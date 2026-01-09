In a week where we’re dealing with movies about aging, we can’t ignore movies about NOT aging. Such is “Top Gun: Maverick”, a ridiculous movie about how the eighties were both forty years ago and also yesterday and maybe, for one fleeting moment, also today. Tom Cruise is a Top Gun, but he is also the Top Gun, and he is also Maverick, but is also a Maverick, and maybe the Maverick. He is a superstar, he is bulletproof, he is the last movie star, and in “Top Gun: Maverick”, he saved the pandemic-ravaged industry. Maybe. Possibly briefly. For a moment.

The text of “Top Gun: Maverick” (flimsy, obviously) cannot be divorced from the text of Tom Cruise. Since the first “Top Gun”, Cruise has achieved every major accolade a movie star could earn, box office attraction, theoretical sex symbol, acclaimed and versatile actor, shady Scientologist, and major international icon. So of course the movie begins with the false narrative that Cruise is over the hill, as if he was just coming off 2008’s under-seen “Lions For Lambs”. Maverick, unquestionably at a retirement age, nonetheless is still flying planes for an Air Force slowly gravitating towards automation. Kelly McGillis, his love interest from part one? She apparently died on her way back to her home planet.

The movie begins with some sort of aerial stunt, honestly I’m unbothered by the details. They tell Maverick he can’t do it because no one can do it, least of all a fossil. He pulls it off, breaks, I dunno, a sound barrier? And then lands in the desert, where he walks into a packed diner, and there’s an admittedly funny joke about how he’s a visitor from another planet. Tom Cruise is so awesome people think he’s better than an earthling.

Like any movie about the armed forces, this movie is ostensibly about violent political conflict. I’m not sure anyone needs to take this seriously since, up to the point they’re kidnapping key characters and firing on American pilots, the opposing country is unnamed. China? Russia? Cobra-La? Doesn’t really matter. It’s window dressing. This is yet another movie about boomers doing a fake-out handoff similar to “F1: The Movie”, where they lead you to believe the young generation has something to offer only to remind you that the graying warhorse still has to save the day. So there’s Glen Powell, and Monica Barbaro, and Miles Teller, and does it really matter when Maverick is still in the cockpit?

There is Val Kilmer, however. In The Movie Star Wars, Tom Cruise defeated all comers, and Kilmer was one of the casualties. They are adversarial in that first movie, Kilmer’s Iceman peacocking his way from casual obnoxious villainy to becoming One Of The Boys. In the meantime, Kilmer made one unwise choice after another, and surely he took on more than one project that Cruise turned down. At the tail-end of his leading man career, he was labeled “difficult”, a designation you receive when you’re noticeably aging, and from then on it was taking slimmer paychecks in dubious character actor roles in straight garbage, all the while Cruise revitalized franchises into his AARP years.

Kilmer is here, faded and broken. And again, are we watching Iceman or Kilmer? Obviously, no one’s really thought about Iceman for all these years, so c’mon. Throat cancer has robbed him of his voice, and so Val Icemer, the chimera of an actor and character who flew too close to the sun, is here to quietly motivate our hero. Maverick is in the room because he’s close to Resisting The Call, a cheap screenwriting tactic to manufacture conflict by suggesting the reluctance of a once-game hero. And Kilmer, looking at him while typing in a voice simulator, is there because this is the co-star of various 50 Cent star vehicles, in his final days, cheering on a guy who literally won a Lifetime Achievement Oscar for Most Cinematic Running. He is saying, “We used to be the same. But then I did ‘At First Sight’. So go save Hollywood.” As if Tom Cruise needs that motivation. When they embrace, it is touching. Because the actors may have been friends, I guess. One of those guys was Batman.

The original movie’s memories hang in the air, since Goose (Anthony Edwards) is missing from the equation, dying tragically in the first film because Maverick was Mavericking. So Maverick is not too surprised to learn that Teller’s Rooster is Goose’s son — this day was bound to come. And, of course, as soon as he shows up, you know exactly how that arc will play out, and how it will be the backbone of the movie. It feels almost petty to critique the movie for being predictable. The opening, which segues from Harold Faltermeyer’s score and that heroic plane footage into Kenny Loggins’ still-ripping “Danger Zone” in a manner exactly like the original film, basically announces as much. No, “Top Gun Maverick” is inherently about aging, and the one guy who refuses to do it. He refuses to do it like the planes that are being grounded, he refuses to do it like Val Icemer was forced to do it, and he refuses to do it because he’s The Last Movie Star, Dammit. Also, Glen Powell is in this.

When you go to prison, you might as well have died. I think that’s how people thought of me when they heard what happened, the people who knew me, remembered me, and turned me into a talking point for our mutual acquaintances. I heard about many people discussing me, but none wished to reach out or pass on a message. I wasn’t heartbroken about a lot of them. They were thinking, that’s the last I’ll hear of him. I too expected to die. It’s incredible that I survived. Or maybe a goofy cosmic joke, too early to tell. Probably the former. Regardless, prison is almost always a death sentence. Even if you get out, will you ever be a relevant person again? Most people would wager no.

The one problem is that correctional institutions have a well-deserved reputation for spreading death. There are infinite ways of dying in prison, largely because you’re allegedly in the care of others, but because those others don’t know and therefore don’t care for you (or they do know and they hate you). What prisons have been reporting, however, is a noted rise in deaths due to “unnatural causes”. This is specifically in New Jersey state institutions (though obviously there are similar problems all over the system), and “unnatural” is basically shorthand for “avoidable”, stemming either from medical malpractice and neglect to garden-variety violence, and this problem oddly coincides within a certain timeframe with a sharp drop in the inmate population. I was in holding in a New Jersey state institution for fifteen months. It was a bloody place.

One of the ways they claim they are helping to fix this is by an increased presence of mental health officials for “at-risk” inmates, ignoring that “at-risk” is pretty much a fine descriptor for everyone there. I was placed in the mental health ward there for a short while against my will, single cells for everyone, no one ever leaving. The doctors would come by, first a very young female evaluator (who would quietly nod as inmates yelled sexual desires towards her of the most vulgar variety). Then another doc would ask for my problems. When I told him I wasn’t supposed to be in the Mental Health Ward, and that I had no mental conditions, he would just put his pen away and leave. And then I wouldn’t see anyone at my window for a couple of days unless they were orderlies quickly dropping off food. I would have been considered at-risk, just like the man in the cell to my right, who was singing Wang Chung at 3 AM, and just like the man in the cell to my left, who complained about being covered in roaches. Talk about unnatural.

Next week, we’re talking about MAKING COMEDY!