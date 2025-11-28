I’m not sure how much credit certain artists deserve during that first Trump term for knowing the way the wind was blowing. Maybe some simply knew. Maybe some got lucky. What I can tell you is that Ike Barinholtz’s “The Oath”, from 2018, is still speculative fiction, but it plays a lot more uncomfortably in 2025. All this while the movie very slyly refuses to use certain names or ideas familiar to anyone who followed the news during that time.

Barinholtz wrote, directed and starred in this film, in which he clearly needed to get a lot off his chest. Despite being outspoken, Barinholtz’s Chris has vowed that this coming Thanksgiving, he will not participate in political discussion when family is over. Seems like a reasonable decision until you realize he lives in an era where politics has to infiltrate the conversation. I wonder what that’s like, living in a world like that.

The announcement, made right before Thanksgiving, ripples throughout the country. Americans are expected, on the day after Thanksgiving, to sign a pledge swearing allegiance to the President. The President is not named, making you wonder exactly what kind of broken-inside individual who reaches the Presidency still needs the validation from the public beyond the Constitution or the promises of the government, validation he might complain about, and the lack of said validation leading him to take legislative action. That’s not in the movie, it’s just a whimsical flight of fantasy I’ve conjured out of pure fiction, of course. Regardless, Chris has a growing concern, not only because he’ll never sign but because the country is actively rebelling through protests that are getting more animated. By the time Black Friday rolls along, Chris is aware there may not even be a country for his politics.

Chris is being kept on a leash by his wife Kai, played by Tiffany Haddish. But soon, the guests arrive – there’s liberal sister Alice (Carrie Brownstein) with her husband (Jay Duplass). There’s also conservative sister Abbie (Meredith Hagner) with her boyfriend (Jon Barinholtz – wonder how he got the job). Nora Dunn and Chris Ellis, both longtime pros, show up as Chris’ mother. And soon, Chris realizes that the oath is somehow not as important to everyone else as it is to Chris and Kai. And so he sits down for Thanksgiving and realizes everyone is fairly comfortable with politics that he finds odious and threatening to the fabric of democracy. What a crazy sci-fi premise.

After a night of grandstanding and insults (Barinholtz is very good at playing oblivious entitlement, so Chris’ politics are ostensibly left but hastily sketched-in), the family awakes to a new reality on Black Friday. They are visited by two investigators with jaundiced eyes who have heard there’s been some commotion in the neighborhood about the oath, not only people who haven’t signed it, but those who might be… ah, involved in ensuring people don’t sign the oath. There’s a more circumspect agent played by John Cho, and a somewhat more aggressive one played by Billy Magnussen, and their temperaments suggest they might be at cross-purposes. Magnussen has gotten a lot of mileage out of his super-aggro comic persona, and it works plenty well as a way to motivate the plot.

“The Oath” has kind of a funky structure, a problem when the interesting conflict occurs early. One can tell Barinholtz put this project together in anticipation of those dinner scenes, where Chris gets to chew everyone else out when he realizes his and his wife’s backs are against the wall. You could argue this is a fair portrayal, given that everyone is equally hot-headed, and it’s Chris who picks fights with everyone else. Of course, every other character mindlessly follows questionable sources online for their information, and seem entirely unbothered by the ramifications of a supposed democratic leader establishing such mandates. I would say, if you consider the issue from a mathematical perspective, Barinholtz lets Chris take an equal amount of criticism. Beyond the bombastic yelling, there are interesting conversations about political compromise – Brownstein, a national treasure, is quite good considering the movie’s elevated circumstances.

It was a different time when this was released in 2018. Surely Barinholtz was accused of an overreaction given that political era, and as it theoretically ended at the end of 2020, those detractors felt vindicated. And now, we are in a repeat of that era, and it’s clear loyalty pledges and purity tests in regards to the officials in power are not part of a liberal fever dream, but in fact are being enacted all throughout the government. Surely the writers of Project 2025 hadn’t seen “The Oath”, where their ideological agenda was used as comedic fodder in a movie about a totalitarian future, But these people don’t really understand satire anyway, otherwise Project 2025 wouldn’t exist.

I could tell you that “The Oath” works due to its gimmicky set-up producing a considerable amount of laughs. I could also tell you that Barinholtz and Haddish are quite funny, even if they never convincingly seem like a couple, But sadly, it has become the future. You can correctly surmise as to whether or not the right people saw “The Oath”. And because we’re still living in the same reality, and because people went on to make the same mistakes, you wonder if “The Oath” fulfilled its goal of correctly recognizing where we were headed as a country. Seems doubtful.

I recently read about this case with great interest: in Louisiana, inmates at Angola Prison work the fields for slave wages, a circumstance that had them limited to conditions of 91 degrees or less. This is Alabama 91, mind you, which just might be a bit hotter than a 91 degree day where you might be. A judge seemed to find issue with this, claiming that the weather was too dangerous for someone in custody to be plying their trade. The limit was refashioned to hit only 88 degrees instead, a mandate that was meant to last months. In case you were concerned about the optics of such a situation, inmates are indeed working at Angola in the location of what used to be a slave plantation. I mean, you could have guessed.

So the limit was already 88, then it became 91, and then a judge flipped it back to 88. This has led Louisiana’s state government to go to the Supreme Court fighting this designation. I looked around to see if I could find out what the state’s justification was for this grievance. All I could find was that the judge’s decision was “micromanaging”. Which is pretty much the most childish justification to force men to work at the site of a slave plantation for slave wages at 90 degree Alabama weather. What is the concern here? If it moved to 88, would the limit be a threat to be moved down to 84? What’s the problem here? Seems like the prison, and the STATE, feel the need to harm people, doesn’t it? And this is one of the major issues that corrupt criminal justice – it is not that the law wants to punish and hurt inmates for no gain, it’s that they can’t even think of an actual adult justification. It must be humiliating to be a prisoner in Angola, working in 90 degree weather for these juvenile idiots who think “micromanagement” is somehow such a pressing problem at any prison that they need the Supreme Court to rule on it. The Louisiana legislators pushing this should be ashamed of looking so damn foolish in their quest to exploit prisoners – yes, on the site of a former plantation. What a joke.

