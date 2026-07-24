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A long time ago, I used to live in the Bronx. I don’t want to spend any extra effort building up the borough, everyone knows about the Boogie Down. I don’t need to tell you how real it felt compared to other cities. I will say that I think the central joke of “Vampires Vs. The Bronx”, particularly captured in the title, is the juxtaposition between an authentic place with real characters, and the intrusion of silly movie monsters. If you know the Bronx, and you hear the incongruity of the title of this movie, it’s not unlike someone writing, “Hospitals And Hypno-Hustlers”. Actually, that’s a great one-line pitch, get Sony on the phone.

This is a good-hearted movie about a community that bonds in the face of adversity, but you know how these genre movies go – sometimes you have to waste someone at the beginning to get them invested. Here, it’s Oscar winner Zoe Saldana, de-glammed as a salon owner who thinks she’s making a deal with Murnau Properties (haha) to sell off her business, only to be… well, y’know. A little confusing, of course – this is established early to be a world where people’s knowledge of vampires is informed by pop culture. Which means, unless this is also somehow a world without “Nosferatu”, someone would recognize the name of F.W. Murnau and maybe not want to do business with you. Or maybe people just don’t know these names. I’m sure, if the food was good, “Armie Hammer Catering” could be a reasonable money maker.

The reason I bring that up is because there is one movie that serves as gospel to the young boys at the center of this film, and this particular Rosetta Stone is “Blade”. They watch it with the local bodega owner Tony (The Kid Mero!) and religiously take notes. But again, I hate to bring this up – in that film, Stephen Dorff plays the villain Deacon Frost, and while he’s another pale-faced bloodsucker, he freely walks among the people in daylight. I think there was a plot point about suntan lotion, I haven’t seen it in a bit. But that should mean that the kids would be expecting a top executive at Murnau – Frank Polidori (Shea Whigham) – to be able to walk freely in the sun. It shouldn’t be a surprise when he comes out in the daylight to menacingly forgive the kids in public for breaking into his building to uncover the coffins indoors. Guys, you saw “Blade”. Polidori is just another one of those.

The enemy aren’t the vampires, of course, it’s the gentrification. The boys are especially dedicated to keeping Tony’s bodega open, willing to raise money to support the store and its surrounding neighborhood before Murnau sucks them dry. This is a cleaned-up, PG-13 version of the Bronx. None of the streets ever have more than five people onscreen in one single grouping, the stores are empty aside from significant characters, and there’s very little car traffic despite rows of vehicles parked up and down the block. And, you know, Tony’s bodega isn’t even that nice, even though Tony seems like a good guy. The movie hasn’t made up its mind as to whether gentrification is a metaphor or a smoke screen for the vampirism.

And so the boys – a trio, charming young actors though none stand out – spend a lot of that second act trying to find proof that Murnau houses a handful of vamps in coffins, which becomes more than a little tedious – the vampires are in the title, how many dialogue scenes do we need of the boys arguing over the reality of vampires? A little extra energy is added by Method Man as a local pastor, but the movie isn’t really interested in exploring the dynamic where these kids have been moving away from the church but also moving towards fighting vampires. I’m gonna go ahead and say it – I feel like killing vampires is the Christian thing to do. Apologies if I’ve offended any vampires in the audience, practicing or otherwise.

This is a reasonable Vampire Starter Pack for the young Black or Latino kid looking to get into horror. The action sequences are straightforward, the gore is kept to a minimum, and the kids emphasize friendship and community over anything else, particularly girls. Apparently this was made for Universal, though during the pandemic it was acquired by Netflix, which means it’s entirely coincidental that this is so small and low-stakes for a genre film. Everything about this film is pleasantly secondhand, from the music to the jokes to the physical appearance of the vampires, which look about as professional as Spirit Halloween gets. This October, y’all should prepare for Scaretoberfest over at this site. If you like your vampires with a little more meat, stay tuned.

When President Trump was elected for this term, I warned people, melodramatically, that it’s going to feel like we live in a country in prison. That’s an elaborate notion, but the core meaning is that America would become a place where you could not understand what exactly was up and what was down. There were a different set of laws, and the laws kept changing based on the actions of greedy, foolish men. You were going to be targeted, but you wouldn’t know how or when, only that you’d keep being watched. And you’d be reminded of that foolish notion you were told as a child, to “stay out of trouble”. In prison, there is no staying out of trouble. And sometimes, you might not realize that you are the trouble. The values you’ve held, in other words, would not help you.

When I read articles like this, I now understand I may not have been so wrong. The core idea of this article is about warrant-less spying, the government (spearheaded by Stephen Miller, the o.g. Nosferatu) opting to go after people who impede the government’s actions, in some cases by “wrongthink”. But what he says is notable. In regards to having to legally obtain a warrant to spy on innocents, he says a demand to make the Secretary of Defense obtain warrants from judges is, quote, “madness.” Madness is the word he chose. I want to remind people that this is the law we’re talking about, the law that keeps two million people incarcerated in America right now. To expect the Department of Defense to have to follow that law is “madness”. We have laws, but apparently we just can’t expect our government to follow them – in fact, to assume the government will avoid breaking the law? Madness. In addition to confessing to a crime and/or accusing the government of a crime (really, an ongoing criminal operation), Miller is claiming the status quo is that the government will break the law to apprehend people who break the law. This could sound like a lot of things to you. To me, this sounds like prison.

Next week, get ready, fight fans, it’s five days of ACTION LEGENDS!