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NickS (WA)'s avatar
NickS (WA)
10h

A fun topic. I'm not very attentive to fashion choices in real life or movies, but it absolutely makes a difference.

It doesn't get covered very often, but that reminds me that I saw stories about costume choices when _Nope_ was released. For example: https://www.theringer.com/2022/07/27/movies/nope-movie-vintage-tees-jesus-lizard-rage-against-the-machine

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Hans Schneider's avatar
Hans Schneider
6h

This is an excellent double feature with The Square

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