Well, this is exciting. Not only will this be my 500th entry on Substack (and yes, I’m counting this pissy little one), but I do believe I have reached 1,000 subscribers. Probably, of course — I get a lot of people who immediately unsub when they find out what this is. Either that, or they cannot take all the typos and poor phrasing that comes from being an ex-con with a broken brain. I’m sorry that I talk bad and type worse.

I still haven’t become adjusted to existing outside of the system. I am a ”free man”, or some variation of that, and I still have to work to set my mindset to be more than simply a functional part of the world. I left my halfway house at the start of 2023, but I was working a job until recently. I have applied and interviewed several places, but I can’t be sure if my continued unemployment is due to background checks that reveal someone with a criminal record. Soon, I’m sure I’ll collect a bite, but it’s been a little while.

In the meantime, through over 500 entries, I’ve been able to rediscover my love of film. When I was down, I had a support system, people I spoke with via phone and email and letters. The attention they paid to me while I was in custody, at first, was encouraging. But after a couple of years, reality set in. People started to disappear. And the ones who remained simply accepted that I was locked away. No one really provided any motivation for me to leave that place — everyone was happy living their lives without me, going to work, playing with their kids, taking lovers, and generally not waiting for me to be released from those nightmarish hellholes. At a certain point, I accepted that no one would give you a reason to live — you needed to provide it yourself. You can’t wait for someone to make a promise for the future, as much as I wished people would.

That part of this experience has largely come true. I was released from custody into an unfamiliar town, with only a few dollars to my name due to working from within the halfway house. No one I knew was closer than a full state away. And when I got out, everyone I knew kept living their lives, wishing me well from a distance. No one has time to stop their lives for you. Surviving prison, nearly a decade away, was the most powerful accomplishment of my entire life. I triumphed over so much, externally and internally. But it would only be seen as my body exiting a building. Not much for anyone to celebrate. I went from being an inmate to just another single guy.

And so I watched movies. I streamed and streamed, working my way through what remains a massive list of films I made while in prison, movies I was hoping to see during all the years I was down. I used to parse this list in prison, every few days. Movies were all I had waiting for me when I got out. And they didn’t disappoint. They still don’t. And I’m glad that I can share the discovery of these movies with you, the reader. All 1,000 of you! Or the 28% that usually open the emails, according to my statistics. So, uh, all 280 of you!

All the while, I look back on my experiences in prison. I see a broken system, rife with corruption and cronyism, a system that provides no relief to the American public but often charges them a pretty penny. It’s a system currently crushing the men I left behind, crushing women too. Dispassionately, I can say this isn’t working. America has nothing to gain from imprisoning a quarter of the world’s inmates despite only having less than 5% of the world’s population. We’re not safer because of this excessive prosecution and imprisonment. Conversely, the criminals of America aren’t disproportionately more dangerous as the criminals in the rest of the world. There is no way to spin the country’s intoxication with incarcerating people other than, “it excites me and I want people to suffer.” It’s not a debate, not a conversation, no matter how many episodes of “SVU” and “Chicago PD” that you’ve binged.

So thank you for taking this journey with me. Thank you for learning about criminal justice and mass incarceration. Thank you for sharing the joy of movies. And thank you for curiosity towards an era that you experienced and I didn’t — it’s far more exciting for me to learn about the cinema of, say, 2019, when I was in a cage, than it is for you to relive it. But, look, I love film, and I see plenty of movies. So maybe today, we can talk about newer ones.

I figure a lot of people are going to wait until summer to talk about their favorite movies of this year. So, what the hell, I’m going to skip the line. Here are my eleven favorite movies of 2026 — I’m including a late 2025 release, so if you want to remove it on a technicality, you can still have your ten.

-11. By Design

“By Design” recognizes that our attachments to the perfect tchotchke is based in a need to define ourselves not by looking inwards, but by projecting outwards. Juliette Lewis feels this when she recognizes a chair that, to her, could have “tied the room together.” Instead of being able to purchase it, she becomes the chair, spiritually entering the piece as a vessel, communicating outwardly. Amanda Kramer, a fascinating director I want to discuss more as time goes on, here uses a broad canvas that comes from her biggest budget to tap into a conceptual depth behind how we identify with the junk that surrounds our mundane lives. Aggressively, delightfully outre, in all the best ways.

-10. Wasteman

David Jonsson is just trying to avoid eye contact, cut heads, and maybe conk out every once in a while, blitzed to the heavens. He’s given up, he’s accepted that prison is a void that can swallow him. Completely unprepared to get out. And then here comes this high profile jerk (Tom Blyth) who thinks he can outsmart any cop, and who decides every quiet moment needs to be spent making moves. I remember living with a white boy like that. The last I saw of him was being taken to his cell in segregation, likely after a fight. His entire face was purple. This is a movie entirely about how to move in custody, what it says about you, and what it does to you. Because, as corrupt and dangerous as that fool was, he awakens something in Jonsson, something vital and necessary. A bold assertion -- the idea that prison puts you to sleep, and it’s only other inmates waking each other. Not untrue.

-9. The Bride!

I don't think I've seen a more romantic Hollywood studio movie in years. Christian Bale, we're so lucky to have him here, how much he can convey with his eyes and his voice and that go-to American accent he has, all trailing-off "ayyyys" and groans and moans. The way he looks at Jessie Buckley in this movie, Buckley at her roaring and raving and schizophrenic delirium, is a look of pure devotion. I love you, Frankenstein Girl, in any way that you want to be, in any choice you want to make, and also I am sorry I called you Frankenstein Girl, you can go by all names as long as you illuminate the cavern of my dark heart with the way you dance to Fever Ray.

-8. Vincent Must Die

Wildly adventurous French tale of a man chased by the world, men and women and children all compelled to murder him with their bare hands. There's a metaphor here about the distrust in society, our fear of neighbors, of people we don't know, realized in a haunting style reminiscent of Cronenberg's "Shivers" but without the sex. Watched in the original French language -- I hear there's an A.I. English dub, which is kind of a bad look, guys!

-7. The Napa Boys

Some of you may be unfamiliar, so here is the pitch: in an alternate universe, the Oscar-nominated “Sideways” ended up spawning a direct-to-DVD spinoff franchise about the sons of Miles and Jack, not unlike the extended world of “American Pie”. And this film is actually “The Napa Boys 4: The Sommelier’s Amulet”, allegedly the last in an overextended franchise that started out as “prestige” cinema and has now become a juvenile sex comedy. Nick Corirossi has directed (and stars in) a movie that relentlessly mocks the laziness and contempt that seeps into longform IP storytelling while exposing the misogyny at the heart of what fueled so much of 00’s-era comedy, resulting in a movie that, defiantly, rudely, almost cruelly might be the dumbest 90 minutes you’ll ever survive.

-6. The Drama

Does violence define who we are? Can people change? Is future violence more of an expectation from a violent man rather than a violent woman? Is gun culture just as performative as marriage? Are guns sexy? Does it matter that your deejay is a junkie? Is redemption real? Can someone be redeemed by love? Should we protect those who seek forgiveness not granted? Where do we separate actions from intentions? Is it justified to be a Karen about mass shootings? How much do we owe victims? How much shame is an aggressor expressing through S&M? Can we forgive? Can we love a liar? Why can't we stop gossiping??

-5. The Christophers

A deeply-rewarding treatise on why we create art and who we create it for, this sly, small chamber piece boasts Ian McKellan as weirdly wild and limber as anyone has ever been at this age. Can't believe he's going to be wasted in upcoming “Avengers” and “Lord of the Rings” movies, making bold pronouncements and engaging in a lot of Hand Acting when he could be burning through a character like this. Why do we paint? With what colors? When are we operating as an artist and when are we not? When are we on the clock? And when we have a chance to make James Corden look like even more of a yutz, should we take it? (Yes)

-4. Kontinental ‘25

Radu Jude drops the mischief making and aims straight for perhaps his most affecting film. This is the story of a woman who, after evicting a homeless man from what feels like planet Earth, begins to struggle with her role as a cog within the system of capitalism. The same brilliant framing and satirical bite filtered through more classical filmmaking -- the accessible Jude if you will. This is the same brilliant Jude as before, but he's never been more human.

-3. Alpha

Julia Ducournau has made an elevated, allegorical AIDS parable with maximalist style because she doesn't think enough people care about how the disease ravaged entire communities, and still does, as well as how the medical world failed them. And judging by the reviews, box office, and treatment by Neon, they still don't. Maybe they never will. That's not on her, as Ducournau has made a gorgeous, agonizing film to capture that devastation and loss felt. That's on you and I.

-2. Josephine

The American “The White Ribbon”, a morality tale about how we fail our children when we don’t teach them about consequence, when we don’t believe in consequence. A young girl witnesses a sexual assault, and it haunts her. Yet her oblivious parents insist that she has to sound out her trauma, she has to articulate what adults can barely articulate, and what a child never has. She’s witnessed a betrayal, a perversion, and mom and dad act like it’s just a Thing That Happens. They are too scared that heir daughter might learn what gender-based conflict is, and how it makes the world spin.

“Josephine” is about cultural lies we tell ourselves, not just based on gender but based in violence. Everything is unjustifiable until it can be justified. Everyone is safe until suddenly no one is. And suddenly, no adult feels equipped to handle the slightest bit of moral leadership in a world that is broken, in a world that allows a little girl to be cross-examined by a lawyer who would question her “credibility.” “Josephine” is a movie of righteous anger, and it’s likely a lot of foolish people won’t recognize it’s about them.

-1. Send Help

Still by far the most fun I’ve had at the movies all year, this is a high octane populist eightball of gender warfare featuring two performers tearing into the material like it’s the last movie they’ll ever make. Sam Raimi again diving deep to find the cruel humor of his youth, resurrecting that anarchic spirit for a post-Weinstein, post-Epstein take on who is aggrieved and who is minimalized by the global fraternity that insists on ruling a world they constantly misunderstand. It elevates a simple grudge match into high art using the tools of low art — showy camera moves, extreme gore, slapstick humor — to democratize and internalize the frustration of the impotent and voiceless middle class. Hollywood should be making five to ten of these types of pictures every year.

And, real quick, the five worst.

-5. Union County

A Sundance movie, made with only the best intentions, grumble grumble. This is becoming a genre at this point, isn’t it? Non-professional actors mingling with actual superheroes (Will Poulter, our Adam Warlock, and Noah Centineo, who was almost He-Man), the famous actors moonlighting as deadbeat junkies. This is about drug addicts in the Appalachians, and this is a real problem, and they’re putting a human face on the issue, and still nothing is going to change unless the right people see this movie, and the right people are philistines, and also the movie just ain’t good enough anyway.

-4. The Bluff

From the hard drive of The Russo Brothers comes this algorithmic story of monotonous hand-to-hand pirate fights. I went onto Jeff Bezos' corrupt platform, found a list of genre elements I like, and this got spit out. So glad all that fight choreography happened in front of a pretty screen saver horizon.

-3. In The Blink Of An Eye

One of those movies where it's summed up with a phrase like, "Life is like when..." and you stop and think and realize, no it's not, that's stupid. One dimensional characters troubleshoot during three eras, never once becoming interesting in a momentum-free hour. And then, a half hour of what feels like endless montages, borrowing beats from all the earnest sci-fi movies of the eighties and nineties. Seems like they could have made a 150 minute bad movie at some point and settled on trying to make a 90 minute shadow of a good one. That never goes well, guys.

-2. Outcome

Jonah Hill can't make anyone deliver this dialogue. It only sounds natural coming out of Ivy Wolk, and that's only because she's bulletproof, and everything sounds natural coming out of her. Keanu gives a bad performance -- better than his usual work in that it's disciplined and thoughtful, but still inefficient because it gives you no idea as to the inner life of this person, what he wants, what he's scared of. Because this is a movie that's about therapy-speak first, people... second? Fourth?I doesn't help that Jonah Hill is here, using minorities as props, playing a guy who uses minorities as props, while he's looking like a guy who sells vapes to Skeletor. A movie with nothing to say, but it wants credit for sometimes saying it loud.

-1. Balls Out

100 minutes of an extended, single dick joke, made by people who seem to have forgotten how genitals actually work or what they do. Profoundly excruciating.

Finally, here are links to what I feel were the ten best movies I’ve reviewed on this site so far. In alphabetical order!

In case you’re just joining, here is the complete site archive…

FOR KIDS, I GUESS?

A Wrinkle In Time

Wonderstruck

Sing Street

John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch

Soul

MODERN MASCULINITY

The Humbling

John Henry

The Hero

The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter

Another Round

DANGEROUS WOMEN

Promising Young Woman

Wildling

The Protege

Swallow

A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night

A Vigilante

Catfight

She Dies Tomorrow/Radio Mary

Fast Color

The Villainess

FAILED OSCAR BAIT

Stronger/Patriots Day

The Tender Bar

Wind River

Gold

The Front Runner/Tully

MUSIC WEEK

Guava Island

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga

Whiplash

Bodied

Her Smell

THE LAST WEEK

The Last Matinee/The Last Blockbuster

The Last Mercenary

Last Night In Soho

The Last Witch Hunter

The Last Movie Star

21ST CENTURY CINEMA WEEK

Kimi

Beatriz At Dinner

Marjorie Prime

Greed

Spontaneous

MAKING COMEDY WEEK

Chop And Steele

The Comedian

Standing Up, Falling Down

Too Funny To Fail

A Stupid And Futile Gesture/Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead

AGING WEEK

VFW

Leonor Will Never Die

Age Out

David Bowie: The Last Five Years/Moonage Daydream

Top Gun: Maverick

SEX AND KINK WEEK

Pleasure/Mope

Zola

Double Lover

Master Gardener

Deep Water

OSCAR HOPEFULS 2026 WEEK

Licorice Pizza

Certain Women

Louder Than Bombs

Crimson Peak

The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

ACTION SEQUELS WEEK

The King’s Man

Master Z: Ip Man Legacy

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Outrage Coda

Kickboxer: Vengeance/Kickboxer: Retaliation

DEEP FANTASY WEEK

Batman Ninja

Apples

Away

Moon Garden

The Spine Of Night

SUPERSTAR WEEK

No Sudden Move

The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)

Bad Education

Project Power

Copshop

INDIE COMEDY WEEK

The Climb

Keanu

Inspector Ike

Game Night

The Big Sick

BASEBALL WEEK

Kano

The Battered Bastards Of Baseball/Screwball

Baseball Girl

The History Of The Seattle Mariners

Everybody Wants Some!!

SNL WEEK II

7 Days In Hell/Tour De Pharmacy/The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience

Call Me Brother

Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar

Jingle Smells

Whiskey Tango Foxtrot

WILD FOREIGN WEEK

Diamantino

Project Wolf Hunting

Hard To Be A God

R100

Titane

ACTION COMEDY WEEK

The Brothers Grimsby

American Ultra

Mr. Right

Gun Shy

Guns Akimbo

BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK

Cooties

The Tribe

I Used To Go Here

Irrational Man

The Professor

HORROR REMAKES WEEK

Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus

The Grudge

One Cut Of The Dead/Final Cut

Child’s Play

Hellraiser

MONSTER WEEK

Malignant

He Never Died/She Never Died

Tusk

Cold Skin

Shin Godzilla

HORROR SEQUEL WEEK

Candyman

Cult Of Chucky

Victor Crowley

Strangers: Prey At Night

Orphan: First Kill

SLASHERS WEEK



Bodies Bodies Bodies

Knives And Skin

The Guest

Dark Glasses

Hush

WEREWOLF WEEK

Werewolves Within

Late Phases

Viking Wolf

When Animals Dream

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow

FLOPS WEEK

Serenity

Man Down

Aloha

Hellboy

The Last Duel

ETHAN HAWKE WEEK

Stockholm

Predestination

Blaze

Juliet, Naked

Maggie’s Plan

MUSICAL WEEK

Stage Fright

Summertime

Encanto

RRR

Annette

TRUE STORIES

Capone

Neruda

Face Of An Angel

City Of Lies

Vice

BOOKS 2 MOVIES PT. II

Nightmare Alley

Inherent Vice

Professor Marston And The Wonder Women

The Goldfinch

The Disaster Artist

Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk

Cherry

Waiting For The Barbarians

Stars At Noon

I Know This Much Is True

INDEPENDENCE WEEK

Cut Throat City

99 Homes

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

American Animals

America: The Motion Picture

SPACE WEEK

High Life

Aniara

The Wandering Earth

The Midnight Sky

Ad Astra

LGBTQ WEEK

Disobedience

Nasty Baby

A Fantastic Woman

Haymaker

Knife+Heart

FATHERS WEEK

I Love My Dad

Sweet Girl

Dick Johnson Is Dead

Ideal Home

Waves

FOREIGN HITS

The Worst Person In The World

Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn

Cold War

Bardo: False Chronicles Of A Handful of Truths

Parasite

ANIMATION WEEK

The Bob’s Burgers Movie

Inu-Oh

Coco

Violence Voyager

Anomalisa

LEGENDS WEEK

The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent

Florence Foster Jenkins

Samaritan

Vortex

The Foreigner

ROBOT WEEK

Jung_E

Brian And Charles

Archive

Zone 414

M3gan

MOTHERS WEEK

Greener Grass

The Monster

Let Him Go

Private Life

The Florida Project

TV ADAPTATIONS WEEK

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Deadwood: The Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend

Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm

The Munsters

COP WEEK

Dragged Across Concrete

Wrong Cops

The Connection

Cop Secret

Wolfcop/Another Wolfcop

NEW YORK WEEK

The Scary Of Sixty First

A Rainy Day In New York

This Is The Night

Greta

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

SNL WEEK

The Skeleton Twins

The House

The King Of Staten Island

Uncut Gems

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

ROMANCE WEEK

I’m Your Man

The Lovebirds

Bros

The Lobster

Bones And All

ROMANCE WEEK 2

Racer And The Jailbird

Border

Beyond The Lights

Duck Butter

Always Be My Maybe/Sleeping With Other People

GOOD VIBES WEEK

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

The Book Of Life

Humor Me

Wiener-Dog

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

OSCAR WEEK

I, Tonya

Mudbound

Aftersun

Foxcatcher

Inside Out

LADY ACTION

Becky

Mercenaries

Kill Boksoon

Guns For Hire

Anna

WOMEN IN MUSIC

How To Build A Girl

Aline

Nico 1988

A Dog Called Money

Nowhere Inn

WOMEN AUTEURS

Nomadland

On The Rocks

Both Sides Of The Blade

Night Moves

You Were Never Really Here

WOMEN IN HISTORY

Christine/Kate Plays Christine

Bombshell

The Woman King

Queen Of The Desert

Woman Walks Ahead

ACTION WEEK II: THE RECKONING

Bullet Train

Triple Frontier

The Gray Man

Extraction

Wheelman

SEQUEL WEEK PART II: THE RETURN

The First Purge/The Forever Purge

Space Jam: The New Legacy

Kindergarten Cop 2

The Matrix Resurrections

Jurassic World: Dominion

SEQUEL WEEK PART III: VENGEANCE

Blade Runner 2049

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Goon: Last Of The Enforcers

Sin City: A Dame To Kill For

Incredibles 2

WESTERN WEEK

The Ridiculous Six

Bone Tomahawk

The Sisters Brothers

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

The Harder They Fall

SATIRE WEEK

A Deadly Adoption

The Square

I Blame Society

Don’t Look Up

War Machine

DC COMICS WEEK

Black Adam

The Batman

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

The Suicide Squad

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

PRISON MOVIES

Starred Up

Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo

If Beale Street Could Talk

All Day And A Night

Pharma Bro

PRISON MOVIES II

Brawl In Cell Block 99

The Informer

Clemency

Son Of A Gun

The Unforgivable

MEGASTAR WEEK

Dark Crimes

The Hateful Eight

The Cobbler

Knight Of Cups

The Irishman

ACTION WEEK

Gunpowder Milkshake

Triple Threat

Mayhem

Six Underground

Carter

FIRST-TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR WEEK

Wine Country

Atlantics

The 40 Year Old Version

Woodshock

Most Beautiful Island

SEQUEL WEEK

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Magic Mike XXL

Rambo: Last Blood

The ABC’s Of Death 2

Prey

NICOLAS CAGE WEEK

Mandy

Dying Of The Light/Dark

Jiu Jitsu

Army Of One

Willy’s Wonderland

NICOLAS CAGE WEEK 2

Pay The Ghost

Arsenal

Prisoners Of The Ghostland

Between Worlds

Pig

MARVEL WEEK

The New Mutants

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Big Hero 6

Doomed! The Untold Story Of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four

Morbius

POLITICS WEEK

Mister America

The Hater

The Favourite

The Runner

Irresistible

BOOK ADAPTATION WEEK

Bel Canto

I’m Thinking Of Ending Things

Spiderhead

The Catcher Was A Spy

White Noise

JESSICA CHASTAIN WEEK

Ava

Miss Sloane

Miss Julie

The Forgiven

A Most Violent Year

NON-HUMAN WEEK

Isle Of Dogs

Sausage Party

White God

Gunda

Paddington

COMEDY ENSEMBLE WEEK

The Death Of Stalin

Support The Girls

The Bubble

The Female Brain

Logan Lucky

THANKSGIVING WEEK

Dinner In America

Paddington 2

The BFG

Friendsgiving

The Year Between

THANKSGIVING WEEK 2

Hostiles

Still Alice

The Humans

Krisha

The Oath

RACE RELATIONS WEEK

Sorry To Bother You

Blindspotting

American Carnage

Soft And Quiet

Dear White People

FUNNY LADIES WEEK

Shiva Baby

Horse Girl

Definition, Please

The Incredible Jessica James

Lady Bird

CHRISTMAS WEEK

Fatman

Happiest Season

The Christmas Chronicles

Better Watch Out

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

CHRISTMAS WEEK 2

Anna And The Apocalypse

Carol

Happy Christmas/Noelle

Violent Night

Yule Log: The Fireplace

SCI-FI WEEK

The Vast Of Night

Mute

The Discovery

Synchronic

Possessor

REMAKE WEEK

Jacob’s Ladder

Martyrs

Cold Pursuit/In Order Of Disappearance

Inside

West Side Story

REMAKE WEEK 2



Rabid

Rebecca

Point Blank

Gloria Bell

Wrath Of Man

BAD TASTE WEEK

Kung Fury/Ninja Commando

Velocipastor

9/11

Turbo Kid

Cuck

Me You Madness

Cats

Butt Boy

The Greasy Strangler

Obamaland/Trump Vs. The Illuminati

SPORTS WEEK

The Phenom

Jayhawkers

High Flying Bird

Golden Arm

The Bronze

SPORTS WEEK 2

Brittany Runs A Marathon

Champion

1Up

Cosmoball: Goalkeeper Of The Galaxy

Hustle

SCARETOBERFEST

ZOMBIE WEEK

Cell

Army Of The Dead

Cargo

Maggie

Train To Busan

HORROR SEQUELS

The Human Centipede Part III: The Final Sequence

See No Evil 2

Phantasm Ravager

Birdemic 2: The Resurrection/Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle

I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu

HORROR COMEDIES

Benny Loves You

Burying The Ex

Little Evil

Gatlopp: Hell Of A Game

Bloody Hell



WITCH WEEK

She Will

The Love Witch

Suspiria

The Babysitter/Babysitter: Killer Queen

The Witch



ALL KILLER NO FILLER

Hereditary

Ready Or Not

The Invisible Man

Terrifier/Terrifier 2

X/Pearl

WEEKEND SPECIALS/MISC.



Have A Decarceral Oscars

Feedback

The Sinner’s Lament

Use Your Damn Voice

The 50 Best Movies Of 2025

The 20 Worst Movies Of 2025

FilmStack’s Great Opportunity

The 100 Funniest Movies Of The 21st Century

One Battle After Another + Assorted Reviews

We Need To Talk About Robocop

The 26 Hour Horrorthon

The Best And Worst Movies NOT Reviewed Here

Watching Sing Sing

Rebel Ridge

Thousands Of Fake Movies

The Road To Scaretoberfest

Megalopolis/Joker: Folie a Deux

Post-9/11 Popular Cinema

The 24 Hour Horrorthon

Who Is This America Dem Speak Of Today?

LGBTQ+ Are Not Going Back

The Ten Worst Movies Of 2024

The Top 50 Movies Of 2024

The 50 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025

In Preparation For Trump

The Color Of Crime

Fixing The Oscars

A Brief Moment Of Zen

Running A Studio/Avengers: Doomsday

Captain America: Brave New World/Paddington In Peru

F1 Review

The Complete A-To-Z Of Superman

The Decarceral Cinema Of The 21st Century

Welcome To Prison, America

The Epstein Cover-Up + Fantastic Four: First Steps, And The MCU Future

I’m glad you scrolled all the way down. I figured I’d share a quick tune. I like all music genres, and I’m surprised when I have the random blindspot. I was never a huge follower of Derek And The Dominoes. But it was a year into my sentence when I discovered this (admittedly well-known) song. I had never heard it before, but it encapsulated a lot of my feelings towards my own emotions, as a guy who was afraid, terrified, of being forgotten. I hope you’ll close your eyes and listen, and think about the people in your life that remember you.