If you know my interests, you know that my ears were going to perk up when I heard that Sandra Bullock did a movie called “The Unforgivable” and it’s about post-incarceration life. I mean, that’s a big juicy fastball right down the middle. It’s always interesting to see how Hollywood depicts ex-cons, whether they’re on the right track, or they’ve emerged from prison essentially unchanged, if they’re looking for love or redemption or simply a warm bite. I was hoping an A-List star like Bullock would be the one to capture how difficult it can be, both to adjust and, as the title suggest, how to overcome that unfortunate stigma.

At the start of “The Unforgivable”, Bullock’s Ruth is getting out of prison from a twenty year sentence. Her intentions at first seem modest – get work, find a place to live. They’ve dowdied Bullock up for this movie, tried to make it seem like the time in prison affected her deeply. But she never mentions how she was treated behind bars, and she has a relatively easy time finding employment despite having an ugly local reputation. Already, we’re dealing with a confluence of events that seem plausible when accepted independently, but create a sense of dissonance when lumped together into the same narrative.

I want to stop and mention something really specific. Most institutions have their own commissary, and the items on commissary tend to be minimal. So to learn how to cook in prison is awfully specific, and it involves the same six or seven ingredients weekly. There’s a subplot in the TBS comedy series “The Last O.G.”, where Tracy Morgan played an ex-con getting used to civilian life. His plan is to use a food truck to sell the types of foods he was making in prison, which frequently used ramen as a base and weren’t shy about repurposing salty snack foods as crushed-up garnish on a larger meal. Repetitive, unhealthy stuff that nonetheless was all you could create while behind bars. Given we spend so much time with Ruth in this movie, it would have gone a long way towards verisimilitude by showing exactly what she was cooking for dinner after prison, because I bet you would have seen more than one prison commissary ingredient. There’s none of that, for the record.

Ruth does get briefly sidetracked by a coworker, Jon Bernthal’s Blake. He seems like an upstanding fella, and Bernthal gives off the rugged good-guy vibe of someone who would be open to dating a girl with a dark past. As he tries to get Ruth to open up, he seems outwardly charming and kind enough that you think Ruth might find a little happiness in her downbeat life. Unfortunately, there’s a slight, and not-entirely-necessary, twist to his identity. This becomes a bigger question mark because the movie is lousy with all these needless reveals that deny us pivotal information until it’s dramatically potent.

It turns out that Ruth is pursuing her little sister, who legally has been isolated from her. Katie was five when the incident in question happened – again, there is a lot of mystery surrounding the initial crime, but it sounds a lot like Ruth shot a cop (which, let’s be fair – this is HARDLY unforgivable). Katie has been living a life all on her own, though the trauma of that event clearly troubles the young woman. It’s worth pointing this out – Katie is five when this incident occurs. When Ruth gets out, she is 25, maybe a little younger – she is played by Aisling Franciosi, who was a young-looking 26 when she shot the film. Which begs the question as to how Bullock’s Ruth could be a bigger sister, given that Bullock was 54 when they shot the film. Even if we were being generous and saying that Bullock is playing 44, that’s a considerable gap. In a movie like this, where there are suspicious events and surprises springing up at every moment, you are waiting for another shoe to drop when the woman several decades older than her sister, claiming that she raised her, suddenly resurfaces hoping to reunite. But no, they’re just sisters with a suspiciously-wide age gap.

As per the title, Ruth finds that her family has made the decision for Katie in isolating themselves from the fallout of Ruth’s actions. This takes Ruth to the doorstep of her old home, where a married couple played by Vincent D’Onofrio and Viola Davis (uh, ok) now reside. This feels like more of a criminal justice CYA opportunity, where husband and wife get to be a mouthpiece for binary views on criminal justice – D’Onofrio sheepishly considering that this broken woman might need help (yes) and might also be not completely trustworthy (maybe?) and Davis thinking this person hasn’t repented (boo) and that she was given a much better deal than many Black kids in the system (which, true). D’Onofrio’s character happens to be a lawyer, so Ruth recruits him to hope to relocate/reconnect with her sister, despite his own wife’s protest.

This is all building towards a reconciliation, or lack thereof, between sisters. But that’s not enough for “The Unforgivable” – Ruth has to deal with harassment from the family of the cop that was shot, which feels like an inconvenience until it intensifies and builds to an actual suspense thriller level. At which point, “The Unforgivable” somehow not only becomes a corny genre movie, but it drops one more big, unnecessary revelation on us about the nature of that crime that set all this in motion. It’s a furiously miscalculated creative decision in a movie that purports to be a serious look at life after prison but also wants to be cute. None of this works. And as people who have made this movie should know, there are actual unforgivable criminals in prison. Maybe stop standing up for the one white woman wrapped up in a convoluted, unlikely-to-be-repeated case.

I wrote earlier about a fight regarding air conditioning in Florida prisons, how what is an essentially simple request for basic humane treatment somehow morphed into a lawsuit that stretched on for years. The timetable meant that the case was no longer about the actual cruel and unusual punishment, but now about the principle, since many directly affected likely either made their way home or to a new institution. This idea that their punishments can be prolonged, waylaid even, gives officers the chance to slow-walk accusations about real mistreatment that they believe are integral elements of law enforcement. And wouldn’t you know it, it’s also happening in Texas.

Apparently, air conditioning in Texas prisons is… optional? This is amazing to me, that to get AC as a prisoner in Texas of all places, you have to go to the courts. According to statistics, there have been five heat-related deaths in Texas prisons since 2023, but again, you have to consider the source – that’s coming from the prison, who don’t exactly advertise that they have no air conditioning. So yes, it’s not being dramatic – this is a case of life or death. It’s literally a great opportunity to use that comparison. So when officials claim that air conditioning will cost $1 billion-plus (yeah, right), you have to consider just how much five(-plus) deaths in custody are worth. And here they are calling Sandy Bullock unforgivable.

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