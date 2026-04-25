The Ten Best Movies Of 2026
Post #500! Plus, An Archive Update!
Well, this is exciting. Not only will this be my 500th entry on Substack (and yes, I’m counting this pissy little one), but I do believe I have reached 1,000 subscribers. Probably, of course — I get a lot of people who immediately unsub when they find out what this is. Either that, or they cannot take all the typos and poor phrasing that comes from being an ex-con with a broken brain. I’m sorry that I talk bad and type worse.
I still haven’t become adjusted to existing outside of the system. I am a ”free man”, or some variation of that, and I still have to work to set my mindset to be more than simply a functional part of the world. I left my halfway house at the start of 2023, but I was working a job until recently. I have applied and interviewed several places, but I can’t be sure if my continued unemployment is due to background checks that reveal someone with a criminal record. Soon, I’m sure I’ll collect a bite, but it’s been a little while.
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In the meantime, through over 500 entries, I’ve been able to rediscover my love of film. When I was down, I had a support system, people I spoke with via phone and email and letters. The attention they paid to me while I was in custody, at first, was encouraging. But after a couple of years, reality set in. People started to disappear. And the ones who remained simply accepted that I was locked away. No one really provided any motivation for me to leave that place — everyone was happy living their lives without me, going to work, playing with their kids, taking lovers, and generally not waiting for me to be released from those nightmarish hellholes. At a certain point, I accepted that no one would give you a reason to live — you needed to provide it yourself. You can’t wait for someone to make a promise for the future, as much as I wished people would.
That part of this experience has largely come true. I was released from custody into an unfamiliar town, with only a few dollars to my name due to working from within the halfway house. No one I knew was closer than a full state away. And when I got out, everyone I knew kept living their lives, wishing me well from a distance. No one has time to stop their lives for you. Surviving prison, nearly a decade away, was the most powerful accomplishment of my entire life. I triumphed over so much, externally and internally. But it would only be seen as my body exiting a building. Not much for anyone to celebrate. I went from being an inmate to just another single guy.
And so I watched movies. I streamed and streamed, working my way through what remains a massive list of films I made while in prison, movies I was hoping to see during all the years I was down. I used to parse this list in prison, every few days. Movies were all I had waiting for me when I got out. And they didn’t disappoint. They still don’t. And I’m glad that I can share the discovery of these movies with you, the reader. All 1,000 of you! Or the 28% that usually open the emails, according to my statistics. So, uh, all 280 of you!
All the while, I look back on my experiences in prison. I see a broken system, rife with corruption and cronyism, a system that provides no relief to the American public but often charges them a pretty penny. It’s a system currently crushing the men I left behind, crushing women too. Dispassionately, I can say this isn’t working. America has nothing to gain from imprisoning a quarter of the world’s inmates despite only having less than 5% of the world’s population. We’re not safer because of this excessive prosecution and imprisonment. Conversely, the criminals of America aren’t disproportionately more dangerous as the criminals in the rest of the world. There is no way to spin the country’s intoxication with incarcerating people other than, “it excites me and I want people to suffer.” It’s not a debate, not a conversation, no matter how many episodes of “SVU” and “Chicago PD” that you’ve binged.
So thank you for taking this journey with me. Thank you for learning about criminal justice and mass incarceration. Thank you for sharing the joy of movies. And thank you for curiosity towards an era that you experienced and I didn’t — it’s far more exciting for me to learn about the cinema of, say, 2019, when I was in a cage, than it is for you to relive it. But, look, I love film, and I see plenty of movies. So maybe today, we can talk about newer ones.
I figure a lot of people are going to wait until summer to talk about their favorite movies of this year. So, what the hell, I’m going to skip the line. Here are my eleven favorite movies of 2026 — I’m including a late 2025 release, so if you want to remove it on a technicality, you can still have your ten.
-11. By Design
“By Design” recognizes that our attachments to the perfect tchotchke is based in a need to define ourselves not by looking inwards, but by projecting outwards. Juliette Lewis feels this when she recognizes a chair that, to her, could have “tied the room together.” Instead of being able to purchase it, she becomes the chair, spiritually entering the piece as a vessel, communicating outwardly. Amanda Kramer, a fascinating director I want to discuss more as time goes on, here uses a broad canvas that comes from her biggest budget to tap into a conceptual depth behind how we identify with the junk that surrounds our mundane lives. Aggressively, delightfully outre, in all the best ways.
-10. Wasteman
David Jonsson is just trying to avoid eye contact, cut heads, and maybe conk out every once in a while, blitzed to the heavens. He’s given up, he’s accepted that prison is a void that can swallow him. Completely unprepared to get out. And then here comes this high profile jerk (Tom Blyth) who thinks he can outsmart any cop, and who decides every quiet moment needs to be spent making moves. I remember living with a white boy like that. The last I saw of him was being taken to his cell in segregation, likely after a fight. His entire face was purple. This is a movie entirely about how to move in custody, what it says about you, and what it does to you. Because, as corrupt and dangerous as that fool was, he awakens something in Jonsson, something vital and necessary. A bold assertion -- the idea that prison puts you to sleep, and it’s only other inmates waking each other. Not untrue.
-9. The Bride!
I don't think I've seen a more romantic Hollywood studio movie in years. Christian Bale, we're so lucky to have him here, how much he can convey with his eyes and his voice and that go-to American accent he has, all trailing-off "ayyyys" and groans and moans. The way he looks at Jessie Buckley in this movie, Buckley at her roaring and raving and schizophrenic delirium, is a look of pure devotion. I love you, Frankenstein Girl, in any way that you want to be, in any choice you want to make, and also I am sorry I called you Frankenstein Girl, you can go by all names as long as you illuminate the cavern of my dark heart with the way you dance to Fever Ray.
-8. Vincent Must Die
Wildly adventurous French tale of a man chased by the world, men and women and children all compelled to murder him with their bare hands. There's a metaphor here about the distrust in society, our fear of neighbors, of people we don't know, realized in a haunting style reminiscent of Cronenberg's "Shivers" but without the sex. Watched in the original French language -- I hear there's an A.I. English dub, which is kind of a bad look, guys!
-7. The Napa Boys
Some of you may be unfamiliar, so here is the pitch: in an alternate universe, the Oscar-nominated “Sideways” ended up spawning a direct-to-DVD spinoff franchise about the sons of Miles and Jack, not unlike the extended world of “American Pie”. And this film is actually “The Napa Boys 4: The Sommelier’s Amulet”, allegedly the last in an overextended franchise that started out as “prestige” cinema and has now become a juvenile sex comedy. Nick Corirossi has directed (and stars in) a movie that relentlessly mocks the laziness and contempt that seeps into longform IP storytelling while exposing the misogyny at the heart of what fueled so much of 00’s-era comedy, resulting in a movie that, defiantly, rudely, almost cruelly might be the dumbest 90 minutes you’ll ever survive.
-6. The Drama
Does violence define who we are? Can people change? Is future violence more of an expectation from a violent man rather than a violent woman? Is gun culture just as performative as marriage? Are guns sexy? Does it matter that your deejay is a junkie? Is redemption real? Can someone be redeemed by love? Should we protect those who seek forgiveness not granted? Where do we separate actions from intentions? Is it justified to be a Karen about mass shootings? How much do we owe victims? How much shame is an aggressor expressing through S&M? Can we forgive? Can we love a liar? Why can't we stop gossiping??
-5. The Christophers
A deeply-rewarding treatise on why we create art and who we create it for, this sly, small chamber piece boasts Ian McKellan as weirdly wild and limber as anyone has ever been at this age. Can't believe he's going to be wasted in upcoming “Avengers” and “Lord of the Rings” movies, making bold pronouncements and engaging in a lot of Hand Acting when he could be burning through a character like this. Why do we paint? With what colors? When are we operating as an artist and when are we not? When are we on the clock? And when we have a chance to make James Corden look like even more of a yutz, should we take it? (Yes)
-4. Kontinental ‘25
Radu Jude drops the mischief making and aims straight for perhaps his most affecting film. This is the story of a woman who, after evicting a homeless man from what feels like planet Earth, begins to struggle with her role as a cog within the system of capitalism. The same brilliant framing and satirical bite filtered through more classical filmmaking -- the accessible Jude if you will. This is the same brilliant Jude as before, but he's never been more human.
-3. Alpha
Julia Ducournau has made an elevated, allegorical AIDS parable with maximalist style because she doesn't think enough people care about how the disease ravaged entire communities, and still does, as well as how the medical world failed them. And judging by the reviews, box office, and treatment by Neon, they still don't. Maybe they never will. That's not on her, as Ducournau has made a gorgeous, agonizing film to capture that devastation and loss felt. That's on you and I.
-2. Josephine
The American “The White Ribbon”, a morality tale about how we fail our children when we don’t teach them about consequence, when we don’t believe in consequence. A young girl witnesses a sexual assault, and it haunts her. Yet her oblivious parents insist that she has to sound out her trauma, she has to articulate what adults can barely articulate, and what a child never has. She’s witnessed a betrayal, a perversion, and mom and dad act like it’s just a Thing That Happens. They are too scared that heir daughter might learn what gender-based conflict is, and how it makes the world spin.
“Josephine” is about cultural lies we tell ourselves, not just based on gender but based in violence. Everything is unjustifiable until it can be justified. Everyone is safe until suddenly no one is. And suddenly, no adult feels equipped to handle the slightest bit of moral leadership in a world that is broken, in a world that allows a little girl to be cross-examined by a lawyer who would question her “credibility.” “Josephine” is a movie of righteous anger, and it’s likely a lot of foolish people won’t recognize it’s about them.
-1. Send Help
Still by far the most fun I’ve had at the movies all year, this is a high octane populist eightball of gender warfare featuring two performers tearing into the material like it’s the last movie they’ll ever make. Sam Raimi again diving deep to find the cruel humor of his youth, resurrecting that anarchic spirit for a post-Weinstein, post-Epstein take on who is aggrieved and who is minimalized by the global fraternity that insists on ruling a world they constantly misunderstand. It elevates a simple grudge match into high art using the tools of low art — showy camera moves, extreme gore, slapstick humor — to democratize and internalize the frustration of the impotent and voiceless middle class. Hollywood should be making five to ten of these types of pictures every year.
And, real quick, the five worst.
-5. Union County
A Sundance movie, made with only the best intentions, grumble grumble. This is becoming a genre at this point, isn’t it? Non-professional actors mingling with actual superheroes (Will Poulter, our Adam Warlock, and Noah Centineo, who was almost He-Man), the famous actors moonlighting as deadbeat junkies. This is about drug addicts in the Appalachians, and this is a real problem, and they’re putting a human face on the issue, and still nothing is going to change unless the right people see this movie, and the right people are philistines, and also the movie just ain’t good enough anyway.
-4. The Bluff
From the hard drive of The Russo Brothers comes this algorithmic story of monotonous hand-to-hand pirate fights. I went onto Jeff Bezos' corrupt platform, found a list of genre elements I like, and this got spit out. So glad all that fight choreography happened in front of a pretty screen saver horizon.
-3. In The Blink Of An Eye
One of those movies where it's summed up with a phrase like, "Life is like when..." and you stop and think and realize, no it's not, that's stupid. One dimensional characters troubleshoot during three eras, never once becoming interesting in a momentum-free hour. And then, a half hour of what feels like endless montages, borrowing beats from all the earnest sci-fi movies of the eighties and nineties. Seems like they could have made a 150 minute bad movie at some point and settled on trying to make a 90 minute shadow of a good one. That never goes well, guys.
-2. Outcome
Jonah Hill can't make anyone deliver this dialogue. It only sounds natural coming out of Ivy Wolk, and that's only because she's bulletproof, and everything sounds natural coming out of her. Keanu gives a bad performance -- better than his usual work in that it's disciplined and thoughtful, but still inefficient because it gives you no idea as to the inner life of this person, what he wants, what he's scared of. Because this is a movie that's about therapy-speak first, people... second? Fourth?I doesn't help that Jonah Hill is here, using minorities as props, playing a guy who uses minorities as props, while he's looking like a guy who sells vapes to Skeletor. A movie with nothing to say, but it wants credit for sometimes saying it loud.
-1. Balls Out
100 minutes of an extended, single dick joke, made by people who seem to have forgotten how genitals actually work or what they do. Profoundly excruciating.
Finally, here are links to what I feel were the ten best movies I’ve reviewed on this site so far. In alphabetical order!
In case you’re just joining, here is the complete site archive…
FOR KIDS, I GUESS?
A Wrinkle In Time
Wonderstruck
Sing Street
John Mulaney And The Sack Lunch Bunch
Soul
MODERN MASCULINITY
The Humbling
John Henry
The Hero
The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter
Another Round
DANGEROUS WOMEN
Promising Young Woman
Wildling
The Protege
Swallow
A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night
A Vigilante
Catfight
She Dies Tomorrow/Radio Mary
Fast Color
The Villainess
FAILED OSCAR BAIT
Stronger/Patriots Day
The Tender Bar
Wind River
Gold
The Front Runner/Tully
MUSIC WEEK
Guava Island
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga
Whiplash
Bodied
Her Smell
THE LAST WEEK
The Last Matinee/The Last Blockbuster
The Last Mercenary
Last Night In Soho
The Last Witch Hunter
The Last Movie Star
21ST CENTURY CINEMA WEEK
Kimi
Beatriz At Dinner
Marjorie Prime
Greed
Spontaneous
MAKING COMEDY WEEK
Chop And Steele
The Comedian
Standing Up, Falling Down
Too Funny To Fail
A Stupid And Futile Gesture/Drunk Stoned Brilliant Dead
AGING WEEK
VFW
Leonor Will Never Die
Age Out
David Bowie: The Last Five Years/Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
SEX AND KINK WEEK
Pleasure/Mope
Zola
Double Lover
Master Gardener
Deep Water
OSCAR HOPEFULS 2026 WEEK
Licorice Pizza
Certain Women
Louder Than Bombs
Crimson Peak
The Killing Of A Sacred Deer
ACTION SEQUELS WEEK
The King’s Man
Master Z: Ip Man Legacy
Escape Plan: The Extractors
Outrage Coda
Kickboxer: Vengeance/Kickboxer: Retaliation
DEEP FANTASY WEEK
Batman Ninja
Apples
Away
Moon Garden
The Spine Of Night
SUPERSTAR WEEK
No Sudden Move
The Meyerowitz Stories (New And Selected)
Bad Education
Project Power
Copshop
INDIE COMEDY WEEK
The Climb
Keanu
Inspector Ike
Game Night
The Big Sick
BASEBALL WEEK
Kano
The Battered Bastards Of Baseball/Screwball
Baseball Girl
The History Of The Seattle Mariners
Everybody Wants Some!!
SNL WEEK II
7 Days In Hell/Tour De Pharmacy/The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience
Call Me Brother
Barb And Star Go To Vista Del Mar
Jingle Smells
Whiskey Tango Foxtrot
WILD FOREIGN WEEK
Diamantino
Project Wolf Hunting
Hard To Be A God
R100
Titane
ACTION COMEDY WEEK
The Brothers Grimsby
American Ultra
Mr. Right
Gun Shy
Guns Akimbo
BACK TO SCHOOL WEEK
Cooties
The Tribe
I Used To Go Here
Irrational Man
The Professor
HORROR REMAKES WEEK
Da Sweet Blood Of Jesus
The Grudge
One Cut Of The Dead/Final Cut
Child’s Play
Hellraiser
MONSTER WEEK
Malignant
He Never Died/She Never Died
Tusk
Cold Skin
Shin Godzilla
HORROR SEQUEL WEEK
Candyman
Cult Of Chucky
Victor Crowley
Strangers: Prey At Night
Orphan: First Kill
SLASHERS WEEK
Bodies Bodies Bodies
Knives And Skin
The Guest
Dark Glasses
Hush
WEREWOLF WEEK
Werewolves Within
Late Phases
Viking Wolf
When Animals Dream
The Wolf Of Snow Hollow
FLOPS WEEK
Serenity
Man Down
Aloha
Hellboy
The Last Duel
ETHAN HAWKE WEEK
Stockholm
Predestination
Blaze
Juliet, Naked
Maggie’s Plan
MUSICAL WEEK
Stage Fright
Summertime
Encanto
RRR
Annette
TRUE STORIES
Capone
Neruda
Face Of An Angel
City Of Lies
Vice
BOOKS 2 MOVIES PT. II
Nightmare Alley
Inherent Vice
Professor Marston And The Wonder Women
The Goldfinch
The Disaster Artist
Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk
Cherry
Waiting For The Barbarians
Stars At Noon
I Know This Much Is True
INDEPENDENCE WEEK
Cut Throat City
99 Homes
The Last Black Man In San Francisco
American Animals
America: The Motion Picture
SPACE WEEK
High Life
Aniara
The Wandering Earth
The Midnight Sky
Ad Astra
LGBTQ WEEK
Disobedience
Nasty Baby
A Fantastic Woman
Haymaker
Knife+Heart
FATHERS WEEK
I Love My Dad
Sweet Girl
Dick Johnson Is Dead
Ideal Home
Waves
FOREIGN HITS
The Worst Person In The World
Bad Luck Banging Or Loony Porn
Cold War
Bardo: False Chronicles Of A Handful of Truths
Parasite
ANIMATION WEEK
The Bob’s Burgers Movie
Inu-Oh
Coco
Violence Voyager
Anomalisa
LEGENDS WEEK
The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent
Florence Foster Jenkins
Samaritan
Vortex
The Foreigner
ROBOT WEEK
Jung_E
Brian And Charles
Archive
Zone 414
M3gan
MOTHERS WEEK
Greener Grass
The Monster
Let Him Go
Private Life
The Florida Project
TV ADAPTATIONS WEEK
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Deadwood: The Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. The Reverend
Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm
The Munsters
COP WEEK
Dragged Across Concrete
Wrong Cops
The Connection
Cop Secret
Wolfcop/Another Wolfcop
NEW YORK WEEK
The Scary Of Sixty First
A Rainy Day In New York
This Is The Night
Greta
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
SNL WEEK
The Skeleton Twins
The House
The King Of Staten Island
Uncut Gems
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping
ROMANCE WEEK
I’m Your Man
The Lovebirds
Bros
The Lobster
Bones And All
ROMANCE WEEK 2
Racer And The Jailbird
Border
Beyond The Lights
Duck Butter
Always Be My Maybe/Sleeping With Other People
GOOD VIBES WEEK
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
The Book Of Life
Humor Me
Wiener-Dog
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
OSCAR WEEK
I, Tonya
Mudbound
Aftersun
Foxcatcher
Inside Out
LADY ACTION
Becky
Mercenaries
Kill Boksoon
Guns For Hire
Anna
WOMEN IN MUSIC
How To Build A Girl
Aline
Nico 1988
A Dog Called Money
Nowhere Inn
WOMEN AUTEURS
Nomadland
On The Rocks
Both Sides Of The Blade
Night Moves
You Were Never Really Here
WOMEN IN HISTORY
Christine/Kate Plays Christine
Bombshell
The Woman King
Queen Of The Desert
Woman Walks Ahead
ACTION WEEK II: THE RECKONING
Bullet Train
Triple Frontier
The Gray Man
Extraction
Wheelman
SEQUEL WEEK PART II: THE RETURN
The First Purge/The Forever Purge
Space Jam: The New Legacy
Kindergarten Cop 2
The Matrix Resurrections
Jurassic World: Dominion
SEQUEL WEEK PART III: VENGEANCE
Blade Runner 2049
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Goon: Last Of The Enforcers
Sin City: A Dame To Kill For
Incredibles 2
WESTERN WEEK
The Ridiculous Six
Bone Tomahawk
The Sisters Brothers
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
The Harder They Fall
SATIRE WEEK
A Deadly Adoption
The Square
I Blame Society
Don’t Look Up
War Machine
DC COMICS WEEK
Black Adam
The Batman
Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
The Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
PRISON MOVIES
Starred Up
Inmate #1: The Rise Of Danny Trejo
If Beale Street Could Talk
All Day And A Night
Pharma Bro
PRISON MOVIES II
Brawl In Cell Block 99
The Informer
Clemency
Son Of A Gun
The Unforgivable
MEGASTAR WEEK
Dark Crimes
The Hateful Eight
The Cobbler
Knight Of Cups
The Irishman
ACTION WEEK
Gunpowder Milkshake
Triple Threat
Mayhem
Six Underground
Carter
FIRST-TIME FEMALE DIRECTOR WEEK
Wine Country
Atlantics
The 40 Year Old Version
Woodshock
Most Beautiful Island
SEQUEL WEEK
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Magic Mike XXL
Rambo: Last Blood
The ABC’s Of Death 2
Prey
NICOLAS CAGE WEEK
Mandy
Dying Of The Light/Dark
Jiu Jitsu
Army Of One
Willy’s Wonderland
NICOLAS CAGE WEEK 2
Pay The Ghost
Arsenal
Prisoners Of The Ghostland
Between Worlds
Pig
MARVEL WEEK
The New Mutants
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Big Hero 6
Doomed! The Untold Story Of Roger Corman’s Fantastic Four
Morbius
POLITICS WEEK
Mister America
The Hater
The Favourite
The Runner
Irresistible
BOOK ADAPTATION WEEK
Bel Canto
I’m Thinking Of Ending Things
Spiderhead
The Catcher Was A Spy
White Noise
JESSICA CHASTAIN WEEK
Ava
Miss Sloane
Miss Julie
The Forgiven
A Most Violent Year
NON-HUMAN WEEK
Isle Of Dogs
Sausage Party
White God
Gunda
Paddington
COMEDY ENSEMBLE WEEK
The Death Of Stalin
Support The Girls
The Bubble
The Female Brain
Logan Lucky
THANKSGIVING WEEK
Dinner In America
Paddington 2
The BFG
Friendsgiving
The Year Between
THANKSGIVING WEEK 2
Hostiles
Still Alice
The Humans
Krisha
The Oath
RACE RELATIONS WEEK
Sorry To Bother You
Blindspotting
American Carnage
Soft And Quiet
Dear White People
FUNNY LADIES WEEK
Shiva Baby
Horse Girl
Definition, Please
The Incredible Jessica James
Lady Bird
CHRISTMAS WEEK
Fatman
Happiest Season
The Christmas Chronicles
Better Watch Out
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
CHRISTMAS WEEK 2
Anna And The Apocalypse
Carol
Happy Christmas/Noelle
Violent Night
Yule Log: The Fireplace
SCI-FI WEEK
The Vast Of Night
Mute
The Discovery
Synchronic
Possessor
REMAKE WEEK
Jacob’s Ladder
Martyrs
Cold Pursuit/In Order Of Disappearance
Inside
West Side Story
REMAKE WEEK 2
Rabid
Rebecca
Point Blank
Gloria Bell
Wrath Of Man
BAD TASTE WEEK
Kung Fury/Ninja Commando
Velocipastor
9/11
Turbo Kid
Cuck
Me You Madness
Cats
Butt Boy
The Greasy Strangler
Obamaland/Trump Vs. The Illuminati
SPORTS WEEK
The Phenom
Jayhawkers
High Flying Bird
Golden Arm
The Bronze
SPORTS WEEK 2
Brittany Runs A Marathon
Champion
1Up
Cosmoball: Goalkeeper Of The Galaxy
Hustle
SCARETOBERFEST
ZOMBIE WEEK
Cell
Army Of The Dead
Cargo
Maggie
Train To Busan
HORROR SEQUELS
The Human Centipede Part III: The Final Sequence
See No Evil 2
Phantasm Ravager
Birdemic 2: The Resurrection/Birdemic 3: Sea Eagle
I Spit On Your Grave: Deja Vu
HORROR COMEDIES
Benny Loves You
Burying The Ex
Little Evil
Gatlopp: Hell Of A Game
Bloody Hell
WITCH WEEK
She Will
The Love Witch
Suspiria
The Babysitter/Babysitter: Killer Queen
The Witch
ALL KILLER NO FILLER
Hereditary
Ready Or Not
The Invisible Man
Terrifier/Terrifier 2
X/Pearl
WEEKEND SPECIALS/MISC.
Have A Decarceral Oscars
Feedback
The Sinner’s Lament
Use Your Damn Voice
The 50 Best Movies Of 2025
The 20 Worst Movies Of 2025
FilmStack’s Great Opportunity
The 100 Funniest Movies Of The 21st Century
One Battle After Another + Assorted Reviews
We Need To Talk About Robocop
The 26 Hour Horrorthon
The Best And Worst Movies NOT Reviewed Here
Watching Sing Sing
Rebel Ridge
Thousands Of Fake Movies
The Road To Scaretoberfest
Megalopolis/Joker: Folie a Deux
Post-9/11 Popular Cinema
The 24 Hour Horrorthon
Who Is This America Dem Speak Of Today?
LGBTQ+ Are Not Going Back
The Ten Worst Movies Of 2024
The Top 50 Movies Of 2024
The 50 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025
In Preparation For Trump
The Color Of Crime
Fixing The Oscars
A Brief Moment Of Zen
Running A Studio/Avengers: Doomsday
Captain America: Brave New World/Paddington In Peru
F1 Review
The Complete A-To-Z Of Superman
The Decarceral Cinema Of The 21st Century
Welcome To Prison, America
The Epstein Cover-Up + Fantastic Four: First Steps, And The MCU Future
I’m glad you scrolled all the way down. I figured I’d share a quick tune. I like all music genres, and I’m surprised when I have the random blindspot. I was never a huge follower of Derek And The Dominoes. But it was a year into my sentence when I discovered this (admittedly well-known) song. I had never heard it before, but it encapsulated a lot of my feelings towards my own emotions, as a guy who was afraid, terrified, of being forgotten. I hope you’ll close your eyes and listen, and think about the people in your life that remember you.
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Hell yeah brother. Let me know if you're ever able to come to Greece.
Certain Women (and Lily Gladstone's performance within) is among my favorites of all time (so, obviously I'm reading your thoughts on it now). Kontinental '25, at the top of my list, as well. Radu Jude outdid himself with that movie. A thrill and mind bend to watch...social satire at peak levels.