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Trisha Bartle's avatar
Trisha Bartle
4h

"I’m sure, if the food was good, “Armie Hammer Catering” could be a reasonable money maker."

😂

I personally loved this movie. There's something so nostalgic about a bunch of kids fighting monsters. Speaking of which, have you seen Attack the Block? I think you'd like it.

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1 reply by Decarceration
George R. Galuschak's avatar
George R. Galuschak
4h

I never heard of this one, but it sounds good. I'll put it on my to-watch list!

Like you, I copy and paste from a Google Doc. Am hoping this doesn't become an issue, because it's the easiest way for me to do it.

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1 reply by Decarceration
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