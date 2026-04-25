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Richard Lineberger's avatar
Richard Lineberger
2h

Hell yeah brother. Let me know if you're ever able to come to Greece.

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Holly Jones's avatar
Holly Jones
27m

Certain Women (and Lily Gladstone's performance within) is among my favorites of all time (so, obviously I'm reading your thoughts on it now). Kontinental '25, at the top of my list, as well. Radu Jude outdid himself with that movie. A thrill and mind bend to watch...social satire at peak levels.

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