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C. C. Simmons's avatar
C. C. Simmons
5h

As one such person who has expressed hope that you would write a book someday, I stand by it, but now have the sense to specify that I don't mean one based on your experiences in prison.

Simply put, no one I know writes the way you do alongside your breadth of curiosity, wit, and principle. Slam-dunk ideas/concepts are one thing, but you've got a slam-dunk voice. I get your reasons for not wanting to write one all the same, but even so.

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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
7h

I think savvy actors like Ethan take roles that allow them to spend time in great locales with fun actors, and the more enjoyable the role the better.

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