become enraptured by the work are soon menaced by it, as the work comes alive in various nightmare variations to kill those who might exploit the paintings. It’s a bit of a confusing message – is the now-animate artwork distinguishing between people who want to use the work for their own gain, or those who genuinely appreciate it with full sincerity? Gilroy, a veteran writer and director (this followed “Nightcrawler”), seems to suggest the line separating the two seems awfully thin.

The movie never abandons its arch sense of humor, however. One particularly nasty kill is treated as an exhibition for the audience before anyone realizes what’s happened. A reveal that the expired artist actually used real blood for paint is emphasized as a particularly on-the-nose choice. This is a movie where a hand going up a woman’s skirt is scored, via match cut, with the hooting of a train engine. The attitude seems to be that there is a crisis going on, and art is killing people, and how long can this go on before we treat it as serious? Given that one victim is named Jon Dondon, the answer is “a good long while”.

“Velvet Buzzsaw” feels as if it could commit in either direction. The critique of the art world feels so insular (perhaps the point) and we never see how these cartoonish people exist in the outside world. There’s a short moment where Morf is seen exiting a gym after a workout, and it looks like they merely filmed the actor in a way to keep him outside of the actual building, lest the character be seen among commoners. Intentional or not, the idea feels like a missed opportunity to comment on the role of art in the larger world. And once people start being killed, it feels as if some are dispensed with imaginatively, and some are merely grist. “Velvet Buzzsaw” feels trapped between two casually-entertaining movies, reluctant to commit. But at least it looks good while doing so.

I’d love to look like any of the male characters in this film. For my years in prison, close to eight and a half, I wore largely the same outfits. In the federal prison system, you get one jumpsuit, and then you get khaki pants and khaki shirts – some short-sleeved, some long-sleeved. Underneath is supposed to be the same short-sleeved brown t-shirt. You’re issued a handful of shirts and pants, as well as pairs of brown bower briefs, made of a thin, hard substance, and a pair of black steel-toed boots. This was the official uniform, and you were meant to wear this from 7:30-3:30, which was, more or less, work hours. Most people either had a job or were attending classes during that time. If you were doing neither and you weren’t leaving your dorm building, you could wear a t-shirt and shorts (the latter purchased off commissary). The colors were always flat and muted. If you’ve been around for a while, you’ve amassed a bunch of extra shirts and pants, though the khakis typically have your name and, more importantly, your number printed on them. In case you were wondering, your federal ID number in prison, the number one form of identification with staff, is generated by where you originally hail.

In the feds, the only variation from this outfit was in the SHU, when you had to wear bright orange pants and a t-shirt, and if you had to talk to staff outside your cell you’d have to have this under your jumpsuit. While the SHU was a test for anyone, I can’t lie about a part of me appreciating the color variation, getting to look bright, to stand out, after every other day was spent with brown on brown. In prison, it meant that you were supposed to be segregated, and for some, the suggestion was you were dangerous. But those outfits usually had spandex waistbands, and the t-shirts were comfortably large. It was a fun getup. When I got out, I immediately wanted to become a clotheshorse, I wanted to wear loud colors, t-shirts with insignia, suit jackets for no reason. I haven’t found the salary to accommodate this sort of shopping spree yet (and, sadly, I remain unemployed since the end of last year), but it’s long been a desire to look good and stand out, for once, after a decade of invisible browns.