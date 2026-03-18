As far as Dangerous Women, this week’s theme, few are as dangerous as Maggie Q. Known in China as both “The Naked Weapon” and one of the “Gen-Y Cops”, she’s cut a swath through the industry in America as the CW’s “Nikita”, as a death-dealing associate of Ethan Hunt in “Mission: Impossible III” and as a thorn in John McClane’s side in “Live Free Or Die Hard”. A former model, Q has managed a successful career of whuppin’ on villains and making it look good, and she continues that trend in Martin Campbell’s straightforward programmer “The Protege”.

The movie begins in the nineties, with black ops badass Moody (the ageless Samuel L. Jackson) taking down a sea of unfriendlies in Vietnam. He finds one little girl, saves her and then… well, let’s face it, he grooms her. Not to seduce men, but to be a killer. Jackson ventured into similar territory in “Kite”, so I’m not sure why he’d wade back into those waters, but he’s got a Lifetime Achievement Award Oscar and I once finished fourth in a pizza eating competition. He assembled the Avengers,and I had a Lego playset as a kid. He wielded a lightsaber, and… ah, yeah, I wielded a lightsaber too, come on, it’s not like you’re gonna find out otherwise.

Now grown up, Anna runs black ops missions passed on by her superior Moody. Anna seems to waste dudes for a living while, during her work hours, she runs a rare book shop. It’s a pretty good premise for a four-season CW show, actually. In search of a shady power broker, she ends up getting swept off her feet by the day’s unusual visitor, a fancy man of mystery named Michael Rembrandt, and played by Michael Keaton. There are twenty eight years separating these two, and yet, the former Bruce Wayne tries to kick it with this gorgeous woman. Somehow, his moves work (those being squirrely and loquacious, as Keaton usually is) , and Rembrandt is on Anna’s mind after the two of them flirted over rare literature – I guess one of the lethal arts Moody taught her was “books”.

Of course, Michael is immediately suspect because, right after their interaction, Anna comes home to find Moody dead. Anna dodges a hit of her own with some snazzy moves given weight by clear, concise staging and choreography. The “John Wick” movies did indeed change everything in these regards. In the mid-00’s, American hand-to-hand was largely the Paul Greengrass “Bourne Supremacy”-style, with flying elbows and legs obscuring everything else, the camera close enough to smell a henchman’s Drakkar Noir. Greengrass used this style to somehow convey intensity and violence, but a slew of imitators followed by instead throwing the camera around to hide the fact that either the actor wasn’t skilled in combat, or no one had bothered to choreograph the action. Probably both, in many cases.

Nonetheless, “The Protege” has clean, composed, physical sequences where Maggie Q has to tear down a number of assailants with minimal fuss. 2021 was a strong year for action movies, so “The Protege” doesn’t necessarily stand out, it’s more of a meat-and-potatoes affair. But much of the hand-to-hand is impressive enough next to some of the big studio efforts (though it’s worth saying, that year’s “Black Widow” has a similar, but stronger flavor). The action is courtesy of the director Campbell, a guy who reinvented James Bond not once (“Goldeneye”) but twice (“Casino Royale”) and I assume he’s waiting by the phone in case Amazon needs a pinch-hitter for their new take on the super spy. Campbell could have rested on his reputation, but in the last decade he’s been busy helming a number of economical low-frills actioners like “The Foreigner“.

Of course all roads lead back to Rembrandt. But in spite of this, Rembrandt still wants to kick it! The duo have a back-and-forth that becomes increasingly physical in both ways. Keaton, for what it’s worth, is in excellent shape, though the movie really acts like any woman would want to cut herself a slice. I guess Keaton has his appeal, I’d have to ask a few women. I still remember his buffed-up psychopath lifting a barbell one-handed in “Desperate Measures”, and I wonder if maybe I just never got the memo. Keaton’s character has a moral ambiguity, and for all of his fans who grew up on “Batman”, he’s always been able to play shades of grey best.

“The Protege” has very few new tricks up its sleeve. Without this impressive cast, this could have been made in the 80’s with Cynthia Rothrock. Maggie Q is serviceable in the lead, great in action sequences, indifferent in dialogue scenes, mostly because Anna is hardly a character. She has a surprising amount of chemistry with Keaton, but surprisingly none with Jackson, despite his character knowing her since childhood. This is not Q’s finest hour. But look, it’s just you and I here, talking. If you read the words “Cynthia Rothrock” just now and smiled, then this will work for you.

Let today’s entry be another reminder of slave labor in prison. Recently, the Supreme Court ruled against a prison who tried to utilize forced prison labor for their detainees. In Aurora, Colorado, a private prison wanted to use the entire prison population for cheap labor, which, duh, is against the law. It would be against the law anywhere in America, and yet it’s the status quo for a lot of prisons. It was the status quo for me – I’m not sure why this is being discussed as illegal now that I am out, because I was forced to take jobs in every institution where I was.

Now here’s where it gets interesting – the prison in question tried to have the case thrown out, on account of how the people being held there were arrested by ICE, and ICE was the organization pushing the prison labor. Basically, the case boils down to, we’re allowed to do slave labor because ICE allowed slave labor, and ICE doesn’t have to comply with the already-established law. It’s not a very good legal argument. But the one part that stood out for me – this case has been going on since 2014. It has been twelve years of this prison attempting ways to justify slave labor. Twelve years before it took the Supreme Court saying no, slave labor is not allowed no matter who endorses it. I personally did a bid and got out in the time it took this case to reach judges with common sense (and in regards to the current makeup of the Supreme Court, not really?). This is what happens when you are mistreated by the government – the only victory you ever obtain, the only justice you find, arrives well after the fact.