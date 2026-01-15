I imagine that comedy people love the movie “Moneyball”. Far from the Michael Lewis book that inspired it (to say nothing of the true-life story of Billy Beane), the “Moneyball” movie gets at something fundamental that we’ve all felt – the idea that you’re the smartest person in the room, and yet you have absolutely no way to prove it. Much of what Beane (Brad Pitt) does in that film, mostly on the advise and consent of the fictional Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), cannot be quantified. You choose your first baseman with aggression and vision, even though it’s a team game, he is one of nine hitters, one of nine people playing defense on the field. There are bad first basemen. In baseball, an ecosystem with moving parts, a first baseman might end up being entirely inconsequential.

“Too Funny To Fail” is about that idea, except instead of being about “smart”, it’s about being funny. This documentary focuses on the legendary “The Dana Carvey Show”, a collection of what today looks like an all-star comedy lineup assembled to create a truly cracked sketch comedy program stuck between being an edgy, irreverent talent showcase and an old-fashioned variety show. “The Dana Carvey Show” lasted half a season. I watched it, I remember it well. It flopped. As the title of this doc seems to imply, we’re all wondering what happened. The show premiered at the start of March in 1996. It was pronounced dead at the end of April.

Dana Carvey left “Saturday Night Live” in 1993, and still today is probably one of the five funniest members in the history of the cast. Movies ended up being a challenging field to break into, so Carvey decided to take more than a few pages from “SNL”, primarily poaching supergenius writer-producer Robert Smigel from the show. The doc takes off from these origins and becomes a retrospective assembling-the-team narrative, where Carvey and Smigel picked through endless audition tapes from “SNL” to find writing and acting talent for a primetime sketch show.

Immediately, Carvey hit a home run with two cast members, future “The Daily Show” stars Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell. I still remember Carell popping up in a recurring sketch with Carvey where they were idiot pranksters who would perform a task for a stranger, and then flee like hyperactive children when it was time for them to get paid. Colbert’s “Waiter Nauseated By Food” bit, meanwhile, has resurfaced a few times over the decades, particularly as apparently it was part of his “SNL” audition. But then you get to the writer’s room for this show, and you find Smigel flanked by the likes of a comedic writer’s Justice League, including Jon Glaser, Dino Stamatopolous, Robert Carlock and the once-approachable Louis C.K. Oh, and the documentary sadly never gets to talk to one of the show’s more significant voices – Oscar winner Charlie Kaufman (“Being John Malkovich”, “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind”).

As the movie emphasizes, however, Carvey and company shot themselves in the foot almost immediately. The network had backed the show, particularly the wacky idea of paying homage to TV’s past by ensuring a different sponsor for each episode – episode four was the “Diet Mug Root Beer Dana Carvey Show”, for example. But episode one (brought to you by Taco Bell) began with Carvey as Bill Clinton, removing his shirt to reveal a grotesque collection of teats to feed real puppies and kittens. Taco Bell, obviously, had thoughts on this. As such, so did the network. And then the other sponsors. And, of course, the media. And after that, the average viewer who laughed at that ludicrous visual decided, after the fact, that the show had gone too far.

The doc features a number of professional funny people who talk about the show’s reputation after this sketch, which it could not shake. The Clinton bit hung over the entire run, which included seven aired episodes (an eighth was relegated to DVD). The sponsorship gamble didn’t pay off – that final episode was programmed to air as simply “The Dana Carvey Show”, as the fresh brand had already grown toxic. Despite a cultier-than-cult reputation, the series was largely a forgotten artifact until this documentary arrived on Hulu. It’s directed by Josh Greenbaum, who went on to helm “Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar” and who is now working on a “Care Bears” movie if his Wikipedia page is accurate and I don’t know maybe that’s a hallucination. Greenbaum delivers a dry treatment to the material, basically an informative approach that tells you about all of the principals and lets some of them talk. Personally, it’s disappointing that Kaufman isn’t here to provide some necessary context. But “Too Funny To Fail” is that rare story of funny people who united to create something funny that everyone, allegedly, hated.

I want to remind people of something that is often forgotten in regards to criminal prosecution in America. You could be subject to state prosecution or federal prosecution. They differ in fundamental ways, but federal prosecution tends to be more punitive and even vindictive, resulting in longer sentences based on crime that has elements of interstate commerce. There can be conflicts between state and federal law, but those are resolved through the courts, often in unsatisfactory ways. If you hear that someone is being implicated in a crime, it’s important to find out if the charges are state or federal. It’s arguable as to which is preferable, but if there’s evidence someone will land in a lower or minimum security federal prison, then they have a stronger chance to survive their sentence.

I want to draw attention to this fantastic article over at Reason Magazine – I frequently disagree with their politics (and I think recurring contributor John Stossel has been an idiot for decades now), but they are doing a lot of crucial criminal justice reporting that reflects how you live your life. In this case, they’re dealing with criminal charges against a man in Arkansas who was prosecuted under child sex trafficking laws, soliciting a minor for sexual acts in exchange for something of value (specifically cash). This all happened in Arkansas, there was no travel to any other state, it was fully under the jurisdiction of Arkansas authorities. The hard-on-crime lobby would likely applaud that the feds intervened to turn this from a state charge into a federal one, since the federal punishment was likely far more severe, and this man, more than likely, would have gone away for possibly his entire life.

Herein lies the problem – this is about federal authorities invoking the Commerce Clause in order to prosecute this man. In their eyes, they needed to prove that this case allowed them jurisdiction, that this was interstate commerce despite the lack of interstate travel. Their arguments transparently strain credulity. They claimed that the exchange of $100 between the perp and the victim constituted interstate commerce, which would retroactively make ALL commerce interstate commerce. And then they claimed that, because this happened in a vehicle, and because the vehicle was at the time traveling on a road, that it was interstate commerce, because the road extends to another state. Which, again, would make all vehicular travel interstate travel, whether you were driving to the local Haagen-Dazs or operating a vehicle that took you a block over to grandma’s house. They also established that the car in question was built in another state, again implicating, on a federal level, anyone who has ever driven a car to break the law. In the eyes of these feds, we don’t even need state police.

The feds took over this case from the state, which meant that the state charges were dismissed. And then the government lost in an attempt to establish that everything – the air you breathe, the food you eat, the shoes you wear – was interstate commerce. And because of this frankly obscene overreach, this man is now free, and can’t be prosecuted. A real win for the hard-on-crime folks, truly. I suppose I should mention the accused sex trafficker’s first name is Muhammed. Wonder if that’s relevant.