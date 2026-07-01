I am a simple man. I love arthouse movies, I love films that seem different on the outside. I like to be challenged, to see a movie with a story and themes that might seem unfamiliar. And I like Jane Campion, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker of “The Piano”, who has steadily been a north star for many female directors in the industry with her tough, versatile, uncompromising filmmaking. But sometimes I see a movie with arthouse inspirations and I feel like it can be summed up pretty succinctly as being about Difficult People.

Phil Burbank is a classic Difficult Person. Despite being named like a contemporary sitcom dad, Phil owns a large ranch in the 1920’s which he runs with his brother, George. In “The Power Of The Dog”, these two are living well, even though Phil needs to turn everything into a competition, and he has to sabotage you while doing so. As played by an actual Marvel superhero, Benedict Cumberbatch, Phil is tall, physical, gruff, more than a little intimidating. One of those guys who pulls his cowboy hat too low because it looks hard, even though it will limit his vision and cause an accident that he’ll eventually blame on you. George is played by the stout Jesse Plemons, quiet, unremarkable. Willing to cede control to Phil because he knows that’s just how Phil is.

In more traditional westerns, a woman would come between these two men. That threatens to happen here when Kirsten Dunst’s Rose hits it off with George. As the two of them bumble towards courtship, her fragile kindness papering over his obvious wounds, Phil can only look on with scorn. Why should he treat this outsider kindly? Women do women things, and women things are disgusting. Phil would be a good podcast guest in 2026. As soon as Rose moves in with her young child, Phil starts openly fretting about the money. He chides her, in a deceptively level-headed way, about making noise in the house he’s rarely in. When he gets home, Rose and George are hosting dinner parties. He sits down and treats himself. He smells. He knows he smells. He finds it funny when the polite couple find a way to bring this up to him.

Phil soon realizes Rose isn’t leaving, but in no way does he stop making her life complicated. She begins to play the piano, much to Phil’s passive-aggressive annoyance, and he wishes for her to stop. As he later tickles the ivories alone, she becomes a stranger in her own home, too worried that she’ll take the wrong step and incur his rage. She is eventually bed-ridden, cradling a flask, too petrified of the tall sorcerer who hails from the MCU. When he sees this as something of a victory for her, he sets his sights on her young son, Peter. As the child grows during their time together, Phil sees him as malformed, no longer a boy but uncertain as to what kind of man he wishes to be. Phil sees this as malleability, and taunts and tortures him under the guise of pulling him under his wing and teaching him how to be a cowboy. Every opportunity is a new one for Phil to show off, and make everyone else look pathetic by comparison.

There is the strong suggestion Phil may be a homosexual. It is not necessarily depicted, though it seems clear that his sexuality is guarded, as is the stack of masculine man magazines found in his shed. Peter’s body language, as he ages into the actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, suggests that he is effeminate, possibly similarly uninterested in girls. Phil’s aggression and antagonism towards Peter seems like self-hatred, but also comes across as jealousy towards Peter’s open, loving relationship with his mother. He does seem fond of Peter even through the bullying and the taunts, likely from Phil recognizing himself in the kid. Naturally, this is why the kid must be destroyed.

I chose “The Power Of The Dog” to represent America Week because it feels like a more honest account of the American West. This was a time where people wanted to hurt each other, because it was so easy, and because there was very little authority standing in the way. Typically this is shown in more conventional westerns through heroic bloodshed, men firing bullets, sheriffs versus robbers all battling for the soul of a town. In truth, it was probably more a combination of self-loathing cruelty and crippling weakness. Phil doesn’t receive any pushback from those he’s torturing. George waits for the negativity to pass, while Rose retreats to her room. And in other moments, Phil speaks, and others cower. People are scared of him, and to him, that’s the victory, that’s his dominance. Manifest Destiny is other people to this cowboy.

And it’s kind of a drag, to be honest. This movie doesn’t really have anything but variations of “Phil is a bastard” to play. In every scene. He’s going to be a beta version of toxic masculinity — beta as in early, not, you know — and it’s just a matter of seeing who he bends. I very much enjoy Jonny Greenwood’s scores, but here it feels like his arrhythmic soundscape, which doesn’t conjure up any ideas of the American South that I know, feels like a concession to the movie’s bleak outlook. This all just feels so miserablist and drab, and anytime Phil shows up, you’re just waiting to see who he’s going to fight with, and who is going to stomp away as Phil claims the W. The movie is trying to tell us that Phil is still here today, and he’s been with us for a long time. Who among us really needed the reminder?

From what I understand, “The Power Of The Dog” was considered a Best Picture frontrunner at the Oscars for a long while. Eventually, the movie ceded the momentum to “CODA”, a much less impressive film from a technical level. Considering people were mocking “CODA” back then as some Lifetime-level business (I’ll be writing about it at some point), it suggests a strong distaste for this revisionist western. The picture does indeed prove to be riveting at times – Cumberbatch finds so many pivot points to inspire an unexpected sympathy in his stoic lone ranger, and Dunst does some subtle work with a role that superficially seems entirely reactionary. But as tragic this entire scenario is, Phil’s a Difficult Person, George is a Pushover, Rose is a drunk and Peter is still a kid, and I never had interest in any of these people nor did I find that they changed in any compelling ways. It’s a classic Feel-Bad indie. Maybe I don’t want to feel so bad anymore for the rest of my life.

All prisons will close. Hopefully they’ll close and we’ll have less. Maybe they’ll be closing because we’ve built more, perhaps too many. But whatever happens, every prison will one day shut its doors. This gives society an opening. We need to ensure that the mistakes of the past are not repeated, and that when we close prisons, we can open community centers, schools, libraries. We need to make sure that the space that a prison occupies is not used for destructive purposes again. We need to ensure that people understand the existence of a prison in a community is an admission of guilt towards the systematic failure that surrounds us. We should not have pride for the institutions we use to cage grown men and women.

All over the country, there are efforts to repurpose prisons. Some aim for capitalist goals, turning prisons into resorts or hotels. This commercial erasure of the suffering of thousands of men and women does nothing to illustrate the country’s history of mass incarceration, how it’s a black mark on our culture and it emphasizes that we’re not a society of accountability, but rather a society of punishment and degradation. People who support mass incarceration need to be honest about what we all know – we should not have prisons. We should be working to build towns, cities, provinces, where we don’t have prisons, we don’t use prisons. We should be working towards a decarceral future. Part of that involves wrestling with these ugly legacies. In the feds, I was in one facility for about three years, and a second one for nearly four, with various stops in between. Pieces of me are in these places. Personally, I want these places destroyed, I want to forget I was ever there. I want them to burn to the ground, so there is no memory of the pain I endured. But one institution was an army barracks, another a seminary. They have a chance to represent places of rehabilitation. Places of second chances. Places that remind us that we have been barbaric people, all of us, and some day, maybe today, we can be more.