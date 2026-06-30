I remember sitting in county jail, in holding, when I watched Donald Trump announce his candidacy for the Republican nomination for the Presidency. I paid it no mind at the time. He had done the same in 2012 to much derision, and I was certain that he still seemed to know just as little about the Republican platform in 2015 than he did back then. There was an Egyptian inmate there, and he asked me if this was serious. No, I told him. This was about a brand. Worst case scenario was that it would be Trump against Hillary, and Trump would use the loss to burnish his brand. I later learned through a few books and articles that this was exactly Trump’s plan, at least as conveyed to his wife Melania. Later, I bumped into that same inmate in federal prison. I apologized to him, for everything.

It was difficult to learn certain truths about the country from prison. There was a period of my childhood when I grew up around white people. I had a moderate, unengaged trust in them, and I figured most of them were simply clumsy liberals who wanted to do the right thing, but were either confused as to how it would be done, or unwilling to make any social sacrifices to surrender their place in the larger patriarchal hierarchy. Turns out, they’re a lot more tribal when one of theirs has the catbird seat. I was wrong. It took me decades to learn that.

“The Misogynists” is pretty much about that. Director Onur Turkel has specialized in a very specific low budget New York City storytelling that features excessively lowbrow characters discussing the politics that every other movie of this era refuses to acknowledge. Which says more about this specific period of time than it does Turkel, but 90% of success is showing up, right? I think that’s a quote from another low budget New York filmmaker, his name escapes me, and I feel like I’m not narrowing it down if I say he was probably a predator.

This is about two boys, though both are middle-aged men. It’s 2016, the results of the election have come in, and America has roundly said they’ll trust a dumbass white man rather than a qualified white woman. Cameron (Dylan Baker) and Baxter (Lou Jay Taylor) have been out drinking, and now they have their own hotel room. Cameron is psyched that his masculinity remains intact now that we’ve avoided the first female president. He’s alive with electric entitlement, crowing, singing and preening as booze flows into his glass. On the surface, he’s the more aggressively obnoxious of the two. But Baxter seems content to let Cameron talk at him. He sheepishly makes calls to his wife, who is incredulous as to how this sort of thing could happen. Like many of us, she feels like she’s been hit by a bus. Baxter can only sheepishly nod and whimper with her, afraid to tell her he’s socializing with someone who voted in that direction. He’s also too cowardly to tell her that he’s letting Cameron call a couple of prostitutes up to the room.

Cameron is the living embodiment of a guy who thought he was whispering this entire time. Trump’s presidency makes him feel validated to embrace his chauvinism. Because his attitude, his interests, are that basic. He truly does believe that men are superior to women, and that Trump is an idolized version of himself, because he also embraces his masculinity and treats women poorly. The wan-faced, mediocre Cameron can only think of his own existence in the context of dominance, and if he’s not dominating, then he’s being dominated, and we can’t have that. It’s easy to imagine a follow-up to this film where he starts a podcast. Cameron, in his demure asides and subservient body language, seems like the tortured liberal who has been performative his entire life, when in fact he thinks the far-right viewpoint is the secret heart of our existence, just because he suffers from confirmation bias and understands that agenda clearer. There are Camerons and Baxters everywhere. Camerons who loudly bellow about their own entitlement, and Baxters who shyly suggest that there’s political capital in perhaps throwing some marginalized people to the wolves.

The girls, Amber and Sasha, are a more delicate, more problematic portrayal. They are working girls not at all plugged into the election, aware that it’s happening but uninterested in the outcome. The commentary here is scabrous – the idea that people in positions like theirs would not experience a change in their circumstance no matter who is elected. Because in most circles, they are sex workers, and they’ll be branded as such forever. But in other circles, they’re pretty white women in a world that objectifies, but also elevates them. To shmucks like Cameron, who end up calling most of the shots in Washington regardless of the outcomes, they are ideal specimen. When they eventually arrive, both of these men are disappointments to the ladies. Cameron because he wants to bloviate endlessly, and Baxer because he’s shy and worried, which means he takes time, and time is money.

“The Misogynists” is a portrait of failed masculinity during a moment where it was elevated. Turkel turned this around for a 2017 release, though it’s sad how most of it remains relevant today. This is a dialogue-heavy film, and it’s difficult to write such a thing when you have idiot characters and you want them to say something interesting, but by accident. Fortunately, Baker is an unsung pro, a beloved character actor who never properly receives his due. Though he can be funny, Baker is best known as a dramatic actor, a character actor, a guy who exists to explain plot points and reassure the leading man or woman. To see him chew up an outsized comedic role like this is a pleasure, not only because he sees the comedy in it, but because he doesn’t go for the cheap gag. Because what sits with you after watching these clownish men in “The Misogynists” isn’t that these are vivid, verbose characters. It’s more of a reminder that clowns are real.

I still remember the day of the election in 2016. I walked around the compound, hearing people merely debating what kind of margin Hillary Clinton would carry the win. No one sincerely believed Donald Trump had the support, and many were preparing, in different ways, for the first female president. There was a smug finality to it from many of the white inmates – in that location, they were largely liberal and upwardly-mobile, and they openly sneered about Trump voters they paradoxically didn’t believe existed, at least not in substantial numbers. The Black inmates were slightly more concerned, thinking the worst of Trump: when they looked at him they saw white cloaks and burning crosses. They saw Trump’s father. The Latino inmates were still drawing Trump’s face on soccer balls and battering them across the field. That night, in the TV room, we watched the results come in on one television. On the other, we were bootlegging “Hell Or High Water”.

In 2020, I was in another institution. It was in a rural area – the closest town broke 80% for Trump. In a newspaper article, one of the voters was quoted as saying how refreshing it was to have a candidate that didn’t make you rush to check a dictionary when he spoke. There was a large contingent of white people from urban areas within the inmate population, rednecks and Odinists, guys with full-on swastika tattoos. None of them particularly liked Trump, but they saw him as running parallel to their interests. We were also among staff who had been previously falling over themselves to grant compassionate release to Paul Manafort when he was there, which was granted, denied and granted again. On election night, I watched with a noted nervousness. At the time, I was sitting next to an obese pedophile shoving chips in his mouth that stuck in his beard. He spoke directly to the screen, calling Joe Biden a liar even though Biden was not speaking or being quoted. A commercial for plus-sized female underwear aired, and he said, “It’s a shame the body types we celebrate these days.” As it became clear what was happening, I heard an officer slam his door shut. Behind the door, there was a muffled, “Not my President!”