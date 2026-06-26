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B-Movie Tea's avatar
B-Movie Tea
13m

What do you suppose are the odds of Disney or Universal buying Aronovsky out? It would be great fun to see the Whale, the Wrestler and "the Poet" as characters in the same film.

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1 reply by Decarceration
Fangs for Sharing's avatar
Fangs for Sharing
6hEdited

I’ve lost and maintained a weight loss of 150+ lbs for over 10 years. I’m still picking up “plus sized clothes,” so I still live in a larger body. I just don’t like anything that shows me the inside of some folks’ heads, the idea that the worst thing you can be — worse than being a murderer, an abuser, a raging alcoholic — is being fat. I don’t like things where fat people have to be punished and punish themselves. I have really avoided this movie, because the press surrounding it was really focused on Brendan Frasier’s weight and “decline”, because he has aged, lost hair, etc. So they had to further punish him by putting him in that role. That said, this is a great window into this movie and the director. Cuz Darron do like to punish everybody! Thin girl! Fat guy! Mickey Rourke!

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