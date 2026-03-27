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Adam C's avatar
Adam C
4h

The Villainess is a bit over-long and over-plotted, but holy shit did those action sequences blow me away when I bought this in 2018 or 2019. I was super-hyped to see it referenced later in John Wick. And on a less fun note, I am probably on a government watchlist for my TikTok explaining that I.C.E. actions in Minnesota fit the federal definition of "domestic terrorism" more than anything their victims did or even supposedly did.

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