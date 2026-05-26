It’s interesting to see the dance that modern Hollywood does with the military. It’s not unlike the studios’ approach towards a lot of other industries – if you let us use your toys, we’ll make you look good. Just as the estate of Michael Jackson can shut down “Michael” if they don’t like how the King of Pop is portrayed, the military can pull back the use of their weapons and uniforms if the script isn’t right. But modern military movies have to be cautious, as you want to avoid depicting a fictional conflict with a country who might actually spend money to see your product (or, conversely, deny the film a release in their region, limiting box office prospects). In other words, military, but not too military.

This is especially interesting when you have a moviestar who is protective of their brand. Chris Pratt has been vilified for his politics even though he hasn’t outright stated them. It’s difficult to see his enthusiastic support for the armed forces in film and TV choices and compare it to his outspoken religious faith and marriage into a Republican family and not draw conclusions. It’s very likely Pratt leans right, but he won’t admit anything, fearful he’ll lose his support on the left. If he weren’t rich, white and good-looking, you’d almost think it was a struggle.

The end result is “The Tomorrow War”, where a desperate situation forces civilians and, in Dan Forester’s (Pratt) case, retired soldiers, to register for a draft. This isn’t just any draft, it’s a draft into the future. Time travelers have come from thirty years from now to warn us that they need additional troops for their ongoing campaign against what looks like certain death against an unknown alien race. It’s amusing that the soldiers decide to make a big entrance by landing in the middle of the field during the World Cup. This is seen by Forester and his family because, of course, they’re having a suburban, Middle American house party where everyone is watching the World Cup. Not a single Spanish speaker in sight. Sure.

Forester ends up training with a motley crew of non-soldiers and over-the-hill retirees. There gets to be a little slapstick tomfoolery, courtesy of “Mr. Show” veteran Mary Lynn Rajskub, “Detroiters” crack-up Sam Richardson and comedic character actor Mike Mitchell. Their screen time is pleasurable, but there’s a sense of desperation that sinks in when you basically surround your stoic lead (who still has the skillset of a TV actor – not as much of an insult as it sounds, but still) with, basically, three sketch comedians. It means that the camera is always, predictably, going to ease off of Pratt specifically for a gag. And it means, inevitably, that if there’s not enough going on in the movie (there’s not), you’re going to start thinking about how it would play with, say, Richardson in the lead instead. (I’ve since heard that there was supposedly once a role for Theo Von, which, yikes).

The standout sequence in Act Two is when Forester and the others are sent to 2051, air-dropped into an urban warzone. There’s an accident in navigating the time travel dyamics, and as a result, scads of soldiers almost immediately die, plunging the handful of survivors into a hellscape of fire and explosions. This feels like a great opportunity to shift into a horror movie, but director Chris McKay (“The LEGO Batman Movie”) comes from animation. He doesn’t know how to bring the terror out of a sea of pixels so it’s just a rolling wave of augmented, bland sensation, a sequence that feels indebted more to video games than movies. McKay does a bit better once everyone’s on the ground and we get to the aliens. The designs aren’t that exciting – four-legged marauders screeching and athletically thrusting themselves towards their prey tentacles first. But the hand-to-hand combat feels tactile and violent, even though more often than not it’s simply a special effect.

Once Forester is situated in this future (which is, conveniently, just a bunch of underdeveloped open fields and valleys, ideal for CGI manipulation), he matches intel with a Colonel played by Yvonne Strahovski. Look, I gotta make a point – I still believe in the TV/movie divide, and I think some people are just TV actors, in a way the entire industry understands. Strahovski’s always been an attractive and appealing performer, but she’s spent years in television now, and there’s a reason they don’t call her up to the big leagues. TV actors generally over-deliver their lines, and they don’t calibrate their delivery, making every outburst too big, every silence invisible. Pratt became a star on television, where his comedic skills shined. But shifting to leading man stardom has merely preserved an innate jock-ish charisma. There is no depth to his persona. Watching him have a crisis of faith would be the same as seeing him closely read microwave instructions. These two are meant to have a specific type of chemistry, but she’s notably deferring to the leading man in a way that makes her invisible. And as an alpha male soldier, his performance is not unlike when many comedians (which he is not, to be specific) try drama, when they simply think it can be done by faking constipation.

At the very least, “The Tomorrow War” diversifies with an unusual structure, one with a fake-out ending that leads into an actual race-against-the-clock finale. But the effect of the movie’s mid-point, when it feels like the visuals are simply out of tricks, is that the big finale feels much smaller than it actually is. The original plan was to put this in theaters, courtesy of Paramount Pictures, but I can’t imagine the final half hour playing to anything but absolute silence. Instead, Paramount received $200 million to drop this off at Amazon in the wake of the pandemic, where it could be ignored during a few cookouts in 2021 and early 2022. It’s the kind of film that, I feel, Amazon might simply digitally delete by the 2030’s, seeking to avoid considering it an “asset”. I’ll bet no one will miss it.

I have written before about the concerns about artificial intelligence in the realm of criminal justice, in many ways. I don’t think I was severe enough, and even if I was, if I’m the one writing about it and sharing articles, we’re way too late. This is an article that isn’t about criminal justice, until you realize it absolutely is – it focuses on a program created by a disciple of D.O.G.E., the organization designed to weed out corruption and malfeasance by strengthening Elon Musk’s contracts with the government while making sure we don’t give away too many condoms or cure too many sick people. It’s an a.i. tool called SweetREX, named after the adult child Christopher Sweet, and it’s designed to automatically offer re-writes on different business regulations that were supposedly limiting “government innovation” and very likely were simply capping earning potential of major organizations. Naturally, cost is one factor. Predictably, “treats individuals differently based on race” is another, as if whites and minorities have the same earning power, life expectancy, and opportunities across the country. Player please.

This is a two-pronged approach, and it will likely carry over in some regards to the world of criminal justice. It is a system designed to allegedly reduce the need for oversight, so that technology can accurately suss out what laws are being followed, and more importantly what legal arguments can be presented to manipulate the rights of the vulnerable and enrich the wealthy. But it’s also a form of CYA – Cover Your Ass. Because now, there need be no fall guy. Should these practices backfire, there would be no need to hold anyone responsible – one can only blame it on the algorithm, and suggest that it’s a risk we live with considering how uncommon and unlikely it is by a certain percentage point. It won’t be long before A.I. is used to maximize the function of law enforcement by focusing on “hot spots” and cynically anticipating the behavior of those who have a criminal record and live in high-density areas. ICE is already using similar tech, and it’s pretty far from perfect. This hardly seems like a deterrent.