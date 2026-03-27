I participated in these two weeks of Dangerous Women in honor of International Womens’ Month. Initially, I thought about spotlighting different types of women stories, but I settled on this theme. The truth is, with the political mainstreaming of misogyny, perhaps men need to be a little more scared of women overall. It’s exceptionally weird to have come out of prison and to find a world so toxic towards women, so virulently against the idea of female pleasure or agency, that it’s fostered entire subcultures of men who seem more geared towards seeking out revenge against the fairer sex than to mating with them. If these men actually grasped how dangerous some women were, perhaps they’d respect them. Or at least put down their equipment and stop recording such noxious, unlistenable podcasts.

Maybe one of the women men fear can be Chae Yeon-soo (Kim Ok-win) in “The Villainess”. In this sleek Korean actioner, Yeon-soo bursts onto the scene in media res. We don’t see her, however – the opening sequence begins with a first-person perspective, akin to a video game. We know nothing about this person – “The Villainess” drops us right into the deep end, and we only know this person is a female because of the title of the film. And, from my own sexism, not even then – I mistakenly thought this was a man, due to exactly how much damage is being done, how much blood is being sprayed. As this figure slams through walls and windows, taking down a number of pugilistic gangsters, the camera zips and fires all over the scene, until finally, we’re allowed to glimpse the feminine figure of this particular troublemaker.

“The Villainess” is from director Jung Byung-gil, who has mastered this type of propulsive action filmmaking. He’s been known to use first-person perspective, with a squeezed lens that accentuates the violence at the middle of the frame and downplays what is happening on the fringes, creating the sensation of people exploding into view. Previously, I discussed his “Carter”, a Netflix actioner told in a single shot. “The Villainess” doesn’t attempt this feat, though it has several single-shot sequences that ramp up the fisticuffs. You’ll note, in that “Carter” review, I promised I’d review “The Villainess” “soon”. Well, I’m glad you waited nineteen months, because here it is!

“The Villainess” backtracks after that opening sequence to tell us why this one woman is such a badass. The story is as overcomplicated as the action is absurd – she is raised as a kid to be a killer in the wake of her father’s death, though her handler very likely groomed her so that they might engage in a romantic relationship one day when she is an adult. What in the Luc Besson is this? Fortunately, that first scene is depicting the revenge she’s seeking for his murder, so as icky as that story point may seem, it’s only the start of “The Villainess”.

That massacre leads into Yeon-soo basically franchising herself, going from a lone operative to, essentially, a staff position as a hired killer for the government. There’s an element of tragedy and betrayal to the idea that she falls for her neighbor, who is secretly only doing his job as her unofficial minder for the organization. We have a woman who has only had relationships ordained for her by powerful men. Or she’s simply a terrible judge of character, which is also a little familiar to this viewer, but I digress. As she cares for her daughter, who has been promised protection by this shadowy agency, she seems to weigh the pros and cons of what is essentially job security. It certainly doesn’t feel secure to the many men to whom she lays waste.

The plot of “The Villainess” zigs and zags in several directions, ladling on the melodrama during a beefy two hour-plus runtime. But it’s largely worth it for the kinetic action sequences, particularly the finale. In that all-terrain bloodbath (where a segment on a motorcycle – absolutely brilliant – was later repurposed for “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum”), the story reaches an emotional climax while still delivering on some of the most incredible moments of action to occur within the frame, largely shorn of tacky computer effects. “The Villainess” awesomely punches, kicks and stabs its way to a last-reel double-decker bus brawl, a flurry of eye-catching whuppins that will send action fans onto their feet, even if they’re only watching at home alone. Action pictures rarely reach these heights. When they do, you’d better recognize.

Unfortunately, it’s important to keep people abreast of the fact that the future that many of us have spent decades warning people about is here. The President and his clown car of accomplices have worked to turn Antifa from “shared sentiments” to “terrorist network”, and now protestors in Texas (where else?) have been charged under federal terrorism statutes. From what I have read elsewhere, this was an exceptionally dubious case, and on appeal, those who were convicted will likely win if there is a fair judge. But in this system, if you don’t stop the government from cheating, then the government is guaranteed to cheat.

Six of the nine defendants were found guilty largely on charges claiming they’ve aided and abetted terrorists. The minimum sentence amongst all of them is ten years, though some are facing a minimum of twenty. There is violence involved in their actions due to one participant, as well as possession of weapons. That will be the empty justification anyone uses for those who feel the need to defend this. But the trial was about Antifa being a “dangerous organization” simply because these people knew each other, with the prosecution counting the publication of ‘zines as evidence. If they wish to prosecute, let them prosecute with their hand shown. This was not about any interpretation of justice, not about protecting anyone. This is about an administration trying to strike fear in anyone speaking out against the President’s inarticulate agenda. I know this gets harder and harder to say every day, but don’t be intimidated. Remember, there is far more of us than there are of them.

Next week, we’re doing another SEQUEL WEEK!