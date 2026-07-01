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Ellen from Endwell's avatar
Ellen from Endwell
1h

I have to agree with you about The Power of the Dog. I really wanted to like it with that cast but didn't find any character sympathetic or the plot interesting and ended up abandoning it.

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JHong's avatar
JHong
1h

I like being 1st. And telling the algo “move this now b*tch”

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