It’s kind of ridiculous that I’ve done this week of fantastical movies, and a whole chunk of my writing has been concerned about providing a synopsis of the movie, as if a plot matters. Most of these movies simply do not rely on plot mechanics. I feel like I’m telling you about how the a/c works in Doc Brown’s DeLorean. Yeah, that might provide some interesting context, but is it really gonna affect the main point? We’re time traveling, you can withstand a little extra unseasonable heat.

“The Spine Of Night” is a throwback of sorts, an animated movie telling a supernatural medieval tale utilizing rotoscoping animation. It’s not a style we see often, involving the filming of live-action that’s followed by animating over the footage, matching natural human motion to fluid artwork. Ralph Bakshi was a pioneer in this field, using the style to craft hyperrealistic narratives where believable human characters moved through elaborate animated (and sometimes just still) backgrounds. This particular film seems more closely related to “Fire And Ice”, a collaboration between Bakshi and legendary artist Frank Frazetta. This movie, an animated feature strictly for adults, somehow cost $10 million when it was produced forty two years ago. With inflation, that equals $7.5 billion today. Don’t check the math. (FYI, “$10 million” comes from Wikipedia, and I definitely don’t think that’s accurate, so, do check their math)

All I really need to tell you is that this movie begins with a naked woman climbing a snowy mountain, a warrior voiced by Lucy Lawless. That’s basically starting your movie with a certain currency easily cashed with specific demographics. A discerning audience will point out that this animation isn’t as fluid as something like “Fire And Ice” , the backgrounds especially still and unmoving, a little dull to the eye. It’s clear that this team didn’t have that same “$10 million” (which was probably much less) that Wikipedia claims.

But are we really gonna nitpick this aesthetic? An adventure begins, where the nude woman Tzod forms an alliance with Ghal-Sur in a quest for samples of a magic flower that can save Tzod’s depleted tribe. There are wizards and lightning strikes and the entire thing has the spirit of heavy metal (to say nothing of “Heavy Metal”) that’s been missing from movies, animated or otherwise. The names in the cast include Joe Mangianello, Betty Gabriel, Richard E. Grant and Great Movie Talisman Larry Fessenden. As a dimwitted evil prince, Patton Oswalt is probably the one actor aside from Lawless properly fulfilling the assignment. Which makes sense, given what everyone knows of Oswalt – he was probably having a hell of a time working on this.

The limitations of the budget give the filmmakers a chance to embrace abstraction, which accounts for the elaborate magic side-by-side with the movie’s considerable sex and violence. This is a treat for the animation nerds who happen to read Fangoria, with all sorts of deaths and mutilations across this road traveled. It’s not always about the quality of the story, or the artistry of the animation, but the question of why a project is animated at all. The discursive nature of “The Spine Of Night”, which is vaguely structured like an anthology and not above a few long dialogue scenes, requires this medium’s treatment. Particularly in how often magic is invoked, and how often it is revealed to be a parlor trick meant to fool the gullible. “The Spine Of Night”, which is largely about traditions of storytelling, largely benefits for how the animation can trick the eye. As much as there is wonder in “The Spine Of Night”, there’s a friendly but cynical skepticism.

This sort of adult animation excelled in the wake of the pandemic, and while 2021 had us still reassembling pieces of a broken society, it proved to be a crucial year for animated works. At the Oscars, “Encanto” won Best Animated Feature, defeating a crowded group including fellow Disney offering “Luca” and “Raya And The Last Dragon” as well as the animated documentary “Flee” and Netflix’s charming “The Mitchells And The Machine”. But the awards committee probably overindexed on Disney, as they failed to notice “The Spine Of Night” as well as other offerings like “Inu-Oh”, Phil Tippett’s “Mad God”, the goofy “America: The Motion Picture”, Mamoru Hosoda’s “Belle”, the heartbreaking “Crypozoo” and the highest-grossing animated movie of the year by a considerable margin, “Sing 2”. While society was shut down, animators were clearly getting busy.

Criminal justice reform is vital to maintaining a functioning society. This was the thought behind the First Step Act, the most significant prison reform in decades that was signed into law by the current President. This President is still the same man, so people need to ask what has changed, because now, criminal justice is being ignored and marginalized, deemed wasteful by the current administration. Non-violent reforms geared towards inmates as well as their captors were meant to keep people safe and to eliminate the violent tendencies that lead to recidivism. They’re the most minimal types of rehabilitation prison can offer. As this story will reveal, specific non-profits are now being eliminated.

This is a retreat back to the unenlightened eras of mass incarceration, when it wasn’t an issue anyone considered beyond armed Good Guys hitting the pavement chasing Bad Guys. Prisons are called correctional facilities because the idea is to assist perpetrators in helping them build better selves which will, in turn, create better tomorrows for everyone. But these cancellations of reform programs are from the Good Old Days where people were placed in a box, meant to disappear and be forgotten. This administration endorses many dangerous ideas. Most pointedly, for them, the most dangerous idea may be that some people simply need to disappear. For some, that means being tossed into a cell in an isolated building somewhere. But it sounds like, to some, even that is a level of consideration that may grow extinct.

Next week is Thanksgiving Week!